Considering Los Angeles has such large populations from countries with kebab-rich traditions like Armenia and Iran, it’s natural that skewered meats are a strength across LA County. Prominent pockets in Glendale, North Hollywood, Sunland, and the western San Fernando Valley are particularly strong. Of course, great kebabs aren’t completely limited to the 818. Thanks to the proliferation of restaurants, butcher shops, and street stands that understand how to grill, skewered meat has never been better in LA, making it tough to narrow this list down to 16 options. As previously noted on Eater LA, other Armenian meat markets also grill notable kebabs, but they require advance notice. Kebabs in this guide are all readily available and appear in alphabetical order.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.