Where to Eat Near Dodger Stadium During the 2024 Season

16 Destination-Worthy Hotel Restaurants in Los Angeles

The 15 Essential French Bistros and Brasseries in Los Angeles

An array of Italian dishes incluiding pasta, focaccia, pizza, and salad from Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.
Pizza, pasta, salad, and wine from Funke in Beverly Hills.
Wonho Frank Lee

The 20 Essential Italian Restaurants in Los Angeles

LA’s love of Italian food runs deep

by Matthew Kang
Pizza, pasta, salad, and wine from Funke in Beverly Hills.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Matthew Kang

LA’s Mediterranean climate has always made it an appropriate environment for the flavors and cooking techniques of Italy, with breezy coasts for soaking in gently cooked seafood or hillside hideaways better for satisfying pastas. While Italian immigrants and its culture have had a long history in Southern California, with some diaspora members introducing wine growing in the region, LA’s Italian eateries can be traced to places like Bay Cities Deli, Miceli’s, Barone’s, and Colombo’s Steakhouse.

In more modern times, restaurants like Valentino, Peppone, and Angelini Osteria introduced more upscale Italian food with chefs at the forefront. Today, LA’s approach to Italian food explores various regions of Italy while incorporating California ingredients. Here are the 20 essential Italian restaurants to try in Los Angeles.

Note: For this guide, we’re mostly omitting pizzerias or restaurants that primarily serve pizza as Eater already has a pizza map. Looking for just pasta spots? We have you covered.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Bestia

Ori Menashe worked for years as the chef de cuisine of Angelini Osteria before opening this stunning and often cacophonous restaurant in the Arts District with his wife Genevieve Gergis. Menashe’s approach starts with classic, familiar Italian like nduja-studded mussels, wood-fired pizza, and handmade pasta. But nearly every dish draws on the umami-packed cuisines and cooking techniques he’s tasted across LA, like lobster squid ink spaghetti with serrano or grilled prawns with salsa roja, preserved lemon, and chile de arbol. The influences are subtle, and more often than not folks won’t realize it, but in the decade since opening Bestia’s flavor-first approach has become emblematic of modern LA cuisine. Gergis’s desserts are swoon-worthy, like the bittersweet chocolate budino tart.

2121 E 7th Pl (at Santa Fe Ave), Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 514-5724
A plate of pasta with pieces of meat in a white bowl.
Cavatelli alla Norcina at Bestia,
Crystal Coser

The Factory Kitchen

Matteo Ferdinandi worked with legend Piero Selvaggio at the now-closed Valentino before opening this bustling industrial warehouse space in Arts District with chef Angelo Auriana, who cooked at Valentino for 18 years. Since Factory Kitchen opened in 2013, it’s developed some signature dishes, like the Ligurian foccacina flatbread covered with melty crescenza cheese, anchovies, and capers for a mouthwatering starter. The bright green pesto-coated mandilli di seta, or handkerchief pasta, will appear on most tables. The ricotta-filled cannoli with orange marmalade is the ideal dessert. Factory Kitchen remains a prime example of modern Italian in Los Angeles.

1300 Factory Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 996-6000
A plate of unleavened dough covered with cheese, sauce, and anchovies.
Ligurian focaccina with crescenza cheese, capers, oregano, and anchovies at Factory Kitchen.
Matthew Kang

Rossoblu

Steve and Dina Samson crafted an industrial masterpiece in the Fashion District, a high-ceiling space with hanging lamps, an artful mural, and a gold-painted bar. Chef Steve Samson leans on food from Bologna, like tortellini and minestra del sacco (parmesan dumplings) in brodo poured from porcelain pots tableside — plus some of the finest handmade pasta in town. The grilled pork chop and branzino showcase the kitchen’s wood grill. Rossoblu remains a star in LA’s oft-crowded Italian restaurant scene, and as a bonus tables aren’t too difficult given the large venue.

