An overhead shot of a wooden table heavy with colorful brunch foods.
A brunch spread from Billy’s at the Beach.
ACE Agency

The 21 Best Brunch Options in Orange County

From dim sum to French pastries, where to enjoy a leisurely weekend meal in the OC

by Jenn Tanaka
A brunch spread from Billy’s at the Beach.
| ACE Agency
by Jenn Tanaka

Brunch is back in Orange County. The region’s famous coastal breezes pair perfectly with a bubbly weekend mimosa, giving OC diners a taste of the sweet SoCal life. Luckily, the area’s many talented chefs know that diners expect much more than a simple plate of scrambled eggs, so new menus are popping up weekly with souffle pancakes with berry compote, everything bagel-seasoned breakfast pizzas, and modern takes on the classic morning chilaquiles plate. Here now are 21 great places to check out brunch in Orange County, sorted geographically.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Poppy & Seed

350 S Anaheim Blvd
Anaheim, CA 92805
(714) 603-7130
(714) 603-7130
Owners Michael and Kwini Reed created a cozy modern greenhouse vibe at the Packing District in Anaheim, complete with on-site garden and patio dining. The brunch menu stems from their DTLA location, Poppy + Rose, where comfort food dishes include flaky biscuits along with fried chicken and waffles, a salmon eggs Benedict, or a braised short rib hash with a side of buttery biscuits.

A wide look at a patio sign and greens during a cloudy day.
The outdoor patio at Poppy + Seed.
Wonho Frank Lee

2. Haven Craft Kitchen + Bar

190 S Glassell St
Orange, CA 92866
(714) 221-0680
(714) 221-0680
On the weekends, chef Craig Brady’s brunch menu includes inspired chicken and waffles in the form of Mary’s free-range chicken breast with crisp gruyere and thyme-tinged waffles, skillet cornbread with hot honey butter, and duck confit chilaquiles with chipotle crema, pickled red onions, and GoneStraw Farms eggs from Riverside. Whiskey and craft beer are also available, for those who need such things.

A tilted shot of soft eggs and avocado on thick toast.
Avocado toast with eggs.
Moxxe PR

3. Anepalco Mexican Restaurant

415 S Main St
Orange, CA 92868
(714) 771-2333
(714) 771-2333
Topped with a delicate omelet and garnished with cotija cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, and crema, chef Daniel Godinez’s version of chilaquiles is photogenic and memorably delicious at both locations. Pro tip: Add carnitas.

A titled side view of a plate of tortillas and egg and sauce.
Anepalco chilaquiles.
Anepalco

4. Blinking Owl Distillery

802 E Washington Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92701
(714) 852-3947
(714) 852-3947
This award-winning distillery’s tasting room serves cream cheese blini with strawberry compote alongside a breakfast pizza topped with mushrooms and sunny side up eggs. There’s even an everything bagel pizza option with smoked salmon and charred crust, plus plenty of boozy brunch cocktails.

Overhead shot of a burnished pizza with salmon and a hand pulling one slice.
Everything bagel pizza.
Blinking Owl Distillery

5. The Crema Cafe

322 Main St
Seal Beach, CA 90740
(562) 493-2501
(562) 493-2501
Tarit Tanjasiri opened the pet-friendly Crema Cafe in Seal Beach in 2005. Just walking distance to the sand, the European-inspired bakery serves classics and newer options side by side, like a quiche lorraine or a breakfast crepe (Crema’s version of a breakfast burrito stuffed with scrambled eggs, potato, chorizo, cheese, and avocado). Don’t overlook the simple stuff, either, like the strawberry Nutella crepe and avocado toast.

A wide look at a daytime cafe with diners blurry in motion.
The Crema Cafe
The Crema Cafe

6. Nep Cafe

10836 Warner Ave
Fountain Valley, CA 92708
(714) 516-8121
(714) 516-8121
The Dao is probably one of the most-ordered dishes at Nep Cafe. The sous vide egg with creamy potato espuma, flavored with truffle oil, arrives in a glass jar, with toast points for dipping. Another TikTok-friendly dish is the bone marrow pasta with orecchiette, and don’t forget the extensive Vietnamese coffee menu.

