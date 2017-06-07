With a lot of the mask and other indoor mandates coming to an end in Los Angeles, it’s time to revisit cocktails and spirits bars. Drinking together has been a sorely missed activity throughout the ongoing pandemic. As a result, a lot of momentum in LA’s creative and ambitious cocktail scene has been lost in the past few years. Still, there have been bright spots here and there, from the midcentury modern glory of Wyman Bar to the clubby but casual Winston House in Venice.

Because a lot of places have had to fully revamp their cocktail menus, this map will feature a couple of standout places that have been open for longer than the usual six to 12 months that would normally populate this guide. Here now, the hottest new cocktail spots to check out in LA. And for a list of essential cocktail places in LA, check out this guide.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.