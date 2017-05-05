The 20 months have been an incredible challenge for restaurants across the country. Los Angeles has been no different, though the year 2021 has already seen a significant return to on-site dining due to eager diners looking for experiences and amazing food. LA’s restaurant scene seems to be mostly back to its pre-pandemic shape, though of course challenges remain with safety, staffing, and finances. The Eater LA heatmap has existed for more than 15 years as a place to answer the age-old question of “Where should I eat tonight?”

Typically restaurants here are less than six months old, giving a sense of what’s new to Los Angeles’s dining scene. For restaurants that have established themselves as one of the city’s essential places to eat, check out the Eater LA Essential 38. Restaurants are placed on the map in geographical order, from west to east.

Removed: Winston House, Sa’Moto, Melanie Wine Bar, Matū, Agnes, Bicyclette, Girl and the Goat, Broadway Cuisine, Berbere

Added: Ramen Nagi, Tacos Don Manolito, Cobi’s, Vida, Hot Tacos, Jyan Isaac Bread, Tokki LA, Bacetti

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.