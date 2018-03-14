 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dishes from Sunday Gravy in Inglewood, California, including spaghetti and meatballs
Dishes from Sunday Gravy
Wonho Frank Lee

18 Old-School Red Sauce Italian Restaurants in Los Angeles

Spaghetti, eggplant parm, and endless glasses of Chianti

by Eater Staff Updated
Dishes from Sunday Gravy
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

There’s something incredibly comforting and nostalgic (for many) about a bowl of spaghetti and meatballs or cheesy lasagna served atop a red checkered tablecloth. While there’s no shortage of contemporary California-Italian restaurants around town, red sauce Italian joints have a timelessness and charm that can’t easily be matched. Many have ample history throughout Southern California, with one that got its start almost 80 years ago. Here now are 18 old-school Italian restaurants in Los Angeles.

ADD: Barone’s, La Parolaccia, Maccheroni Republic, San Antonio Winery, Sunday Gravy, Vince’s Spaghetti

REMOVE: Alex Di Peppe’s, Ciao Cristina (temporarily closed), Colombo’s Italian Steakhouse & Jazz Club, Domenico’s, Matteo’s (temporarily closed), Scardino’s

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Little Dom's Seafood

686 Linden Ave
Carpinteria, CA 93013
(805) 749-7400
(805) 749-7400
Southern California can choose from two Little Dom’s: the original Los Feliz location or a day-trip drive up to Carpinteria where the menu leans more towards seafood. Both spaces ooze charm, with big leather booths while boasting a mean plate of pasta.

Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, California
Little Dom’s Seafood in Carpinteria, California
Courtesy of Little Dom’s Seafood

2. Grandi Italiani

21730 Sherman Way
Canoga Park, CA 91303
(747) 230-8081
(747) 230-8081
The family behind Grandi Italiani may be better known for its old school spot Andre’s across from the Grove, but this Canoga Park option is no slouch, either. Expect the usual staples like spaghetti, ravioli, lasagna, and chicken parmesan, of course.

Exterior shot of Canoga Park’s Grandi Italiani, wrapping one corner.
Grandi Italiani
Courtesy of Grandi Italiani

3. Barone's

13726 Oxnard St
Valley Glen, CA 91401
(818) 782-6004
(818) 782-6004
Founded in 1945, Barone’s is stacked with recipes passed down from six different Italian families including a lobster, shrimp, and crab meat stuffed mushrooms, gnocchi, or carbonara. Head out to the original location in Valley Glen to experience an actual old-school interior.

4. Pinocchio Restaurant

3103 W Magnolia Blvd
Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 845-3516
(818) 845-3516
Pinocchio’s is a Valley staple, the kind of casual Italian-American destination that doesn’t try too hard, and that’s just perfect. While one half of the building is a dedicated market, the real focus is on the steam table restaurant portion of the place to the left, where diners snag trays to fill with whatever noodle-sauce-and-side combo they care to enjoy. It’s inexpensive, satisfying, and busy — a perfect Valley combo.

Pinocchio Restaurant in Burbank
Pinocchio Restaurant
Pinocchio Restaurant website

5. Jones Hollywood

7205 California State Route 2
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 850-1726
(323) 850-1726
Now celebrating almost three decades in the business, Jones on Santa Monica Boulevard has cemented itself as a modern Italian red sauce joint. Sure, during normal times the bar gets more love (and rightfully so), but sitting up front with the checkered tablecloths and a big plate of chicken parm with spaghetti is, on the right night, where the party’s really at.

6. Rao's Hollywood

1006 Seward St
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 962-7267
(323) 962-7267
An offshoot of an impossible-to-eat-at New York City original, Rao’s in Hollywood is a little quieter, a little more subdued, but still a lot of fun. The kitchen pushes out big portions to everyone, where families, dates, and anyone looking to recreate a bit of magic can lean in for a taste of East Coast Italian.

Rao’s Italian restaurant in Hollywood
Rao’s Hollywood
Elizabeth Daniels

7. Marino Restaurant

6001 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 466-8812
(323) 466-8812
63-year-old Marino restaurant is just as charming today as it has ever been. Expect a variety of Italian classics, from fresh pastas to caesar salads and calamari and fried mozzarella.

Marino Ristorante as shown from the inside, with dark booths and white tablecloths during the day.
Inside Marino
Matthew Kang

8. Osteria La Buca

5210 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 462-1900
(323) 462-1900
Melrose’s mellow Osteria la Buca is the perfect kind of neighborhood Italian restaurant. Known for its great pastas, pizzas, and grilled meats, this staple 15-year-old restaurant has used the pandemic to transition to groceries, delivery, and lots of wine sales, too.

