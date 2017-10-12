It’s easy to spend less and still eat well in LA

Eating well doesn’t have to break the bank in Los Angeles, considering nearly every neighborhood offers an array of casual restaurants serving reasonably-priced fare. From noodle soups to tacos and dumplings, it’s truly an embarrassment of riches in the Southland. Here now are 16 affordable restaurants in Los Angeles.

Added: Tacos Don Manolito, Skinny Dave’s, Tacos Los Palomos, Falafel Inc, Daybird, Golden Deli, Bé Ù, Earle’s On Crenshaw

Removed: Furnsaj, Elena’s, Pho Filet, Bee Taqueria, Trinistyle, Kagura, Phnom Penh Noodle Shack, Mama’s Chicken

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.