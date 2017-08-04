15 Destination-Worthy Hotel Restaurants in Los Angeles

Getting into the Magic Castle can feel like a trick itself, as the membership club has various rules and hurdles to clear before allowing diners in for a meal and a show. One of the best ways to get inside (and the easiest) is to stay at the hotel property down the hill, though it is possible to reach out to a member for access as well. Either way, expect a straightforward dinner experience paired with some of the best close-up magic and live entertainment you’ll find anywhere.