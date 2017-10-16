 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

18 Old-School Red Sauce Italian Restaurants in Los Angeles

17 Essential Dive Bars in Los Angeles, 2022 Edition

19 Spots in Los Angeles for Crispy, Perfect Chicken Wings

Thinly sliced ribeye at Daedo Sikdang in Los Angeles.
Thinly sliced ribeye from Daedo Sikdang in Los Angeles.
Wonho Frank Lee

The 15 Finest Korean Barbecue Restaurants in Los Angeles

A celebration of meat, smoke, and soju in the country’s best KBBQ scene

by Matthew Kang Updated
View as Map
Thinly sliced ribeye from Daedo Sikdang in Los Angeles.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Matthew Kang Updated

Korean barbecue has become an integral part of Southern California’s culinary and cultural fabric. There's something appealingly primal about the experience — grilling rosy-red slabs of impossibly well-marbled beef atop hissing coals. Add to that the beer- and soju-fueled conviviality that’s characteristic of the cuisine, and it's easy to see why Korean barbecue has become an enduring part of dining in LA. Here now are 15 of the finest KBBQ spots around town, from high-end premium restaurants to every day all-you-can-eat extravaganzas.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. ABSteak by Chef Akira Back

Copy Link
8500 Beverly Blvd #111
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(424) 286-9900
(424) 286-9900
Visit Website

When Akira Back, who has multiple restaurants in Asia and Las Vegas, opened a steakhouse in LA, the original idea was to do a sort of Korean fusion with a focus on grilled beef. Now it’s an unabashed high end Korean barbecue, with banchan and requisite side dishes that give it a complete Koreatown-style experience, only more west. At the moment, there might not be a more impressive place for Korean barbecue, from the sleek ambience to the helpful service.

Cuts of beef at ABSteak ready to be grilled.
Steaks ready for the grill at AB Steak.
ABSteak Los Angeles

2. Sun Ha Jang Restaurant

Copy Link
4032 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 634-9292
(323) 634-9292

An originator of grilled duck barbecue in Los Angeles, this now classic restaurant on the western edge of Koreatown still has some of the most delicious and remarkable Korean barbecue that doesn’t feature beef, pork, or chicken. Everything about the meal, from the banchan to the finishing fried rice on the tabletop grill, is engineered for maximum flavor.

Sun Ha Jang
Sun Ha Jang
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

3. Daedo Sikdang

Copy Link
4001 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 322-2559
(213) 322-2559
Visit Website

This very intentional Korean barbecue spot from Seoul serves just American certified Angus prime beef, and only ribeye steaks at that. Seared on specialized cast iron skillets, diners will try ribeyes sliced into three distinct cuts and served with kkakgudi and other banchan that are fermented in Korea and shipped to the U.S. Try the cold yeolmu guksu to wash it all down.

Beef grilling at Daedo Sikdang in Koreatown.
Beef grilling at Daedo Sikdang in Koreatown.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

4. Chosun Galbee

Copy Link
3330 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 734-3330
(323) 734-3330
Visit Website

A reliable higher-end Korean barbecue restaurant when so many places seem to change hands or vary in quality, Chosun Galbee is a family favorite for the Korean community when they want solid service, a nicer ambience, and excellent beef. The cold naengmyeon is a must-order.

Chosun Galbee kkotssal arrayed on a plate
Chosun Galbee kkotssal
Chosun Galbee

Also Featured in:

5. Jeong Yuk Jeom Korean BBQ

Copy Link
621 S Western Ave #100
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 384-2244
(213) 384-2244
Visit Website

Taking over an expansive space in the heart of Koreatown, Jeong Yuk Jeom offers a sleek, modern experience that would appeal for business diners and those who want a bit more creativity on the plate. Ultimately Jeong Yuk Jeom hangs its hat on its dry-aged beef, a thing that hasn’t quite caught on across LA. Overall, from the banchan to the meat, expect a very solid meal here.