1124 San Julian St (12th St.), Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1099
A layout of fish, pasta, and grilled things at an Italian restaurant in Los Angeles.
Salumi, pasta, and grilled fish with other northern Italian dishes from Rossoblu.
Rossoblu

Donna's

Since opening in mid-2023, Donna’s has became Echo Park’s popular neighborhood Italian joint with a sprinkling of East Coast flavor. Chef Sathia Sun serves contemporary spins on the traditional veal piccata, spaghetti and meatballs with basil, and a must-eat garlic bread heaped with grated cheese. Every detail inside is pure fun, with custom retro wallpaper, hanging lights, tiled floors, and a bar to try one of Karla Flores-Mercado’s creative Negronis and spritzes. — Mona Holmes, reporter

1538 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 266-8132
A colorful dining area with booths and tables at Donna’s restaurant in Echo Park, California.
Dining room of Donna’s in Echo Park.
Wonho Frank Lee

Alimento

Zack Pollack’s cherished neighborhood trattoria Alimento successfully weaves a California mentality with Italian flavors and cooking techniques. The rowdy dining room boasts albacore crudo and chicken liver crostone to start, and then a radicchio Caesar salad dusted generously with parmesan cheese. Most people will split the pastas, like casarecce with tomato, basil, and burrata. Ten years after opening, Alimento has no reason not to expect another decade of service in Silver Lake given its popularity.

1710 Silver Lake Blvd (at Effie St), Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 928-2888
A large plate of tossed radicchio salad covered with shredded cheese.
Radicchio Caesar salad from Alimento in Silver Lake.
Matthew Kang

Antico Nuovo

Chef Chad Colby’s Antico Nuovo is the ideal spot for a lower-key celebratory dinner. It’s impossible to go wrong with anything on the Italian menu, offering freshly baked focaccia bread with all the trimmings, handmade pasta that change with the seasons, and larger mains including branzino and pork ribs.

4653 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 510-3093
Various dishes overhead from Antico Nuovo in Los Angeles.
Grilled dishes and pastas from Antico Nuovo.
Wonho Frank Lee

Mother Wolf

The towering columns, high ceiling, and grand red-tinted dining room of Mother Wolf act as Evan Funke’s ode to Rome. The menu hews pretty strictly to Roman pastas and dishes, like fried squash blossoms, blistered pizza rossa, and tonnarelli cacio e pepe. Servers don tuxedo jackets while sommeliers offer rare Italian wines by the glass, giving dinners here a celebratory atmosphere. It’s no wonder that, even after some management switches, Mother Wolf remains buzzy, worthy of frequent celebrity sightings.

1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6060
Six shrimp, heads on, in a bowl of green broth on a marble table.
Gamberi in salsa verde, or shrimp with heads on in a green sauce.
Eric Wolfinger

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele

While this expansive Hollywood restaurant opened with the wood-fired Neapolitan pizzas plucked right out of the famous Naples original, the LA edition has since expanded from wide, crepe-like pizzas topped with fresh mozzarella to a menu of salads, pizza, and mains. While the pizza remains the main draw, what makes L’Antica worthy of repeat visits is the laid-back patio that feels like an escape from the bustle of LA.

1534 N McCadden Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2408
Brunch dishes cover a table at L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele.
Italian-inflected brunch dishes from L’Antica da Michele in Hollywood.
Rosela Pisano

Angelini Osteria

Gino Angelini could be credited for ushering in the latest era of Italian American cooking, the seasoned chef leaning on his upbringing in Emilia Romagna and key tenure at ’90s classic Rex Il Ristorante. In 2001, he opened Angelini Osteria, weaving in fine dining-level execution with pasta, pizza, and grilled secondi. Alumni like Ori Menashe have gone on to inform LA’s perception of Italian food since, but Angelini Osteria remains a modern classic inside its homey Beverly Grove dining room. The lasagna verde “Nonna Elvira”, a cheesy, meaty, fried basil-topped icon, is a must-order for first-timers.

7317 Beverly Blvd (btwn N Fuller Ave & N Poinsettia Pl), Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 297-0070
A square white plate of green lasagna with fried basil leaves.
Lasagna verde at Angelini Osteria.
Ryan Tanaka

Terroni

A place that feels plucked right out of a busy street in Italy, with its sidewalk seating and dimly lit dining room, Terroni has managed to become a Beverly Grove staple since opening in 2007 thanks to reliable pasta, well-dressed salads, and unfussy pizzas.

