13 Fresh Juice and Smoothie Spots in Los Angeles

Los Angeles has plenty of spots to secure fresh juice. Mexican vendors, corner stores, and upscale spots embraced their own recipes showcasing pulverized produce long before juicing became a national trend.

Right now, LA’s juice bars are downright packed by those taking early steps of a New Year’s resolution, or just feeling the need for refreshment. Whether it’s a 32 ounce green juice lightly sweetened with pineapple juice from Jugos Aztecas in Highland Park, or a beautiful package from Apryl’s Life In A Bottle, juice is king across greater LA. Here are 13 spots to score some refreshment today.

