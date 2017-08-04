 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A terrace at a restaurant looks out over the Walt Disney Concert Hall.
Patio dining at San Laurel.
Wonho Frank Lee

15 Destination-Worthy Hotel Restaurants in Los Angeles

The best way to pick a place to stay in LA

by Eater Staff Updated
Patio dining at San Laurel.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated
Hotel restaurants can sometimes be maligned as throwaway concepts, spaces for travelers too scared to leave the property, or those who don’t like to feel culinarily adventurous. Thankfully today’s crop of Los Angeles hotels tend to offer a wide variety of experiences, cuisines, and price points, meaning there’s something for even native Angelenos to enjoy. From sunny dining near the sandy shoreline to high-end eating on the Sunset Strip, here are some of LA’s best hotel restaurants for visitors and locals alike.

Coin & Candor

Dubbed a California Brasserie, Westlake Village’s Coin & Candor offers the usual fare like smoothies and family-friendly breakfast, but it’s in the details — like house-milled grains for the breads, or a short rib take on carne asada with black garlic — where the restaurant really shines.

2 Dole Dr, Westlake Village, CA 91362
(818) 575-3000
(818) 575-3000
A top-down view of all the food from oysters and charcuterie to salads, head-on shrimp and grits, and grilled maitake mushrooms.
A full table from Coin & Candor.
Farley Elliott

1 Pico

1 Pico is staple hotel dining at its LA best. Located basically right on the sand, this is the spot for kid-friendly brunch with jazz accompaniment or evening casual patio dinner with pastas, chops, and dessert.

1 Pico Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 587-1717
(310) 587-1717
1 Pico’s open faced seafood sandwich on toasted bread, shown open to camera, at daytime, with beach beyond.
A lobster sandwich from 1 Pico.
Farley Elliott

Hotel June

The westside location of Hotel June is the easy answer for travelers eager to stay right by LAX, thanks in part to the on-site restaurant and hangout Caravan Swim Club. Cocktails and snacks are the focus here, centered around Baja seafood, California Mexican staples like vegan tacos, and fun shareable items like nachos and oysters.

8639 Lincoln Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 645-0400
(310) 645-0400
An outdoor dining area at Hotel June’s Caravan Swim Club.
A busy night at Caravan Swim Club.
Hotel June

Cut

Cut isn’t just a hotel restaurant, it’s one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles, from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. Opulent dishes abound on the high-end menu, including a seriously rich bone marrow flan and lots of wagyu.

9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
(310) 276-8500
(310) 276-8500
CUT by Wolfgang Puck
CUT by Wolfgang Puck
CUT by Wolfgang Puck [Official Photo]

Baleen Kitchen

There’s nothing presumptuous about Baleen Kitchen, despite its prime real estate right along the water. This is just solid hotel dining, from scrambled morning eggs to fish and chips at lunch, with cocktails, roast chicken, and lobster mac and cheese along the marina for dinner.

260 Portofino Way, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 372-1202
(310) 372-1202
BALEENkitchen
A thick steak at Baleen Kitchen.
Baleen Kitchen

Ardor

Chef John Fraser is no stranger to crafting fine dining experiences, though his Ardor on Sunset still feels like a bit of a surprise. Nestled on the ground floor, this morning-to-evening restaurant offers basics (done well) in addition to surprises like a powerful sweet potato curry at dinner, or the steamed black bass in a saffron tamarind broth.

9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 310-1572
(424) 310-1572
Steamed black bass at chef John Fraser’s Ardor.
Steamed black bass at Ardor.
Ardor

Plant Food + Wine

Matthew Kenney is a global icon in the vegan food space, known for turning everyday vegetables into veritable works of art. Since relocating his Venice-based Plant Food and Wine further east in Beverly Hills, the restaurant has caught on with a whole new clientele eager for upscale meatless dining.

300 S Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(310) 273-2222
(310) 273-2222

Merois

Chef Wolfgang Puck is at it again, this time using Merois as a playpen for his broad culinary perspective. Everything here has a California sensibility, just spread across spicy chicken dumplings, crab fried rice, Peking duck, and more. Grab a table just for the views, if anything.

8430 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 918-3410
(323) 918-3410
Merois’s dining room at Pendry West Hollywood.
Views for days at Merois.
Wonho Frank Lee

Sunset Tower Hotel

There may not be a cooler place to hang out inside an LA hotel than the Sunset Tower Bar, a timeless see-and-be-seen destination for locals and old Hollywood aficionados. There’s almost always somebody powerful in the room, and the service keeps everyone feeling like someone special.

8358 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(323) 654-7100
(323) 654-7100
Table setting at Sunset Tower Hotel’s Tower Bar.
A table setup at the Sunset Tower Bar.
Wonho Frank Lee

The Magic Castle

Getting into the Magic Castle can feel like a trick itself, as the membership club has various rules and hurdles to clear before allowing diners in for a meal and a show. One of the best ways to get inside (and the easiest) is to stay at the hotel property down the hill, though it is possible to reach out to a member for access as well. Either way, expect a straightforward dinner experience paired with some of the best close-up magic and live entertainment you’ll find anywhere.

7001 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 851-3313
(323) 851-3313
Card tricks inside the Magic Castle Wonho Frank Lee

Openaire

Lunch may be the star at chef Josiah Citrin’s Openaire at the Line Hotel, thanks to a fun and very LA mix of grain bowls, salads, and bigger dishes like a solid burger and roasted portobello mushroom sandwich.

3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 368-3065
(213) 368-3065
Openaire’s sunny interior, with glass ceiling and lots of house plants.
The atrium dining room at Openaire.
Wonho Frank Lee

Cassell's Hamburgers

The enduring reincarnation of this longtime burger restaurant is a reminder that Los Angeles, sometimes, holds on tightly to its historic past. Today Cassell’s is less of a take-out spot and more of a sit-down-and-enjoy kind of place, with breakfast options, evening drinks, slices of pie, and everything in between — and right in the heart of Koreatown.

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 387-5502
(213) 387-5502
A classic burger with lettuce on a red checkered paper tray.
Cassell’s
Cassell’s

Sendero

Everything centers on the views at Sendero, the sky-high Downtown LA restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live. There are multiple dining experiences spread across the entire floor, each telling a story of travel through Latin America, but with walls of glass that offer sightlines to the city beyond it’s easy to get a bit distracted. Let the tuna tostada, Colombian arepas, and charred octopus with pineapple from Corteza pull the eyes back in.

900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 743-8800
(213) 743-8800
Leña restaurant in Downtown Los Angeles with floor to ceiling windows.
Views from Sendero.
Wonho Frank Lee

Caldo Verde

Los Angeles restaurant veterans Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne have a hit on their hands with Caldo Verde in Downtown. The Proper Hotel project touches on the flavors of the Iberian Peninsula, particularly Portugal, while still feeling like a fully Californian restaurant. There is beauty in the seemingly simple here, but that’s to be expected from the legends who run AOC on West Third Street.

1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 806-1023
(213) 806-1023
An overhead shot of a round bowl of sauced beef with green sauce on a carpet.
Beef cheeks from Caldo Verde.
Dylan + Jeni

San Laurel

Chef José Andrés is back in a big way, landing in Los Angeles once again with a cluster of dining experiences inside the Conrad Hotel in Downtown, just across from the Disney Concert Hall. San Laurel is the star of the show, a place for Andrés to show off his formidable finer dining talents across the flavors of Spain and California.

100 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 349-8585
(213) 349-8585
Two lamb racks sit side up, showing meaty interiors on a white plate.
Lamb at San Laurel.
Wonho Frank Lee

Related Maps