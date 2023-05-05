The Ultimate Guide to Indian Restaurants in Artesia

Jay Bharat is a great spot to stop in for a big meal or even something small, with a menu that features snacks like chaat, the sweet, salty, sour, crunchy, street food that comes in various forms. Start a meal with a plate of dahi puri, and the small plate will satisfy anyone in the moment without ruining the appetite. Jay Bharat also serves Gujarati treats like patra, taro leaves wrapped with lentil flour and spices, and served with sweet and spicy chutneys.