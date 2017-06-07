 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Pompeii cocktail with Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, golden beet, orange, lime, agave, heat at Ella restaurant in Beverly Hills
Pompeii cocktail with Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, golden beet, orange, lime, agave, heat at Ella restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Wonho Frank Lee

11 Hottest Cocktail Spots in Los Angeles, March 2022

Sip LA’s newest drinks at these restaurants and bars

by Eater Staff Updated
Pompeii cocktail with Maestro Dobel Diamante tequila, golden beet, orange, lime, agave, heat at Ella restaurant in Beverly Hills.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

With a lot of the mask and other indoor mandates coming to an end in Los Angeles, it’s time to revisit cocktails and spirits bars. Drinking together has been a sorely missed activity throughout the ongoing pandemic. As a result, a lot of momentum in LA’s creative and ambitious cocktail scene has been lost in the past few years. Still, there have been bright spots here and there, from the midcentury modern glory of Wyman Bar to the clubby but casual Winston House in Venice.

Because a lot of places have had to fully revamp their cocktail menus, this map will feature a couple of standout places that have been open for longer than the usual six to 12 months that would normally populate this guide. Here now, the hottest new cocktail spots to check out in LA. And for a list of essential cocktail places in LA, check out this guide.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Grant

3515 Eagle Rock Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90065

With a gorgeous Art Deco-designed space and a low-key atmosphere in Glassell Park, the Grant has become a neighborhood staple for cocktail lovers. The drinks veer toward modern twists on classics instead of challenging imbibers with too many esoteric spirits.

An angled look at a new art deco bar with pendant lights and a long bar and blue seats.
The Grant, an Art Deco bar in Glassell Park.
Jakob Layman

2. Desert 5 Spot

6516 Selma Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
It was only a matter of time before the laid back vibes of Palm Springs, Joshua Tree, and Yucca Valley descended upon Los Angeles. This indoor-outdoor music venue and rooftop lounge is one of Hollywood hot new cocktail hangouts, with strong drinks and live bands most nights.

A light orange cocktail with an orange rind inside of a clear glass, with wood and greenery beyond.
Cocktail from Desert 5 Spot at the Tommie Hotel in Hollywood.
Tommie Hollywood

3. Bar Lis

1541 Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Another indoor-outdoor rooftop (though it’s mostly indoor), this French Riviera-themed cocktail and live music venue in Hollywood is another place with stellar views and lots of champagne to choose from. The drinks are mostly vodka- and gin-based and easy to sip while watching the snazzy musical acts.

Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Lounge of Bar Lis in Hollywood.
Michael Mundy

4. Grandmaster Recorders

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The 1970s are alive again at Grandmaster Recorders’s 71 Studio Bar, tucked in near the entrance of this multi-faceted space that also has a full Italian-Australian dining room and rooftop lounge. This side lounge has its own drink menu and semi-open dance floor and more private back area that was once a recording studio.

71 Studio &amp; Bar at Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, California.
71 Studio & Bar at Grandmaster Recorders.
Wonho Frank Lee

5. The Cigar and Whiskey Bar

225 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
The former Ten Pound inside the newly renamed Maybourne Hotel has been reopened as the Cigar and Whiskey Bar. Overall, the vibes are the same, with an exclusive-feeling indoor and outdoor area for quality mixed drinks and a stellar whiskey list. The cigar options are much better though, with a full humidor boasting some of the best stogies on the market. A fantastic post-Beverly Hills dinner option.

Maybourne’s Cigar and Whiskey Lounge. with white tablecloth tables, red stools at a small bar with bottles in the back.
Cigar and Whiskey Bar at the Maybourne in Beverly Hills.
Maybourne

6. Ella

9360 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90212
The Sixty Beverly Hills has a totally revamped downstairs restaurant and bar managed by the Umbrella Hospitality team, one of the city’s best overall cocktail bar owners. Drinks at the bar are modern renditions of classics, like a kimchi Bloody Mary or a flaming cocktail of tequila, golden beet, and orange.

Ella’s cafe in Beverly Hills
Bar and cafe area of Ella in Beverly Hills.
Wonho Frank Lee

Copy Link
304 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
A glorious ode to midcentury modern design inside the Neuehouse Bradbury in Downtown LA, the Wyman Bar isn’t a simple place to get into. Reservations must be made for non-members of the shared workspace and must be made by emailing thewymanbar@neuehouse.com.

A long marble bar and tufted red bar seats inside of a dimming room with wood and brick.
Wyman bar at Neuehouse Bradbury.
Nikolas Koenig

Copy Link
900 Wilshire Blvd fl 71
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Sky-high steakhouse La Boucherie has a fantastic bar that works for lonely business travelers or folks just needed a low-key meeting spot in Downtown LA. The cocktails are better than the average hotel bar, with things like a barrel-aged Vesper to help unwind at the end of a busy day.

Barrel-aged Vesper from La Boucherie in Downtown LA.
Barrel-aged Vesper from La Boucherie in Downtown LA.
Matthew Kang

Copy Link
8801 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
On the top of the the Shay Hotel and managed by the Etta team (which is located on the ground floor), this swanky rooftop pool and lounge has mostly Mexican-influenced drinks and food. The lounge’s well-lit domes have before social media gold, though it’s unclear how long they’ll stick around. Be sure to reserve them while they last.

Boozy Mexican hot chocolate with conchas at Celestina rooftop in Culver City.
Boozy Mexican hot chocolate with conchas at Celestina rooftop in Culver City.
Matthew Kang

Copy Link
23 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Venice’s new music venue and lounge has a full menu of modern American fare and very solid cocktail to help enjoy the live music. The somewhat cavernous that lacks any outside windows makes a night here feel like a bit of a portal, not necessarily into a different era or time, but rather into the laid-back hipster beach vibes of Venice.

Winston House, Venice.
Bar and dining area at Winston House in Venice.
Local Los Angeles

11. Belles Beach House

24 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
There might not be a breezier restaurant and cocktail spot than Belles Beach House, which has a fully opened area that allows for wind and the elements to poke into the space. Clearly inspired by Hawaii and other Pacific Island designs, the menu veers heavily toward the tropical, from frozen drinks to shaken Tiki cocktails that pair well with the izakaya fare.

Tiki-style bar at Belle’s Beach House in Venice with wood chairs.
Tiki-themed bar at Belles Beach House.
Wonho Frank Lee

Related Maps