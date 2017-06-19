 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An overhead woven lighting collection at a new restaurant at night in LA.
Covered outdoor dining room at Ka’Teen in Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

18 Lovely Heated Outdoor Dining Rooms in Los Angeles

Sit back and relax at these warmed up al fresco dining spots around town

by Eater Staff Updated
Covered outdoor dining room at Ka’Teen in Hollywood.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

For Angelenos ready to enjoy the comforts of hospitality, restaurants across the Southland built brand new patios using available space or activating existing outdoor dining rooms to safely serve patrons. And as certain as the Santa Ana winds, Angeleno diners are going to want to stay warm on those outdoor patios. In fact, it’s almost unheard of to see an outdoor patio without relatively ample heating. Here now are 15 lovely heated outdoor dining patios in Los Angeles.

Removed: AOC, Culina, Nueva, Saso, Employees Only, Oste

Added: Margot, Etta, De La Nonna, Lumiere, Superba Food and Bread Hollywood, Ka’Teen, Ms. B’s M & M Soul Food, Green Room, All Season Brewing

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Green Room

1250 E Harvard Rd
Burbank, CA 91501
(818) 962-4446
(818) 962-4446
With stunning views of Los Angeles below, the Green Room is longtime Burbank legend Castaway’s new cocktail and snack-heavy companion. The food menu offers things like cheese, charcuterie, seafood towers, and small bites while the cocktail list is as good as anything you’ll find in the city.

Green Room
The Green Room in Burbank.
The Green Room

2. Agnes

40 W Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 389-3839
(626) 389-3839
Pasadena’s lovely outdoor patio has subtle heating elements and a nice cover to keep the temperature constant. On the menu, there’s everything from hearty Midwestern-inspired pastas to gorgeous cheeses.

A long back patio with sunlight streaming in, booths to one side, and tables in the middle.
Patio at Agnes in Pasadena.
Wonho Frank Lee

3. Ka’Teen

6516 Selma Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6360
(323) 410-6360
Offering a truly Tulum-level of lush greenery in the heart of Hollywood, Wes Avila’s Ka’Teen serves modern Mexican food with an inordinate amount of heating to keep diners warm during breezy, chilly LA nights. Sip on the well-shaken cocktails and dig into a platter of well-roasted cochinita pibil.

A dark outdoor dining room with string lights at a new LA restaurant.
Ka’Teen Hollywood.
Wonho Frank Lee

Copy Link
1534 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 366-2408
(323) 366-2408
Hollywood pizza hit Da Michele may have a famous name, but it’s the nearly all-outdoor space and open view to the wood-fired oven that has customers coming back now. Heaters dot the fully surrounded space so diners can keep warm.

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele
Wonho Frank Lee

5. Superba Food + Bread Hollywood

6530 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 364-9844
(323) 364-9844
Hollywood’s classic patio has come back after a long pandemic hiatus, with Superba Food and Bread bringing its versatile all-day menu of fried chicken sandwiches, breads, burgers, and daily specials like beef cheek tagine. Previously Hearth and Hound, and for many years Cat and Fiddle, this private outdoor courtyard is a true al fresco gem.

For a gorgeous heated outdoor dinner at an historic Hollywood patio: Superba Food and Bread.
Heated outdoor patio at Superba Food and Bread.
Matthew Kang

Copy Link
3626 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 928-2098
(323) 928-2098
With such a fantastic patio already, Bacari took over the former Cliff’s Edge space with its wide menu of Italian small plates and excellent wines by the glass.

Patio at Bacari Silver Lake.
Bacari Silver Lake patio
Jakob Layman

225 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 860-7800
(310) 860-7800
The front patio at Terrace at Maybourne is one of the most comfortable outdoor dining rooms in Beverly Hills, with a relaxed view of the park and reliable American fare. Try the housemade pastas too.

Terrace at Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills.
Terrace at Maybourne Hotel, Beverly Hills.
Maybourne Hotel

8. Spago

176 N Canon Dr
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 385-0880
(310) 385-0880
Earlier in 2021, Wolfgang Puck opened his stunning Spago L’extérieur, a 6,500-square-foot outdoor dining area just outside of his iconic Beverly Hills restaurant, Spago. The Spago menu is available on the dining area, as well as a cocktail lounge.