Grilling beef at Jeong Yuk Jeom
Grilling beef at Jeong Yuk Jeom
Wonho Frank Lee

6. Ssam Korean BBQ

Copy Link
1040 S Western Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(323) 737-9292
(323) 737-9292
Visit Website

With plenty of seating across multiple dining rooms, Ssam isn’t going to beat others in the premium meat game. But, the place does offer lots of space, quick service, and overall very good pork and beef that will come in ample portions through its combination menus. A reliable entry where the price will meet the level of quality.

Pork jowl and belly at Ssam Korean BBQ in Koreatown on a tabletop grill.
Pork jowl and belly at Ssam Korean BBQ in Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

7. Magal BBQ

Copy Link
3460 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 383-1909
(213) 383-1909

A big chain in Asia, Magal BBQ continues to prepare some of the best mid-range Korean barbecue in town, featuring flavorful off-cuts and non-primal selections that still offer plenty in the way of flavor. The combination plates work best for groups of four or more. The egg and fried rice volcano is a fun way to cap off meals here, too.

Magal Meats
Magal BBQ

Also Featured in:

8. Ten-Raku

Copy Link
4177 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 380-8382
(213) 380-8382
Visit Website

One of the older, more established premium Korean barbecue spots, this focused restaurant has fantastic lunch specials and versatile dinner combinations that won’t break the bank. The mostly Korean crowd consider this one of the most reliable restaurants in town.

Tenraku’s outdoor dining setup
Tenraku’s outdoor dining setup
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

9. Yerim Korean BBQ

Copy Link
300 S Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 380-9292
(213) 380-9292

All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is a staple of the genre, but few execute the concept as well as Yerim, which offers very good sub-$40 menus with a wide array of high quality meats like marinated short rib, beef tongue, and intestines. After a few drinks, tax, and tip, expect to pay $60 a person, which is a solid deal these days.

10. Mun Korean Steakhouse

Copy Link
3519 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 355-3634
(213) 355-3634
Visit Website

If places like Cote in New York City provided a format on how to do big-city KBBQ, then Mun certainly picked up the ball and carried it to Los Angeles. With a very good starter set of premium meat sliced into cubes and served on ventilated tabletop grills, Mun is a mid-to-higher ranged KBBQ with a dark, date-worthy dining room. Definitely more for adults and couples than for families.

Wagyu short rib at Mun Korean Steakhouse in Koreatown.
Wagyu short rib at Mun Korean Steakhouse in Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

11. Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong

Copy Link
3465 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 384-9678
(213) 384-9678
Visit Website

Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong has proliferated around LA, and still remains a fun place to gather with friends, sip shots of soju, and partake in mostly very good meat on the tabletop grill. Some people prefer its neighbor Quarters, which is operated by the same restaurant group, but Kang Ho-Dong is the O.G.

Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong
Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong
[Official Photo]

12. Park's BBQ

Copy Link
955 S Vermont Ave G
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-1717
(213) 380-1717
Visit Website

When people ask what the best Korean barbecue is in Los Angeles, most people will mention Park’s BBQ first. It’s hard to argue against over twenty years of excellence, with an energetic vibe inside and fantastic meat quality from start to finish. Chef and owner Jenee Kim does an amazing job with the non-meat dishes as well, like the delicious spicy braised black cod or the gochujang jjigae. Park’s is truly one of the most consistent Korean barbecue meals in LA.

Park’s BBQ
Park’s BBQ.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

13. Soowon Galbi

Copy Link
856 Vermont Ave B
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 365-9292
(213) 365-9292

Classic Korean barbecue Soowon might get a little overshadowed by its neighbor Park’s BBQ down the street, but the longtime restaurant still excels with high quality beef and attentive service.

14. Yangmani

Copy Link
2561 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 249-9292
(213) 249-9292

One of Koreatown’s most reliable barbecue spots, Yangmani has an expansive outdoor tented area for quality beef, pork, and offal cuts that younger diners tend to prefer in the neighborhood. Yangmani might be the best place if you want to take down bottles of beer and soju, and just have a good time with friends or coworkers.

