 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

19 Hottest Restaurants in Los Angeles, May 2022

20 Epic Sandwiches in Los Angeles

18 Essential Los Angeles Burgers, Spring 2022

A seafood platter and caesar salad on a wooden table.
Seafood, salad, and cocktails the Bungalow Kitchen
The Bungalow Kitchen.

18 Essential Restaurants in Long Beach’s Diverse Dining Scene

From Cambodian to outstanding breads and Southern barbecue, where to eat well in Long Beach

by Farley Elliott and Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
Seafood, salad, and cocktails the Bungalow Kitchen
| The Bungalow Kitchen.
by Farley Elliott and Mona Holmes Updated

Long Beach’s culture is very much its own thing. The city (sized north of 460,000 residents, roughly the same size as Atlanta, Georgia) is far more than just a seaside hangout south of Los Angeles. There’s a whole different vibe here, with plenty of good eats squeezed into Long Beach’s borders, from award-winning to quality Cambodian fare to Filipino options and of course staples like pizza, coffee, and burritos. Here now, from the sandy beach bike bath to the elevated areas around Signal Hill, are 18 of the essential places to eat in Long Beach, presented from west to east.

Added: Aji Peruvian Cuisine, Bungalow Kitchen, Robert Earl’s BBQ, VBurger, Vino e Cucina

Removed: Fluffy’s Sno-Balls, Joe Josts, the Ordinairie, Seabirds

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Edna's Filipino Cuisine

Copy Link
2540 Santa Fe Ave
Long Beach, CA 90810
(562) 424-3177
(562) 424-3177
Visit Website

From pork cracklin’s to Filipino spaghetti to fried rice, Edna’s Filipino Cuisine is a casual stop with serious options, including a whole lechon. Just a note, Edna’s crew needs a week’s notice to roast a whole roast pig to eat at home, so plan accordingly.

2. Ammatoli Mediterranean Bites

Copy Link
285 E 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 435-0808
(562) 435-0808
Visit Website

Owners Dima and Sam Habibeh’s Downtown Long Beach restaurant Ammatoli has a menu straight from the Levant region that encompasses Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus, Turkey, Israel, Jordan, and Palestine, with dishes that have a familiar and delicious Mediterranean ring. The details are beautiful, with tea service, gorgeous dishes and plates to display the fare.

3. Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House

Copy Link
621 Atlantic Ave
Long Beach, CA
(562) 495-7872
(562) 495-7872
Visit Website

While Sura may not compete with some of Koreatown’s finest dining gems, one of Long Beach’s only Korean restaurants does just fine by introducing the community to bubbling tofu soups, bibimbap, plus Korean tacos and sopes. Anything to save a trip up north to K-Town (or south to Garden Grove).

4. Robert Earl's BBQ

Copy Link
703 E Artesia Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 726-1116
(562) 726-1116

Be patient when ordering at Robert Earl’s BBQ, a laid-back, family-owned restaurant on the north end of Long Beach. Those rib tips are particularly tender, and because they all shine, it’s impossible to decide which side dishes to order.

Also Featured in:

5. La Esperanza Restaurant

Copy Link
1626 Orange Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 269-0486
(562) 269-0486
Visit Website

Adriana Moran opened Torrance’s La Esperanza Bakery in 1994, with a second storefront operating right in the center of Long Beach as of 2017. Moran continues to serve Guatemalan and Salvadoran dishes in a cozy setting, even as Long Beach’s bakery scene continues to explode.

6. VBurger

Copy Link
420 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 588-9073
(562) 588-9073
Visit Website

With a menu that’s full of plant-based burger joint classics, VBurger has Impossible or Beyond Meat burgers on deck, along withbreakfast sandwiches, mac and cheese, quesadillas, and milkshakes. If that’s not enough, they also operate a vegan creperie next door.

Also Featured in:

7. Phnom Penh Noodle Shack

Copy Link
1644 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 433-0032
(562) 433-0032
Visit Website

Phnom Penh Noodle Shack started out as a five-seat restaurant in 1985, and eventually worked up to being a neighborhood favorite that’s filled with families on weekends. The local restaurant is right in the heart of Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, offering some of cities best rice porridge, stir fry noodles, noodles in soup, and the classic Cambodian ba-bong.

