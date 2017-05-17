 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A bowl of beef noodle soup being eaten at Yang’s Kitchen
Yang’s Kitchen
Frank Wonho Lee

15 Stellar Lunch Spots in Los Angeles

Where to sit down and have a great daytime meal in LA

by Eater Staff Updated
Yang’s Kitchen
| Frank Wonho Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

In Los Angeles, lunch is a verb. With stellar weather most of the year, diners lunch with their friends, lunch with their business partners, and take midday meetings over gem lettuce salads or ceviche near the beach. That’s why there are endless options for dining well in the middle of the day, from low key options with speedy service and a reduced price point to more substantial daytime feasts, LA’s got it all. Here now are 15 stellar lunch spots in Los Angeles.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Lodge Bread Company

20929 Ventura Blvd #22
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
Though the Woodland Hills outlet is slightly smaller than the original location in Culver City, the menu of coffee, toasts, sandwiches, and flatbreads at this Valley Country Market location is still excellent. The avocado toast is beyond basic but also beyond perfect.  

Avocado toast with radishes at Lodge Bread Valley
Lodge Bread Co.
Wonho Frank Lee

2. Lala’s Studio City

11935 Ventura Blvd
Studio City, CA 91604
Lala’s has a decades-long footprint across Los Angeles. There’s three locations to find this Argentine restaurant along with its empanadas, salads, and every protein possible layered with with a side of bright chimichurri sauce.

3. Rosty Peruvian food

5511 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Opened by Maritza Gomez in 2018, Rosty serves traditional Peruvian fare inspired by her mother’s restaurants in Lima. Try the ceviche, fried rice, and lomo saltado, as well as a smattering of vegetarian options. Peruse the Peruvian groceries on hand for a little something to bring home.

Arroz chaufa de pollo from Rosty in Highland Park.
Rosty’s arroz chaufa
Mona Holmes

4. The Kitchen

4348 Fountain Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90029
From 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., Silver Lake’s the Kitchen leans into its reputation as a cozy, homey place to eat. This 20-year-old restaurant offers one hell of a meatloaf sandwich, along with a BLT, or fried chicken with a solid wine list.

5. Yang's Kitchen

112 W Main St
Alhambra, CA 91801
Head to Yang’s Kitchen’s cheery Alhambra dining room where chef Chris Yang revamped traditional Chinese recipes where the ingredients make all the difference with quality grass-fed beef, antibiotic-free pork, and whole-grain flours from Pasadena’s Grist & Toll.

Cold sesame noodles at Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra.
Yang’s Kitchen
Cathy Chaplin

6. Noree Thai on Beverly

7669 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Noree Thai owners and Phuket natives Noree Pla and Fern Kaewtathip’s prepare outstanding Thai food near the Grove, where their personal takes on traditional recipes keep this a neighborhood lunchtime gem. Try the baby squid braised in its ink and the khao soi noodle soup.

An assortement of dishes at Noree Thai Cuisine
Noree Thai on Beverly
Mona Holmes

7. Gogo’s Tacos

3660 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Gogo’s Tacos is in one of LA’s best and most central locations. When traveling on or through this extremely busy corridor of Temple, Virgil, and Beverly Boulevard, stop in for lunch. There’s ample parking and customized quesadillas, burritos, tacos, or loaded tater tots with sour cream, cheese, sauce, onion and cilantro.

Interior of Gogo’s Tacos in Los Angeles, with lines and white trim and red chairs.
Gogo’s Tacos
Sergio Robleto

8. Sichuan Impression

11057 Santa Monica Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
This second floor space looks unassuming from the street but inside there’s possibly the best Sichuan food outside of San Gabriel Valley and it’s deep in the Westside. Sure, there’s Din Tai Fung and Meizhou Dongpo at nearby Century City, but the real Sichuan spice lovers will come to this Santa Monica Boulevard strip mall for one of LA’s top Chinese restaurants. Try the special noodles, cold chicken, and toothpick lamb.

Stew from Sichuan Impression in Los Angeles, California
Sichuan Impression
Bill Addison

9. Afuri ramen + dumpling LA

688 Mateo St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
Though open from 11 a.m. until later hours, step into Afuri Ramen to appreciate the bright room during daytime hours where the house made noodles are always appreciated, as well as the signature yuzu-shio broth that incorporates both chicken and seafood.

Yuzu ratan ramen from Afuri in Los Angeles in a blue and white bowl over birch table.
Afuri Ramen
Wonho Frank Lee

10. Roberta's

8810 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Brooklyn’s premier pizza purveyors are slinging lunchtime pies at this airy Culver City outlet. The Bee Sting with sopressata, chili, and honey is the one to get, along with an heirloom tomato salad with raw cream and basil.

Roberta’s blistered pizza, drizzled with honey and pepperonis.
Roberta’s
Matthew Kang

11. The Rose Venice

220 Rose Ave
Venice, CA 90291
The Rose Venice has a 42 year history on the corner of Rose and Second, where chef Jason Neroni’s all-day menu is an ideal spot to discover something new for lunch. The incredible lunchtime menu includes a cauliflower shawarma salad, grilled rockfish tacos, or pizza with stinging nettle ricotta, artichoke, and a bacon vinaigrette.

The Rose Venice Jason Neroni
Rose Venice
Wonho Frank Lee

12. Jerusalem Chicken

4448 W Slauson Ave
View Park-Windsor Hills, CA 90043
Barely open a year, Jerusalem Chicken’s menu became a neighborhood favorite with a flavorful lemon and garlic chicken, or the incredible Siti’s original chicken that’s stuffed with rice, mushrooms and beef. The hummus here is also some of the best in the city.

Lemon garlic chicken at Jerusalem Chicken in View Park-Windsor Hills.
Lemon chicken at Jerusalem Chicken
Mona Holmes

13. Great White

1604 Pacific Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Chef Alex Thomopoulos hits the right note at Great White with a lunch menu that leans towards grain bowls and salads, a fried chicken sandwich, fish tacos, and a burger thrown in for good measure. And of course there’s Australian coffee and a strong flat white, along with kombucha on-tap.

For that only-in-Venice feeling: Great White.
Great White
Farley Elliott

14. Court Cafe

5496 W Centinela Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Court Cafe is the the delicious collective restaurant from Taco Mell’s Jermelle Henderson, Bleu Kitchen’s Calvin Johnson, and Keith Garett of All Flavor No Grease. The combination is an LA soulful and savory menu on the corner of Inglewood and Westchester where taco omelettes, waffles with brown sugar butter, and the crowd-pleasing lobster and waffles is available.

15. Heritage Sandwich Shop and Restaurant

2030 E 7th St
Long Beach, CA 90804
Long Beach native and chef Philip Pretty opened Heritage Sandwich Shop in mid-2020, where the breads are formidable and the fillings plentiful. Try the smoked Santa Carota brisket or the fried duck confit sandwich. A $25 lunch combination includes a sandwich, side, cookie, or drink.

Related Maps