7605 Beverly Blvd (at N Curson Ave), Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 954-0300
An overhead shot of a sunny wooden table filled with white circular plates that hold pastas, plus cocktails.
Pastas and salad from Terroni in Beverly Grove.
Terroni

Sunday Gravy

Brother and sister team Sol and Ghazi Bashirian took over their father’s longtime Inglewood Italian restaurant Jino’s and turned it into a throwback destination for antipasto salads, spaghetti with meatballs, and tagliatelle alfredo in a charming neighborhood dining room. Prices are approachable, even to the nicely curated beer and wine, which makes Sunday Gravy a true local favorite.

1122 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6500
Pasta, salad, and lasagna at an Inglewood family-owned Italian restaurant called Sunday Gravy.
Dishes from Sunday Gravy in Inglewood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Dan Tana's

Come for the vibes, stay for the cocktails, and maybe share one of the best chicken parmesans in town. Dan Tana’s, which opened in 1964, has plenty of detractors for its celebrity-riddled booths and sometimes lackluster dishes. But fans interpret the old-school food as timeless Italian American food, with numerous plates named after the West Hollywood restaurant’s famous regulars. Stick to martinis and the chicken parm, and the rest will solve itself through the restaurant’s timeless conviviality.

9071 Santa Monica Blvd (at Doheny Dr), West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9444
The dimly lit interior with old art work and red checkered tables at Dan Tana’s restaurant in West Hollywood.
The classic interior of Dan Tana’s in West Hollywood.
Dan Tana’s

Dante Beverly Hills

New Yorkers might be surprised to see their neighborhood West Village cocktail bar turned into a glorious, airy Italian restaurant on the top floor of the luxe Maybourne hotel in Beverly Hills. But it works here, with plush royal blue banquettes, a patio overlooking the city and hillsides, and inventive Italian-inflected cocktails. The menu sticks to highlighting fresh ingredients, like fennel and orange salad or Dungeness crab and mascarpone ravioli with cherry tomatoes. The tiramisu is a must-order to finish.

225 North Canon Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210
(310) 860-7989
An airy dining room with plush blue booths, marble tables, and a painted ceiling at Dante Beverly Hills.
The striking, airy modern dining room of Dante in Beverly Hills.
Wonho Frank Lee

Funke

In pasta maestro Evan Funke’s third installment in Los Angeles, he brought together what made him famous in a towering three-level space in Beverly Hills. The first floor conjures tasteful ’90s throwback vibes (save for the slightly out-of-place neon sign reading “The Last Great Adventure Is You.”) while the mezzanine contains a boisterous set of tightly-packed tables. Upstairs, a rooftop with cocktails and the full menu is open for no-reservation seating. The bill of fare meanders through Funke’s greatest hits, from tomato-and-cheese topped sfincione, extruded pasta, and fully handmade pasta prepared in a glass-enclosed lab near the entrance. It’s a lot, but that’s what you come to Beverly Hills for: the full Evan Funke Italian extravaganza.

9388 Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 279-9796
A plate of agnolotti with a brown sauce on a white platter.
Agnolotti dal Plin at Funke.
Wonho Frank Lee

Gucci Osteria da Massimo Bottura

Perched on the third floor of the Gucci store on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, Gucci Osteria opened in 2020 and is one of four Gucci Osterias that chef Massimo Bottura (who owns and operates three-Michelin-starred Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy) opened inside select Gucci stores around the world. Behind Beverly Hills’s stoves are chef Mattia Agazzi, sous chef Vanessa Chiu, and pastry chef Tamara Rigo. (All three worked at Gucci Osteria in Florence before relocating to Los Angeles.) Together, with oversight from Massimo Bottura, the trio dreamed up a California-inflected Italian fine dining experience that’s playful and precise — a unique balance of creativity and technique befitting of its swanky environs. While lunchtime features an a la carte menu, dinner is a prix fixe affair with two different menus to choose from starting at $195. Reservations are available on Resy.

