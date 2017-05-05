 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Fabulous Restaurants to Taste in Happening Highland Park

15 Easy Drive-Thru Restaurant Options Around Los Angeles

20 Essential Tamales in Los Angeles

Dishes from Cobi’s at Dhaba in Santa Monica laid out with colorful plates and a wood table.
Dishes from Cobi’s at Dhaba in Santa Monica.
Katrina Frederick Studio

17 Hottest Restaurants in Los Angeles, December 2021

Where to eat right now around the City of Angels

by Matthew Kang Updated
View as Map
Dishes from Cobi’s at Dhaba in Santa Monica.
| Katrina Frederick Studio
by Matthew Kang Updated

The 20 months have been an incredible challenge for restaurants across the country. Los Angeles has been no different, though the year 2021 has already seen a significant return to on-site dining due to eager diners looking for experiences and amazing food. LA’s restaurant scene seems to be mostly back to its pre-pandemic shape, though of course challenges remain with safety, staffing, and finances. The Eater LA heatmap has existed for more than 15 years as a place to answer the age-old question of “Where should I eat tonight?”

Typically restaurants here are less than six months old, giving a sense of what’s new to Los Angeles’s dining scene. For restaurants that have established themselves as one of the city’s essential places to eat, check out the Eater LA Essential 38. Restaurants are placed on the map in geographical order, from west to east.

Removed: Winston House, Sa’Moto, Melanie Wine Bar, Matū, Agnes, Bicyclette, Girl and the Goat, Broadway Cuisine, Berbere

Added: Ramen Nagi, Tacos Don Manolito, Cobi’s, Vida, Hot Tacos, Jyan Isaac Bread, Tokki LA, Bacetti

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Cobi's

Copy Link
2104 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 238-5195
(424) 238-5195
Visit Website

Already packed to the gills in Main Street Santa Monica, Cobi’s takes familiar Southeast Asian classics and puts them into a grandma-chic space that was once Dhaba. Except flavor-packed curries like beef rendang or butter chicken, as well as shareable plates like grilled branzino nestled into a yellow curry. Don’t miss the excellent natural wine selections, and be sure to order Thai tea pudding for dessert. —Matthew Kang

Grilled fish topped with fresh herbs on a shabby chic colorful plate.
Grilled fish at Cobi’s
Katrina Frederick Studios

2. Fia Steak

Copy Link
2454 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(424) 280-4196
(424) 280-4196
Visit Website

Michael Greco and chef Brendan Collins have carved out a separate meat palace aptly called Fia Steak with an Italian approach to hulking pieces of grilled meat. The menu starts with luxe items like grand seafood towers, caviar service, and raw fish, stepping into classic steakhouse salads like wedge and baby gem caesar. Steak options included a massive costata di manzo, priced at $12 an ounce and plenty of other dry-aged, premium cuts seared and then sliced before being presented at the table. This is the baller steakhouse Santa Monica has been waiting for. —Matthew Kang

Dry-aged bistecca from Fia Steak in Santa Monica in a metal pan.
Dry-aged bistecca from Fia Steak.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

3. Belles Beach House

Copy Link
24 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

The breezy beach vibes at Belles Beach House seem timeless and already weathered thanks to heavy Tiki and Hawai’ian inspiration while Elephante chef Thomas Lim assembles a Japanese-inspired menu like sushi platters, karaage chicken nuggets, and a damn good cheese burger that appeals to the sceney Venice crowd. Prime tables are already difficult to get. —Matthew Kang

Belles Beach House interior with lounge chairs and exposed ceiling.
Belles Beach House in Venice
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

4. Jyan Isaac Bread

Copy Link
1620 Ocean Park Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Visit Website

Young but no longer a teenager, baker Jyan Isaac Horwitz opened his bakery to extensive lines in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old operator focuses on well-sourced flour, sourdough leavening, and a tight menu of other beautifully baked morning fare. Go early or else the good stuff will all be sold out. —Matthew Kang

Jyan Isaac Bread in Santa Monica.
Jyan Isaac Bread in Santa Monica
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

5. Ramen Nagi

Copy Link
10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste. #2850
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Visit Website

