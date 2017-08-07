Los Angeles’s Koreatown is without question the mecca of Korean cuisine in America. The food served in this vibrant neighborhood, full of neon lights and late nights, is so stellar that even food obsessives visiting from Seoul marvel at its sheer quality and quantity. While most diners are quick to limit Korean food to all-you-can-eat barbecue feasts, there are a tremendous number of regional specialties worth seeking out in and beyond Koreatown. From knife-cut noodles swimming in seafood broths to bubbling cauldrons of spicy stews, here now are 20 essential Korean restaurants in Los Angeles.

Added: Ong Ga Nae, Mapo Dak Galbi, AB Steak by Akira Back, Yuk Dae Jang

Removed: Kinn, Daedo Sikdang, Mun Korean Steakhouse, Chunju Hanil-Kwan

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.