Phnom Penh Noodle Shack
Phnom Penh Noodle Shack
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

8. Aji Peruvian Cuisine

Copy Link
2308 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 439-8545
(562) 439-8545
Visit Website

When walking or driving by Aji Peruvian Cuisine after 6 p.m. any day, the place will likely be packed. The family-operated business opened in 2014, where Peruvian staples line the menu. The ceviches are a must, as well as the causa de camarones.

Also Featured in:

9. Gusto Bread

Copy Link
2710 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-1881
(562) 343-1881
Visit Website

Head baker Arturo Enciso prepares far more than just bread at Gusto. Long before moving into in a larger space in 2020, the Long Beach bakery garnered national attention for its pastries, boules, baguettes, and cookies. Stop by to take a look at the day’s inventory, or head to the website for pre-orders.

Baguettes at Gusto Bread in Long Beach, California
Gusto Bread
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

10. A&J Seafood Shack

Copy Link
3201 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 386-2000
(562) 386-2000
Visit Website

A&J Seafood Shack owner Vannak Tan’s 280-square-foot stall produces a slew of fantastic dishes including family Cambodian recipes, along with traditional from Phnom Penh to Oahu’s North Shore.

A&amp;J Seafood Shack, Long Beach
A&J Seafood Shack
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

11. Sophy's Fine Thai & Cambodian Restaurant

Copy Link
3240 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA
(562) 494-1763
(562) 494-1763
Visit Website

Dubbed the Cambodian capital of the United States, Long Beach is home to one of the largest populations of Cambodians outside of Southeast Asia. As such, it is quite the place to get a taste of the herbaceous, curry-heavy cuisine. Sophy’s is widely considered to be the standout restaurant, with everything from morning breakfast soup to evening lok lak.

12. Tacos La Carreta

Copy Link
3401 E 69th St
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 377-2819
(562) 377-2819
Visit Website

José Morales Jr. and Sr. opened their taco cart (la carreta) in a Compton tire shop six years ago. The father and son ugraded to a truck last year where they produce some of Southern California’s best Mazatlán-style tacos. The truck is typically parked on the northernmost border of Long Beach, where they serve chorreadas, vampiros, tacos de carne asada, and papas locas. Check the Instagram for hours and availability.

Tacos La Carreta truck
Tacos La Carreta truck
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

13. Reno Room

Copy Link
3400 E Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 438-4590
(562) 438-4590
Visit Website

Open in 1945, the Reno Room has established itself as a popular and longtime dive bar in a city that’s absolutely crowded with them. The pool table and reasonably-priced drinks certainly help, as does the menu of wet burritos, tacos, and asada fries.

14. Vino E Cucina

Copy Link
4501 E Carson St #105
Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 421-0124
(562) 421-0124
Visit Website

The scent of the kitchen at work will keep diners at attention when eating inside at Vino E Cucina. It’s a cozy space with wooden chairs, tables, a great wine list, Mediterranean colors throughout, and a menu that includes a rotating risotto every week.

15. The Nest: A Breakfast Joint

Copy Link
9260 Alondra Blvd
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 804-5097
(562) 804-5097
Visit Website

The vibes are immaculate at the Nest. Owner Antonio Appling is all about daytime eats, and channels an undeniably Black Southern menu. But the food is also distinctly Southern California. Case in point: the biscuits and gravy are incredible, but don’t skip on the breakfast torta with roasted pork.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Sushi Kinoya

Copy Link
5521 E Stearns St
Long Beach, CA
(562) 598-8169
(562) 598-8169

This unfussy strip mall gem is a solid standby for maki rolls and cheap-as-heck lunch specials, and while it may not satisfy stuffier sushi diners, its menu and prices are just right for Long Beach.

17. The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina - Belmont Shore

Copy Link
6400 Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 200
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 719-9400
(562) 719-9400
Visit Website

In Long Beach the party is most definitely at the Bungalow Kitchen, the multi-faceted Belmont Shore space with peekaboo views to the water. From the second floor of the 2nd and PCH complex diners can taken the music, the color, the flash and the fun of a restaurant crafted by two hospitality veterans, Michael Mina and Brent Bolthouse. Pair a cocktail with some raw bar starters and a phyllo-crusted sole for a not-so-serious night out on the town.

