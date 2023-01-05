14 Essential Korean Barbecue Restaurants in Orange County

All the spots in Garden Grove, Buena Park, and beyond for cuts of sliced beef and pork grilled on the tabletop

Most people think of Los Angeles’s Koreatown as the primary hub for standout Korean food. But don’t sleep on the region just south of LA, where top-notch eateries in pockets of Garden Grove, Buena Park, Fullerton, and Irvine come from longstanding communities of Koreans and Korean Americans who have settled and have established some of the region’s most iconic restaurants since the 1970s.

This has inherently led to today’s myriad Korean barbecue spots in Orange County, many of which capture the quintessential dining experience that has become a staple among Korean cuisine — slabs of meat on a sizzling grill, smoke-filled air, fiery charcoal pits, soju, and beer accompaniments, and, of course, banchan galore.

Whether looking for the upscale spots that boast aged marbled meats or the more casual all-you-can-eat fare where quantity reigns supreme, it’s all available in Orange County. From newer, trendier restaurants to the classic spots that have been around for decades, here are the region’s most noteworthy Korean barbecue destinations.