15. TK92 Korean BBQ

Copy Link
250 W Valley Blvd ste p
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 782-7496
(626) 782-7496
Visit Website

One of the biggest Korean barbecue restaurants in LA, TK92 pioneered the idea of high-end all-you-can-eat before pivoting to a fully outdoor patio dining room and set combination platters. TK92 also serves dry-aged beef, which is a boon of meat lovers.

TK92 Korean BBQ
TK92 Korean BBQ
[Official Photo]

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. ABSteak by Chef Akira Back

8500 Beverly Blvd #111, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Cuts of beef at ABSteak ready to be grilled.
Steaks ready for the grill at AB Steak.
ABSteak Los Angeles

When Akira Back, who has multiple restaurants in Asia and Las Vegas, opened a steakhouse in LA, the original idea was to do a sort of Korean fusion with a focus on grilled beef. Now it’s an unabashed high end Korean barbecue, with banchan and requisite side dishes that give it a complete Koreatown-style experience, only more west. At the moment, there might not be a more impressive place for Korean barbecue, from the sleek ambience to the helpful service.

8500 Beverly Blvd #111
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(424) 286-9900
Visit Website

2. Sun Ha Jang Restaurant

4032 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Sun Ha Jang
Sun Ha Jang
Matthew Kang

An originator of grilled duck barbecue in Los Angeles, this now classic restaurant on the western edge of Koreatown still has some of the most delicious and remarkable Korean barbecue that doesn’t feature beef, pork, or chicken. Everything about the meal, from the banchan to the finishing fried rice on the tabletop grill, is engineered for maximum flavor.

4032 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 634-9292

3. Daedo Sikdang

4001 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Beef grilling at Daedo Sikdang in Koreatown.
Beef grilling at Daedo Sikdang in Koreatown.
Wonho Frank Lee

This very intentional Korean barbecue spot from Seoul serves just American certified Angus prime beef, and only ribeye steaks at that. Seared on specialized cast iron skillets, diners will try ribeyes sliced into three distinct cuts and served with kkakgudi and other banchan that are fermented in Korea and shipped to the U.S. Try the cold yeolmu guksu to wash it all down.

4001 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 322-2559
Visit Website

4. Chosun Galbee

3330 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Chosun Galbee kkotssal arrayed on a plate
Chosun Galbee kkotssal
Chosun Galbee

A reliable higher-end Korean barbecue restaurant when so many places seem to change hands or vary in quality, Chosun Galbee is a family favorite for the Korean community when they want solid service, a nicer ambience, and excellent beef. The cold naengmyeon is a must-order.

3330 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 734-3330
Visit Website

5. Jeong Yuk Jeom Korean BBQ

621 S Western Ave #100, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Grilling beef at Jeong Yuk Jeom
Grilling beef at Jeong Yuk Jeom
Wonho Frank Lee

Taking over an expansive space in the heart of Koreatown, Jeong Yuk Jeom offers a sleek, modern experience that would appeal for business diners and those who want a bit more creativity on the plate. Ultimately Jeong Yuk Jeom hangs its hat on its dry-aged beef, a thing that hasn’t quite caught on across LA. Overall, from the banchan to the meat, expect a very solid meal here.

621 S Western Ave #100
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 384-2244
Visit Website

6. Ssam Korean BBQ

1040 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Pork jowl and belly at Ssam Korean BBQ in Koreatown on a tabletop grill.
Pork jowl and belly at Ssam Korean BBQ in Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

With plenty of seating across multiple dining rooms, Ssam isn’t going to beat others in the premium meat game. But, the place does offer lots of space, quick service, and overall very good pork and beef that will come in ample portions through its combination menus. A reliable entry where the price will meet the level of quality.