One of Tokyo’s best ramen shops first descended on the Bay Area, drawing massive lines for its dense, intensely umami tonkotsu bowls. And from the moment it debuted here in Century City, the lines have formed, with ramen fans waiting their turn for spice-laden or black garlic-infused broth in a stylish, minimalist space. Nagi is already one of the LA’s best new ramen shops to open in years. —Matthew Kang

Ramen and appetizers at Ramen Nagi in Century City, California
Ramen Nagi in Century City.
Jakob N. Layman

6. Tatel Beverly Hills

Copy Link
453 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 380-7902
(424) 380-7902
Visit Website

LA isn’t really aching for celebrity-riddled restaurants, but it’s hard to think of a flashier opening in recent memory than this Spanish spot co-owned by tennis star Rafael Nadal, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and Laker hall of famer Pau Gasol. The midcentury modern-inspired decor couples well with classy jamon iberico, pan con lechon, and paella. Impromptu dancing, well-garnished cocktails, and live music add to the true party vibe of the place. —Matthew Kang

A low-level view of a new restaurant with copper railings and white tablecloths and bright red seats.
Tatel Beverly Hills
Tatel

7. Vida Modern Taqueria

Copy Link
1723 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 430-7787
(310) 430-7787
Visit Website

Redondo Beach’s Vida focuses on tacos and easy-drinking lower ABV cocktails and wines to fuel a hungry happy hour and beach crowd. Despite lacking a full liquor license, there are micheladas and sake tequila-based cocktails to help wash down the decently made carne asada, tempura-fried shrimp, and guacamole. —Matthew Kang

An angled look into a small casual restaurant with a bar in the back and painted brick wall with splashes of color.
Vida Redondo Beach
Ben Gibbs

8. Etta Culver City

Copy Link
8801 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 570-4444
(424) 570-4444
Visit Website

Chicago’s popular Italian-inspired restaurant feels right at home in Southern California, with pastas, blistered pizzas, rustic grilled proteins, and seasonal produce dishes in a modern space in Culver City. —Matthew Kang

Pizza, steak, and more from Etta Culver City.
Pizza, steak, and more from Etta Culver City.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

9. Horses

Copy Link
7617 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Visit Website

In a bit of a surprise turn the former Coach and Horses-turned-The Pikey has become simply Horses, a California-American restaurant with tasteful artwork, a timeless dining room, and equally timeless food. Chef Liz Johnson, who earned a James Beard chef nomination at Freedman’s and then went onto to helm Catbird Seat, brings an elegant touch to the menu, serving things like pork rillettes, caesar salad, veal sweetbreads, and roasted Cornish game hen with dandelion panzanella. —Matthew Kang

An old dining room with lots of colorful paintings of horses and deep blue walls with wooden ball at the back.
Dining room at Horses in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

10. Bar Lis

Copy Link
1541 Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6210
(323) 410-6210
Visit Website

There might not be a classier rooftop venue than Bar Lis, which opened over the summer at the new Thompson Hotel in Hollywood. With sweeping views of the Hollywood hills and a sprawling lounge area, Bar Lis is more of a place for lighter fare and French-inflected cocktails (the Wednesday jazz nights are especially compelling). The bites are surprisingly good though, with blistered shishito peppers, hamachi crudo topped with shaved fennel, and a comté-topped burger highlighting the menu. —Matthew Kang

Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Michael Mundy

11. Tacos Don Manolito

Copy Link
5553 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2688
(323) 366-2688
Visit Website

Popular Mexico City-style tacos a la plancha has arrived in Los Angeles from one of the Mexican capitol’s top chains. Tacos Don Manolito has plancha-seared cecina, longaniza, and chicharon topped with caramelized onions and served with bright, flavorful salsas. Keep it simple or order up the specials like the vegan rajas con crema for a tasty of CDMX in Hollywood. —Matthew Kang

Tacos and other Mexican dishes laid out on a table.
Tacos Don Manolito in Hollywood, CA
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

12. Hot Tacos

Copy Link
3515 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Visit Website

Austin’s famed Veracruz All Natural has expanded to the West Coast, with Reyna and Maritza Vazquez operating out of a food truck around the Line Hotel property in Koreatown. Expect the family’s signature migas breakfast tacos in flour tortillas, agua frescas, plus favorites like grilled chicken, steak, fish, cochinita pipil and vegan options. —Matthew Kang

A side view of a black and neon pink truck in a parking lot that serves tacos, but is closed.
Hot Tacos
Hot Tacos

