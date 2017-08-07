 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Array of colorful banchan, including kimchi, vegetables, and lotus roots.
Banchan from Soban in LA’s Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

20 Exceptional Korean Restaurants to Try in Los Angeles

Where to find Korean barbecue, soups, stews, and banchan

by Matthew Kang Updated
Banchan from Soban in LA’s Koreatown.
| Matthew Kang
by Matthew Kang Updated
Los Angeles’s Koreatown is without question the mecca of Korean cuisine in America. The food served in this vibrant neighborhood, full of neon lights and late nights, is so stellar that even food obsessives visiting from Seoul marvel at its sheer quality and quantity. While most diners are quick to limit Korean food to all-you-can-eat barbecue feasts, there are a tremendous number of regional specialties worth seeking out in and beyond Koreatown. From knife-cut noodles swimming in seafood broths to bubbling cauldrons of spicy stews, here now are 20 essential Korean restaurants in Los Angeles.

Added: Ong Ga Nae, Mapo Dak Galbi, AB Steak by Akira Back, Yuk Dae Jang

Removed: Kinn, Daedo Sikdang, Mun Korean Steakhouse, Chunju Hanil-Kwan

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

ABSteak by Chef Akira Back

Internationally famous chef Akira Back is on a tear, expanding from his home base of Las Vegas to open restaurants in Indonesia, Seoul, LA, and recently Dallas. But the Korean chef honors the rich barbecue scene in Los Angeles with this upscale ode to tabletop meat, with wagyu and dry-aged offerings, as well as stellar banchan and side dishes. It’s one of the city’s top Korean barbecues.

8500 Beverly Blvd #111, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(424) 286-9900
Meats, banchan, and more at ABSteak in Los Angeles.
ABSteak dishes.
ABSteak

Sun Ha Jang Restaurant

Popular Korean duck barbecue spot Sun Ha Jang has opened up a front outdoor patio for one of LA’s most unique tabletop grill styles. After a parade of fatty, delicious duck seared on a skillet, diners get flavor-packed fried rice to end the meal.

4032 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 634-9292
(323) 634-9292
Sun Ha Jang
Sun Ha Jang’s duck fried rice

Soban Restaurant

Seafood staple Soban can do no wrong, starting with an amazing array of banchan to begin each meal. The menu features terrific raw crab dressed one of two ways, either in a garlicky soy sauce or thick spicy red pepper sauce, as well as pan-fried fish and spicy braised black cod (or opt for the spicy beef short ribs instead).

4001 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 936-9106
(323) 936-9106
Soban Restaurant
Soban Restaurant
GastronomyBlog

Mapo Dak Galbi

There’s basically only one menu item at this Koreatown classic: large cast-iron pans of spicy Korean dakgalbi, a dish that develops through the course of the meal with tender pieces of chicken thigh, rice cakes, cabbage, and a sweet-spicy sauce that reduces over time. And at the end of the meal, servers take the last portion of each serving and make an amazing seaweed-and-perilla-infused fried rice.

1008 S St Andrews Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 795-0014
(323) 795-0014
Dak galbi from Mapo in Koreatown in a steel pan.
Dak galbi from Mapo in Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

Chosun Galbee

One of Los Angeles’s longest-running Korean barbecue restaurants continues to excel at two things: quality and classic flavors. With a large outdoor dining space and a solid takeout situation, Chosun has endured because of its dedicated following and impressive execution. Try the naengmyeon with a combination meat platter to impress anyone looking for great Korean barbecue.

3330 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 734-3330
(323) 734-3330
Chosun Galbee kkotssal arrayed on a plate
Chosun Galbee kkotssal
Chosun Galbee

Han Bat Shul Lung Tang

The cloudy bone marrow broth here is legendary, as are the tender slabs of brisket and various organ meats floating in it. The menu here is very simple — seolleongtang only. Build the meal with seasonings, kimchi, and rice, along with a dash of salt and sprinkling of green onions.

4163 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 383-9499
(213) 383-9499
Han Bat Sullungtang

Copy Link

Chef Kang. The name pops up in restaurants around town like Sul Box, Food Truck, and Salmon Talk, but chef Wonsuk “John” Kang’s best restaurant might be HanEuem, a modern Korean drinking spot with upscale versions of classic dishes that would feel appropriate in Gangnam or Apgujeong in Seoul. The modeum jeon, a basket of various bits of battered fried meats and vegetables, is the most popular thing to order, but the stews and braised wagyu beef ribs are tasty too.

539 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 388-8988
(213) 388-8988
Fried jun from HanEuem in Koreatown in a wicker basket.
Fried jun from HanEuem in Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

Yerim Korean BBQ

There’s a lot of all-you-can-eat Korean barbecue in LA, but perhaps none has stood the test of time as well as Yerim, which retains excellent overall quality for a modest price of under $50 for most menu options. The tender, flavorful meat coupled with free-flowing drinks and attentive service make this a solid pick for groups that need a lot of KBBQ in one sitting.

300 S Hobart Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 380-9292
MDK Noodles (Myung Dong Kyoja)

Formerly known as Myung Dong Kyoja, the easier-to-pronounce MDK has the same carb-laden menu of knife-cut noodles, pork dumplings, and chewy spicy cold noodles called jjolmyeon.

3630 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 385-7789
(213) 385-7789
Pork dumplings from MDK Noodles in a white tray.
Pork dumplings from MDK Noodles
Matthew Kang

Mapo Kkak Doo Gee

This classic K-Town restaurant had an ownership change in recent years, but longtime customers likely won’t be able to tell the difference on the plate. Everything from the stellar radish banchan (the restaurant’s namesake) to the seared fish tastes as it should, which is to say, just like a grandmother’s cooking. The tiny, packed dining room filled mostly with Koreans should be a key indicator that this place remains a community fixture.

