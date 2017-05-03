There’s nothing better than weekend drinking and dining in the hot weather months, especially after 2023 started with the dreariest winter and spring. It’s a safe bet that most are craving sunshine and blue skies, so might as well pair it with friends and family over a daytime meal. A swell of LA brunch options are available throughout the region, and always with cocktails and mocktails. Here now are 13 hot brunch spots in Los Angeles. For LA’s essential brunch destinations, check out this list.Read More
13 Hot Brunch Spots to Check Out in Los Angeles
Downtown patio relaxation, Southern goodness, and a Westside hangout with lots of tacos
Mírate
A weekend daytime visit to Mírate ensures a stunning view from the rooftop seats along with creative dishes from chef Josh Gil. His menu features chilaquiles, breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict, and the heavenly pan Francais (French toast) dipped in bay leaf horchata, or the wood oven-roasted lobster.
Grandmaster Recorders
Hollywood’s late-night hang Grandmaster Recorders is serving a new weekend jazz brunch from noon to 3 p.m. There are breakfast sandwiches, avocado bruschetta, and more. Grandmaster Recorders makes expertly stirred and shaken cocktails at all hours, so the boozy brunch options are bound to be worth trying, too.
Ronan
Ronan’s exciting weekend brunch has been a long time coming. The Melrose California Italian specialist continues to lean into wood-fired pizzas and salads while also diving into takes on avocado toast, a focaccia with housemade gravlax and whipped ricotta, and specialty sourdough waffles with seasonal fruit.
Bacetti
Bacetti serves Roman-inspired brunch in a stunning Echo Park space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Polenta with eggs, eggs amatriciana, and ricotta toast are available alongside classic pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.
Meyers Manx Cafe
Brunch is on at the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Meyers Manx Cafe. This under-the-radar spot not only offers one of the city’s better new breakfast burritos, diners can also find cured salmon toast, chilaquiles, and cocktails of course.
Maple Block Barbecue
Maple Block’s new all-patio menu at Grand Central Market in Downtown LA is the perfect place to spend an afternoon. With lots of leafy cover, customers can enjoy the usual array of smoked meats, loaded fries, and drinks, plus a few weekend-only brunch specials to switch things up.
Joyce
Brunch is brand new at Joyce in Downtown, but then again so is everything else at this new star Southern spot. Swing by from noon to 6 p.m. for chicken and waffles, granola-rich fruit plates, and more.
Baar Baar
Weekend brunch at Baar Baar is a party, complete with a DJ playing old and new Bollywood tunes. While there are many items on the menu worth getting excited about, the most noteworthy is the egg Kejriwal — a dish with Mumbai origins that has spread around the world, including at the late Floyd Cardoz’s former Paowalla in New York. It’s a hearty breakfast dish, featuring toasted sourdough, cheese, a fried egg, and green chile chutney. Baar Baar also serves a version with avocado.
Stanley's Wet Goods
This Culver City wine shop recently launched Saturday and Sunday brunch. The menu features Turkish eggs with garlicky lemon-herb yogurt; eggs on toasted Bub and Grandma’s sourdough with prosciutto, pesto, arugula, and aged Parmesan; and a meatball panino. Given the shop’s extensive wine collection, there are lots of by-the-glass options to pair with the meal.
Also featured in:
Mon Ami
Santa Monica’s Mon Ami has a new brunch that is meant to please both travelers and locals alike. Daytime weekend dishes start August 19 and include spicy vegan scrambles, a shakshuka, and drinks like a tiramisu latte cocktail.
Mija Handcraft Kitchen
Weekend brunch at the California Mexican-infused Mija Craft Kitchen includes huevos rancheros with housemade turkey chorizo, a green chile hollandaise biscuit, and gluten-free pancakes.
Atla
Atla is perfectly situated for brunch-heavy Venice, with an Abbot Kinney look and sensibility that pervades the dining room and menu. Find veg-forward options like avocado toast, mushrooms en salsa verde, and carrot salads on this all-day menu, plus meaty tacos and a collection of margaritas.
Also featured in:
Mom, Please
It might as well be brunch all day, every day at Mom, Please where vareniki — half-moon-shaped dumplings boiled in salted water — along with crepes and syrnyky, or cottage cheese pancakes, are served from opening to closing.
Loading comments...