Overhead brunch dishes including bone marrow on a wooden table.
Bruch from Nep Cafe.
Nep Cafe

7. J. Zhou Oriental Cuisine

2601 Park Ave
Tustin, CA 92782
At J.Zhou, tucked in the District at Tustin Legacy, diners wait on the weekends for enoki mushroom dumplings and traditional bites like sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves, crispy fish cake rolls, salted egg yolk buns, har gow, and chicken feet with aged vinegar, all spread across large banquet tables to enjoy as a group.

An overhead shot of a white tablecloth table with lots of dim sum options on plates and in tins.
A dim sum spread.
J., Zhou

8. Terrace by Mix Mix

3333 Bear St #316
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(657) 231-6447
(657) 231-6447
Chef Ross Pangilinan creates weekend brunch specials with Filipino, French, and Italian flavors. Order the duck leg confit with French toast, blackberries, and maple syrup, which evokes flavors of the French countryside. The pork cheek adobo with fried egg, garlic fried rice, chimichurri, and crispy shallots is Pangilinan’s elevated version of a Filipino breakfast staple.

A long look at the silver and white patio of a daytime restaurant.
The patio at Terrace by Mix Mix.
Terrace by Mix Mix

9. Descanso Restaurant

1555 Adams Ave #103
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 486-3798
(714) 486-3798
This modern taqueria serves a la carte items such as huevos rancheros and carnitas hash with fingerling potatoes, salsa frita, and fried eggs — plus blue corn tortilla on the side. Diners in the know order the two-course brunch “a la plancha,” where the food is prepared on a flattop grill in front of them. After all, don’t plates like tacos and vegetable alambres with avocado toreado salsa and serrano chiles taste better alongside the sounds and smells of each dish?

A tilted shot of bubbly cheese in a black cast iron pot on a table.
Choriqueso verde.
ACE Agency

10. Everyday Eatery

6634 Irvine Center Dr
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 418-7172
(949) 418-7172
This darling breakfast and lunch spot off Sand Canyon and Irvine Center Drive is always packed. If you don’t mind waiting, the lemon ricotta pancakes with honeycomb butter, berries, and sliced banana are a kid-friendly crowd-pleaser, while breakfast bowls with quinoa match the contemporary yet relaxed atmosphere.

An overhead shot of breakfast items like pancakes, egg, and grain bowl.
Everyday Eatery
Jenn Tanaka

11. Moulin

1000 Bristol St N St. 10
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 474-0920
(949) 474-0920
Owner Laurent Vrignaud brought his version of Paris to Orange County in 2014, with chairs and tables sourced from a cafe near the Eiffel Tower. Orange County’s favorite classic French bistro serves traditional croque-madames; crepes filled with Nutella, strawberry, or apricot jam; a variety of delicate pastries; and, of course, fresh-squeezed orange juice.

A side angle shot of a small Parisian cafe table set for breakfast service.

12. Burnt Crumbs

8549 Irvine Center Dr
Irvine, CA 92618
(949) 502-5998
(949) 502-5998
In January 2020, chef Paul Cao launched his brunch menu at Burnt Crumbs’ Los Olivos location in Irvine. On weekends, Cao and his team make nearly 500 souffle pancakes, with lines forming early for the fluffy creation. The dish is so popular that Burnt Crumbs now offers it daily, along with specials like a hot chicken spin on karaage.

A colorful table with mismatched plates and tall fluffy pancakes.
Souffle pancakes.
Burnt Crumbs

13. OEB Breakfast Co.

1104 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(949) 438-7337
(949) 438-7337
This Calgary-based concept started in 2009 by chef Mauro Martina made its OC debut in April 2022. A torched pavlova French toast trifle is layered with lemon curd and in the confit de canard, shredded duck meat is tossed with crispy potato wedges on this playful menu.

A silver plate with two fried eggs on top of ham.
Croque madame
OEB Breakfast Co.

14. Billy's at the Beach

2751 West Coast Hwy
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 722-1100
(949) 722-1100
The island-inspired weekend brunch at Billy’s at the Beach includes Hawaiian French toast, banana nut pancakes with strawberries and coconut meringue, and a loco moco with jasmine rice and brown gravy. The waterfront view of Newport paired with Billy’s “World Famous Mai Tai,” a sizable bloody mary, or the dark rum-spiked Billy’s Boat Drink (think strawberry pina colada) is a cool way to kick off the weekend.

