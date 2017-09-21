13 Essential Jewish Delis to Try in Los Angeles

Jewish delis are one of the highlights of LA’s dining scene. Institutions like Canter’s, Brent’s Deli, and Langer’s deliver timeless appetizing experiences, serving everything from pastrami and corned beef to breakfast classics like cheese-stuffed blintzes. In addition to these affordable and casual stalwarts, there is an emerging breed of contemporary delis offering modern riffs while still staying true to the classic flavors, too. Places like Wexler’s spin traditional Jewish cookery, while Mort & Betty’s vegan fare steps into a whole new realm. From age-old institutions to new-school innovators, here now is a handy guide to Jewish delicatessens in LA.