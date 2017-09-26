The pandemic has certainly made it more challenging for late night establishments to maintain their hours, given the difficulty of staffing and other issues. However, Los Angeles is a major city and that means people are going to want to eat at all hours of the day. While there are fast food spots and diners open late, these restaurants are places to get quality fare that goes beyond the basics. From excellent Thai noodles to Korean comfort stews to Italian American classics, here’s where to get late night food in Los Angeles.

Added: Ysabel, Jones, Employees Only, Bacari Silver Lake, E.P. & L.P.

Removed: Ruen Pair, Zinqué, Xelas, Krua Thai

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.