Ice cream cone with two scoops from Bruster’s Ice Cream in Los Angeles.
Ice cream cone with two scoops from Bruster's Ice Cream in Los Angeles.
Matthew Kang

15 Outstanding Ice Cream Shops in Los Angeles, Summer 2022

Where to find the best heat-beating scoops around town

by Eater Staff Updated
Ice cream cone with two scoops from Bruster’s Ice Cream in Los Angeles.
Matthew Kang
by Eater Staff Updated

With so little rain and cloud coverage in sight this spring, it’s a good time to start thinking about the near-endless summer in Los Angeles — like where to get the best ice cream, soft serve, and gelato. Thankfully, LA is spoiled for choice when it comes to all that’s cold and creamy, with scoop shops parked everywhere, from the Westside to SGV. Here now are 16 outstanding ice cream shops in Los Angeles from west to east.

Added: Bacio di Latte, Wanderlust, Mateo’s Ice Cream, Scoops, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Dear Bella Creamery

Removed: Tondi, Long Beach Creamery, Fatamorgana, Salt and Straw, Bumsan

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sweet Rose Creamery

970 Monument St
Pacific Palisades, CA
(310) 260-2663
With multiple locations across Los Angeles, there seems to be no stopping Sweet Rose. The ice cream from Zoe Nathan and Josh Loeb's Rustic Canyon family of restaurants is the brainchild of chef Shiho Yoshikawa and is full of delightful surprises, like its housemade candied nuts and mini marshmallows.

2. Wanderlust Creamery

2105 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 832-3586
Back on this list and perennially one of the city’s top ice cream shops, Wanderlust Creamery does inventive flavors based on the owner Adrienne Borlongan’s travels. Ube malted crunch, White Rabbit, and Vietnamese rocky road are just three examples that show Wanderlust’s high quality texture and strong flavors.

Ice cream from Wanderlust Creamery.
Ice cream from Wanderlust Creamery.
Matthew Kang

3. Bacio di Latte

10250 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90067
(310) 272-7800
One of LA’s top practitioners of gelato, Bacio di Latte inside the Century City mall has the luscious creamy texture one would expect from top quality Italian ice cream. The pistachio is a real gem, though the signature bacio di latte, or sweet cream, is a must order as well.

Gelato from Bacio di Latte.
Gelato from Bacio di Latte.
Matthew Kang

4. Jamz Creamery

231 E Manchester Blvd #1717
Inglewood, CA 90301
(424) 351-8217
Blocks away from SoFi Stadium is Jamz Creamery. This family-owned operation offers 27 flavors along with sundaes, shakes, banana splits, and an impossibly big ice cream sandwich. Toppings are plentiful, and they’ve even got a few vegan options available.

5. Mashti Malone Ice Cream

1525 N LA Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA
(323) 874-6168
LA's original Persian ice cream shop has been serving locals and tourists for decades, and its rose-infused ice cream still tastes like springtime. Don't forget to add a dash of sour cherry syrup to tame all of the sweetness.

6. Bruster's Real Ice Cream

1258 S La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 433-7999
Hailing from Pennsylvania, this national chain has been making good inroads in Los Angeles, starting with a longtime Torrance window and now this prime LA spot along La Brea. With dense, American-style ice cream and hefty flavors, this brand makes its cream locally, which adds the freshness and overall quality.

Ice cream cone from Bruster’s Ice Cream.
Ice cream cone from Bruster's Ice Cream.
Matthew Kang

7. Mateo's Ice Cream & Fruit Bars

4234 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 931-5500
With four locations across LA, this Mexican ice cream shop and paleteria is a place that features a multi-faceted fruit approach, with everything from strawberries and coconut pineapple to tropical mamey and yellow cherry (nance). The leche quemada, or smoked milk, is the one flavor that binds the nieves, or ice creams, together.

8. Dear Bella Creamery

1253 Vine St # 12
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 848-4672
For surprising vegan eats hit up Dear Bella Creamery in Hollywood, where collaborations and seasonal rotations keep the menu fresh and lively. From soft serve options to scoops, pints, and ice cream sandwiches, this is the place for non-dairy folks to get it all.

9. Kansha Creamery

18515 S Western Ave
Gardena, CA 90248
(310) 953-7110
Sporting a slew of ice cream made on-site, this Gardena shop comes from James Tatsuya and Elaine Yukari, who make different flavors every day and use fresh, seasonal ingredients. The hours are limited, with service from just 12:30 to 6 p.m. (closed Sunday and Wednesday), but the shop generously donates a portion of its sales to charities.

10. Gelateria Uli

541 S Spring St Ste 104
Los Angeles, CA
(213) 900-4717
This Spring Street Arcade gelato destination comes from Uli Nasibova, and features a rotating selection of seasonal flavors perfect for those hot days when everyone needs something satisfying.

A double scoop of ice cream from Gelateria Uli in Los Angeles, California.
Gelateria Uli
Gelateria Uli website

11. La Jerezana Ice Cream Parlor

2200 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 685-2699
A fairly recent addition to Los Angeles and Boyle Heights, the family-owned La Jerezana opened in late-2020 where tequila ice cream, cheesecake paletas, raspados are made on-site. Plus, there’s a giant ice cream-wielding robot at the entrance.

12. Scoops

5105 York Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 285-1096
One of LA’s most classic shops at this point, with history going back to the mid-2000s, Tai Kim’s enduring ice cream destination in Highland Park and Torrance (plus a separately owned Chinatown outlet) is the place to find a rotating array of changing flavors. Find anything from Grapenut-infused brown bread to things like strawberry balsamic. There’s always a good selection of non-dairy oatmilk-based flavors as well.

Scoops ice cream
Scoops ice cream Highland Park
Scoops

13. Fosselman's Ice Cream Co.

1824 W Main St
Alhambra, CA
(626) 282-6533
This 100-year-old ice cream brand still churns some of the city’s best scoops, anywhere. Of course, the Alhambra-based company’s soda fountain options (floats, malts, and more) are worth the trip to the original location or the more recently opened space in Glendora.

14. Big Softee

128 S Atlantic Blvd
Monterey Park, CA 91754
Local crowds descend upon Big Softee for highly Instagrammable swirls of soft serve. Flavors change daily and are inspired by Asian desserts, like Hong Kong-style milk tea, ginger-kissed tofu flower, and matcha almond.

15. Carmela Ice Cream & Sorbet

2495 E Washington Blvd
Pasadena, CA
(626) 797-1405
The salted caramel at Carmela Ice Cream is the stuff of legend, but that shouldn’t deter ice cream-goers from trying any of the other seasonal flavors on the menu, like the lavender honey and strawberry buttermilk, or rosemary with toasted pine nuts.

Pasadena’s Carmela ice cream is open for delivery and takeout
Carmela
[Official Photo]

