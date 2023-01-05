 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Grilled Korean barbecue from Mr BBQ in Fullerton.
Grilled Korean barbecue from Mr BBQ in Fullerton.
Mr BBQ/Eugene Dela Cruz

14 Essential Korean Barbecue Restaurants in Orange County

All the spots in Garden Grove, Buena Park, and beyond for cuts of sliced beef and pork grilled on the tabletop

by Cathy Park
Grilled Korean barbecue from Mr BBQ in Fullerton.
Mr BBQ/Eugene Dela Cruz
by Cathy Park

Most people think of Los Angeles’s Koreatown as the primary hub for standout Korean food. But don’t sleep on the region just south of LA, where top-notch eateries in pockets of Garden Grove, Buena Park, Fullerton, and Irvine come from longstanding communities of Koreans and Korean Americans who have settled and have established some of the region’s most iconic restaurants since the 1970s.

This has inherently led to today’s myriad Korean barbecue spots in Orange County, many of which capture the quintessential dining experience that has become a staple among Korean cuisine — slabs of meat on a sizzling grill, smoke-filled air, fiery charcoal pits, soju, and beer accompaniments, and, of course, banchan galore.

Whether looking for the upscale spots that boast aged marbled meats or the more casual all-you-can-eat fare where quantity reigns supreme, it’s all available in Orange County. From newer, trendier restaurants to the classic spots that have been around for decades, here are the region’s most noteworthy Korean barbecue destinations.

KingChang - Buena Park

At King Chang, there’s something for every type of meat lover. Patrons can choose from various combinations, such as beef, pork, or intestines, which are prepared on a stone grill and served with stew, corn cheese, and steamed egg. And in case you need other pairings with the meat or soju, King Chang also serves a special “pocha” menu with beloved street food items from Korea, such as marinated chicken feet, cheese dumplings, spicy rice cakes, and even silkworm pupa. Due to the widespread acclaim of its Buena Park location, King Chang opened another location in LA’s Koreatown just last year.

5350 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621
Meats ready to be grilled from King Chang Korean Barbecue.
Meats ready to be grilled from King Chang Korean Barbecue.
King Chang Korean BBQ

Mr BBQ

At Mr BBQ, the meat doesn’t sacrifice quality, as it’s notably one of the only all-you-can-eat spots that offer wagyu and prime-grade beef. Customers can select between two AYCE options, with the premium one comprising a few extras like wagyu beef tongue and filet mignon. The USDA prime ribeye and the beef short rib are two of the most commonly ordered options, and the bulgogi is also a fan favorite, likely due to the marinade derived from the owner’s family recipe. Though Mr BBQ first set up shop in 1995 as a small establishment, the restaurant today feels quite hip with neon lights, upbeat music, animal caricatures, and light-up cocktails.

305 N State College Blvd, Fullerton, CA 92831
Grilled Korean barbecue from Mr BBQ in Fullerton.
Grilled Korean barbecue from Mr BBQ in Fullerton.
Mr BBQ/Eugene Dela Cruz

Eight Korean BBQ

Eight Korean BBQ is for all the pork belly lovers out there. Their signature meal consists of a pork belly flight, which includes eight long strips, all marinated in different flavors — original, wine, black sesame, gochujang, garlic, herb, curry, and miso — and prepared by servers on an iron grill. Other popular cuts of meat include pork jowl, prime brisket, and beef tongue, while their combos are served with stew, fried rice, and bean sprouts. Though Eight first opened in Koreatown Los Angeles, it expanded to Buena Park in 2013. Eight continues to attract diners with the all-you-can-eat offerings that are available only on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday, as well as a bottomless beer and soju special.

6681 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90621
Pork belly slices from Eight Korean BBQ.
Pork belly slices from Eight Korean BBQ.
Eight Korean BBQ

Gangnam House

Nestled into the Source in Buena Park, Gangnam House takes a more sleek and swanky approach to Korean barbeque, hence its name that recalls one of the trendiest neighborhoods in Seoul. The restaurant serves prime-grade meat and dry-aged beef for the most flavor, with customers most frequently ordering the bone-in short rib. The best deals, however, can be found with their barbecue combos— cleverly named after the biggest districts within Gangnam — and come with various cuts of beef and pork, a stew, and brisket fried rice to end meals on a high note.

6950 Beach Blvd Unit E303, Buena Park, CA 90621
Gangnam house meats.
Gangnam house meats.
Gangnam House

Arisu Korean BBQ

Despite opening during the peak of the pandemic, Arisu Korean BBQ has since made a name for itself due to a commitment to superb meat quality. In fact, the owners source only USDA prime beef by visiting different suppliers and hand-selecting the meat each week. The boneless short rib, non-marinated bone-in short rib, and brisket are the most popular cuts, while the buckwheat cold noodles are also a frequent and sensible add-on to the end of the meal. And for an extra taste of Korean culture, Arisu taps into history with an interior that is mapped out into kingdoms from ancient Korea.

7814 Orangethorpe Ave Suite 106, Buena Park, CA 90621
Raw barbecue meats.
Korean barbecue meats from Arisu Korean BBQ.
Arisu Korean BBQ

Kyung Bok Kung Korean BBQ

For elevated Korean barbecue, KyungBokKung has made a name for itself in Korea with over 45 locations and a dozen more throughout Asia. The restaurant prioritizes top-tier meat quality, particularly with its prime beef and wagyu offerings. For those looking for a more well-rounded feast, KyungBokKyung also provides various course meals — three options of traditional Korean meals known as hanjeongsik as well as barbecue options that come with various sides and delicacies including mung bean jelly salad and beef tartare. Dining here is noticeably more serene than your average Korean barbecue experience, thanks to the sleek interior design, near-silent vents, and smokeless charcoal.

