Los Angeles is blessed to have plenty of options for mulitas, which can be found on taco trucks, in restaurants, and even on street corners. But not all mulitas are created equally. A properly constructed specimen requires a careful balance between protein (carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, or pinto beans), Monterey Jack cheese, and two griddled corn tortillas, maintaining its structure after each bite. Customize your mulita while its still hot with hand-made salsas, pico de gallo, cilantro, and grilled onions. Here now are nine places to score marvelous mulitas in Los Angeles.

Added: Carnitas El Artista Chavez, Carnitas El Momo, Lola’s Mexican Cuisine, Los Taquero Mucho, Tacos y Birria La Unica

Removed: Chiquis Taco Truck, La Taquiza (closed), Tacos El Korita (closed), Tacos Tamix

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.