Dishes and Korean beer from Dan Sung Sa against a wooden table.
Dishes and Korean beer from Dan Sung Sa.
Wonho Frank Lee

19 Essential Late Night Restaurants in Los Angeles

The best places to eat in Los Angeles past 11 p.m.

by Eater Staff Updated
Dishes and Korean beer from Dan Sung Sa.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

The pandemic has certainly made it more challenging for late night establishments to maintain their hours, given the difficulty of staffing and other issues. However, Los Angeles is a major city and that means people are going to want to eat at all hours of the day. While there are fast food spots and diners open late, these restaurants are places to get quality fare that goes beyond the basics. From excellent Thai noodles to Korean comfort stews to Italian American classics, here’s where to get late night food in Los Angeles.

Added: Ysabel, Jones, Employees Only, Bacari Silver Lake, E.P. & L.P.

Removed: Ruen Pair, Zinqué, Xelas, Krua Thai

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 788-4868
(818) 788-4868
The Valley’s classic Mexican haunt serves comfort fare like enchiladas, fajitas, burritos, and margaritas until midnight on weekends, making this the ideal night-owl hangout. The timeless vibe and plush banquettes just add to the experience.

Casa Vega dining room
Casa Vega dining room
Wonho Frank Lee

2. Sanamluang Cafe

5176 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 660-8006
(323) 660-8006
One of Thai Town’s classic late night haunts, this versatile cafe has everything from classic pan-fried noodles to boat noodles that work well to soak up any booze from nearby dive bars and cocktail spots. Sanamluang closes at 2 a.m. nightly.

3. Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles

1514 N Gower St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 466-7453
(323) 466-7453
Classic Hollywood chicken-and-waffle restaurant Roscoe’s serves its namesake dish, plus plenty of other hearty fare, until midnight every night. The chain’s West LA (Pico) location also serves until midnight every day while Long Beach, Anaheim, and Pasadena serve until midnight on weekends.

roscoe’s
yelp

4. Employees Only

7953 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 536-9045
(323) 536-9045
With strong supper club vibes and some of LA’s best cocktails, this New York City transplant has cemented itself as one of West Hollywood’s favored late night hotspots. Open until 2 a.m.

Hanging chandelier and photo of celebrity smoking a cigar.
Employees Only LA
Jakob Layman

5. Jones

7205 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 850-1726
(323) 850-1726
One of LA’s most iconic late night destinations, Jones serves a red sauce-style Italian menu of calamari, bruschetta, pizza, and pasta. The spaghetti and meatballs are a classic, as is the griddled slice of apple pie a la mode. A fantastic combination of rock-and-roll dive with Italian American comfort food.

Jones Hollywood
Jones Hollywood
Jones website

6. Bacari Silverlake + Bar Bacari

3626 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 928-2098
(323) 928-2098
This iconic patio space, previously Cliff’s Edge, is now Bacari, a vaguely Mediterranean small plates and wine bar with service until midnight on weekdays and until 2 a.m. from Thursday to Saturday.

Patio at Bacari Silver Lake.
Patio at Bacari Silver Lake.
Jakob Layman

7. Ysabel

945 N Fairfax Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 366-2940
(323) 366-2940
One of LA’s most sceney late night spots, Ysabel is open until 2 a.m. (though the kitchen might close earlier than that), serving an appealing array of salads, steaks, and pastas that act as solid accompaniments to tremendous people-watching in the indoor-outdoor dining areas.

Ysabel, West Hollywood
Ysabel, West Hollywood
Matthew Kang

8. E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
(310) 855-9955
The open-air L.P. rooftop is a reliable late night hangout with excellent cocktails and a snacky menu of burgers, tacos, fries, and a buttermilk fried chicken sandwich open until midnight. Also try the salt and pepper calamari with shishito peppers.

Outdoor patio at E.P. &amp; L.P.
L.P. rooftop in West Hollywood.
E.P. & L.P.

9. Canter's Deli

417 N Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Classic Fairfax Avenue deli Canter’s has always been open 24/7, serving reliable pastrami sandwiches, matzo ball soup, salads, and other diner-style food to an always-colorful set of night owls.