13. Tokki LA

Copy Link
3465 W 6th St Suite 90-100
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Visit Website

Koreatown has a burgeoning wave of modern Korean restaurants, and Tokki LA is one of the newest installments of the genre. Chef Sunny Jang, previously of NYC’s Atomix and San Francisco’s Quince, has playful but polished dishes that recall Korean drinking fare, but with sometimes luxurious ingredients like truffle and uni. That cast iron truffle kimchi fried rice and the gently sweet, slightly crisp daechang beef intestine rice bowl are already home runs. —Matthew Kang

Truffle kimchi fried rice with truffle bulgogi at Tokki on a cast iron pan with wood base.
Truffle kimchi fried rice at Tokki LA
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Bacetti

Copy Link
1509 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 995-6090
(213) 995-6090
Visit Website

Echo Park’s newest Italian restaurant is already drawing accolades for its incredible design and well-executed Roman menu with pasta, grilled steaks and branzino, as well as pizzes. The arresting, well-appointed space just beckons the stylish set picking at grilled octopus with romano beans or pulling apart an olive-laden focaccia. —Matthew Kang

An overhead shot of a light green table with vintage plates that hold steak, persimmons, and a glass of wine.
Dishes from Bacetti Echo Park.
Dylan + Jeni

15. Rumba Kitchen

Copy Link
123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #204
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7899
(213) 265-7899
Visit Website

Puerto Rican food hasn’t had a standout new opening for a very long time, but Triple Threat Truck owner Omayra Dakis has landed with this exciting new restaurant in Little Tokyo’s Doubletree Hotel. Serving classic Puerto Rican street fare inspired by kioskos in Playa Pinones, as well as more composed dishes, it’s a party almost every night here. —Matthew Kang

Chuleta can-can, a grilled then deep-fried pork tomahawk at Rumba Kitchen.
Rumba Kitchen
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

16. Caboco

Copy Link
1850 Industrial St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 405-1434
(213) 405-1434
Visit Website

Brazilian chef Rodrigo Oliveira has teased LA for years about opening a restaurant here. Now he’s working with chef Victor Vasconcellos to do a modern Brazilian restaurant that this city has never seen, with Oliveira’s signature crispy tapioca cubes all the way to a fantastic carne de sol with dry-aged beef. —Matthew Kang

Caboco Arts District with mural by Speto.
Caboco Arts District.
Dylan + Jeni

17. Chef Tony

Copy Link
1108 S Baldwin Ave
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 623-6668
(626) 623-6668

LA’s got quite a scene for Cantonese food, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another star player in Chef Tony, a Vancouver restaurant from the founder of Sea Harbour. Tony He’s elegant, polished dim sum had debuted in Pasadena before the pandemic struck, leading to a long term hiatus there. So Arcadia gets to benefit from a longer opening of Chef Tony in the former Din Tai Fung space, and the results are excellent from the get-go. —Matthew Kang

Cold lobster salad at Chef Tony.
Cold lobster salad at Chef Tony.
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Cobi's

2104 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Grilled fish topped with fresh herbs on a shabby chic colorful plate.
Grilled fish at Cobi’s
Katrina Frederick Studios

Already packed to the gills in Main Street Santa Monica, Cobi’s takes familiar Southeast Asian classics and puts them into a grandma-chic space that was once Dhaba. Except flavor-packed curries like beef rendang or butter chicken, as well as shareable plates like grilled branzino nestled into a yellow curry. Don’t miss the excellent natural wine selections, and be sure to order Thai tea pudding for dessert. —Matthew Kang

2104 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(424) 238-5195
Visit Website

2. Fia Steak

2454 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Dry-aged bistecca from Fia Steak in Santa Monica in a metal pan.
Dry-aged bistecca from Fia Steak.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Michael Greco and chef Brendan Collins have carved out a separate meat palace aptly called Fia Steak with an Italian approach to hulking pieces of grilled meat. The menu starts with luxe items like grand seafood towers, caviar service, and raw fish, stepping into classic steakhouse salads like wedge and baby gem caesar. Steak options included a massive costata di manzo, priced at $12 an ounce and plenty of other dry-aged, premium cuts seared and then sliced before being presented at the table. This is the baller steakhouse Santa Monica has been waiting for. —Matthew Kang

