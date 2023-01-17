 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
An overhead shot of Big Boi food, Filipino classics with roast meat and rice and drinks.
Big Boi takeout dishes.
Wonho Frank Lee

15 LA Restaurants That Perfected Takeout and Delivery

Easy to order food that travels well, from prepared sushi and Filipino sisig to Silician-style pan pizza

by Eater Staff
Big Boi takeout dishes.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff

Over the past few years, almost every restaurant has had to figure out a way to offer at least some version of takeout and delivery food, but that does not mean that everyone has mastered the craft. There are definitely certain kinds of food that can work well after a few minutes of sitting in to-go containers, like Filipino or Indian food, and sometimes restaurants do a nice job of preparing dishes so they can be thoughtfully reheated without changing the integrity of the flavors. It’s no easy task to sort through the middling takeout options, though, so best to leave it to the professionals. Here now are 15 restaurants that have basically perfected takeout and delivery in Los Angeles.

Cilantro Mexican Grill

For some of LA’s best burritos, it’s all about Cilantro Mexican Grill. Don’t be fooled by the ho-hum gas station address in North Hollywood, this is the spot for bowls, burritos, and tostadas with carne asada, chicken al pastor, beef barbacoa, and more. —Farley Elliott

7214 Whitsett Ave, North Hollywood, CA 91605
(818) 765-7998
(818) 765-7998
A burrito split in half on a black plate.
Split burrito from Cilantro Mexican Grill.
Farley Elliott

Osteria La Buca - Sherman Oaks

This Sherman Oaks restaurant really is more than just pasta, thanks to dishes like meatball subs, grain bowls, salads, and arancini — oh, and the pizza and pasta is pretty good, too. —Farley Elliott

14235 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
(818) 456-1216
(818) 456-1216
Italian dishes from Osteria La Buca.
Italian dishes from Osteria La Buca.
Osteria La Buca

Mini Kabob

Chef Armen Martirosyan operates Mini Kabob with his parents out of a small space in Glendale. Even though there are a few tables for outdoor dining, this is mostly a takeout and delivery restaurant. Martirosyan’s spot is frequently busy, and regularly sells out of his signature lule kabob. —Mona Holmes

313 1/2 Vine St, Glendale, CA 91204
(818) 244-1343
(818) 244-1343
Kebabs plate at Mini Kabob
Kebabs plate at Mini Kabob.
Farley Elliott

Joy

Though Joy on York’s dining rooms is an ideal place to dine, owner Vivian Ku’s takeout is some of the easiest to order and travels well. That includes the shrimp wonton soup, dan dan noodles, minced pork on rice, and the thousand-layer pancake is wrapped so perfectly to-go, that it can easily be eaten in a car. —Mona Holmes

5100 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042
(323) 999-7642
(323) 999-7642
Spicy wontons at Joy in Highland Park.
Spicy wontons and sauteed greens from Joy in Highland Park.
Cathy Chaplin

Ggiata Delicatessen

What travels better than sandwiches, especially the long submarine-style at Italian delis? Ggiata has understood this since its inception, first with a takeout restaurant on Melrose that opened during the pandemic and now with an expanded location in West Hollywood to boot. The classic Italian has all the trademark thinly-sliced meats of the genre, though the chicken parm sub might be even better. —Matthew Kang

7998 Santa Monica Blvd C, West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 380-5338
(323) 380-5338
The Classic Italian sandwich from Ggiata.
The Classic Italian sandwich from Ggiata.
Matthew Kang

Kang Kang Food Court

Leaning into the food court name, this Alhambra staple offers ready-to-go dishes of all kinds, easy for packing up and bringing along for a journey home. There’s even a freezer section for at-home cooking, and even the signature sheng jian bao dumplings can be heated back up with just a touch of oil in a pan. Better yet, snack on them in the parking lot. —Farley Elliott

27 E Valley Blvd, Alhambra, CA 91801
(626) 308-3898
(626) 308-3898
Pan-fried bao from Kang Kang Food Court.
Pan-fried bao from Kang Kang Food Court.
Matthew Kang

Quarter Sheets Pizza

Quarter Sheets has gone from pandemic pizza and dessert darling to a new Echo Park hotspot restaurant. The owners haven’t forgotten their roots, though; they still make takeout a big piece of their bottom line, so either order ahead or just show up to snag some pan pizza and princess cake slices for the road. —Farley Elliott

