 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

18 Essential Los Angeles Burgers, Winter 2021

16 Essential Ramen Shops in Los Angeles

10 Posh Places for Festive Afternoon Tea in Los Angeles

Banh mi from Skinny Dave’s in Westchester.
Banh mi from Skinny Dave’s in Westchester.
Matthew Kang

16 Fantastic Budget-Friendly Restaurants in Los Angeles

It’s easy to spend less and still eat well in LA

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Banh mi from Skinny Dave’s in Westchester.
| Matthew Kang
by Eater Staff Updated

Eating well doesn’t have to break the bank in Los Angeles, considering nearly every neighborhood offers an array of casual restaurants serving reasonably-priced fare. From noodle soups to tacos and dumplings, it’s truly an embarrassment of riches in the Southland. Here now are 16 affordable restaurants in Los Angeles.

Added: Tacos Don Manolito, Skinny Dave’s, Tacos Los Palomos, Falafel Inc, Daybird, Golden Deli, Bé Ù, Earle’s On Crenshaw

Removed: Furnsaj, Elena’s, Pho Filet, Bee Taqueria, Trinistyle, Kagura, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack, Mama’s Chicken

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tacos Los Palomos

Copy Link
7200 Mason Ave
Winnetka, CA 91306
Visit Website

With numerous outlets across the LA area, Tacos Los Palomos consistently delivers the most delicious, freshly sliced al pastor in the city. Check Instagram for locations, and be sure to watch out for daily specials, like when they price fully packed tortas for $5 apiece.

Taquero shaves al pastor from a trompo at Tacos Los Palomos.
Tacos Los Palomos.
Matthew Kang

2. Kurrypinch

Copy Link
6159 Van Nuys Blvd
Van Nuys, CA 91401
(818) 646-0126
(818) 646-0126
Visit Website

Kurrypinch serves some of Los Angeles’s best Sri Lankan food from a tiny storefront in the heart of Van Nuys. Based on portion size alone basically everything there is a great deal, but particular attention should be paid to the sub-$10 curry bowls and even more affordable mackerel fritters.

Deviled Chicken from Kurrypinch in Van Nuys.
Deviled chicken from Kurrypinch
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

3. Me + Crepe

Copy Link
89 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 345-5291
(626) 345-5291
Visit Website

The jianbing to order at this Vancouver-based chain is the Peking duck crepe that includes coriander, hoisin, cucumbers, and chopped duck. Others, of course, are excellent too, and even more reasonably priced.

Also Featured in:

4. Golden Deli Restaurant

Copy Link
815 W Las Tunas Dr
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 308-0803
(626) 308-0803
Visit Website

It’s hard to think of a better price-to-excellence ratio than Golden Deli, a versatile Vietnamese restaurant with the crispiest, best-tasting chả giò in the city. The pho, rice, and other dishes are fantastic too, with meals coming out to $20 or less per person, either on-site or to-go.

Also Featured in:

5. Tacos Don Manolito

Copy Link
5553 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2688
(323) 366-2688
Visit Website

Mexico City chainlet Tacos Don Manolito does tacos a la placha, using chorizo and cecina to great versatility. The key here to get as many things with the griddled cheese as possible, and make sure to load each taco up with the excellent, intensely flavored salsas.

Tacos Don Manolito.
Tacos Don Manolito.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

6. Spoon & Pork

Copy Link
3131 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 922-6061
(323) 922-6061
Visit Website

This Silver Lake restaurant serves Ray Yaptinchay and Jay Tugas’s reimagined take on Filipino food. Order the adobo belly nigiri, slow-cooked pork belly with an adobo glaze served over rice, and the chori-burger featuring house-made Filipino pork chorizo on a toasted Hawaiian bun. They recently expanded to Sawtelle Japantown as well.

