With so little rain and cloud coverage in sight this spring, it’s a good time to start thinking about the near-endless summer in Los Angeles — like where to get the best ice cream, soft serve, and gelato. Thankfully, LA is spoiled for choice when it comes to all that’s cold and creamy, with scoop shops parked everywhere, from the Westside to SGV. Here now are 16 outstanding ice cream shops in Los Angeles from west to east.

Added: Bacio di Latte, Wanderlust, Mateo’s Ice Cream, Scoops, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Dear Bella Creamery

Removed: Tondi, Long Beach Creamery, Fatamorgana, Salt and Straw, Bumsan

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.