13 Fresh Juice and Smoothie Spots in Los Angeles

Get a fresh smoothie or juice to start the year

Los Angeles has plenty of spots to secure fresh juice. Mexican vendors, corner stores, and upscale spots embraced their own recipes showcasing pulverized produce long before juicing became a national trend.

Right now, LA’s juice bars are downright packed by those taking early steps of a New Year’s resolution, or just feeling the need for refreshment. Whether it’s a 32 ounce green juice lightly sweetened with pineapple juice from Jugos Aztecas in Highland Park, or a beautiful package from Apryl’s Life In A Bottle, juice is king across greater LA. Here are 13 spots to score some refreshment today.

Added: Apryl’s Life In A Bottle, Root of Life Juicery, Verano’s Fruit

Removed: Flor de Lima Farms (temporarily closed), Jose’s The Juice Bar & Mex Grill (closed), Naturewell

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Pick & Mix Juice Bar

539 N Glenoaks Blvd #104
Burbank, CA 91502
During pre-coronavirus times, Burbank’s Pick & Mix Juice Bar used a self-serve fruit and vegetable buffet bar. The juice combinations and options are still plentiful, so look at the juice menu before arriving at the Downtown Burbank spot to place an order.

2. Jugos Azteca

5213 York Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Family-owned and operated Jugos Azteca is always busy. But staff can quickly prepare the specialty 32 ounce super green juice, which is impossibly full of greens like kale and broccoli, and lightly sweetened with pineapple and apple.

3. Bionicos La Palapa

5560 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
The 12-year-old Bionicos La Palapa feels very much at home on this busy stretch of Highland Park. Staff are always accommodating, and will juice just about any fruit or vegetable they have on the premises.

4. La Oaxaquena Juices

5640 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90038
A small gem hidden blocks away from the Hollywood Forever Cemetary, La Oaxaquena Juices serves smoothies and even customized large juices at approachable prices.

5. Joe and the Juice

8532 Melrose Ave
West Hollywood, CA 90069
Joe and the Juice’s selections are unique with green juices or an herb tonic with turmeric, ginger, pineapple, bell pepper, black pepper, and apple. They’ll also create a custom job for anyone who needs it.

6. Beverly Hills Juice Club

8382 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Open since 1975, Beverly Hills Juice Club uses a hydraulic press to extract fresh juice. Though a labor-intensive process, the most expensive juice is only $11. And if a pineapple, coconut, piña colada-type juice sounds appealing, get over to West Hollywood and place an order.

7. La Morena Bionicos

4089 Whittier Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Look for the colorful blue sign to locate La Morena Bionicos in East LA. This compact shop cranks out raspados/shaved ice and fresh juices that can easily be customized.

8. Fruit Gallery

1 Westminster Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Fruit Gallery just celebrated its 15 year anniversary in 2021, and shows no signs of slowing down. If craving a fresh juice, it’s a solid plan to head to Venice, order the carrot, orange, and ginger while taking in the marvel that is the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

9. Veranos Fruit and Juice

6670 Rosemead Blvd
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Veranos Fruit and Juice is simply a bar where everything is fresh, from the green juice drinks to the beet-filled vampiros, or fruit cups sprinkled with coconut.

10. Apryl's Life In A Bottle

6130 S Avalon Blvd #210
Los Angeles, CA 90003
Apryl Sims spent many years managing Simply Wholesome before launching her own juice brand in 2020. The bottles pack something fierce, with a spicy ginger limeade, a pineapple, ginger, turmeric, and lemon juice drink. But the go-to is the hearty green goodness with pineapple, apple, celery, spinach, and ginger. Pick-up only on Avalon and Slauson.

11. Root of Life Juicery

2925 E Florence Ave
Huntington Park, CA 90255
Over in Huntington Park is Root of Life Juicery, where there’s some of the region’s most beautiful açaí bowls, but also cold-pressed juices and tonics. A local favorite is the nopales or cactus juice that also includes moringa, cucumber, spinach, and pineapple. NOTE: they also have a hangover kit.

12. Natureba Brazilian Juice Bar

2415 Artesia Blvd
Redondo Beach, CA 90278
As with most Brazilian juice bars, there’s a tropical element to Natureba’s menu with açaí bowls, smoothies with papaya, banana, and mango, as well as a deeply red pineapple, lemon, beet, and ginger juice.

13. Rainbow Juices

246 E 3rd St
Long Beach, CA 90802
Rainbow Juices owners opened their shop on Third Street in 2012. The selections are vast with over 30 juices available and made in-house. Try the green thumb with chard, celery, kale, cucumber, parsley, and lemon.

Related Maps