Every quarter, Eater LA publishes a map of 38 standout restaurants that best represents Los Angeles’s incredible dining scene. In this massive metropolis, there are both new and decades-old street food stands, a cornucopia of international cuisines, and restaurants of every scale and size that use the best of the region’s unrivaled produce. An overarching theme of Los Angeles’s food is that flavors need to stand out — ideally heat, acid, and umami are present, in some form, in every dish. At its core, the city’s far-flung neighborhoods, cultures, and flavors coalesce into an array of culinary boundary-bending restaurants that make it the most compelling place to dine in America. Now that vaccination rates are among the highest in the country, Los Angeles has seen an uptick in dining out, a much-needed near-return to homeostasis for the city’s defining restaurants. Here now, the 38 essential restaurants in Los Angeles.

Removed: Jon and Vinny’s Brentwood, Kato, Ronan, Tacos Los Palomos, Tacos La Carreta, Xiang La Hui, Yang’s Kitchen, Sunday Gravy

Added: Found Oyster, Pardis, Earle’s on Crenshaw, Tel Aviv Kosher Grill, Otium, Angry Egret Dinette, Damian, Delicious Food Corner

Restaurants are located in geographic order, from west to east.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

