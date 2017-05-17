Where to sit down and have a great daytime meal in LA

In Los Angeles, lunch is a verb. With stellar weather most of the year, diners lunch with their friends, lunch with their business partners, and take midday meetings over gem lettuce salads or ceviche near the beach. That’s why there are endless options for dining well in the middle of the day, from low key options with speedy service and a reduced price point to more substantial daytime feasts, LA’s got it all. Here now are 15 stellar lunch spots in Los Angeles.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.