Long Beach’s culture is very much its own thing. The city (sized north of 460,000 residents, roughly the same size as Atlanta, Georgia) is far more than just a seaside hangout south of Los Angeles. There’s a whole different vibe here, with plenty of good eats squeezed into Long Beach’s borders, from award-winning to quality Cambodian fare to Filipino options and of course staples like pizza, coffee, and burritos. Here now, from the sandy beach bike bath to the elevated areas around Signal Hill, are 18 of the essential places to eat in Long Beach, presented from west to east.

Added: Aji Peruvian Cuisine, Bungalow Kitchen, Robert Earl’s BBQ, VBurger, Vino e Cucina

Removed: Fluffy’s Sno-Balls, Joe Josts, the Ordinairie, Seabirds

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.