Dark table with colorful Filipino dishes from Spoon &amp; Pork restaurant.
Spoon & Pork
Spoon & Pork [Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

7. Bé Ù

Copy Link
557 N Hoover St
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 928-2135
(323) 928-2135
Visit Website

Virgil Village’s Vietnamese comfort food restaurant ensures that all of its stakeholders, from employees to locals in the neighborhood, win out against the forces of gentrification. This means reasonably priced food that still delivers deep, homemade flavors like banh mi, pork riblets, and popcorn chicken that you can eat every day.

Fried pork riblets served over steamed white rice with green onion garnish.
Pork riblets over rice at Bé Ù.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

8. Daybird

Copy Link
240 N Virgil Ave Suite 5
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Visit Website

Mei Lin’s Sichuan fried chicken sandwich is one of the best bang-for-your-buck experiences in town, with expertly fried chicken, well-sliced slaw, and a plush bun to hold it all together. There’s chicken tenders with amazing golden brown fries as well.

Sichuan fried chicken sandwich from Daybird.
Sichuan fried chicken sandwich from Daybird.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

9. Falafel Inc

Copy Link
933 Broxton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(410) 886-6570
(410) 886-6570
Visit Website

The mission at Falafel Inc. so to make a super-affordable dish like falafel and use some of the proceeds to help in areas around the world. The $4-5 pita sandwich at Falafel Inc. is a healthy, quick snack or lunch that anyone from office workers to college students.

Falafel bowl at Falafel Inc.
Falafel bowl from Falafel Inc.
Falafel Inc.

10. Dino's Chicken & Burgers

Copy Link
2575 Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-3554
(213) 380-3554
Visit Website

Though Dino’s has been in Los Angeles for six decades, its famous red char-grilled chicken didn’t make its way onto the menu until the ‘80s. For around $10, expect a packed styrofoam container of chicken and fries with Dino’s incredible sauce.

A black grill as a hand reaches in to turn blackened chicken.
Dino’s Chicken & Burgers
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

11. Earle's On Crenshaw

Copy Link
3864 Crenshaw Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-2867
(323) 299-2867
Visit Website

Classic South LA hot dog spot Earle’s has some of the best grilled hot dogs in Los Angeles, all served at an approachable price point. There’s plenty of variety here, from all-beef to vegetarian-friendly options.

Chili dog from Earle’s On Crenshaw.
Chili dog from Earle’s On Crenshaw.
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

12. Skinny Dave's

Copy Link
6208 W 87th St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 431-4934
(310) 431-4934
Visit Website

David Kuo of Little Fatty opened this handy LAX-adjacent sandwich shop specializing in banh mi an approachable, everyday price. Order one with extra pate for a big flavor boost.

Banh mi from Skinny Dave’s in Westchester.
Banh mi from Skinny Dave’s in Westchester.
Matthew Kang

13. Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

Copy Link
8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
(562) 674-3043
Visit Website

Longtime food truck Tamales Elenas has a handy drive-thru and casual restaurant in Bell Gardens now, with some of the city’s best tamales, pozoles, and guisados that come in generous portions. Order ahead to see what’s available.

Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

14. Zam Zam Market

Copy Link
13649 S Inglewood Ave
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 978-1927
(310) 978-1927
Visit Website

Cult favorite Pakistani restaurant Zam Zam Market serves some of the best stews, rice dishes, and breads around, perfect for a hearty, warming meal.

Biryani and chicken tandoori with naan at Zam Zam Market
Zam Zam Market
Stan Lee

Also Featured in:

15. Surati Farsan

Copy Link
11814 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 860-2310
(562) 860-2310
Visit Website

Tantalizing methai (sweets) and chat (snacks) are what it’s all about at Surati Farsan Mart, a stylish shop specializing in Gujarati-style nibbles since 1986. The pani puri are pitch-perfect — delicate whole-wheat shells filled with mung beans, potatoes, and jaljira, a cool liquid imbued with herbs and spices, and drizzled with chutneys.

