A man holds a tray of bagels of various types during the day inside of a bakery.
Bagels from Diamond, one of LA’s oldest bakeries.
Wonho Frank Lee

17 Destinations for Supreme Bagel Satisfaction in LA

Is California really the bagel capital of America?!

by Farley Elliott and Eater Staff Updated
Bagels from Diamond, one of LA’s oldest bakeries.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Farley Elliott and Eater Staff Updated

California has gone bagel mad in recent years, thanks in part to a glowing profile of several LA and SF spots in the New York Times. Thankfully Los Angeles is more than capable of living up to the hype, with trucks, shops, delis, and strip mall setups spread across the Southland serving fantastic bagels. From a growing bagel chain in Woodland Hills to a Fairfax legend to the roving hype machine that is the Yeastie Boys, here’s where to get a great bagel in LA right now.

Added: Diamond Bakery, Bagel Nosh, East Coast Bagel, 5th Ave Bagelry Long Beach

Removed: New York Bagel & Deli, Lox of Bagels, Wexler’s, the Bagel Factory

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Western Bagel

7814 Sepulveda Blvd
Van Nuys, CA 91405
(818) 786-5847
(818) 786-5847
Western Bagel is more than just a Valley bagel-making legend. The place actually supplies some of the biggest retail names in the country, while still churning out hot and ready options from its many storefronts — including the corporate location attached to the factory in Van Nuys.

Western Bagel
Wonho Frank Lee

2. East Coast Bagel

23359 Mulholland Dr
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 223-8532
(818) 223-8532
While most of Los Angeles is enamored with one-off bagel spots like Courage (the Valley legend Western Bagel and its many outlets notwithstanding), consider hitting up the quietly expansive East Coast Bagel Co. With outlets spanning from Long Beach to Woodland Hills and down into Orange County, this is the kind of growing local chain with endless variety that everybody can get behind.

3. Hank's Bagels

4315 W Riverside Dr
Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 588-3693
(818) 588-3693
Hank’s Bagels, which opened in Burbank in late 2019, is a mostly takeaway spot with hand-rolled bagels served with schmear or as sandwiches. Owner Trevor Faris has even expanded to nearby Sherman Oaks already, so you know it’s good.

Hank’s bagel sandwich in Burbank on a plastic tray with paper.
Hank’s Bagels
Farley Elliott

4. Belle’s Bagels

5022 York Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90042

Belle’s Bagels is slinging its wares in the former Côté Est Bistro and Bar space on York Boulevard in Highland Park, playing to massive lines of weekend warriors willing to line up for some of LA’s best bagels.

5. Courage Bagels

777 N Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 828-9963
(323) 828-9963
Is there a hotter bagel in LA right now than Courage in Virgil Village? The sorta-Montreal, sorta-California style fits perfectly with the modern bagel scene. Don’t be afraid if these are crispier and more burnished than your usual bagel place; that’s a good thing.

For a taste of the talk of the town: Courage Bagels.
Courage Bagels
Farley Elliott

6. Unity Bagels

8400 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90069
Unity is the pop-up bagel stand that could. The small farmers market upstart doesn’t have the legions of followers of some more recently-famous spots, but still turns out delightful combinations like the onion bagel Nemo sandwich with smoked salmon and chive cream cheese, and more. Currently popping up at the Melrose Farmer’s Market and Marina del Rey Farmer’s Market. Check the website for hours.

Unity Bagels bagel with lox in Downtown LA
Unity Bagels
Farley Elliott

7. Yeastie Boys Bagels

8509 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 288-4126
(424) 288-4126
The Yeastie Boys bagel truck struck onto the Los Angeles scene a couple of years ago with a new look and lots of attitude. Marrying Jewish grandmother flavors with overclocked egg and cheese preparations and rap lyrics, the place has become a street food staple in no time. Follow the truck on Instagram for the latest schedule.

8. Diamond Bakery L.A.

335 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 655-0534
(323) 655-0534
This historic Fairfax bakery supplies bagels to some of the most well-known delis in the city. So why not head straight to the source to score a bag yourself for take-home goodness?

A man holds a tray of bagels of various types during the day inside of a bakery.
Bagels from Diamond Bakery
Wonho Frank Lee

9. Maury's

2829 Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 380-9380
(323) 380-9380
There may be no better bagel stop anywhere in Los Angeles than Maury’s. Stop in for a taste of Jason Kaplan’s wares, but know that on busy weekend mornings there will certainly be a wait at the tiny corner shop.

10. The Bagel Broker

7825 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 931-1258
(323) 931-1258

Beverly Boulevard option the Bagel Broker has been doing its thing for 30 years, which is plenty of time to establish a loyal following amongst the neighbors in the deeply Jewish community. The breakfast egg sandwiches are a particular hit amongst locals and commuters alike.

11. Brooklyn Bagel Bakery

2223 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 318-5123
(213) 318-5123
Brooklyn Bagel Bakery is about as old-school as it gets. For generations LA diners have lined up to score from the small shop in the Westlake area, even after a partial building collapse that left the business on the ropes. Today the small takeaway operation remains a hit with anyone looking for a simple bagel or more robust breakfast sandwich.

12. Pop’s Bagels

11928 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Pop’s started as a catering operation and kept a stall at Smorgasburg in the Before Times. Now, the onetime pop-up bagel shop owned by Zach Liporace has gone legit, with daily hours in Brentwood. The Brentwood location offers a robust slate of fresh bagels and bagel sandwiches; it also slings fresh gluten-free bagels for those with a gluten sensitivity or Celiac disease.

Pop’s Bagels emerging from a fiery oven and ready to serve.
Pop’s Bagels.
Pop’s Bagels [official photo]

13. Bagel Nosh Deli

1629 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 451-8771
(310) 451-8771
Santa Monica’s Bagel Nosh Deli has been serving up the good stuff since the late 1970’s. It’s hard to go wrong with anything at this staple neighborhood gem, but consider the bagel breakfast sandwich if sliding through in the AM hours.

14. Gjusta

320 Sunset Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 314-0320
(310) 314-0320
Hip Venice bakery Gjusta seems to do just about everything well. That includes bagels, which come adorned with lox, sprouts, onions, and more. The hardest part is finding a place to sit before devouring the whole thing.

15. Original Brooklyn Water Bagel Co.

8732 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 645-2243
(310) 645-2243
This East Coast chain opened its first LA location in 2011, and alleges its bagels are better because of Brooklyn tap water. This proves challenging in Southern California, but the company’s workaround shows how serious they are. The bagels are made with a proprietary 14-step process.

16. Manhattan Bread & Bagel

1812 N Sepulveda Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-7553
(310) 545-7553
South Bay favorite Manhattan Bread & Bagel is named for the city it’s in, not the island borough on the East Coast. The shop does share plenty of similarities with New York City though, from the quality bagels baked fresh daily to the menu, which includes bialys.

17. 5th Ave Bagelry

247 S Pine Ave
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 499-6889
(562) 499-6889

This staple bagel spot on Pine Avenue continues to churn out meals for expectant customers, even as the portside city goes gluten crazy with newer breadmakers like Colossus and Gusto. Stop by for simple options with schmear or more robust lunchtime sandwiches alike.