2454 Wilshire Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(424) 280-4196
Visit Website

3. Belles Beach House

24 Windward Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Belles Beach House interior with lounge chairs and exposed ceiling.
Belles Beach House in Venice
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

The breezy beach vibes at Belles Beach House seem timeless and already weathered thanks to heavy Tiki and Hawai’ian inspiration while Elephante chef Thomas Lim assembles a Japanese-inspired menu like sushi platters, karaage chicken nuggets, and a damn good cheese burger that appeals to the sceney Venice crowd. Prime tables are already difficult to get. —Matthew Kang

24 Windward Ave
Venice, CA 90291
Visit Website

4. Jyan Isaac Bread

1620 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Jyan Isaac Bread in Santa Monica.
Jyan Isaac Bread in Santa Monica
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

Young but no longer a teenager, baker Jyan Isaac Horwitz opened his bakery to extensive lines in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood. The 20-year-old operator focuses on well-sourced flour, sourdough leavening, and a tight menu of other beautifully baked morning fare. Go early or else the good stuff will all be sold out. —Matthew Kang

1620 Ocean Park Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
Visit Website

5. Ramen Nagi

10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste. #2850, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Ramen and appetizers at Ramen Nagi in Century City, California
Ramen Nagi in Century City.
Jakob N. Layman

One of Tokyo’s best ramen shops first descended on the Bay Area, drawing massive lines for its dense, intensely umami tonkotsu bowls. And from the moment it debuted here in Century City, the lines have formed, with ramen fans waiting their turn for spice-laden or black garlic-infused broth in a stylish, minimalist space. Nagi is already one of the LA’s best new ramen shops to open in years. —Matthew Kang

10250 Santa Monica Blvd Ste. #2850
Los Angeles, CA 90067
Visit Website

6. Tatel Beverly Hills

453 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
A low-level view of a new restaurant with copper railings and white tablecloths and bright red seats.
Tatel Beverly Hills
Tatel

LA isn’t really aching for celebrity-riddled restaurants, but it’s hard to think of a flashier opening in recent memory than this Spanish spot co-owned by tennis star Rafael Nadal, soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo, and Laker hall of famer Pau Gasol. The midcentury modern-inspired decor couples well with classy jamon iberico, pan con lechon, and paella. Impromptu dancing, well-garnished cocktails, and live music add to the true party vibe of the place. —Matthew Kang

453 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(424) 380-7902
Visit Website

7. Vida Modern Taqueria

1723 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277
An angled look into a small casual restaurant with a bar in the back and painted brick wall with splashes of color.
Vida Redondo Beach
Ben Gibbs

Redondo Beach’s Vida focuses on tacos and easy-drinking lower ABV cocktails and wines to fuel a hungry happy hour and beach crowd. Despite lacking a full liquor license, there are micheladas and sake tequila-based cocktails to help wash down the decently made carne asada, tempura-fried shrimp, and guacamole. —Matthew Kang

1723 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 430-7787
Visit Website

8. Etta Culver City

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Pizza, steak, and more from Etta Culver City.
Pizza, steak, and more from Etta Culver City.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Chicago’s popular Italian-inspired restaurant feels right at home in Southern California, with pastas, blistered pizzas, rustic grilled proteins, and seasonal produce dishes in a modern space in Culver City. —Matthew Kang

8801 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 570-4444
Visit Website

9. Horses

7617 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
An old dining room with lots of colorful paintings of horses and deep blue walls with wooden ball at the back.
Dining room at Horses in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

In a bit of a surprise turn the former Coach and Horses-turned-The Pikey has become simply Horses, a California-American restaurant with tasteful artwork, a timeless dining room, and equally timeless food. Chef Liz Johnson, who earned a James Beard chef nomination at Freedman’s and then went onto to helm Catbird Seat, brings an elegant touch to the menu, serving things like pork rillettes, caesar salad, veal sweetbreads, and roasted Cornish game hen with dandelion panzanella. —Matthew Kang

7617 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Visit Website

10. Bar Lis

1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Michael Mundy

There might not be a classier rooftop venue than Bar Lis, which opened over the summer at the new Thompson Hotel in Hollywood. With sweeping views of the Hollywood hills and a sprawling lounge area, Bar Lis is more of a place for lighter fare and French-inflected cocktails (the Wednesday jazz nights are especially compelling). The bites are surprisingly good though, with blistered shishito peppers, hamachi crudo topped with shaved fennel, and a comté-topped burger highlighting the menu. —Matthew Kang