An overhead shot of a wooden table heavy with colorful brunch foods.
Brunch at Billy’s at the Beach
ACE Agency

15. Fable & Spirit

3441 Via Lido
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 409-9913
(949) 409-9913
Chef David Shofner’s Irish pub-inspired menu at Fable & Spirit also extends to brunch, where dishes range from crispy-edged sourdough pancakes with lemon mascarpone to Icelandic cod fish and chips. Don’t miss the Guinness brown bread with clover honey or the Irish coffee cocktail with hand-whipped cream.

Overhead black plate of pork belly and roasted tomatoes.
Pork belly from Fable & Spirit.
Fable & Spirit

16. Arc Butcher & Baker

417 30th St
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 877-0190
(949) 877-0190
Noah von Blöm and Marín Howarth von Blöm expanded the patio seating at ARC Butcher and Baker to quell the queueing crowds. Located on Lido Isle and just a short jaunt to the Balboa Peninsula, the restaurant attracts locals and tourists seeking comfort food: blueberry pancakes, steak hash, and take-and-bake cinnamon rolls.

An overhead shot of griddled pancakes with nuts and whipped topping.
Pancakes from Arc.
Arc Butcher & Baker

17. Farmhouse at Roger's Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Rd
Corona Del Mar, CA 92625
(949) 640-1415
(949) 640-1415
Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens serves locally sourced breakfast favorites created by executive chef Rich Mead. The seasonal frittata and French toast pair well with Farmhouse signature cocktails, while other dishes like the chicken liver pate (from Autonomy Farms) with grilled Rye Goods bread confirm Mead’s affinity for local producers.

A side shot of a long restaurant patio wrapped in wood.
Farmhouse at Roger’s Gardens.
ACE Agency

18. Driftwood Kitchen

619 Sleepy Hollow Ln
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-7700
(949) 715-7700
As one of few places in Laguna where you can dine seaside, a table at Driftwood Kitchen is highly coveted. The brunch menu ranges from freshly shucked oysters with classic mignonette to organic granola to an egg-white omelet with blistered tomatoes, creamy kale, and avocado. From this perch, toast to the weekend with a mimosa or bloody mary.

A tall three-tiered set of platters holding lots of seafood.
Seafood tower from Driftwood Kitchen.
Moxxe PR

19. Sapphire

1200 S Coast Hwy Suite 101
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 715-9888
(949) 715-9888
For brunch, owner Russ Bendel has reformatted this historic Laguna Beach restaurant to include a taste of both old and new. Meyer lemon creme fraiche waffles with berries and warm bourbon maple syrup are extremely popular, and the smoked salmon and blue crab omelet is served with fingerling potatoes and heirloom vegetable hash.

A tilted photo of waffles and strawberries on a white plate.
Waffles at Sapphire.
Sapphire

20. Mayfield

31761 Camino Capistrano Suite 5-6
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
(949) 218-5140
(949) 218-5140
San Juan Capistrano’s dining resurgence began a few years ago, and Mayfield was one of the key players. Mayfield’s modern Mediterranean-inspired menu includes traditional brunch dishes as well as inventive takes like brown rice bowls with poached egg, Japanese sweet potato, greens, veggies, and crispy-skinned salmon. Other dishes like the za’atar-spiced fried chicken sandwich are both classically comforting and modern.

A hand holds a white bowls of creamy sauce.
Mayfield.
Mayfield

21. Craft House

34094 Pacific Coast Hwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
(949) 481-7734
(949) 481-7734
Executive chef and owner Blake Mellgren serves gastropub fare at Craft House in Dana Point. At brunch, start with the sweet stuff; a vanilla-orange glazed cinnamon roll, chocolate-walnut banana bread, or baked brie drizzled with 20-year port reduction are easily shareable. But don’t skimp on the savory side, like guajillo-braised short rib chilaquiles with habanero crema.

A tall photo of toast and ham and egg with for piercing yolk.
Brunch at the ready.
Knife & Spork PR

