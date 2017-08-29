 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Dine Solo in Los Angeles

The 15 Finest Korean Barbecue Restaurants in Los Angeles

18 Old-School Red Sauce Italian Restaurants in Los Angeles

A thick pub-style burger with cheddar cheese and fries, shown from the side.
The pub-style burger at Horses.
Wonho Frank Lee

13 Hot Burgers to Try in LA Right Now

LA’s hottest new restaurant has a killer burger to match

by Farley Elliott Updated
View as Map
The pub-style burger at Horses.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Farley Elliott Updated

Hamburgers may very well be the quintessential food of Southern California. The combination of ground beef (or, more recently, vegan alternatives) and bun is so deeply entrenched in Los Angeles’s dining culture that there’s always a new creation to taste in and around the city. From a Valley vegan option hiding inside of an event venue to a once-a-week smoked beef burger in Lincoln Heights, here’s where to get your burger on right now across Los Angeles.

Added: Fellow, Horses, the Wolves, Market Tavern, Window Silver Lake, Goldburger Los Feliz, For the Win Whittier

Removed: Wise Sons, Chris N Eddy’s, Jolie Bistro & Bar, Honeybee Burger, Nossa, Yellow Paper Burger

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Say It Ain’t So

Copy Link
11136 W Magnolia Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 747-2241
(818) 747-2241
Visit Website

The plant-based burgers from Valley pop-up Say It Ain’t So don’t skip on decadence. Just look at those double-Impossible patties, the melty non-dairy cheese, and the soft but sturdy buns; this isn’t the kind of place that messes around, meat or not.

2. Goldburger Los Feliz

Copy Link
1820 N Vermont Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Visit Website

Highland Park’s favorite pop-up turned brick and mortar restaurant now has a second location under its belt, next door to Skylight Books on one of LA’s most walkable blocks. Stop in for seared burgers topped with pastrami and plenty of cheese.

3. Horses

Copy Link
7617 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Visit Website

Horses is likely LA’s hottest current restaurant, and fans are flocking for the scene, the drinks, and the food — including a showstopper of a burger. Rich, filling, and offered with a pile of fries (and everyone gets their own bottle of Heinz ketchup!), this is the coolest new burger in the coolest new spot in LA.

A thick pub-style burger with cheddar cheese and fries, shown from the side.
The burger at Horses.
Wonho Frank Lee

Also Featured in:

4. The Win~Dow Silver Lake

Copy Link
1529 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 499-3787
(323) 499-3787
Visit Website

One of the Westside’s best burgers has expanded east, landing along Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake for all the world to see. These are simple, inexpensive options served fast and hot to growing crowds.

A double patty cheeseburger and fries sit on a red plastic stool in front of a restaurant. shown from up close.
The Window burger in Silver Lake.
The Window

5. Burger She Wrote

Copy Link
7454 1/2 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Visit Website

The smashed patties that LA loves have now come to Beverly Boulevard. Expect slim, crispy edges and lots of melted American cheese from this heavily-pressed newcomer.

6. Great White

Copy Link
244 N Larchmont Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 745-5059
(323) 745-5059
Visit Website

Venice hotspot Great White has expanded its Aussie operation east, moving onto the tony Larchmont block with the same all-day mix of breakfast burritos, coffee, salads, dinnertime pizzas, and one of LA’s best burgers.

Also Featured in:

7. Moo's Craft Barbecue

Copy Link
2118 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 686-4133
(323) 686-4133
Visit Website

The beef is smoked (as is all the meat) at Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights — it’s just that, for their much-loved new burger, it’s also ground, pattied, and served thick on a spongey bun with bracing raw onions. This is a pub-style burger for fans sick of the smashed stuff, but beware: there are often only limited quantities available.

Also Featured in:

8. Market Tavern

Copy Link
6333 W 3rd St #706
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 452-9299
(323) 452-9299
Visit Website

Market Tavern’s British Invasion burger comes with an English cheddar cheese and grilled chiles, but it’s the curry-spiced aioli that seals the deal.

A tall burger in a deep cast iron pan on a bar top.
The Market Tavern burger.
Farley Elliott

9. Fellow

Copy Link
1071 Glendon Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 208-1071
(310) 208-1071
Visit Website

The upscale Fellow in Westwood is a spot for dinnertime decadence, but it’s also the place to get one of LA’s best newer bar burger, a beefy behemoth that pairs perfectly with a drink.

Hamburger at Fellow in Westwood.
The bar burger at Fellow in Westwood.
Farley Elliott

10. The Wolves

Copy Link
519 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 265-7952
(213) 265-7952
Visit Website

The burger at the reborn Wolves in Downtown LA is pure French opulence, offered with comte cheese, onions caramelized in sherry, and with a stacked side of fries thanks to Laurent Quenioux.

11. For The Win

Copy Link
12602 Hadley St
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 632-1007
(562) 632-1007
Visit Website

As the smashburger sensation continues across greater Los Angeles, it is Hollywood’s For the Win that is doing the most to ride the wave. The team has expanded out to Whittier to rave reviews, and is now searing up patties in Glendale as well.