7801 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, CA 90620
Mo Ran Gak Restaurant

One of Orange County’s staples, Mo Ran Gak has been serving up Korean barbecue in Garden Grove for over 24 years. Though the restaurant may have garnered initial acclaim for its infamous Pyongyang naengmyeon — which replicates cold buckwheat noodles hailing from North Korea — their Korean barbecue is also a frequent hit among visitors. The naengmyeon and grilled meat are a common pairing, as the refreshing tanginess of the cold broth cuts through the umami flavor of the beef and pork. You can’t go wrong with one of the various non-marinated and marinated meat combinations, which are accompanied by bowls of steamed egg and either soybean paste stew or seafood silken tofu stew.

9651 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Grams BBQ-Tabletop Grill

If you’re a fan of variety, then Grams BBQ has got your back. Not only do they serve a plethora of cuts for its all-you-can-eat fare, Grams also offers unique meat options that can’t typically be found in Korean barbecue restaurants, such as Brazilian picanha-style top sirloin cap, marinated beef heart, and pork skin. Patrons frequently rave about its signature woo-de galbi — marinated Angus beef short rib off a large bone — as well as the wagyu cuts. Grams also aims to amplify trends in Korea by serving brands of drinks that are currently popular with younger crowds in Seoul, like Seoul Night soju and Won Mae plum wine. Though the wait here can get long, its hours may warrant a late-night visit.

8902 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Cutting beef with scissors at Grams BBQ.
Cutting beef with scissors at Grams BBQ.
Grams BBQ

Sookdal

Hailing from Seoul with 40 locations around the world, Sookdal is known for its pork portfolio, namely pork belly, pork shoulder, and pork neck. Better yet, they wet age their pork belly and pork shoulder for richer and more tender cuts. The combos are the way to go for those looking to indulge in an assortment of meats in addition to a stew of choice, while their standout sides include risotto with cream sauce and grilled cheese. Sookdal also encourages many iterations of the perfect bite of pork belly with its pickled veggies, chopped garlic, cheese, wasabi, and even pineapple.

9448 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Cham Soot Gol

When thinking of a standard Korean barbecue experience, Cham Soot Gol probably isn’t far off — big air vents, loads of banchan, and a lively ambience that’s optimal for group gatherings. They offer one all-you-can-eat option with classic Korean barbecue meats, such as brisket, pork belly, and bulgogi, while bone-in short rib can be ordered for an extra charge. Though Cham Soot Gol has been in business for nearly 18 years now, they’re consistently known as one of OC’s most dependable AYCE spots, and most notably, regulars appreciate the unlimited ice cream for dessert.

9252 Garden Grove Blvd ste 10, Garden Grove, CA 92844
Gooyi92

As one of the newer Korean barbecue restaurants in Irvine, Gooyi92 specializes in an upscale experience and high-end meat. Diners most frequently order the combinations, which are prepared by servers on portable, but elegant, stone grills. The popular beef combo includes ribeye, beef rib finger, and either marinated or unmarinated boneless short rib, while the beef intestine combo offers the choice of three out of the four popular cuts — tripe, abomasum, small intestine, and large entail. Another commonly ordered cut of meat is the ribeye cap steak, while the tripe fried rice and intestine stews are also fan favorite accompaniments.

3959 Irvine Blvd, Irvine, CA 92602
Korean barbecue array from Gooyi92 in Irvine.
Korean barbecue array from Gooyi92 in Irvine.
Gooyi92

Baekjeong Irvine

Since its inception at its Los Angeles location in 2012, Baekjeong has quickly become a Korean barbecue staple in Southern California. Derived from the word “butcher” in Korean, Baekjeong fittingly butchers all its own USDA prime beef and premium-grade pork on site. Though their meat combos are consistently popular options, customers most often gravitate toward the short rib, which comes in different preparations — bone-in, boneless, marinated, and unmarinated. Other cult favorites include the thinly-sliced beef brisket, pork jowl, the cheese mountain tripe fried rice, soybean stew, beef tartare, and kimchi and seafood pancakes. Don’t miss out on the steamed egg and the corn cheese, both of which are also conveniently prepared on the grill.

14160 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92604
Baekjeong Korean barbecue with banchan on the side.
Baekjeong Korean barbecue.
Baekjeong

Wang Cho BBQ All You Can Eat

If looking for an affordably priced all-you-can-eat experience, family-owned Wang Cho has one covered. Though the restaurant started in Chino over 10 years ago, it has since opened another location in Santa Ana near Southcoast Plaza. Even with three distinct AYCE tiers to choose from, each comes with over 20 meat options. The most commonly ordered cuts are the Angus beef brisket, marinated beef bulgogi, and the LA short ribs. The flavorful marinades stand out in particular, with options like basil pork belly, smoked honey barbecue chicken, and rosemary spicy shrimp.

3608 S Bristol St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
All That Barbecue

Irvine’s All That Barbecue makes for a well-rounded all-you-can-eat experience. The restaurant boasts a large selection of over 30 items on its AYCE menu, all with spunky names to match the bustling energy of their dining room. Though customers most frequently order the more tried-and-true Korean barbecue options like beef belly, pork belly, brisket, corn cheese, steamed egg, and kimchi stew, All That Barbecue also serves more unique items, such as lemon beef belly, filet mignon, and spicy baby octopus. The cheese fondue is a hit among those who want an extra dipping sauce for their meat.

15333 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92604
