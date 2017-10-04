 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 Places to Cool Down With Some Craft Beer in LA, Fall 2022

15 Los Angeles Coffee Shops With Free Wi-Fi

17 Essential West Hollywood Restaurants

Mulitas at Tacos y Birria La Unica.
Mulitas at Tacos y Birria La Unica.
Tacos y Birria La Unica

Find Mulita Perfection at These 9 Los Angeles Spots

It’s the ideal snack or meal for any time of day

by Mona Holmes Updated
View as Map
Mulitas at Tacos y Birria La Unica.
| Tacos y Birria La Unica
by Mona Holmes Updated

Los Angeles is blessed to have plenty of options for mulitas, which can be found on taco trucks, in restaurants, and even on street corners. But not all mulitas are created equally. A properly constructed specimen requires a careful balance between protein (carne asada, al pastor, carnitas, or pinto beans), Monterey Jack cheese, and two griddled corn tortillas, maintaining its structure after each bite. Customize your mulita while its still hot with hand-made salsas, pico de gallo, cilantro, and grilled onions. Here now are nine places to score marvelous mulitas in Los Angeles.

Added: Carnitas El Artista Chavez, Carnitas El Momo, Lola’s Mexican Cuisine, Los Taquero Mucho, Tacos y Birria La Unica

Removed: Chiquis Taco Truck, La Taquiza (closed), Tacos El Korita (closed), Tacos Tamix

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Ave 26 Tacos Eagle Rock

Copy Link

Just keep an eye/ear out for the the bright lights, long lines, and loud music at the Ave 26 taco stand. Tucked away in both Eagle Rock and Little Tokyo, the scene is like a festive party. The selections for mulitas stands out because of the pounds of al pastor on a spit. If ordering the massive stacked mulitas, bring someone to share it with.

1033 Neola St, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Taco Zone

Copy Link

The endless charms of Taco Zone include the ladies who run it, well-made salsas (roja and verde), a trailer covered in stickers, custom tables lovingly made by customers, and of course, the mulitas. Whatever the appeal, just follow these instructions: choose a protein (like the suadero), order a house-made horchata, peer through the window to watch the busy griddle, garnish the mulita, and keep it moving.

2064 Montana St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Leo’s

Copy Link

When a single taco truck converts into seven citywide locations, something is right. Any given night, Angelenos can find Leo’s tacos in Koreatown, Mid-City, Echo Park, Glendale, or the Valley. The specialty of the house is al pastor, and well-marinated meat makes for mean mulitas.

1515 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Carnitas El Momo

Copy Link

Carnitas El Momo’s mulitas delight when arriving on a plate — just look at the layered spectacle of corn tortillas with a crispy layer of cheese from the griddle. This is a top-level mulita, with an added option for it to be covered in a Jalisco-style ahogada sauce.

1470 Monterey Pass Rd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
(323) 627-8540
(323) 627-8540

Also featured in:

Tacos y Birria La Unica

Copy Link

The hype is real at Tacos y Birria La Unica — and so are the lines. Luckily, there’s a Mid-City location along with the longstanding truck in Boyle Heights. And though the birria is outstanding whether beef (res) or goat (chivo), the crispy hand-made tortillas takes mulitas to the next level.

5871 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019
(213) 547-8371
(213) 547-8371

Los Taquero Mucho

Copy Link

Husband and wife Miguel and Sylvia Garcia, along with her brother Alex Ramirez, started Los Taquero Mucho in the shipping container food hall Blvd Mrkt. Here, diners will find a delicious heart-shaped mulita stuffed with meat of choice.

520 W Whittier Blvd Suite G, Montebello, CA 90640
(562) 417-7077
(562) 417-7077
A heart-shaped corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and meat.
A heart-shaped mulita from Los Taquero Mucho
Fixe Studio

Tire Shop Taqueria

Copy Link

Known for long lines, tacos, and mulitas, Tire Shop Taqueria is a step above most with hand-made tortillas, along with perfectly seasoned and marinated beef grilled on mesquite charcoal.