For wonderful Indian sweets and snacks: Surati Farsan Mart.
Surati Farsan
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Busy Bee Market

Copy Link
2413 S Walker Ave
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 832-8660
(310) 832-8660
Visit Website

Busy Bee may well be the most famous restaurant in all of San Pedro, owing to its giant and meaty belly-buster sandwich. Still, great deals can be had for at or around $10 a pop, from pastrami to roast beef and beyond.

A hand holds up a pastrami sandwich that is falling apart.
Busy Bee Market
Crystal Coser

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Tacos Los Palomos

7200 Mason Ave, Winnetka, CA 91306
Taquero shaves al pastor from a trompo at Tacos Los Palomos.
Tacos Los Palomos.
Matthew Kang

With numerous outlets across the LA area, Tacos Los Palomos consistently delivers the most delicious, freshly sliced al pastor in the city. Check Instagram for locations, and be sure to watch out for daily specials, like when they price fully packed tortas for $5 apiece.

7200 Mason Ave
Winnetka, CA 91306
Visit Website

2. Kurrypinch

6159 Van Nuys Blvd, Van Nuys, CA 91401
Deviled Chicken from Kurrypinch in Van Nuys.
Deviled chicken from Kurrypinch
Farley Elliott

Kurrypinch serves some of Los Angeles’s best Sri Lankan food from a tiny storefront in the heart of Van Nuys. Based on portion size alone basically everything there is a great deal, but particular attention should be paid to the sub-$10 curry bowls and even more affordable mackerel fritters.

6159 Van Nuys Blvd
Van Nuys, CA 91401
(818) 646-0126
Visit Website

3. Me + Crepe

89 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91105

The jianbing to order at this Vancouver-based chain is the Peking duck crepe that includes coriander, hoisin, cucumbers, and chopped duck. Others, of course, are excellent too, and even more reasonably priced.

89 E Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 345-5291
Visit Website

4. Golden Deli Restaurant

815 W Las Tunas Dr, San Gabriel, CA 91776

It’s hard to think of a better price-to-excellence ratio than Golden Deli, a versatile Vietnamese restaurant with the crispiest, best-tasting chả giò in the city. The pho, rice, and other dishes are fantastic too, with meals coming out to $20 or less per person, either on-site or to-go.

815 W Las Tunas Dr
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 308-0803
Visit Website

5. Tacos Don Manolito

5553 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tacos Don Manolito.
Tacos Don Manolito.
Wonho Frank Lee

Mexico City chainlet Tacos Don Manolito does tacos a la placha, using chorizo and cecina to great versatility. The key here to get as many things with the griddled cheese as possible, and make sure to load each taco up with the excellent, intensely flavored salsas.

5553 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2688
Visit Website

6. Spoon & Pork

3131 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Dark table with colorful Filipino dishes from Spoon &amp; Pork restaurant.
Spoon & Pork
Spoon & Pork [Official Photo]

This Silver Lake restaurant serves Ray Yaptinchay and Jay Tugas’s reimagined take on Filipino food. Order the adobo belly nigiri, slow-cooked pork belly with an adobo glaze served over rice, and the chori-burger featuring house-made Filipino pork chorizo on a toasted Hawaiian bun. They recently expanded to Sawtelle Japantown as well.

3131 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 922-6061
Visit Website

7. Bé Ù

557 N Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Fried pork riblets served over steamed white rice with green onion garnish.
Pork riblets over rice at Bé Ù.
Wonho Frank Lee

Virgil Village’s Vietnamese comfort food restaurant ensures that all of its stakeholders, from employees to locals in the neighborhood, win out against the forces of gentrification. This means reasonably priced food that still delivers deep, homemade flavors like banh mi, pork riblets, and popcorn chicken that you can eat every day.