3611 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 736-6668
(213) 736-6668
Fried atka mackerel fish from Mapo Kkak Du Gee in LA’s Koreatown on a white plate.
Fried atka mackerel fish from Mapo Kkak Du Gee in LA’s Koreatown.
Matthew Kang

Hangari Kalguksu

With some of the finest knife-cut noodles in town, Hangari regularly fields ridiculously long waits. The dumplings and boribap-style banchan starter are also terrific here. As for the noodles, both the clam and the chicken noodles are worth trying.

3470 W 6th St Suite 9 10, Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 388-2326
(213) 388-2326
Hangari Bajirak Kalguksoo Crystal Coser

Sun Nong Dan

Koreatown’s all-night galbi jjim destination serves it with tender chunks of short rib, chewy rice cakes, and tons of spice. While the soups are more than respectable, crowds wait in line for the meat festival in a stone bowl. Top the galbi jjim with cheese to take it to the next level. There’s a big new location along Western Avenue as well — in the former Sizzler building.

3470 W 6th St #7, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 365-0303
(213) 365-0303
Sun Nong Dan David Chang

Surawon Tofu House

Koreatown loves soondubu, the silken tofu stew popularized at places like BCD and Beverly Soontofu. But Surawon Tofu House makes its own tofu on the premises, resulting in a rich, almost nutty tofu with a lot more complexity. The combo deals here are fantastic too, such as the one with fried mackerel big enough to split for two.

2833 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 383-7317
(213) 383-7317
Soontdubu and fried mackerel combo at Surawon in Koreatown.
Soontubu and fried mackerel combo at Surawon
Matthew Kang

Seong Buk Dong

This restaurant might be on the small side, but it serves up well-crafted traditional Korean dishes with huge flavor. The braised short ribs are a table-pleaser, along with the strong pot bibimbap. The spicy-braised mackerel is the show stopper, with layers of rich flavor that go perfectly when spooned over multigrain rice.

3303 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 738-8977
(213) 738-8977
Seong Buk Dong
Seong Buk Dong
Byron Y./Yelp

Copy Link

This is the premier Korean barbecue restaurant in Koreatown, and Park’s delivers with prime-grade meats served at the table, along with a slew of other traditional Korean dishes in a clean, smoke-free ambiance. The quality of the meat and banchan is simply unsurpassed, rivaling some of the best in Seoul itself. The front parking lot has been converted into an outdoor Korean barbecue setup for additional seating.

955 S Vermont Ave G, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-1717
(213) 380-1717
Raw pieces of thinly sliced beef at Park’s Barbeque on a steel tabletop grill.

Ong Ga Nae Korean BBQ Restaurant

With a recent ownership change from Yangmani operator Jennifer Choi, this Vermont Avenue Korean barbecue spot adds to the block’s rich lineup of Park’s, Soowon, and nearby Corner Place. Ong Ga Nae does a solid Korean barbecue offering, though the seng bulgogi, a new way of serving a classic boiling, bubbling thinly sliced meat hot pot, is one of the must-order items here.

936 S Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 386-9292
(213) 386-9292
Seng bulgogi at Ong Ga Nae.
Seng bulgogi at Ong Ga Nae.
Matthew Kang

Kobawoo House

Though lunchtime crowds go for the bossam, a Korean specialty featuring pork belly slices and accoutrements, it’s worth trying the traditional dishes as well. The hulking seafood pajeon is a classic, as well as the kimchi stew in a stone pot. The classic, dimly lit dining room is now open again.

3069 W 7th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
<span data-author="5941">K</span><span data-author="82">obaw</span><span data-author="5941">oo House</span>
Kobawoo House
Irving B./Yelp

Yuk Dae Jang

With a number of outlets spread throughout Los Angeles, this reliable purveyor of deeply beefy soup specializes in Korean yuk gae jang, a spicy noodle soup chock full of alliums, stringy brisket, and a choice of noodles. The classic sweet potato vermicelli is the go-to, while Yuk Dae Jang offers wavy alkaline ramen noodles or thicker starchy hand-cut noodles. Other dishes are fantastic too, like the shareable budae jjigae and mandu.

3033 W 6th St ste 104-105, Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 352-1331
(213) 352-1331
Yuk gae jang with handmade pasta at Yuk Dae Jang in San Gabriel.
Korean dishes from Yuk Dae Jang.
Cathy Chaplin

Olympic Restaurant

Nestled into a strip mall in Koreatown, this old-school gem has the kind of food a Korean grandma only cooks for her favorite people. Koreans call this Olympic Cheonggukjang, calling out the ultra-fermented soybean paste stew that has an incredibly rich, deep umami flavor. The fried fish and spicy grilled pork are also excellent.

2528 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 480-1107
(213) 480-1107
Spread at Olympic Cheonggukjang
Olympioc Cheonggukjang
Matthew Kang

Eighth Street Soondae

This sundae (not the ice cream) specialist does the Korean blood sausage right, with the classic sliced preparation that makes a great snack or good hangover cure. It can also be ordered in a large soup or stir-fry that’s good for sharing. It’s probably the best place for sundae on the West Coast, if not America. (Yes, the Korean government prefers we spell the dish like the ice cream dessert.)

2703 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 487-0038
(213) 487-0038
Eighth Street Soondae
Eighth Street Soondae
Angiel T./Yelp

