A box of various doughnuts shown from above at an angle, in a white box.
The Donut Man
Wonho Frank Lee

Los Angeles’s 15 Most Delectable Doughnut Shops

Old-school and new, deep-fried and delicious

by Eater Staff Updated
The Donut Man
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

Doughnuts may very well be LA's quintessential start to the day, thanks to the Southeast Asian immigrants who brought these sweetly glazed treats to nearly every strip mall across the Southland. The city’s dynamic doughnut scene is not only comprised of these foundational mom-and-pop doughnut shops with the its signature pink boxes, but unique flavors from operators like Colorado Donuts and DK Donuts on the Westside. Given Angelenos’ tremendous appetites for all that’s deep-fried and delightful, there’s room for fritters of all stripes. Here now are the 15 most delectable doughnut shops in Los Angeles.

Added: DK Donuts, Dale’s Donuts, Foster’s Donuts, Randy’s, Sweet Retreat Donuts (vegan)

Removed: BC Donuts, Blinkie’s Donut Emporium, SK Donuts & Croissant, Birdie’s, Blue Star Donuts

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Earl's Donuts

20429 Devonshire St
Chatsworth, CA 91311
(818) 341-2869
(818) 341-2869
This classic neighborhood doughnut shop serves the good people of Chatsworth 24 hours a day. The devil’s food old-fashioned — dense, rich, and enrobed in smooth milk chocolate — is a sugary powerhouse.

2. Foster's Donuts

2601 Foothill Blvd
La Crescenta-Montrose, CA 91214
(818) 249-1533
(818) 249-1533
This longtime La Crescenta donut shop towers over Foothill Boulevard as one of the area’s best morning destinations, serving a wide array of plush, well-fried donuts that somehow manages to be open 24/7. The glazed twists are fried perfection while the maple bars are so light and easy to eat that one is never enough.

3. Colorado Donuts

1578 Colorado Blvd #14
Eagle Rock, CA 90041
(323) 340-1962
(323) 340-1962
Eagle Rock’s beloved Colorado Donuts crams doughnuts with candy bars and cookies for an ultra-decadent mash-up. Keep an eye out for the newly decorated items paired with a film release or holiday. The shop is open for takeout and delivery daily from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Superhero options from Colorado Donuts
Superhero options from Colorado Donuts
Mona Holmes

4. The Donut Man

915 E Rte 66
Glendora, CA 91740
(626) 335-9111
(626) 335-9111
It’s all about the Donut Man’s seasonal strawberry and peach doughnuts, raised doughnuts sliced in half and stuffed chock-full of fruit. Other offerings, like the arm-length tiger tail, are very well made and more than worth dropping by on the way to Las Vegas or Big Bear. Or better yet, swing into the outlet inside Grand Central Market.

A white box of doughnuts shown from the top down from the Donut Man in Los Angeles, California.
A box of donuts from the Donut Man
Wonho Frank Lee

5. Dot & Dough

141 N Atlantic Blvd #102
Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 943-8688
(626) 943-8688

The malasadas at Dot & Dough are nothing short of fantastic. Filled with flavored custards like matcha green tea, ube, and vanilla, these beloved Portuguese confections are worth seeking out at the original Monterey Park location or at the second outlet near Pasadena City College.

6. Primo's Donuts

2918 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
(310) 478-6930
(310) 478-6930
Primo’s has been run by the same couple for 60 years, which makes it quite the Westside institution. Try the famous buttermilk doughnut that’s sweet, dense, slightly crisp along the edges, and finished with a shiny glaze.

Primo’s blue and gold Rams-inspired donut in Los Angeles, California.
Primo’s Rams-inspired donut
Bel Air Branding

7. DK's Donuts & Bakery

1614 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 829-2512
(310) 829-2512
The owners go a bit extra at DK’s Donuts & Bakery. Open in 1980 by Khmer refugees, the younger family members upped DK’s donut game in recent years with unique and traditional donuts, pastries, breakfast croissants, and flavored coffee. Their Instagram page is eye-candy exemplified, but that’s by design to make you crave a visit.

8. Sidecar Doughnuts & Coffee

631 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 587-0022
(310) 587-0022
Sidecar makes doughnuts fresh throughout the day, which means warm fritters are likely on every visit. The entire menu is worth trying, but it’s the huckleberry that separates this cake doughnut paradise from the pack.

The Huckleberry from Sidecar Doughnuts in Santa Monica, California.
The Huckleberry from Sidecar Doughnuts
Sidecar Doughnuts [official photo]

9. Tony's Donut House

3216 E Florence Ave
Huntington Park, CA 90255
(323) 587-6071
(323) 587-6071
Open 24 hours a day, Tony’s Donut House is one of LA’s classic doughnut shops. Options range from traditional to out-of-the-box, like the Cravenott — a glazed pretzel-like creation.

10. Randy's Donuts

805 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 645-4707
(310) 645-4707
Even though there are multiple locations for Randy’s Donuts, the Inglewood original is a true LA landmark. The highly visible shop also sports a drive-thru, making Randy’s one of the region’s most popular spots to nab a donut.

Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Outside Randy’s Donuts, Inglewood.
Photo: Thomas Hawk

11. Dale's Donuts

15904 Atlantic Ave
Compton, CA 90221
(310) 635-0823
(310) 635-0823

A Compton staple, Dale’s Donuts houses another one of LA’s giant donuts on its rooftop. If you can get there early, fresh is always the way to go for a solid selection of traditional old-school donuts.

12. Moon Donuts

1000 Torrance Blvd
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 543-1867
(310) 543-1867
The custard-filled doughnuts at Moon Donuts has a cult-like following in the South Bay. Swing into the shop on the corner of Prospect and Torrance early to make sure you get one before they sell out for the day.

13. Sweet Retreat Donuts

924 CA-1
Long Beach, CA 90806
(562) 612-0506
(562) 612-0506
Long Beach’s donut options are plentiful, but Sweet Retreat also keeps selections for those avoiding dairy, with both vegan raised and cake donuts.

14. Knead Donuts & Tea

3490 E 7th St
Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 248-2858
(562) 248-2858

The Knead team’s thoughtful doughnuts are available for takeout. Menu standbys like the blueberry, plain glazed, Thai iced tea donut, and creme brûlée are something to behold. The shop is closed on Mondays.

15. The Donut

1615 S Gaffey St
San Pedro, CA 90731
(310) 831-2123
(310) 831-2123

San Pedro’s the Donut is a local legend complete with a drive-thru. It’s got cult status in this seaside town and still turns out daily classics to throngs of waiting customers.

