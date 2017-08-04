Hotel restaurants can sometimes be maligned as throwaway concepts, spaces for travelers too scared to leave the property, or those who don’t like to feel culinarily adventurous. Thankfully today’s crop of Los Angeles hotels tend to offer a wide variety of experiences, cuisines, and price points, meaning there’s something for even native Angelenos to enjoy. From sunny dining near the sandy shoreline to high-end eating on the Sunset Strip, here are some of LA’s best hotel restaurants for visitors and locals alike.Read More
15 Destination-Worthy Hotel Restaurants in Los Angeles
Coin & Candor
Dubbed a California Brasserie, Westlake Village’s Coin & Candor offers the usual fare like smoothies and family-friendly breakfast, but it’s in the details — like house-milled grains for the breads, or a short rib take on carne asada with black garlic — where the restaurant really shines.
1 Pico
1 Pico is staple hotel dining at its LA best. Located basically right on the sand, this is the spot for kid-friendly brunch with jazz accompaniment or evening casual patio dinner with pastas, chops, and dessert.
Hotel June
The westside location of Hotel June is the easy answer for travelers eager to stay right by LAX, thanks in part to the on-site restaurant and hangout Caravan Swim Club. Cocktails and snacks are the focus here, centered around Baja seafood, California Mexican staples like vegan tacos, and fun shareable items like nachos and oysters.
Cut
Cut isn’t just a hotel restaurant, it’s one of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles, from celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck. Opulent dishes abound on the high-end menu, including a seriously rich bone marrow flan and lots of wagyu.
Baleen Kitchen
There’s nothing presumptuous about Baleen Kitchen, despite its prime real estate right along the water. This is just solid hotel dining, from scrambled morning eggs to fish and chips at lunch, with cocktails, roast chicken, and lobster mac and cheese along the marina for dinner.
Ardor
Chef John Fraser is no stranger to crafting fine dining experiences, though his Ardor on Sunset still feels like a bit of a surprise. Nestled on the ground floor, this morning-to-evening restaurant offers basics (done well) in addition to surprises like a powerful sweet potato curry at dinner, or the steamed black bass in a saffron tamarind broth.
Plant Food + Wine
Matthew Kenney is a global icon in the vegan food space, known for turning everyday vegetables into veritable works of art. Since relocating his Venice-based Plant Food and Wine further east in Beverly Hills, the restaurant has caught on with a whole new clientele eager for upscale meatless dining.
Merois
Chef Wolfgang Puck is at it again, this time using Merois as a playpen for his broad culinary perspective. Everything here has a California sensibility, just spread across spicy chicken dumplings, crab fried rice, Peking duck, and more. Grab a table just for the views, if anything.
Sunset Tower Hotel
There may not be a cooler place to hang out inside an LA hotel than the Sunset Tower Bar, a timeless see-and-be-seen destination for locals and old Hollywood aficionados. There’s almost always somebody powerful in the room, and the service keeps everyone feeling like someone special.
The Magic Castle
Getting into the Magic Castle can feel like a trick itself, as the membership club has various rules and hurdles to clear before allowing diners in for a meal and a show. One of the best ways to get inside (and the easiest) is to stay at the hotel property down the hill, though it is possible to reach out to a member for access as well. Either way, expect a straightforward dinner experience paired with some of the best close-up magic and live entertainment you’ll find anywhere.
Openaire
Lunch may be the star at chef Josiah Citrin’s Openaire at the Line Hotel, thanks to a fun and very LA mix of grain bowls, salads, and bigger dishes like a solid burger and roasted portobello mushroom sandwich.
Cassell's Hamburgers
The enduring reincarnation of this longtime burger restaurant is a reminder that Los Angeles, sometimes, holds on tightly to its historic past. Today Cassell’s is less of a take-out spot and more of a sit-down-and-enjoy kind of place, with breakfast options, evening drinks, slices of pie, and everything in between — and right in the heart of Koreatown.
Sendero
Everything centers on the views at Sendero, the sky-high Downtown LA restaurant inside the Ritz-Carlton at L.A. Live. There are multiple dining experiences spread across the entire floor, each telling a story of travel through Latin America, but with walls of glass that offer sightlines to the city beyond it’s easy to get a bit distracted. Let the tuna tostada, Colombian arepas, and charred octopus with pineapple from Corteza pull the eyes back in.
Caldo Verde
Los Angeles restaurant veterans Suzanne Goin and Caroline Styne have a hit on their hands with Caldo Verde in Downtown. The Proper Hotel project touches on the flavors of the Iberian Peninsula, particularly Portugal, while still feeling like a fully Californian restaurant. There is beauty in the seemingly simple here, but that’s to be expected from the legends who run AOC on West Third Street.
San Laurel
Chef José Andrés is back in a big way, landing in Los Angeles once again with a cluster of dining experiences inside the Conrad Hotel in Downtown, just across from the Disney Concert Hall. San Laurel is the star of the show, a place for Andrés to show off his formidable finer dining talents across the flavors of Spain and California.
