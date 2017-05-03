There’s nothing better than weekend drinking and dining in the hot weather months, especially after 2023 started with the dreariest winter and spring. It’s a safe bet that most are craving sunshine and blue skies, so might as well pair it with friends and family over a daytime meal. A swell of LA brunch options are available throughout the region, and always with cocktails and mocktails. Here now are 13 hot brunch spots in Los Angeles. For LA’s essential brunch destinations, check out this list.