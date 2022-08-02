 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Array of breakfast diner dishes with seasonings.
Dishes from the Serving Spoon in Inglewood.
Wonho Frank Lee

19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try

Breakfast classics, patty melts, chicken pot pie, and more

by Eater Staff
Dishes from the Serving Spoon in Inglewood.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff

Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.

Added: Serving Spoon, Mel’s Drive-In, Dinah’s Family Restaurant, Ronnie’s Diner, Sapp Coffee Shop

Removed: Moffett’s, Fred 62, Foxy’s, Saugus Cafe, Senor G’s &B, S&W Country Diner

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Lancers Family Restaurant

This pastel-toned Burbank diner staple continues to turn out some of the Valley’s best breakfasts for generations of families. Opt for a cozy booth, or squeeze into a counter seat for even faster service.

697 N Victory Blvd, Burbank, CA 91502
(818) 843-3433
(818) 843-3433

Also Featured in:

Nat's Early Bite Coffee Shop

This Valley staple comes with a hearty side of Mexican breakfast classics, from chorizo and eggs to more inventive scrambles and lunchtime fare like burgers and meatloaf sandwiches.

14115 Burbank Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91401
(818) 781-3040
(818) 781-3040

Mel's Drive-In

With multiple locations in LA, from Sherman Oaks to Hollywood and West Hollywood to Santa Monica, this enduring ‘50s-style diner serves from morning to late night for hungry students and night owls in need of a hefty meal at an affordable price. Perhaps the vintage look of the restaurants is more appealing than the actual food, but that’s totally acceptable.

14846 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 990-6357
(818) 990-6357
Neon-lit Mel’s Drive-In in Sherman Oaks at night.
Mels Drive-In, Sherman Oaks.
avilon_music

Also Featured in:

Russell's

Pasadena coffee shop staple Russell’s is closing in on 100 years of serving pancakes, eggs, and bacon to waiting customers north of Colorado. Expect long weekend lines for this one.

30 N Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 578-1404
(626) 578-1404
A tilted photo of diner breakfast with eggs and hashbrowns.
A classic breakfast at Russell’s
Russell’s

Also Featured in:

Clark Street Diner

From the ashes of the 101 Coffee Shop comes Clark Street Diner, where retro cool is still very much in fashion. Expect the same basic layout and look, but with a retooled menu and more responsibly-sourced ingredients. Try the breakfast sandwich, served on crusty sliced bread instead of a bun.

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Also Featured in:

House of Pies

There’s more than just pie on the menu at this Los Feliz institution. Breakfast is served all day, while Thanksgiving dinner is served year-round. And do save room for a slice of pie to finish. The late-night hours are great for diving into things like meatloaf and mashed potatoes.

1869 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 666-9961
(323) 666-9961

Also Featured in:

Sapp Coffee Shop

Sapp Coffee Shop might not be a traditional American greasy spoon, but the vibe inside to the comforting food absolutely works. That’s because Sapp opens at 8 a.m. with fried egg-topped fried rice or soulful noodle soups like the famous boat noodle soup that Anthony Bourdain popularized in the late aughts.

5183 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 665-1035
(323) 665-1035
For a classic Thai Town cafe lunch: Sapp Coffee Shop.
Dry jade noodles with crab, duck, and pork from Sapp Coffee Shop.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

Millie's Cafe

This classic Silver Lake breakfast spot continues to endure despite decades of development around Sunset Junction. There's nothing as reliable as Millie's in Silver Lake, which explains why waits can be fairly long on weekends.

3524 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Norm's Restaurant

The Googie architecture at the Norm’s on La Cienega was deemed a city treasure and saved from demolition a few years ago. For a good time, just grab a stool at the counter and dig into an affordable platter of steak and eggs.

470 N LA Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
(323) 655-0167
(323) 655-0167
A server moves through a diner carrying plates for lunch.
Norms
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

Du-Pars

Whether dining in the mornings or well into the night, almost every table orders the pancakes that are drenched in clarified butter yet still fluffy somehow. It’s hard to go wrong with the chicken pot pie and classic meatloaf. And don’t forget to take a whole pie home.

6333 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 933-8446
(323) 933-8446

Also Featured in:

Olympic Cafe

A Koreatown classic known for its fantastic pancakes, Olympic Cafe is part neighborhood staple and part hipster hole-in-the-wall. Diners can congregate en masse without spending a fortune.

3728 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 731-5405
(323) 731-5405

The Original Pantry

While it’s no longer true that the Pantry never closes, this corner restaurant does still attract a decent daytime clientele comprised of office workers, tourists, and longtime local fans. These days hours are relegated to mornings and lunch time only.

877 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 972-9279
(213) 972-9279

Also Featured in:

Teddy's Cafe

This West LA standby feels like it literally hasn't changed since the late 1980s when owner Ted Delgado opened the place. With oddball knick-knacks and a wide dining room, it's a casual Westside diner with reliably good pancakes, eggs, and even steak served until 10 p.m. daily.

12043 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
(310) 444-9996
(310) 444-9996

Ronnie's Diner

Del Ray stalwart Ronnie’s Diner is the type of place whose static energy is part of its charm. It serves incredible renditions of diner classics: think pillowy cinnamon roll pancakes (regular and gluten-free available) topped with a swirl of vanilla icing; sweet maple turkey sausage with still-yolky over-medium eggs and crispy-craggy home fries; and a chorizo breakfast bowl with sliced avocado, potatoes, eggs, and salsa.

12740 Culver Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
(310) 578-9399
(310) 578-9399
For a big, long, lazy breakfast: Ronnie’s Diner.
Ronnie’s Diner eggs, sausage, and home fries.
Nicole Adlman

Dinah's Family Restaurant

Offering a big dining room and a diner-style arrangement, Dinah’s gets credit for innovating the fried chicken bucket, still selling the greasy spoon classic in its iconic paper vessel. But the restaurant, which evokes cinematic sightlines and bustling morning hours, still works for all-day American diner fare.

6521 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
(310) 645-0456
(310) 645-0456
Fried chicken barrel from Dinah’s Family Restaurant in Westchester.
Fried chicken from Dinah’s Family Restaurant.
Nicole Adlman

Pann's Restaurant & Coffee Shop

A must-stop on the way to LAX, Pann’s is a study in Googie diner architecture. Though it’s no longer open in the evenings, sitting down to a thick mug of black coffee and a plate of eggs is still a highlight.

6710 LA Tijera Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045
(323) 776-3770
(323) 776-3770

Also Featured in:

The Serving Spoon

This timeless strip mall diner tucked away in Inglewood is a true local icon, a place where regulars can come for eggs, waffles, French toast, and fried chicken. Owners Angela and J.C. Johnson took over from Angela’s father back in 2004, but the Serving Spoon, which has been operating since 1983, continues to weather the changes in the neighborhood by leaning on old-fashioned customer service and charm.

1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 412-3927
(310) 412-3927
Outside a strip mall diner called the Serving Spoon in Inglewood.
Outside the Serving Spoon in Inglewood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

Ocean Diner

One of the South Bay’s most beloved diners, Ocean Diner is a toss-back to 1940s kitsch. Though the restaurant itself is only about 25 years old, the look and feel of the place are pure timeless Americana.

959 Aviation Blvd, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
(310) 372-3739
(310) 372-3739

Pacific Diner

From omelets and enchiladas to patty melts, salads, and club sandwiches, this rustic diner just blocks from the water is perfect for a weekend getaway.

3821 S Pacific Ave, San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 831-5334
(310) 831-5334
A vertical image of a burnished omelette with guacamole on top.
The Acapulco omelette.
Pacific Diner

Also Featured in:

