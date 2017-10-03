 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

18 Hottest Restaurants in Los Angeles, January 2022

13 Fresh Juice and Smoothie Spots in Los Angeles

38 Essential Tacos to Try in Los Angeles

Kebabs, flatbread, salads, and pilafs from Pardis in Glendale.
Kebabs, flatbread, salads, and pilafs from Pardis in Glendale.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

38 Essential Restaurants in Los Angeles

LA’s definitive restaurants across an array of cuisines, neighborhoods, and price points 

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Kebabs, flatbread, salads, and pilafs from Pardis in Glendale.
| Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA
by Eater Staff Updated

Every quarter, Eater LA publishes a map of 38 standout restaurants that best represents Los Angeles’s incredible dining scene. In this massive metropolis, there are both new and decades-old street food stands, a cornucopia of international cuisines, and restaurants of every scale and size that use the best of the region’s unrivaled produce. An overarching theme of Los Angeles’s food is that flavors need to stand out — ideally heat, acid, and umami are present, in some form, in every dish. At its core, the city’s far-flung neighborhoods, cultures, and flavors coalesce into an array of culinary boundary-bending restaurants that make it the most compelling place to dine in America. Now that vaccination rates are among the highest in the country, Los Angeles has seen an uptick in dining out, a much-needed near-return to homeostasis for the city’s defining restaurants. Here now, the 38 essential restaurants in Los Angeles.

Removed: Jon and Vinny’s Brentwood, Kato, Ronan, Tacos Los Palomos, Tacos La Carreta, Xiang La Hui, Yang’s Kitchen, Sunday Gravy

Added: Found Oyster, Pardis, Earle’s on Crenshaw, Tel Aviv Kosher Grill, Otium, Angry Egret Dinette, Damian, Delicious Food Corner

Restaurants are located in geographic order, from west to east.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Broad Street Oyster Company

Copy Link
23359 CA-1 #3874A
Malibu, CA 90265
(424) 644-0131
(424) 644-0131
Visit Website

Broad Street Oyster Co. has emerged as one of the best restaurants in Malibu, owing in no small part fantastic fresh seafood and drive-thru capabilities. Still, it’s hard to find laid-back seafood shack-style eats this great in Los Angeles, including what may be LA’s best lobster roll. —Matthew Kang

Lobster roll from Broad Street Oyster Co.
Lobster Roll from Broad St. Oyster Co.
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

2. Pasjoli

Copy Link
2732 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 330-0020
(424) 330-0020
Visit Website

Dave Beran’s Santa Monica French restaurant has developed into one of the Westside’s most impressive fancy restaurants, with stellar renditions of Parisian bistro dishes with a California mentality. Though Beran’s ambitious tasting menu restaurant Dialogue had to close due to the pandemic, the team’s efforts at Pasjoli show an extra level of creativity and execution, from gorgeous chicken liver-stuffed brioche to dry-aged ribeye with roasted fingerling potatoes. —Matthew Kang

Hollowed out brioche with chicken liver at Pasjoli.
Hollowed out brioche with chicken liver at Pasjoli
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

3. Big Boi

Copy Link
2027 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 963-9769
(310) 963-9769
Visit Website

Barb Batiste made her mark on Sawtelle with dessert shop B Sweet, but her casual Filipino restaurant Big Boi continues to impress with combination plates of garlic rice and pancit with savory sisig and beef giniling. Order up an appetizer of crispy lumpia shanghai, plus a bowl of Filipino-style spaghetti for some pure nostalgia. Open for takeout and delivery only. —Matthew Kang

Big Boi combo plate
Combo plate from Big Boi
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

4. Tel Aviv Kosher Grill

Copy Link
12450b Burbank Blvd
Valley Village, CA 91607
(818) 774-9400
(818) 774-9400
Visit Website

With multiple locations across the greater Valley, Tel Aviv Grill is a staple Israeli dining experience that speaks to generations of expats from across the Middle Eastern diaspora. From shawarma to schnitzel to falafel this place does it all, but first-timers should definitely head for the sabich. —Farley Elliott

Tel Aviv Grill
Tel Aviv Kosher Grill
Farley Elliott

5. Mírame

Copy Link
419 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 230-5035
(310) 230-5035
Visit Website

Joshua Gil’s modern Mexican restaurant takes Baja California influences and flavors, and serves them right into the heart of Beverly Hills. Try the fried Baja snapper with masa jus, and the slew of tostadas and tacos that highlight seasonal ingredients and inventive preparations. —Matthew Kang

Mírame, Beverly Hills interior with bar and tables.
Mírame, Beverly Hill
Rich Marchewka

Also Featured in:

6. Asanebo

Copy Link
11941 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 760-3348
(818) 760-3348
Visit Website

Tetsuya Nakao’s impeccable attention to detail and service are why he remains one of the leading sushi chefs in the San Fernando Valley. Asanebo’s reopened in February, the perfect spot to try the halibut yuzu or toro carpaccio, though the counter is now available for omakase feasts. —Mona Holmes

Asanebo
Asanebo
@GastronomyBlog

Also Featured in:

7. Angler

Copy Link
8500 Beverly Blvd Suite 117
Los Angeles, CA 90048
(424) 332-4082
(424) 332-4082
Visit Website

San Francisco import Angler doesn’t change the recipe too much from the Bay Area original, except that the gorgeous Bay Bridge view has been replaced by a more insulated location inside the Beverly Center. However, the service and food are unparalleled in LA, with Joshua Skenes’s immaculate attention to detail and commitment to the best ingredients on the planet evident on each plate. —Matthew Kang

Dining room, dimly lit, with fish tanks and decor, at Angler, Los Angeles, California.
Angler, Los Angeles
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

8. Crossroads Kitchen

Copy Link
8284 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 782-9245
(323) 782-9245
Visit Website

Tal Ronnen debuted Crossroads Kitchen in 2013, where his plant-based menu served on white tablecloths and accompanying wine list made quite the splash. The Melrose restaurant simply doesn’t feel like a vegan restaurant with the dim lights, cocktails at the bar, and carbonara complete with a runny tomato-based “egg” yolk. The dish is a huge step forward in plant-based cuisine, as fresh pasta usually requires the use of eggs. There’s plenty to appreciate about Ronnen, who co-founded Kite Hill Foods in 2014, and introduced vegan cheeses that simply taste better. Vegan cuisine has evolved considerably thanks to Ronnen, along with Plant Food and Wine by Matthew Kenney in Venice. —Mona Holmes

Vegan carbonara with ‘egg yolk’ at Crossroads on a dark bowl.
Vegan carbonara with ‘egg yolk’ at Crossroads.
Crossroads Kitchen

9. Rosalind's

Copy Link
1044 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 936-2486
(323) 936-2486
Visit Website

There are many terrific restaurants lining Fairfax Avenue in Little Ethiopia, but Rosalind’s is the one that started it all. Take owner Fekere Gebre-Mariam’s advice and order the iconic doro wat — a soul-satisfying, deeply ruddy stew fortified with ground chiles and spiked with warming spices. This chicken-and-egg staple has been on the menu since day one and is even considered the national dish of Ethiopia. —Cathy Chaplin

An Ethiopian feast at Rosalind’s Restaurant.
An Ethiopian feast at Rosalind’s
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

10. Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

Copy Link
202 E Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-3345
(310) 671-3345
Visit Website

Dulan’s is a soul food mainstay for Los Angeles, as is its amiable owner Gregory Dulan. The 22-year-old Inglewood spot is Dulan’s most famous restaurant to date, but his father Adolf Dulan spent decades running restaurants throughout LA’s Westside and South LA region. The locations on Century and Manchester are open, while Crenshaw is closed for renovations (the Dulanville food truck is parked out front). The cafeteria-style setup doesn’t skimp on happy service or big portions, particularly with sides like mac & cheese, green beans, and corn bread. The gigantic Sunday dinner specials even come with iced tea. —Farley Elliott

Steam table counter at Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood, California.
Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen
Dulan’s [Official photo]

Also Featured in:

11. Angelini Osteria

Copy Link
7313 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 297-0070
(323) 297-0070
Visit Website

Gino Angelini opened LA’s beloved Angelini Osteria in 2001, with an ease and charm that keeps longtime diners returning and newcomers arriving to see what all the fuss is about. That fuss is partly due to Angelini’s pasta skill, along with his signature lasagna verde or the salt-encrusted branzino, but there’s something special about sitting in this Fairfax District restaurant. There’s a lot to appreciate at Angelini Osteria from the low light, the emphasis on service, wines from all over the globe, all done in tandem with the chef’s confident and joyful presence that keeps this classic thriving. —Mona Holmes

Lasagna at Angelini Osteria
Lasagna at Angelini Osteria
Ryan Tanaka

Also Featured in:

12. Republique

Copy Link
624 South La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(310) 362-6115
(310) 362-6115
Visit Website

When Walter and Margarita Manzke took over the iconic Campanile space, they knew the stakes were high. And who in LA would have thought they would’ve succeeded this much, offering a breakfast-to-dinner menu with a French point of view? Throw in some pockets of new American and Asian influences, and the bill of fare will likely appeal to everyone. The desserts, breads, and pastries by Margarita are as good as one can expect, while the charcuterie board is sure to stun anyone. —Matthew Kang

Inside the colorful and soaring dining room at French restaurant Republique. Elizabeth Daniels

Also Featured in:

13. Hotville Chicken

Copy Link
4070 Marlton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 792-4835
(323) 792-4835
Visit Website

Kim Prince, one of the descendants of the famous Prince’s Hot Chicken from Nashville, the originator of the dish, has established her family’s hot chicken legacy in the heart of Baldwin Hills, frying up superb spicy fried chicken with an array of sides. —Matthew Kang

Hotville chicken on a tray with checkered paper and pickles.
Hotville chicken
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

14. Earle's On Crenshaw

Copy Link
3864 Crenshaw Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 299-2867
(323) 299-2867
Visit Website

South LA’s iconic hot dog spot Earle’s founded by Duane and Cary Earle endures because of their deep connection to the neighborhood and approachable menu of chili dogs, burgers, and more, with plenty of veggie and other ingredient options. The prices are fast food-level, but the service, attention to detail, and ingredients are premium, which is why the place remains beloved after more than three decades. —Matthew Kang

Chili dog from Earle’s On Crenshaw.
Earle’s on Crenshaw
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

15. Gish Bac

Copy Link
4163 W Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 737-5050
(323) 737-5050
Visit Website

There are a bevy of excellent Oaxacan restaurants in Los Angeles thanks to influx of settlers from the 1990s, and Gish Bac might be the best of the bunch thanks to the work of chef and owner Maria Ramos. This Mid-City classic serves a bit of everything from Oaxaca, including a great tlayuda and delicious torta, but the star of the show is the goat barbacoa enchilada, slow cooked for five hours in guajillo chiles. Truly one of LA’s best regional Mexican restaurants. —Matthew Kang

Torta from Gish Bac.
Torta from Gish Bac
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Soban

Copy Link
4001 W Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 936-9106
(323) 936-9106
Visit Website

Bong Joon Ho made it a point to celebrate here after winning Best Picture for Parasite. The Koreatown restaurant specializes in ganjang gejang, raw marinated flower crab that tastes like the pinnacle of Korean cuisine with its rich, slightly fermented umami and buttery sweetness (especially over warm rice). The spicy braised black cod and braised short ribs for the complete experience. —Matthew Kang

Ganjang gejang at Soban in Koreatown.
Ganjang gejang at Soban
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

17. RibTown BBQ

Copy Link
2125 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
(323) 360-7499
(323) 360-7499
Visit Website

Rib Town BBQ pitmaster Lonnie Edwards has settled into this Jefferson Park parking lot with massive smokers hiding behind a colorful trailer that serves truly excellent Southern-style ribs, brisket, and even chicken. The smoky, saucy barbecue is so damn good you’ll probably opt to scarf it down on the patio tables right in front. —Matthew Kang

Two people wait in line on an overcast day for barbecue from a small trailer.
Rib Town BBQ.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

18. Madre! Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria

Copy Link
1261 Cabrillo Ave STE 100
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 974-8005
(310) 974-8005
Visit Website

Torrance’s standout Oaxacan restaurant has everything from top-notch mezcal to an array of regional Mexican classics, like memelitas, mole estofado, and tacos. The recipe has worked well enough that both its enduring Palms location and newer West Hollywood spots have cemented themselves already has beloved neighborhood restaurants. —Matthew Kang

Memelitas with handmade thick tortillas, aciento, black bean sauce, and queso fresco at Madre
Memelitas from Madre in Torrance
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

19. Found Oyster

Copy Link
4880 Fountain Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
(323) 486-7920
(323) 486-7920
Visit Website

Ari Kolender’s ode to East Coast seafood has struck a chord with East Hollywood locals, serving pristine oysters and fresh clams at the bar with chilled glasses of wine. The menu isn’t particularly wide or ambitious, but everything is on the level of what you’d expect from a great clam bar, like chowder and lobster roll that stand up to the city’s best. The wedge salad, artichoke brandade, and scallop tostada are worth ordering too. —Matthew Kang

Oysters and clams on ice at Found Oyster in LA.
Oysters and clams on ice at Found Oyster in LA.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

20. Park's Barbeque

Copy Link
955 S Vermont Ave G
Los Angeles, CA 90006
(213) 380-1717
(213) 380-1717
Visit Website

This is the Korean barbecue to end all arguments, with some of the highest quality meat and banchan one can find in Los Angeles, one of the world’s epicenters for Korean cuisine. Order prime American short ribs and eat with the restaurant’s well-aged kimchi and fresh lettuce wraps. Also the stews are sneaky good here, from the braised black cod to the kimchi jjigae. —Matthew Kang

Park’s BBQ
Thinly sliced short rib at Park’s BBQ
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

21. Langer's Delicatessen

Copy Link
704 S Alvarado St
Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 483-8050
(213) 483-8050
Visit Website

Yes, the No. 19 pastrami sandwich is an amazing sandwich, but the pure pastrami on house-baked rye is simplicity at its best. There's a reason why people make pilgrimages to try this place’s pastrami and even corned beef: There is no better version anywhere in town. Pro tip: Try the No. 44, served on griddled rye bread with hand-sliced pastrami, nippy cheese, and sauerkraut, for a decadent take on a Reuben sandwich. And don't skip the rest of the classic Jewish deli menu — it's all very well executed in one of the best daytime dining rooms in town. —Matthew Kang

Langer’s #19 sandwich
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

22. All Day Baby

Copy Link
3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082
Visit Website

Now that All Day Baby is living up to its all-day promise — swing in for some of Los Angeles’s most comforting cooking and thoughtful hospitality from morning until late night. Highlights from the daytime menu includes a breakfast burrito stuffed with longaniza sausage, fried eggs, and gooey cheese, and an irresistible selection of pastries from chef Thessa Diadem — the cinnamon rolls and banana cream pies are particularly fetching. Chef Jonathan Whitener takes the reins at dinnertime, and his deviled eggs, queso fundido, and oyster pot pie are the stuff of legends. There’s never a bad time to dine at All Day Baby. —Cathy Chaplin

Wide angle of interior of All Day Baby
Interior of All Day Baby in Silver Lake.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

23. Morihiro

Copy Link
3133 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 522-3993
(323) 522-3993
Visit Website

Los Angeles is filled with sushi stars, but few are brighter than Morihiro Onodera. His eponymous new Atwater Village restaurant is the culmination of a career spent all across the city (most notably at Mori in West LA, and later at Shiki in Beverly Hills), seating celebrities and locals while quietly preparing some of the city’s best Japanese food. Now he’s doing things his own way, under his own roof, even using ceramics he made by hand. —Farley Elliott

Japanese bowls hold fine foods during daylight hours atop a wooden table.
Dishes from Morihiro
Morihiro

Also Featured in:

24. Petite Peso

Copy Link
419 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(209) 438-7376
(209) 438-7376
Visit Website

Ria Dolly Barbosa opened this small but mighty Filipino restaurant in Downtown inside the former Rice Bar space, but taking the menu to new heights with familiar classics interpreted into modern dishes, like an adobo French dip or chicken sisig salad. Though LA boasts a lot of great Filipino food, Petite Peso is the place to see where the cuisine is going next. —Matthew Kang

The exterior of Petite Peso, the small Downtown LA restaurant.
Petite Peso, Downtown LA
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

25. Rossoblu

Copy Link
1124 San Julian St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1099
(213) 749-1099
Visit Website

Steve Samson opened this incredible homage to Northern Italian cuisine, especially from the region of Bologna and Emilia-Romagna. The modern dining room is one of the most attractive spaces in the city, while the wood-roasted meats and pastas would please anyone. —Matthew Kang

Rossoblu
Rossoblu, Downtown LA
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

26. Sonoratown

Copy Link
208 E 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 628-3710
(213) 628-3710
Visit Website

Regarded as one of LA’s most impressive taco restaurants, this tiny Downtown LA spot prepares Sonoran-style tacos and quesadillas with grilled meats and flour tortillas. Don’t forget to order the chivichanga, a burrito with cheese and shredded chicken or machaca beef. It’s all really affordable too, though parking can be tough in this part of Downtown. —Matthew Kang

Sonoratown’s flour tortilla taco with guacamole salsa on top.
Taco from Sonoratown
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

27. Otium

Copy Link
222 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 935-8500
(213) 935-8500
Visit Website

Timothy Hollingsworth is a bona fide culinary star with a fine dining pedigree and TV accolades galore. It’s no surprise, then, that the Downtown LA restaurant he runs has become one of the best places to find an upscale meal in all of Los Angeles. The menu offers options from truffle butter to chicken liver mousse to caviar supplements, but the real winners are often the vegetables, from honeynut squash with ricotta to sweet potato agnolotti to ash-baked beets. For more animalistic diners, fatty fish collar, braised lamb neck, and Snake River Farms ribeyes should do the trick. —Farley Elliott

Otium, Downtown
Otium, Downtown
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

28. Holy Basil DTLA

Copy Link
718 S Los Angeles St space A
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 559-4994
(213) 559-4994
Visit Website

Holy Basil had been operating as a pop-up for over a year before finding a permanent space in Downtown LA earlier in 2021. Since then, it’s found its stride as one of LA’s top new Thai restaurants. Inspired by Bangkok street food, dishes from green curry to barbecue chicken to dry-aged salmon ceviche, it’s hard to miss with anything on the menu. Holy Basil will open later this year at a spot in Atwater Village, expanding its reach significantly. —Matthew Kang

Thai dishes from Holy Basil in Downtown LA.
Thai dishes from Holy Basil in Downtown LA.
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

29. Pardis

Copy Link
738 N Glendale Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
(818) 484-8470
(818) 484-8470
Visit Website

Glendale has a wealth of amazing Persian restaurants serving excellent kebabs and all other classic dishes, but Pardis has the equation nailed down from the service to the dining spaces and even to the wine selections. Start with sides like shirazi salad, panir-o-sabzi, and kashk bademjoon for a snacky first course with the restaurant’s signature baked flat bread. Then venture to grilled kebabs like koobideh that work great flavored pilafs. —Matthew Kang

Kebabs and rice with bread at Pardis in Glendale.
Kebabs and rice with bread at Pardis in Glendale.
Wonho Frank Lee

30. Angry Egret Dinette

Copy Link
970 N Broadway Suite 114
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 278-0987
(213) 278-0987
Visit Website

Wes Avila’s Chinatown window is pushing out some of LA’s most inventive modern Mexican fare like farmer’s market pull-apart quesadillas, beautiful crisp wild Mexican shrimp tacos, and an incredible uni hamachi tostada inspired by Ensenada’s La Guerrerense street cart. Avila’s regular dishes of chilaquiles, burritos, and tortas are still excellent, but the daily specials are a reason to see why Angry Egret Dinette is potentially one of LA’s most underrated places to eat. —Matthew Kang

Uni hamachi tostada at Angry Egret Dinette.
Uni hamachi tostada at Angry Egret Dinette.
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

31. Bridgetown Roti

Copy Link
672 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(747) 221-9026
(747) 221-9026
Visit Website

Rashida Holmes’ tribute to Caribbean food, inspired by her mother Joy Clarke-Holmes, has wowed LA diners with incredible red pepper goat and chicken curry rotis, wonderfully crisp cod cakes, hearty oxtail-stuffed patties, and saucy, puffy doubles. Bridgetown pops up on weekends in Arts District and on Sundays at Smorgasburg. —Matthew Kang (Note: Eater LA reporter Mona Holmes is related to Rashida Holmes and was not involved in the writing of this entry)

Caribbean cooking from Bridgetown Roti at Smorgasburg.
Doubles, patty, cod cakes, and plaintains from Bridgetown Roti.
Cathy Chaplin/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

32. Bestia

Copy Link
2121 E 7th Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 514-5724
(213) 514-5724
Visit Website

Bestia is the hallmark of seasonal, meat-driven rustic Italian located in the heart of the Arts District. Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis cook fantastic Neapolitan-style pizzas, inventive pastas, house made salumi (a rarity in LA), and large plates like a great pork chop. Wines and cocktails are top rate, and the desserts from Gergis are simple, but prepared with a perfectionist’s attention to detail. —Matthew Kang

Bestia
Bestia, Arts District
Sierra Prescott

Also Featured in:

33. Damian

Copy Link
2132 E 7th Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 270-0178
(213) 270-0178
Visit Website

Mexico City chef Enrique Olvera’s LA restaurant didn’t quite land with the fanfare of his New York City restaurant Cosme, with its similarities of a la carte offerings inspired by his upscale approach to modern Mexican cuisine. But Damian has found a stride by resonating with Los Angeles flavors and staying the course with stellar service, a restrained dining room and outdoor patio, as well as top notch execution. —Matthew Kang

Fish tartare, avocado, furikake at Damian in Los Angeles on a plate with a slice of lime.
Fish tartare at Damian.
Araceli Paz

Also Featured in:

34. Moo's Craft Barbecue

Copy Link
2118 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 379-3635
(323) 379-3635
Visit Website

Longtime LA operation Moo’s Craft Barbecue found a permanent home in Lincoln Heights and has quickly established itself as one of the top Texas-style barbecues in the city. Founders Andrew and Michelle Muñoz have done a great job of capturing the spirit of Austin with a walk-up counter, wide list of craft beers, and well-executed array of smoked meats with sides. Anyone who says LA doesn’t have good barbecue will be pretty quiet after taking a few bites at Moo’s. —Matthew Kang

Moo’s craft barbecue sits on a pink paper tray.
Moo’s Craft Barbecue.
Farley Elliott

Also Featured in:

35. Gusto Bread

Copy Link
2710 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-1881
(562) 343-1881
Visit Website

Gusto Bread is a Long Beach success story, the kind of place that can start in a living room and become a citywide sensation, thanks entirely to local support. The popular 4th Street bakery, owned and operated by Arturo Enciso and Ana Salatino, makes some of the finest baked good anywhere in Southern California, and continues to innovate with collaborations, ancient grains, and recipes all their own. —Farley Elliott

A dark loaf of bread fresh from the oven.
Gusto Bread
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

36. Tamales Elena Y Antojitos

Copy Link
8101 Garfield Ave
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
(562) 674-3043
(562) 674-3043
Visit Website

Tamales Elena has been a mainstay of South LA for well over a decade, serving out of a truck in Watts. The family recently located to a drive-thru location for early morning tamales, pozoles, and guisados from Afro-Mexican cuisine that makes it one of the most impressive regional Mexican restaurants in the city. —Matthew Kang

Banana leaf tamales from Tamales Elena.
Tamales Elena
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

37. Delicious Food Corner

Copy Link
2325 S Garfield Ave
Monterey Park, CA 91754
(323) 726-0788
(323) 726-0788
Visit Website