557 N Hoover St
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 928-2135
Visit Website

8. Daybird

240 N Virgil Ave Suite 5, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Sichuan fried chicken sandwich from Daybird.
Sichuan fried chicken sandwich from Daybird.
Matthew Kang

Mei Lin’s Sichuan fried chicken sandwich is one of the best bang-for-your-buck experiences in town, with expertly fried chicken, well-sliced slaw, and a plush bun to hold it all together. There’s chicken tenders with amazing golden brown fries as well.

240 N Virgil Ave Suite 5
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Visit Website

9. Falafel Inc

933 Broxton Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Falafel bowl at Falafel Inc.
Falafel bowl from Falafel Inc.
Falafel Inc.

The mission at Falafel Inc. so to make a super-affordable dish like falafel and use some of the proceeds to help in areas around the world. The $4-5 pita sandwich at Falafel Inc. is a healthy, quick snack or lunch that anyone from office workers to college students.

933 Broxton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(410) 886-6570
Visit Website

10. Dino's Chicken & Burgers

2575 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90006
A black grill as a hand reaches in to turn blackened chicken.
Dino’s Chicken & Burgers
Wonho Frank Lee

Though Dino’s has been in Los Angeles for six decades, its famous red char-grilled chicken didn’t make its way onto the menu until the ‘80s. For around $10, expect a packed styrofoam container of chicken and fries with Dino’s incredible sauce.

2575 Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-3554
Visit Website

11. Earle's On Crenshaw

3864 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Chili dog from Earle’s On Crenshaw.
Chili dog from Earle’s On Crenshaw.
Farley Elliott

Classic South LA hot dog spot Earle’s has some of the best grilled hot dogs in Los Angeles, all served at an approachable price point. There’s plenty of variety here, from all-beef to vegetarian-friendly options.

3864 Crenshaw Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-2867
Visit Website

12. Skinny Dave's

6208 W 87th St, Los Angeles, CA 90045
Banh mi from Skinny Dave’s in Westchester.
Banh mi from Skinny Dave’s in Westchester.
Matthew Kang

David Kuo of Little Fatty opened this handy LAX-adjacent sandwich shop specializing in banh mi an approachable, everyday price. Order one with extra pate for a big flavor boost.

6208 W 87th St
Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 431-4934
Visit Website

13. Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

8101 Garfield Ave, Bell Gardens, CA 90201
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena
Wonho Frank Lee

Longtime food truck Tamales Elenas has a handy drive-thru and casual restaurant in Bell Gardens now, with some of the city’s best tamales, pozoles, and guisados that come in generous portions. Order ahead to see what’s available.

8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
Visit Website

14. Zam Zam Market

13649 S Inglewood Ave, Hawthorne, CA 90250
Biryani and chicken tandoori with naan at Zam Zam Market
Zam Zam Market
Stan Lee

Cult favorite Pakistani restaurant Zam Zam Market serves some of the best stews, rice dishes, and breads around, perfect for a hearty, warming meal.

13649 S Inglewood Ave
Hawthorne, CA 90250
(310) 978-1927
Visit Website

15. Surati Farsan

11814 186th St, Artesia, CA 90701
For wonderful Indian sweets and snacks: Surati Farsan Mart.
Surati Farsan
Cathy Chaplin

Tantalizing methai (sweets) and chat (snacks) are what it’s all about at Surati Farsan Mart, a stylish shop specializing in Gujarati-style nibbles since 1986. The pani puri are pitch-perfect — delicate whole-wheat shells filled with mung beans, potatoes, and jaljira, a cool liquid imbued with herbs and spices, and drizzled with chutneys.

11814 186th St
Artesia, CA 90701
(562) 860-2310
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Busy Bee Market

2413 S Walker Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731
A hand holds up a pastrami sandwich that is falling apart.
Busy Bee Market
Crystal Coser

Busy Bee may well be the most famous restaurant in all of San Pedro, owing to its giant and meaty belly-buster sandwich. Still, great deals can be had for at or around $10 a pop, from pastrami to roast beef and beyond.

2413 S Walker Ave
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 832-8660
Visit Website

Related Maps