The outdoor patio at Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore by Michael Mina in Long Beach, California.
Bungalow Kitchen
The Bungalow

18. Little Coyote

Copy Link
3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal
Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 352-1555
(562) 352-1555
Visit Website

Right after opening on Retro Row in 2020, Little Coyote’s casual New York-style pizza regularly sold out of pies. The operation proved so popular, a second location opened in 2021, where pizzas, salads, pasta, and well-priced beer are plentiful.

A stack of white boxes of pizza with olives on the topmost pie.
Little Coyote
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Edna's Filipino Cuisine

2540 Santa Fe Ave, Long Beach, CA 90810

From pork cracklin’s to Filipino spaghetti to fried rice, Edna’s Filipino Cuisine is a casual stop with serious options, including a whole lechon. Just a note, Edna’s crew needs a week’s notice to roast a whole roast pig to eat at home, so plan accordingly.

2540 Santa Fe Ave
Long Beach, CA 90810
(562) 424-3177
Visit Website

2. Ammatoli Mediterranean Bites

285 E 3rd St, Long Beach, CA 90802

Owners Dima and Sam Habibeh’s Downtown Long Beach restaurant Ammatoli has a menu straight from the Levant region that encompasses Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Cyprus, Turkey, Israel, Jordan, and Palestine, with dishes that have a familiar and delicious Mediterranean ring. The details are beautiful, with tea service, gorgeous dishes and plates to display the fare.

285 E 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 435-0808
Visit Website

3. Sura Korean BBQ & Tofu House

621 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA

While Sura may not compete with some of Koreatown’s finest dining gems, one of Long Beach’s only Korean restaurants does just fine by introducing the community to bubbling tofu soups, bibimbap, plus Korean tacos and sopes. Anything to save a trip up north to K-Town (or south to Garden Grove).

621 Atlantic Ave
Long Beach, CA
(562) 495-7872
Visit Website

4. Robert Earl's BBQ

703 E Artesia Blvd, Long Beach, CA 90805

Be patient when ordering at Robert Earl’s BBQ, a laid-back, family-owned restaurant on the north end of Long Beach. Those rib tips are particularly tender, and because they all shine, it’s impossible to decide which side dishes to order.

703 E Artesia Blvd
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 726-1116

5. La Esperanza Restaurant

1626 Orange Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813

Adriana Moran opened Torrance’s La Esperanza Bakery in 1994, with a second storefront operating right in the center of Long Beach as of 2017. Moran continues to serve Guatemalan and Salvadoran dishes in a cozy setting, even as Long Beach’s bakery scene continues to explode.

1626 Orange Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 269-0486
Visit Website

6. VBurger

420 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802

With a menu that’s full of plant-based burger joint classics, VBurger has Impossible or Beyond Meat burgers on deck, along withbreakfast sandwiches, mac and cheese, quesadillas, and milkshakes. If that’s not enough, they also operate a vegan creperie next door.

420 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 588-9073
Visit Website

7. Phnom Penh Noodle Shack

1644 Cherry Ave, Long Beach, CA 90813
Phnom Penh Noodle Shack
Phnom Penh Noodle Shack
Wonho Frank Lee

Phnom Penh Noodle Shack started out as a five-seat restaurant in 1985, and eventually worked up to being a neighborhood favorite that’s filled with families on weekends. The local restaurant is right in the heart of Long Beach’s Cambodia Town, offering some of cities best rice porridge, stir fry noodles, noodles in soup, and the classic Cambodian ba-bong.

1644 Cherry Ave
Long Beach, CA 90813
(562) 433-0032
Visit Website

8. Aji Peruvian Cuisine

2308 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

When walking or driving by Aji Peruvian Cuisine after 6 p.m. any day, the place will likely be packed. The family-operated business opened in 2014, where Peruvian staples line the menu. The ceviches are a must, as well as the causa de camarones.

2308 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 439-8545
Visit Website

9. Gusto Bread

2710 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
Baguettes at Gusto Bread in Long Beach, California
Gusto Bread
Farley Elliott

Head baker Arturo Enciso prepares far more than just bread at Gusto. Long before moving into in a larger space in 2020, the Long Beach bakery garnered national attention for its pastries, boules, baguettes, and cookies. Stop by to take a look at the day’s inventory, or head to the website for pre-orders.