Crowds gather at this well-worn Hong Kong-style cafe from morning until late-night for classic Cantonese fare done right. Piping-hot bowls of congee and plates of delicate rice rolls make for a light but satisfying breakfast, while dinner brings heartier fare, like Macau-style pork chop sandwiches and grilled steaks. Flaky pineapple buns tucked with pats of salted butter work at all hours of the day. —Cathy Chaplin

Delicious Food Corner
A Cantonese breakfast spread at Delicious Food Corner in Monterey Park.
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

38. Golden Deli Restaurant

Copy Link
815 W Las Tunas Dr
San Gabriel, CA 91776
(626) 308-0803
(626) 308-0803
Visit Website

Find Southern-style Vietnamese food at this perpetually busy, efficiently run, and solid-as-can-be restaurant. Come for the blistered chả giò stuffed with ground pork and wood ear mushrooms, and served with herbs and greens for garnishing and wrapping, respectively. Then, settle in for a bowl of pho (rare beef, brisket, and tripe are the holy trinity of beef noodle soup), a platter of broken rice topped with a sunny side egg (the one with grilled pork, shredded pork, and steamed pork loaf won’t disappoint), or a bowl of cool vermicelli noodles. The nước chấm (fish sauce vinaigrette) here is top notch, so spoon it on liberally or better yet, just dump the whole thing onto rice or noodles. —Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Broad Street Oyster Company

23359 CA-1 #3874A, Malibu, CA 90265
Lobster roll from Broad Street Oyster Co.
Lobster Roll from Broad St. Oyster Co.
Farley Elliott

Broad Street Oyster Co. has emerged as one of the best restaurants in Malibu, owing in no small part fantastic fresh seafood and drive-thru capabilities. Still, it’s hard to find laid-back seafood shack-style eats this great in Los Angeles, including what may be LA’s best lobster roll. —Matthew Kang

23359 CA-1 #3874A
Malibu, CA 90265
(424) 644-0131
Visit Website

2. Pasjoli

2732 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Hollowed out brioche with chicken liver at Pasjoli.
Hollowed out brioche with chicken liver at Pasjoli
Cathy Chaplin

Dave Beran’s Santa Monica French restaurant has developed into one of the Westside’s most impressive fancy restaurants, with stellar renditions of Parisian bistro dishes with a California mentality. Though Beran’s ambitious tasting menu restaurant Dialogue had to close due to the pandemic, the team’s efforts at Pasjoli show an extra level of creativity and execution, from gorgeous chicken liver-stuffed brioche to dry-aged ribeye with roasted fingerling potatoes. —Matthew Kang

2732 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 330-0020
Visit Website

3. Big Boi

2027 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Big Boi combo plate
Combo plate from Big Boi
Matthew Kang

Barb Batiste made her mark on Sawtelle with dessert shop B Sweet, but her casual Filipino restaurant Big Boi continues to impress with combination plates of garlic rice and pancit with savory sisig and beef giniling. Order up an appetizer of crispy lumpia shanghai, plus a bowl of Filipino-style spaghetti for some pure nostalgia. Open for takeout and delivery only. —Matthew Kang

2027 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 963-9769
Visit Website

4. Tel Aviv Kosher Grill

12450b Burbank Blvd, Valley Village, CA 91607
Tel Aviv Grill
Tel Aviv Kosher Grill
Farley Elliott

With multiple locations across the greater Valley, Tel Aviv Grill is a staple Israeli dining experience that speaks to generations of expats from across the Middle Eastern diaspora. From shawarma to schnitzel to falafel this place does it all, but first-timers should definitely head for the sabich. —Farley Elliott

12450b Burbank Blvd
Valley Village, CA 91607
(818) 774-9400
Visit Website

5. Mírame

419 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Mírame, Beverly Hills interior with bar and tables.
Mírame, Beverly Hill
Rich Marchewka

Joshua Gil’s modern Mexican restaurant takes Baja California influences and flavors, and serves them right into the heart of Beverly Hills. Try the fried Baja snapper with masa jus, and the slew of tostadas and tacos that highlight seasonal ingredients and inventive preparations. —Matthew Kang

419 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 230-5035
Visit Website

6. Asanebo

11941 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604