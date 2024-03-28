The 20 Essential Italian Restaurants in Los Angeles

LA’s Mediterranean climate has always made it an appropriate environment for the flavors and cooking techniques of Italy, with breezy coasts for soaking in gently cooked seafood or hillside hideaways better for satisfying pastas. While Italian immigrants and its culture have had a long history in Southern California, with some diaspora members introducing wine growing in the region, LA’s Italian eateries can be traced to places like Bay Cities Deli, Miceli’s, Barone’s, and Colombo’s Steakhouse.

In more modern times, restaurants like Valentino, Peppone, and Angelini Osteria introduced more upscale Italian food with chefs at the forefront. Today, LA’s approach to Italian food explores various regions of Italy while incorporating California ingredients. Here are the 20 essential Italian restaurants to try in Los Angeles.

Note: For this guide, we’re mostly omitting pizzerias or restaurants that primarily serve pizza as Eater already has a pizza map. Looking for just pasta spots? We have you covered.