2710 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-1881
Visit Website

10. A&J Seafood Shack

3201 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804
A&amp;J Seafood Shack, Long Beach
A&J Seafood Shack
Cathy Chaplin

A&J Seafood Shack owner Vannak Tan’s 280-square-foot stall produces a slew of fantastic dishes including family Cambodian recipes, along with traditional from Phnom Penh to Oahu’s North Shore.

3201 E Anaheim St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 386-2000
Visit Website

11. Sophy's Fine Thai & Cambodian Restaurant

3240 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA

Dubbed the Cambodian capital of the United States, Long Beach is home to one of the largest populations of Cambodians outside of Southeast Asia. As such, it is quite the place to get a taste of the herbaceous, curry-heavy cuisine. Sophy’s is widely considered to be the standout restaurant, with everything from morning breakfast soup to evening lok lak.

3240 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA
(562) 494-1763
Visit Website

12. Tacos La Carreta

3401 E 69th St, Long Beach, CA 90805
Tacos La Carreta truck
Tacos La Carreta truck
Matthew Kang

José Morales Jr. and Sr. opened their taco cart (la carreta) in a Compton tire shop six years ago. The father and son ugraded to a truck last year where they produce some of Southern California’s best Mazatlán-style tacos. The truck is typically parked on the northernmost border of Long Beach, where they serve chorreadas, vampiros, tacos de carne asada, and papas locas. Check the Instagram for hours and availability.

3401 E 69th St
Long Beach, CA 90805
(562) 377-2819
Visit Website

13. Reno Room

3400 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803

Open in 1945, the Reno Room has established itself as a popular and longtime dive bar in a city that’s absolutely crowded with them. The pool table and reasonably-priced drinks certainly help, as does the menu of wet burritos, tacos, and asada fries.

3400 E Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 438-4590
Visit Website

14. Vino E Cucina

4501 E Carson St #105, Long Beach, CA 90808

The scent of the kitchen at work will keep diners at attention when eating inside at Vino E Cucina. It’s a cozy space with wooden chairs, tables, a great wine list, Mediterranean colors throughout, and a menu that includes a rotating risotto every week.

4501 E Carson St #105
Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 421-0124
Visit Website

15. The Nest: A Breakfast Joint

9260 Alondra Blvd, Bellflower, CA 90706

The vibes are immaculate at the Nest. Owner Antonio Appling is all about daytime eats, and channels an undeniably Black Southern menu. But the food is also distinctly Southern California. Case in point: the biscuits and gravy are incredible, but don’t skip on the breakfast torta with roasted pork.

9260 Alondra Blvd
Bellflower, CA 90706
(562) 804-5097
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Sushi Kinoya

5521 E Stearns St, Long Beach, CA

This unfussy strip mall gem is a solid standby for maki rolls and cheap-as-heck lunch specials, and while it may not satisfy stuffier sushi diners, its menu and prices are just right for Long Beach.

5521 E Stearns St
Long Beach, CA
(562) 598-8169

17. The Bungalow Kitchen by Michael Mina - Belmont Shore

6400 Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 200, Long Beach, CA 90803
The outdoor patio at Bungalow Kitchen Belmont Shore by Michael Mina in Long Beach, California.
Bungalow Kitchen
The Bungalow

In Long Beach the party is most definitely at the Bungalow Kitchen, the multi-faceted Belmont Shore space with peekaboo views to the water. From the second floor of the 2nd and PCH complex diners can taken the music, the color, the flash and the fun of a restaurant crafted by two hospitality veterans, Michael Mina and Brent Bolthouse. Pair a cocktail with some raw bar starters and a phyllo-crusted sole for a not-so-serious night out on the town.

6400 Pacific Coast Hwy Suite 200
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 719-9400
Visit Website

18. Little Coyote

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, CA 90808
A stack of white boxes of pizza with olives on the topmost pie.
Little Coyote
Matthew Kang

Right after opening on Retro Row in 2020, Little Coyote’s casual New York-style pizza regularly sold out of pies. The operation proved so popular, a second location opened in 2021, where pizzas, salads, pasta, and well-priced beer are plentiful.

3500 N Los Coyotes Diagonal
Long Beach, CA 90808
(562) 352-1555
Visit Website

Related Maps