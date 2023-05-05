 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The 16 Hottest New Restaurants in Los Angeles, May 2023

17 Outstanding Ice Cream Shops in Los Angeles, Summer 2023

24 Essential Chinese Restaurants in Los Angeles

An egg dosa in a silver platter with two chutneys and sambar.
An egg dosa from Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant.
Virali Dave

The Ultimate Guide to Indian Restaurants in Artesia

Where to find the best regional Indian dishes in LA’s Little India

by Virali Dave
An egg dosa from Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant.
| Virali Dave
by Virali Dave

In Los Angeles’s growing Indian food scene, Artesia’s Pioneer Boulevard remains a staple destination, a great place to stop by on a Saturday or Sunday for a self-guided Indian food tour and a long stroll down the street. Given that Artesia is chock-full of options for Indian snacks, meals, and sweets, this list is meant to be a curated — not comprehensive — start, filled with tangy chaat, Chettinad dosas, minty paan, salty farsan, and more. Here now are 15 Indian spots to try in Artesia.

Wok N Tandoor

Indian Chinese dishes are bountiful along Pioneer Boulevard, and Wok N Tandoor serves the classics — sweet corn soup, chile paneer, Manchurian vegetable dumplings, Hakka noodles — along with dishes like chile focaccia and Chinese bhel, thin masala noodles tossed in a tangy and spicy sauce.

11833 Artesia Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 809-8181
(562) 809-8181

Podi dosa

This is the place to go for Andhra Pradesh-style hot, crispy dosas and chutney that packs plenty of heat. The restaurant also serves over a dozen different types of podis, or ground spice and lentil blends, that are delicious with generous servings of ghee or oil and go with dosas and idli.

17607 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 860-3999
(562) 860-3999

Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant

A chain with locations throughout South Asia and beyond, Anjappar has a menu that features dishes from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu, including various meat and seafood specialties. Highlights include the Prawn 65 and the Chettinadu Mutton Masala made with lamb.

18128 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 991-1801
(562) 991-1801
An egg dosa in a silver platter with two chutneys and sambar.
Egg dosa from Anjappar Chettinad Indian Restaurant.
Virali Dave

Paradise Biryani Pointe

This trademarked restaurant chain specializes in Hyderabadi biryani and has 45 locations across 12 states. Their dum biryani can be made with chicken, goat, egg, paneer, shrimp, or vegetables.

18158 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 809-8090
(562) 809-8090

Nanking Indo Chinese Restaurant

Nanking’s Indian Chinese dishes are delicious and come in large quantities. Order the kung pao vegetables, served Bombay-style, and the Szechuan fried rice. Diners can also just stick to the classics like gobi Manchurian, Hakka noodles, and chicken or vegetable momos.

18349 Pioneer Blvd #5532, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 924-4567
(562) 924-4567
Szechuan fried rice in a white plate.
Szechuan fried rice from Nanking.
Virali Dave

Paratha Grill

This small spot on Pioneer Boulevard is generous with its portions. Order their large parathas, served piping hot, and heaping servings of their rajma, or kidney beans stewed in spices and broth. Or get the chhole bhatura, and enjoy the saucy, salty, spicy chickpeas with the flaky flatbread.

18383 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 924-7569
(562) 924-7569

Yantra Kitchen

Yantra Kitchen strives to serve a wider range of dishes, pulling from multiple regions in India and beyond. Menu highlights include their Goan coconut curry, chicken tikka masala poutine, Amritsari chole, and baingan bharta: tandoori smoked eggplant, peas, onions, tomatoes, and spices.

18511 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 392-8097
(562) 392-8097

Rajdhani

One of the best dishes to get in Artesia is a thali, the plate that has it all. Rajdhani is known for its Western Indian thalis, or big metal plates filled with smaller quantities and a wider variety of dishes including vegetable stews, lentils, rice, and freshly made bread.

18525 Pioneer Blvd 2nd floor, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 402-9102
(562) 402-9102

Surati Farsan

The Surati Farsan Market is ideal for getting Gujarati farsan (salty snacks) and other treats to-go. Whether one is hoping to grab sweets to share or snacks for later, there are plenty of options, and helpful staff who are happy to guide folks through the offerings.

11814 186th St, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 860-2310
(562) 860-2310
Bhel in a tan to-go container.
Bhel from Surati Farsan.
Virali Dave

KC Paan & Chaat House

Paan might be an acquired taste for those less familiar with the combination of flavors that are packed together in a small, folded betel leaf. But for those who have grown up with the taste, the rose petal preserves, candied fennel, coconut flakes, and other additions are a delicious way to end a meal.

18630 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 355-2889
(562) 355-2889

Bhookhe

This Rajasthani restaurant just joined the scene this year. Bhooke’s vibrant interior — bright orange and yellow walls decorated with images of Rajasthani dancers, musicians, and more — stands out when walking along Pioneer Boulevard. Inside, expect dishes like pyaz kachori and dal kachori, which are crunchy and stuffed with either onion (pyaz) or lentils (dal). There are also three types of thalis available, and bread options include bajra ri roti and makki ri roti, made with millet and corn respectively, and harder to find than chapati and naan.

18633 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 523-0589
(562) 523-0589

Udupi Palace

Some of the best dosas, made from a fermented batter of ground rice and lentils, that can be found on Pioneer Boulevard are served at Udupi Palace. The pro move is to order a Mysore masala dosa for added flavor that comes from a red chutney. Or swap dosa for uttapam, a softer but thicker alternative.

18635 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 860-1950
(562) 860-1950

Jay Bharat, Artesia

Jay Bharat is a great spot to stop in for a big meal or even something small, with a menu that features snacks like chaat, the sweet, salty, sour, crunchy, street food that comes in various forms. Start a meal with a plate of dahi puri, and the small plate will satisfy anyone in the moment without ruining the appetite. Jay Bharat also serves Gujarati treats like patra, taro leaves wrapped with lentil flour and spices, and served with sweet and spicy chutneys.

18701 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 924-3310
(562) 924-3310

Tirupathi Bhimas

Originally established in 2004 in Milpitas, Tirupathi Bhimas is known for its South Indian vegetarian food. The pro move is to order the thali, and those up for a challenge can even upgrade to an all-you-can-eat option. Or stick to classic masala dosa, served with chutneys and sambar — a stew of lentils, vegetables, and spices that completes any dosa platter.

18748 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 809-3806
(562) 809-3806

Saffron Spot

For those looking to end their days with dessert, Saffron Spot serves ice cream and falooda, a dessert made with ice cream, noodles, soaked basil seeds, and sweet syrups. Their menu also features gola, or shaved ice, and the nostalgic cassata ice cream logs, made with pistachio, vanilla, and tutti frutti ice creams.

18744 Pioneer Blvd, Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 809-4554
(562) 809-4554