12. Proudly Serving

Copy Link
136 International Boardwalk
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Visit Website

This South Bay burger staple started as a pop up and now has a kitchen to use along the boardwalk, turning out smashed and flavorful options with lots of cheese, sauce, and plenty of pickles.

13. Hamburgers Nice

Copy Link
1322 Coronado Ave
Long Beach, CA 90804
Visit Website

Hamburgers Nice is Long Beach’s answer to the itinerant LA smashburger pop-ups. This roving setup branches out with breakfast burgers, chorizo burgers, and other options to go well beyond the usual beef, too.

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Say It Ain’t So

11136 W Magnolia Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

The plant-based burgers from Valley pop-up Say It Ain’t So don’t skip on decadence. Just look at those double-Impossible patties, the melty non-dairy cheese, and the soft but sturdy buns; this isn’t the kind of place that messes around, meat or not.

11136 W Magnolia Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
(818) 747-2241
Visit Website

2. Goldburger Los Feliz

1820 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Highland Park’s favorite pop-up turned brick and mortar restaurant now has a second location under its belt, next door to Skylight Books on one of LA’s most walkable blocks. Stop in for seared burgers topped with pastrami and plenty of cheese.

1820 N Vermont Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Visit Website

3. Horses

7617 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
A thick pub-style burger with cheddar cheese and fries, shown from the side.
The burger at Horses.
Wonho Frank Lee

Horses is likely LA’s hottest current restaurant, and fans are flocking for the scene, the drinks, and the food — including a showstopper of a burger. Rich, filling, and offered with a pile of fries (and everyone gets their own bottle of Heinz ketchup!), this is the coolest new burger in the coolest new spot in LA.

7617 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Visit Website

4. The Win~Dow Silver Lake

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A double patty cheeseburger and fries sit on a red plastic stool in front of a restaurant. shown from up close.
The Window burger in Silver Lake.
The Window

One of the Westside’s best burgers has expanded east, landing along Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake for all the world to see. These are simple, inexpensive options served fast and hot to growing crowds.

1529 Griffith Park Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 499-3787
Visit Website

5. Burger She Wrote

7454 1/2 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

The smashed patties that LA loves have now come to Beverly Boulevard. Expect slim, crispy edges and lots of melted American cheese from this heavily-pressed newcomer.

7454 1/2 Beverly Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Visit Website

6. Great White

244 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Venice hotspot Great White has expanded its Aussie operation east, moving onto the tony Larchmont block with the same all-day mix of breakfast burritos, coffee, salads, dinnertime pizzas, and one of LA’s best burgers.

244 N Larchmont Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 745-5059
Visit Website

7. Moo's Craft Barbecue

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90031

The beef is smoked (as is all the meat) at Moo’s Craft Barbecue in Lincoln Heights — it’s just that, for their much-loved new burger, it’s also ground, pattied, and served thick on a spongey bun with bracing raw onions. This is a pub-style burger for fans sick of the smashed stuff, but beware: there are often only limited quantities available.

2118 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 686-4133
Visit Website

8. Market Tavern

6333 W 3rd St #706, Los Angeles, CA 90036
A tall burger in a deep cast iron pan on a bar top.
The Market Tavern burger.
Farley Elliott

Market Tavern’s British Invasion burger comes with an English cheddar cheese and grilled chiles, but it’s the curry-spiced aioli that seals the deal.

6333 W 3rd St #706
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 452-9299
Visit Website

9. Fellow

1071 Glendon Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Hamburger at Fellow in Westwood.
The bar burger at Fellow in Westwood.
Farley Elliott

The upscale Fellow in Westwood is a spot for dinnertime decadence, but it’s also the place to get one of LA’s best newer bar burger, a beefy behemoth that pairs perfectly with a drink.

1071 Glendon Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 208-1071
Visit Website

10. The Wolves

519 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

The burger at the reborn Wolves in Downtown LA is pure French opulence, offered with comte cheese, onions caramelized in sherry, and with a stacked side of fries thanks to Laurent Quenioux.

519 S Spring St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 265-7952
Visit Website

11. For The Win

12602 Hadley St, Whittier, CA 90601

As the smashburger sensation continues across greater Los Angeles, it is Hollywood’s For the Win that is doing the most to ride the wave. The team has expanded out to Whittier to rave reviews, and is now searing up patties in Glendale as well.

12602 Hadley St
Whittier, CA 90601
(562) 632-1007
Visit Website

12. Proudly Serving

136 International Boardwalk, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

This South Bay burger staple started as a pop up and now has a kitchen to use along the boardwalk, turning out smashed and flavorful options with lots of cheese, sauce, and plenty of pickles.

136 International Boardwalk
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Visit Website

13. Hamburgers Nice

1322 Coronado Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804

Hamburgers Nice is Long Beach’s answer to the itinerant LA smashburger pop-ups. This roving setup branches out with breakfast burgers, chorizo burgers, and other options to go well beyond the usual beef, too.

1322 Coronado Ave
Long Beach, CA 90804
Visit Website

Related Maps