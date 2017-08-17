Doughnuts may very well be LA's quintessential start to the day, thanks to the Southeast Asian immigrants who brought these sweetly glazed treats to nearly every strip mall across the Southland. The city’s dynamic doughnut scene is not only comprised of these foundational mom-and-pop doughnut shops with the its signature pink boxes, but unique flavors from operators like Colorado Donuts and DK Donuts on the Westside. Given Angelenos’ tremendous appetites for all that’s deep-fried and delightful, there’s room for fritters of all stripes. Here now are the 15 most delectable doughnut shops in Los Angeles.

Added: DK Donuts, Dale’s Donuts, Foster’s Donuts, Randy’s, Sweet Retreat Donuts (vegan)

Removed: BC Donuts, Blinkie’s Donut Emporium, SK Donuts & Croissant, Birdie’s, Blue Star Donuts

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.