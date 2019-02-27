The South Bay’s 18 Finest Japanese Restaurants

The South Bay, a large region in LA County that includes cities like Torrance, Redondo Beach, Gardena, Manhattan Beach, and Lomita, contains some of the best Japanese restaurants in Southern California. It’s a credit to the longtime history of the Japanese-American population here, which grew in large part because of the big three automakers, Toyota, Honda, and Nissan, having their U.S. headquarters here.

Toyota and Nissan have since moved, but Honda continues to operate their national headquarters in Torrance, which means a significant Japanese-American community remains in the area. The result is old school Japanese breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert spots that seem to resist the passing of time, in the best way possible. Here now, the essential Japanese restaurants in the South Bay, from ramen and sushi to izakayas and mochi shops.

Add: Sakae Sushi, Fukagawa, Rakkan Ramen, Akane Chaya, Chikara Mochi

Remove: Umi by Hamasaku, Sanuki No Sato, Seiko-en, King Shabu, Wadatsumi, Jidaiya

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.