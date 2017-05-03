 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
17 Old-School Red Sauce Italian Restaurants in Los Angeles

Save Room For These 17 Sensational Desserts in Los Angeles

14 Places to Eat And Drink Exceptionally Well in Echo Park

Brunch dishes from Meyers Manx.
Brunch dishes from Meyers Manx.
Meyers Manx

13 Hot Brunch Spots to Check Out in Los Angeles

Downtown patio relaxation, Southern goodness, and a Westside hangout with lots of tacos

by Eater Staff Updated
9 comments / new
Brunch dishes from Meyers Manx.
| Meyers Manx
by Eater Staff Updated
9 comments / new

There’s nothing better than weekend drinking and dining in the hot weather months, especially after 2023 started with the dreariest winter and spring. It’s a safe bet that most are craving sunshine and blue skies, so might as well pair it with friends and family over a daytime meal. A swell of LA brunch options are available throughout the region, and always with cocktails and mocktails. Here now are 13 hot brunch spots in Los Angeles. For LA’s essential brunch destinations, check out this list.

Mírate

A weekend daytime visit to Mírate ensures a stunning view from the rooftop seats along with creative dishes from chef Josh Gil. His menu features chilaquiles, breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict, and the heavenly pan Francais (French toast) dipped in bay leaf horchata, or the wood oven-roasted lobster.

1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 649-7937
(323) 649-7937
French toast with berries and cream at Mírate in Los Angeles.
Mírate french toast.
Mona Holmes

Grandmaster Recorders

Hollywood’s late-night hang Grandmaster Recorders is serving a new weekend jazz brunch from noon to 3 p.m. There are breakfast sandwiches, avocado bruschetta, and more. Grandmaster Recorders makes expertly stirred and shaken cocktails at all hours, so the boozy brunch options are bound to be worth trying, too.

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 963-7800
(323) 963-7800
Various brunch dishes and drinks at Grandmaster Recorders.
Brunch at Grandmaster Recorders.
Robiee Ziegler

Ronan

Ronan’s exciting weekend brunch has been a long time coming. The Melrose California Italian specialist continues to lean into wood-fired pizzas and salads while also diving into takes on avocado toast, a focaccia with housemade gravlax and whipped ricotta, and specialty sourdough waffles with seasonal fruit.

7315 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 917-5100
(323) 917-5100
An overhead shot of a blistered pizza with greens and a fried egg from Ronan in Los Angeles, on a stone table.
So Hot Right Now with Soppressata, Quattro formaggi, egg, chili oil, and arugula.
Ronan

Bacetti

Bacetti serves Roman-inspired brunch in a stunning Echo Park space from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. Polenta with eggs, eggs amatriciana, and ricotta toast are available alongside classic pizzas, sandwiches, and salads.

1509 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 995-6090
(213) 995-6090
Polenta with eggs, mushrooms, greens, and cheese.
Polenta from Bacetti for brunch.
Katrina Frederick Studio

Meyers Manx Cafe

Brunch is on at the Petersen Automotive Museum’s Meyers Manx Cafe. This under-the-radar spot not only offers one of the city’s better new breakfast burritos, diners can also find cured salmon toast, chilaquiles, and cocktails of course.

6060 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 999-3242
(323) 999-3242
Brunch dishes from Meyers Manx.
Brunch dishes from Meyers Manx.
Meyers Manx

Maple Block Barbecue

Maple Block’s new all-patio menu at Grand Central Market in Downtown LA is the perfect place to spend an afternoon. With lots of leafy cover, customers can enjoy the usual array of smoked meats, loaded fries, and drinks, plus a few weekend-only brunch specials to switch things up.

324 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 221-7923
(213) 221-7923
Maple Block Meat Co.
Barbecue at Maple Block Meat Co.

Joyce

Brunch is brand new at Joyce in Downtown, but then again so is everything else at this new star Southern spot. Swing by from noon to 6 p.m. for chicken and waffles, granola-rich fruit plates, and more.

770 S Grand Ave A, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 395-0202
(213) 395-0202
Shavings of cured meat on a round plate with toppings, a side of burrata cheese, and bread at new restaurant Joyce.
Joyce.
Wonho Frank Lee

Baar Baar

Weekend brunch at Baar Baar is a party, complete with a DJ playing old and new Bollywood tunes. While there are many items on the menu worth getting excited about, the most noteworthy is the egg Kejriwal — a dish with Mumbai origins that has spread around the world, including at the late Floyd Cardoz’s former Paowalla in New York. It’s a hearty breakfast dish, featuring toasted sourdough, cheese, a fried egg, and green chile chutney. Baar Baar also serves a version with avocado.

705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 266-8989
(213) 266-8989
Egg Kejriwal, with bread, eggs, and green chutney, on a white plate at Baar Baar.
Egg Kejriwal at Baar Baar.
Regan Norton

Stanley's Wet Goods

This Culver City wine shop recently launched Saturday and Sunday brunch. The menu features Turkish eggs with garlicky lemon-herb yogurt; eggs on toasted Bub and Grandma’s sourdough with prosciutto, pesto, arugula, and aged Parmesan; and a meatball panino. Given the shop’s extensive wine collection, there are lots of by-the-glass options to pair with the meal.

9620 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 341-2870
(424) 341-2870
An egg dish on a white plate at Stanley’s Wet Goods.
Stanley’s Wet Goods.
Stanley’s Wet Goods

Mon Ami

Santa Monica’s Mon Ami has a new brunch that is meant to please both travelers and locals alike. Daytime weekend dishes start August 19 and include spicy vegan scrambles, a shakshuka, and drinks like a tiramisu latte cocktail.

1541 Ocean Ave Suite 150, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(424) 645-5550
(424) 645-5550
A side shot of an eggy sandwich on thick toast with lots of pickled vegetables from the new brunch at Mon Ami in Los Angeles.
A weekend breakfast sandwich from Mon Ami.
Jakob Layman

Mija Handcraft Kitchen

Weekend brunch at the California Mexican-infused Mija Craft Kitchen includes huevos rancheros with housemade turkey chorizo, a green chile hollandaise biscuit, and gluten-free pancakes.

4130 Sepulveda Blvd G, Culver City, CA 90230
(310) 751-6407
(310) 751-6407

Atla

Atla is perfectly situated for brunch-heavy Venice, with an Abbot Kinney look and sensibility that pervades the dining room and menu. Find veg-forward options like avocado toast, mushrooms en salsa verde, and carrot salads on this all-day menu, plus meaty tacos and a collection of margaritas.

1025 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291
(209) 306-8720
(209) 306-8720
Avocado toast at Atla.
Avocado toast from Atla.
Frank Wonho Lee

Mom, Please

It might as well be brunch all day, every day at Mom, Please where vareniki — half-moon-shaped dumplings boiled in salted water — along with crepes and syrnyky, or cottage cheese pancakes, are served from opening to closing.

13151 Fountain Park Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90094
(310) 437-7499
(310) 437-7499