Inside Osteria la Buca, a mellow Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, at night as customers sit at the bar.
Osteria la Buca
Osteria la Buca

9. Dan Tana's

9071 California State Route 2
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 275-9444
(310) 275-9444
Is there any more iconic old school Italian retaurant than Dan Tana’s? From its historic location adjacent to the legendary Troubadour music venue, to its timeless clientele of celebs, tourists, and cranky old-timers, this is the place to see and be seen over a big plate of chicken parm and red sauce pasta.

10. Di Pilla's Italian Restaurant

9013 Valley Blvd
Rosemead, CA 91770
(626) 286-0275
(626) 286-0275
Rosemead’s charming 53-year-old Di Pilla’s feels like the days of old. Inside, the restaurant is wrapped in faux brick and fake vines, while diners today can take out everything from pasta with vodka sauce to linguini to fettuccini alfredo — and lots of toasty bread on the side, of course.

A trio of pastas shown from above, including a bowtie with vodka sauce.
Di Pilla’s
Di Pilla’s

11. San Antonio Winery’s Maddalena Restaurant

737 Lamar St
Los Angeles, CA 90031
(323) 223-1401
(323) 223-1401
In addition to producing its own wine, San Antonio Winery has one of the region’s best wine collections, complete with well-trained staff who can guide selections to take home. But there’s also a 40-year-old restaurant inside named after San Antonio’s matriarch. Maddalena’s dishes range from chicken alfredo to spaghetti with meatballs while eating amongst the massive wine barrels.

Outdoor dining area at San Antonio Winery in Downtown Los Angeles, California.
Outdoor dining area at San Antonio Winery
Courtesy of San Antonio Winery

12. Vince's Spaghetti

1206 W Holt Blvd
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-7074
(909) 986-7074
Two brothers opened Vince’s Spaghetti opened in 1945, with family members continually expanding the interior over the yearse. The owners allege they serve 21 tons of spaghetti each month, and prepare lasagna, mostaccioli, garlicky rolls, and even spumoni for dessert. You can’t miss it; that neon sign is a Southern California landmark.

13. Maccheroni Republic

332 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 346-9725
(213) 346-9725
Jonathan Gold once described the Maccheroni Republic’s patio as “one of the most pleasant places downtown, a long, alley-narrow space, all greenery and soft air.” He was right about Maccheroni’s charm, and fare that includes meat lasagna or a spelt pasta filled with clams, bay scallops, shrimp, and a creamy tomato sauce.

Maccheroni Republic’s seafood pasta in Downtown Los Angeles
Maccheroni Republic’s seafood pasta
Mona Holmes

14. Vito Restaurant

2807 Ocean Park Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 450-4999
(310) 450-4999
Vito in Santa Monica has been serving for over 40 years, and all from their charming digs along Ocean Park Boulevard. The place hasn’t changed much since opening all those years ago, as their pastas and traditional cocktail list — vesper, side car, or sazerac — can absolutely attest.

Pasta from Vito Restaurant
Vito Restaurant
Vito Restaurant website

15. Il Saggio Italian Restaurant

5427 E Washington Blvd
Commerce, CA 90040
(323) 490-7130
(323) 490-7130
Solid options abound at Il Saggio, from pizzas and a bistecca panini to traditional salads, hamburgers, and steak. But there’s always time for the lasagna or spaghetti a la bolognese at this Commerce restaurant.

16. Sunday Gravy

1122 Centinela Ave
Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6500
(424) 227-6500
Sunday Gravy owners Sol and Ghazi Bashirian have deep roots in Inglewood, as their father operated Jino’s Pizza from the same space for decades. The siblings put together a cozy restaurant that successfully serves Italian-American classics, including a signature short rib ragu, plus a weekend-only lasagna that always sells out.

Lasagne from Sunday Gravy restaurant in Inglewood, California.
Sunday Gravy lasagna
Courtesy of Sunday Gravy

17. Cafe Corleone Italian Restaurant

15337 Paramount Blvd
Paramount, CA 90723
(562) 408-6100
(562) 408-6100
Paramount’s Cafe Corleone offers a massive menu filled with pizzas, appetizers like fried calamari, and over a dozen types of pasta, including the restaurant’s famed baked lasagna.

A top down view of a messy plate of spaghetti and meatballs.
Spaghetti and meatballs
Cafe Corleone

18. La Parolaccia Osteria - Long Beach

2945 E Broadway
Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 438-1235
(562) 438-1235
Family-owned since 2006, La Parolaccia’s unfussy space focuses on the classics. Head to Long Beach and order the specialties from the house made pastas that showcase spaghetti nonna Malvina aka spaghetti and meatballs, or the tortellini with ham and prosciutto in a sage butter cream sauce.

Pasta from La Parolaccia Osteria in Long Beach, California
La Parolaccia
La Parolaccia Osteria website