347 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 600-7490
Intricate plate of tortellini covered with grated cheese on a white plate with a butterfly motif.
Gucci Osteria’s tortellini in Beverly Hills.
Mona Holmes

La Dolce Vita

This revival of a classic Frank Sinatra hangout in Beverly Hills might’ve been the toughest table to get in 2023. Credit the tiny, but stylish dining room recalling ’70s over-the-top decor and a bustling energy that diners don’t want to leave. The diminutive but fast-working kitchen churns out spaghetti and meatballs, veal parmesan, and mussels marinara on white tablecloths likely flecked with wine circles and tomato sauce. The chocolate tart with espresso-caramel ganache makes for an indulgent finish.

9785 Santa Monica Blvd (at Wilshire Blvd), Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 278-1845
An array of Italian American dishes with wine and black leather banquettes on white tablecloth.
Sunday-only Italian American dishes from La Dolce Vita in Beverly Hills.
Jessie Clap

Uovo

The founders of Uovo, a growing chain of pasta restaurants, were so entranced by the quality of handmade pasta made in Bologna that they decided it needed to be flown in regularly from the homeland instead of made stateside. The secret, they say, comes from the egg, translated as uovo in Italian. The tight menu at Uovo features beguilingly good fresh pasta, sporting a pleasant chewy but slippery texture that adheres to creamy parmesan sauce, ragù bolognese, and all’arrabiata. There’s also a handy tasting of a starter, three pastas, and dessert, in case one bowl of food just feels too simple.

4635 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
(424) 334-9336
A plate of small Italian tortellini pasta in a cream sauce.
Tortellini with parmesan cream at Uovo.
Wonho Frank Lee

Jemma di Mare

Located on the second floor of a retail development, Jemma di Mare has the kind of upscale mall vibe that just makes sense in Brentwood from duo Jackson and Melissa Kalb. The decor — sleek and comfortable with good sightlines across the room — could also be taken for a chain like Houston’s. It’s no matter because the comfort on the plate will satisfy anyone, including vodka sauce-covered chicken parmesan, spicy grilled prawns with zucchini remoulade, and the show-stopped lobster fettuccine. Expect to slowly roll out of the place after a parade of carbs and seafood.

11677 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
(424) 955-2410
An orange-red sauce with spaghetti and meatballs on a blue-ringed white plate at a new restaurant.
Capellini and meatballs at Jemma di Mare in Brentwood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Ospi

Jackson Kalb’s follow up to this neighborhood El Segundo trattoria Jame was a further development of his love affair with Italian food. The former fine dining chef just wants to serve food he loves without pretension, which means a versatile Italian American menu of house-extruded pasta. Think spicy rigatoni alla vodka, linguine with colatura, and lemon tagliolini. Thin, shareable pizzas infuse some creativity like the Hapa, with potentially eyebrow-raising pepperoni with pineapple and jalapeno. In a neighborhood with plenty of options, locals still gravitate toward Ospi’s quality Italian food.

2025 Pacific Ave (North Venice), Los Angeles, CA 90291
(424) 443-5007
A bowl of pasta with a raised fork, noodles and all, shown from above.
Spaghetti pomodoro from Ospi.
Wonho Frank Lee

Felix

There was a lot of handmade pasta in Los Angeles before Felix opened in Venice back in 2017, but a place fully committed to using just hand tools and rolling pins was fairly novel. Chef Evan Funke introduced this at his former restaurant Bucato in Culver City but mastered the entire restaurant package with Felix, earning it an Eater LA Restaurant of the Year award. Funke and partner Janet Zuccarini have crafted a charming dinner destination, starting with a gorgeous pink chicory salad and the now-famous round of sfincione focaccia. Meander through tagliatelle al ragù bolognese, orechiette with sausage sugo, and foglie di ulivo (with rapini pesto) before sharing a tagliata di manzo, or grilled ribeye cap.

1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 387-8622
A green wallpaper covered modern Italian dining room in Venice, California.
The dining room of Felix in Venice.
Wonho Frank Lee