1541 Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6210
Visit Website

11. Tacos Don Manolito

5553 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Tacos and other Mexican dishes laid out on a table.
Tacos Don Manolito in Hollywood, CA
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Popular Mexico City-style tacos a la plancha has arrived in Los Angeles from one of the Mexican capitol’s top chains. Tacos Don Manolito has plancha-seared cecina, longaniza, and chicharon topped with caramelized onions and served with bright, flavorful salsas. Keep it simple or order up the specials like the vegan rajas con crema for a tasty of CDMX in Hollywood. —Matthew Kang

5553 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2688
Visit Website

12. Hot Tacos

3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010
A side view of a black and neon pink truck in a parking lot that serves tacos, but is closed.
Hot Tacos
Hot Tacos

Austin’s famed Veracruz All Natural has expanded to the West Coast, with Reyna and Maritza Vazquez operating out of a food truck around the Line Hotel property in Koreatown. Expect the family’s signature migas breakfast tacos in flour tortillas, agua frescas, plus favorites like grilled chicken, steak, fish, cochinita pipil and vegan options. —Matthew Kang

3515 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Visit Website

13. Tokki LA

3465 W 6th St Suite 90-100, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Truffle kimchi fried rice with truffle bulgogi at Tokki on a cast iron pan with wood base.
Truffle kimchi fried rice at Tokki LA
Wonho Frank Lee

Koreatown has a burgeoning wave of modern Korean restaurants, and Tokki LA is one of the newest installments of the genre. Chef Sunny Jang, previously of NYC’s Atomix and San Francisco’s Quince, has playful but polished dishes that recall Korean drinking fare, but with sometimes luxurious ingredients like truffle and uni. That cast iron truffle kimchi fried rice and the gently sweet, slightly crisp daechang beef intestine rice bowl are already home runs. —Matthew Kang

3465 W 6th St Suite 90-100
Los Angeles, CA 90020
Visit Website

14. Bacetti

1509 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
An overhead shot of a light green table with vintage plates that hold steak, persimmons, and a glass of wine.
Dishes from Bacetti Echo Park.
Dylan + Jeni

Echo Park’s newest Italian restaurant is already drawing accolades for its incredible design and well-executed Roman menu with pasta, grilled steaks and branzino, as well as pizzes. The arresting, well-appointed space just beckons the stylish set picking at grilled octopus with romano beans or pulling apart an olive-laden focaccia. —Matthew Kang

1509 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 995-6090
Visit Website

15. Rumba Kitchen

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #204, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chuleta can-can, a grilled then deep-fried pork tomahawk at Rumba Kitchen.
Rumba Kitchen
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Puerto Rican food hasn’t had a standout new opening for a very long time, but Triple Threat Truck owner Omayra Dakis has landed with this exciting new restaurant in Little Tokyo’s Doubletree Hotel. Serving classic Puerto Rican street fare inspired by kioskos in Playa Pinones, as well as more composed dishes, it’s a party almost every night here. —Matthew Kang

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #204
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7899
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Caboco

1850 Industrial St, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Caboco Arts District with mural by Speto.
Caboco Arts District.
Dylan + Jeni

Brazilian chef Rodrigo Oliveira has teased LA for years about opening a restaurant here. Now he’s working with chef Victor Vasconcellos to do a modern Brazilian restaurant that this city has never seen, with Oliveira’s signature crispy tapioca cubes all the way to a fantastic carne de sol with dry-aged beef. —Matthew Kang

1850 Industrial St
Los Angeles, CA 90021
(213) 405-1434
Visit Website

17. Chef Tony

1108 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Cold lobster salad at Chef Tony.
Cold lobster salad at Chef Tony.
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

LA’s got quite a scene for Cantonese food, but there’s nothing wrong with adding another star player in Chef Tony, a Vancouver restaurant from the founder of Sea Harbour. Tony He’s elegant, polished dim sum had debuted in Pasadena before the pandemic struck, leading to a long term hiatus there. So Arcadia gets to benefit from a longer opening of Chef Tony in the former Din Tai Fung space, and the results are excellent from the get-go. —Matthew Kang

1108 S Baldwin Ave
Arcadia, CA 91007
(626) 623-6668

Related Maps