Outside Canter’s Deli on Fairfax Avenue.
Outside Canter’s Deli on Fairfax Avenue.
Canter’s Deli

10. Monty’s Good Burger

1533 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 915-0257
(213) 915-0257
This plant-based burger spot using well-seared Impossible meat serves burgers, fries, and more until midnight on weekends. There are other locations in Koreatown, Third Street, and Riverside.

A plant-based double patty burger on a wooden table.
Monty’s Good Burger
Monty’s Good Burger [official]

11. Wally's Beverly Hills

447 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 475-3540
(310) 475-3540
It might be a bit of a surprise, but this ritzy Beverly Hills wine bar has some pretty late hours, until 1 a.m. some nights and midnight on others. If money is burning a hole in your wallet and you’re looking for upscale American fare with amazing vintages of wine, Wally’s is your late-night spot.

Wally's Beverly Hills
Wally’s Beverly Hills
Wally’s

12. Dan Sung Sa

3317 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 487-9100
(213) 487-9100
This North Korean-style dive bar has the exact ambiance one would expect at a low-key place in Pyongyang, and that's a good thing. Expect the food to be much better pub fare, with skewers, wings, savory pancakes, and plenty of other drinking grub that goes great late into the night. Serves until 2 a.m., seven days a week.

13. Yangji Gamjatang

3470 W 6th St #6
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 388-1105
(213) 388-1105
Though the menu at this reliable Korean restaurant has virtually everything, the namesake gamjatang is the best reason to come here. With rich, spicy soups full of hulking pork neck bones, it’s a great hangover cure, or pre-hangover cure.

For a massive Korean pork neck stew available nearly all hours of the day: Yangji Gamjatang.
Gamjatang at Yangji Gamjatang
Matthew Kang

14. Sun Nong Dan

3470 W 6th St #7
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 365-0303
(213) 365-0303
There’s something intoxicating about the smell of short rib boiling in a fiery stone pot. The flavors only get better at Sun Nong Dan after last call; just beware the potential wait times when everyone shows up at the same time trying to cure tomorrow’s hangover. Open 24/7, though there can be waits even in the middle of the night. The newer Western Avenue location is also open 24/7.

Sun Nong Dan
Sun Nong Dan
Farley Elliott

15. JJ Hong Kong Cafe

447 Garvey Ave
Monterey Park, CA 91754
(626) 280-3833
(626) 280-3833

What’s more classic than a late-night Hong Kong-style cafe in the SGV? JJ Hong Kong Cafe is one of the more popular spots, serving until midnight. Try the big pork chop, beef chow fun, and fried rice after virtually everything else in the SGV is closed down.

16. BCD Tofu House

3575 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
(213) 382-6677
(213) 382-6677
Koreatown might have the highest density of late-night restaurants in Los Angeles, but BCD Tofu House has long been ground zero for folks hungry past midnight. Spicy tofu stews and a wide range of classic Korean dishes are available until midnight on weeknights and until 3 a.m. on weekends.

17. Cole's French Dip

118 E 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 622-4090
(213) 622-4090
Downtown’s other famous French dip restaurant is more of a noirish cocktail bar than a full-on restaurant, but the sandwich is just as delicious as Philippe’s. As a bonus for late-night revelers, the kitchen is open until 2 a.m. serving pork, roast beef, turkey, braised lamb, and pastrami dip sandwiches as well as pie slices.

Outside Cole's, Downtown.
Outside Cole’s, Downtown.
Photo: Hank Chinaski L.A./Eater LA Flickr Pool

18. Daikokuya Sawtelle

2208 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
(310) 575-4999
(310) 575-4999
West LA ramen shop Daikokuya serves its rich kotteri tonkotsu ramen past midnight most nights. Don’t forget to order a plate of gyoza, too.

Daikokuya Cathy Chaplin

19. The Kettle

1138 Highland Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(310) 545-8511
(310) 545-8511
After a night of drinking up and down Manhattan Beach Boulevard, one is likely to end up at the Kettle, one of the South Bay’s 24-hour restaurants with an extensive menu, from salads to chicken tenders to nightly meatloaf platters.

Inside the Kettle in Manhattan Beach, California.
The Kettle in Manhattan Beach.
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