1305 Portia St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A piece of tomato pie topped with ricotta on checkered paper at Quarter Sheets.
Tomato pie with ricotta from Quarter Sheets.
Wonho Frank Lee

Electric Karma

Electric Karma is ideal Indian takeout food, offering a wide array of options from tandoori proteins and curries to combination plates. There are vegan options as well, plus biryani, butter chicken, and plenty of plush naan. —Farley Elliott

8222 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
(323) 653-2121
(323) 653-2121
Indian fare from Electric Karma.
Dishes from Electric Karma.
Electric Karma

Pelicana Chicken Los Angeles

Koreans know fried chicken, and they really know how to do takeout fried chicken. Pelicana, one of the top places for Korean fried chicken anywhere in LA, even designed specific vented paper boxes to allow for the proper transport of their saucy, spicy fried chicken. With a side of crunchy pickled radish, this might be the best sports-viewing food out there. —Matthew Kang

621 S Western Ave #116, Los Angeles, CA 90005
(323) 717-5170
(323) 717-5170
Fried chicken from Pelicana.
Fried chicken from Pelicana.
Pelicana

Katsu Sando

Daniel Son’s Japanese convenience store-inspired sandwich shop Katsu Sando could be the perfect food for takeout or delivery. The business started as a takeout-only spot in 2020, so they have the technique down. These Japanese-style katsu sandwiches are hefty enough for a filling lunch, and options include fried pork, chicken, and shrimp. —Mona Holmes

736 N Broadway Unit 105, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 395-0710
(213) 395-0710
Honey and walnut encrusted shrimp between bread at Katsu Sando restaurant.
Honey walnut shrimp sando from Katsu Sando.
Matthew Kang

Sun Nong Dan Western Ave.

With a deeply beefy rich flavor, Sun Nong Dan’s popular galbijjim actually travels really well. Take home a huge shareable portion and enjoy it with family and friends. Of course, Sun Nong Dan also prepares a slate of terrific Korean soups, all of which travel well during colder days, including the cabbage-laden tta-roh gukbap starring chunks of stringy beef. —Matthew Kang

710 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90005
(213) 264-3303
(213) 264-3303
For a literal mountain of Korean comfort food: Sun Nong Dan.
Galbijjim from Sun Nong Dan.
Matthew Kang

Big Boi

Big Boi is Sawtelle Japantown’s powerhouse Filipino restaurant, ideal for big group orders of lumpia, spaghetti, tofu bites, roasted meats, rice, and more. Pull up fast to grab some to-go or order delivery from Postmates. —Farley Elliott

2027 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 963-9769
(310) 963-9769
Sisig and giniling combo plate at Big Boi on Sawtelle.
Sisig and giniling combo plate at Big Boi on Sawtelle.
Matthew Kang

Colapasta Restaurant

This casual pasta palace is perfect for Westsiders eager to order in on a chilly night, thanks to a robust menu of rustic lasagnas, bolognese pastas, and gnocchis, to say nothing of antipasti and soup options. —Farley Elliott

1241 5th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 310-8336
(310) 310-8336
Colapasta in Santa Monica
Colapasta lasagna.
Colapasta

Jerusalem Chicken

Owned by the same family that operates Orleans & York, Jerusalem Chicken puts an ease to takeout. Whether ordering to-go or delivery, this Palestinian restaurant in Windsor Park/View Hills offers beautifully saucy and sometimes stuffed roasted chickens with some of SoCal’s creamiest hummus. —Mona Holmes

4448 W Slauson Ave, Windsor Hills, CA 90043
(323) 903-6280
(323) 903-6280
A clear plastic container featuring lemon-garlic chicken, fluffy rice, hummus, and Arabic cucumber-tomato salad at Jerusalem Chicken in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Takeout from Jerusalem Chicken.
Mona Holmes

Sakae Sushi

This classic Japanese takeout spot in Gardena is cash only and requires a phone call ahead to place orders. But the operation is speedy and efficient, serving California rolls and marinated mackerel sushi at very reasonable prices. Sakae captures the essence of what sushi was supposed to be when it was first eaten in Japan: fast food. —Matthew Kang

1601 W Redondo Beach Blvd #112, Gardena, CA 90247
(310) 532-4550
(310) 532-4550
Sushi from Sakae Sushi in Gardena.
Sakae Sushi in Gardena.
Matthew Kang

Related Maps