1040 S Western Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(323) 737-9292
Visit Website

7. Magal BBQ

3460 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Magal Meats
Magal BBQ

A big chain in Asia, Magal BBQ continues to prepare some of the best mid-range Korean barbecue in town, featuring flavorful off-cuts and non-primal selections that still offer plenty in the way of flavor. The combination plates work best for groups of four or more. The egg and fried rice volcano is a fun way to cap off meals here, too.

3460 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 383-1909

8. Ten-Raku

4177 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Tenraku’s outdoor dining setup
Tenraku’s outdoor dining setup
Matthew Kang

One of the older, more established premium Korean barbecue spots, this focused restaurant has fantastic lunch specials and versatile dinner combinations that won’t break the bank. The mostly Korean crowd consider this one of the most reliable restaurants in town.

4177 W 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 380-8382
Visit Website

9. Yerim Korean BBQ

300 S Hobart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90020

All-you-can-eat Korean barbecue is a staple of the genre, but few execute the concept as well as Yerim, which offers very good sub-$40 menus with a wide array of high quality meats like marinated short rib, beef tongue, and intestines. After a few drinks, tax, and tip, expect to pay $60 a person, which is a solid deal these days.

300 S Hobart Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 380-9292

10. Mun Korean Steakhouse

3519 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wagyu short rib at Mun Korean Steakhouse in Koreatown.
Wagyu short rib at Mun Korean Steakhouse in Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

If places like Cote in New York City provided a format on how to do big-city KBBQ, then Mun certainly picked up the ball and carried it to Los Angeles. With a very good starter set of premium meat sliced into cubes and served on ventilated tabletop grills, Mun is a mid-to-higher ranged KBBQ with a dark, date-worthy dining room. Definitely more for adults and couples than for families.

3519 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 355-3634
Visit Website

11. Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong

3465 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong
Kang Ho-Dong Baekjeong
[Official Photo]

Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong has proliferated around LA, and still remains a fun place to gather with friends, sip shots of soju, and partake in mostly very good meat on the tabletop grill. Some people prefer its neighbor Quarters, which is operated by the same restaurant group, but Kang Ho-Dong is the O.G.

3465 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 384-9678
Visit Website

12. Park's BBQ

955 S Vermont Ave G, Los Angeles, CA 90006
Park’s BBQ
Park’s BBQ.
Matthew Kang

When people ask what the best Korean barbecue is in Los Angeles, most people will mention Park’s BBQ first. It’s hard to argue against over twenty years of excellence, with an energetic vibe inside and fantastic meat quality from start to finish. Chef and owner Jenee Kim does an amazing job with the non-meat dishes as well, like the delicious spicy braised black cod or the gochujang jjigae. Park’s is truly one of the most consistent Korean barbecue meals in LA.

955 S Vermont Ave G
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-1717
Visit Website

13. Soowon Galbi

856 Vermont Ave B, Los Angeles, CA 90005

Classic Korean barbecue Soowon might get a little overshadowed by its neighbor Park’s BBQ down the street, but the longtime restaurant still excels with high quality beef and attentive service.

856 Vermont Ave B
Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 365-9292

14. Yangmani

2561 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006

One of Koreatown’s most reliable barbecue spots, Yangmani has an expansive outdoor tented area for quality beef, pork, and offal cuts that younger diners tend to prefer in the neighborhood. Yangmani might be the best place if you want to take down bottles of beer and soju, and just have a good time with friends or coworkers.

2561 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 249-9292

15. TK92 Korean BBQ

250 W Valley Blvd ste p, San Gabriel, CA 91776
TK92 Korean BBQ
TK92 Korean BBQ
[Official Photo]

One of the biggest Korean barbecue restaurants in LA, TK92 pioneered the idea of high-end all-you-can-eat before pivoting to a fully outdoor patio dining room and set combination platters. TK92 also serves dry-aged beef, which is a boon of meat lovers.

250 W Valley Blvd ste p
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 782-7496
Visit Website

Related Maps