4069 S Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90011

Carnitas El Artista Chavez

Copy Link

If driving north on La Brea in Inglewood, keep an eye out for the bright red building — that’s Carnitas El Artista. The mulitas menu is extensive with carne asada, chicken, al pastor, house-special carnitas, and a double decker mulitas called “de tingas.” 

510 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
(323) 800-8559
(323) 800-8559

Lola's Mexican Cuisine

Copy Link

Long Beach’s beloved Mexican restaurant has two locations. The mulitas here are prepared with carne asada and al pastor. 

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-5506
(562) 343-5506

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Ave 26 Tacos Eagle Rock

1033 Neola St, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Just keep an eye/ear out for the the bright lights, long lines, and loud music at the Ave 26 taco stand. Tucked away in both Eagle Rock and Little Tokyo, the scene is like a festive party. The selections for mulitas stands out because of the pounds of al pastor on a spit. If ordering the massive stacked mulitas, bring someone to share it with.

1033 Neola St, Los Angeles, CA 90041

Taco Zone

2064 Montana St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

The endless charms of Taco Zone include the ladies who run it, well-made salsas (roja and verde), a trailer covered in stickers, custom tables lovingly made by customers, and of course, the mulitas. Whatever the appeal, just follow these instructions: choose a protein (like the suadero), order a house-made horchata, peer through the window to watch the busy griddle, garnish the mulita, and keep it moving.

2064 Montana St, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Leo’s

1515 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019

When a single taco truck converts into seven citywide locations, something is right. Any given night, Angelenos can find Leo’s tacos in Koreatown, Mid-City, Echo Park, Glendale, or the Valley. The specialty of the house is al pastor, and well-marinated meat makes for mean mulitas.

1515 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019

Carnitas El Momo

1470 Monterey Pass Rd, Monterey Park, CA 91754

Carnitas El Momo’s mulitas delight when arriving on a plate — just look at the layered spectacle of corn tortillas with a crispy layer of cheese from the griddle. This is a top-level mulita, with an added option for it to be covered in a Jalisco-style ahogada sauce.

1470 Monterey Pass Rd, Monterey Park, CA 91754
(323) 627-8540
(323) 627-8540

Tacos y Birria La Unica

5871 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019

The hype is real at Tacos y Birria La Unica — and so are the lines. Luckily, there’s a Mid-City location along with the longstanding truck in Boyle Heights. And though the birria is outstanding whether beef (res) or goat (chivo), the crispy hand-made tortillas takes mulitas to the next level.

5871 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90019
(213) 547-8371
(213) 547-8371

Los Taquero Mucho

520 W Whittier Blvd Suite G, Montebello, CA 90640
A heart-shaped corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and meat.
A heart-shaped mulita from Los Taquero Mucho
Fixe Studio

Husband and wife Miguel and Sylvia Garcia, along with her brother Alex Ramirez, started Los Taquero Mucho in the shipping container food hall Blvd Mrkt. Here, diners will find a delicious heart-shaped mulita stuffed with meat of choice.

520 W Whittier Blvd Suite G, Montebello, CA 90640
(562) 417-7077
(562) 417-7077
A heart-shaped corn tortilla stuffed with cheese and meat.
A heart-shaped mulita from Los Taquero Mucho
Fixe Studio

Tire Shop Taqueria

4069 S Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90011

Known for long lines, tacos, and mulitas, Tire Shop Taqueria is a step above most with hand-made tortillas, along with perfectly seasoned and marinated beef grilled on mesquite charcoal.

4069 S Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90011

Carnitas El Artista Chavez

510 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301

If driving north on La Brea in Inglewood, keep an eye out for the bright red building — that’s Carnitas El Artista. The mulitas menu is extensive with carne asada, chicken, al pastor, house-special carnitas, and a double decker mulitas called “de tingas.” 

510 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
(323) 800-8559
(323) 800-8559

Lola's Mexican Cuisine

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814

Long Beach’s beloved Mexican restaurant has two locations. The mulitas here are prepared with carne asada and al pastor. 

2030 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-5506
(562) 343-5506

Related Maps