The outdoor dining area for Spago L’extérieur in Beverly Hills, California.
Spago L’extérieur
Courtesy of Spago

9. Terra at Eataly

Eataly Westfield 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard, Roof
Los Angeles, CA 90067
(213) 310-8008
(213) 310-8008
Heat lamps glow and gas-fed firepits flicker in the soft evening light of Century City, making Terra feel a land away from the office buildings and retail mall that surround it. Stop in for lots of over-fire cooking, a cozy outdoor bar, and views of the glimmering Hollywood hillside.

10. All Season Brewing Company

800 S La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 591-0330
(323) 591-0330
With a bustling craft beer crowd and plenty of heating, All Season Brewing Company is the casual Mid-Wilshire destination for locals to pop in, take down a few tacos, throw a few skeeballs, and gather safely in open air.

Patio at All Season Brewing.
Patio at All Season Brewing.
Wonho Frank Lee

11. Lumière

2025 Avenue of the Stars
Los Angeles, CA 90067
(310) 424-3031
(310) 424-3031
With fancy, extravagant interior digs, one wonders how this Century City hotel restaurant would make its patio work, given the likely Hollywood types that would gather here for lunch. With a lush, secluded space that looks like a French garden, Lumière is a sleeper outdoor dining option with robust French fare. Time will tell if it can attain the storied status of places like Polo Lounge and the Peninsula nearby.

Outdoor patio of Lumière in Century City.
Outdoor patio of Lumiere in Century City.
Lumière

12. Cha Cha Chá

812 E 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Chef Alejandro Guzman’s gorgeous second-floor rooftop space serves modern Mexican food that pairs well with fresh cocktails and a view of the Downtown LA skyline. Heaters keep the second floor terrace comfortable.

Cha Cha Chá patio in the Arts District, Los Angeles, California.
Cha Cha Chá
Wonho Frank Lee

13. De La Nonna

710 E 4th Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 221-1268
(213) 221-1268
Arts District’s homey De La Nonna has the understated patio of the year, with grandma styling and easy square pizzas that beg for flowing wine and heavy carbs. This dead simple menu is the kind of every week destination every Angeleno wants, with a warmed, covered patio that works during chilly LA evenings.

An evening look at a restaurant with wooden tables and green plants surrounding.
Outdoor patio of De La Nonna in Arts District.
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Alta Adams

5359 W Adams Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90016
(323) 571-4999
(323) 571-4999
Alta’s back patio is back in business, and chef Keith Corbin is at the helm turning out some of LA’s most stellar comfort food. The parklet is also a heated oasis to take in oxtails and rice.

15. Etta

8801 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
Culver City’s ode to wood-fired food has a versatile menu that leans California-Italian but with heftier, shareable plates that please a crowd. The pastas are fantastic while the dry-aged branzino is the dish everyone should order. Etta’s crowded dining room is a stark contrast to the more relaxed and spread out side patio.

One side of a patio at a restaurant with cafe woven chairs and wooden tables.
Outdoor patio of Etta in Culver City.
Wonho Frank Lee

16. Margot

8820 Washington Blvd Suite 301
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 643-5853
(310) 643-5853
From a distance, the flaming rooftop of Margot, alight with dozens of vertical heaters spitting hellscape-levels of fire on the entire patio, looks like a truly remarkable combination of terrifying and impressive. But sitting amid the flames, this openair patio in Culver City is positively cozy, a place to dive into easy pastas and dishes like hamachi crudo, grilled prawns with Calabrian chiles, and citrus and endive salad.

A sprawling rooftop restaurant with big views of the city.
Rooftop of Margot in Culver City
Wonho Frank Lee

17. The Rose Venice

220 Rose Ave
Venice, CA
(310) 399-0711
(310) 399-0711
The Rose is built for the current times thanks to its large footprint and giant shaded outdoor patio covered with heating elements. It’s all great for hanging out and downing drinks and food from chef Jason Neroni.

Bright and colorful interior of Rose Venice.
The Rose Venice
Wonho Frank Lee

18. Ms. B's M & M Soul Food

4549 W Imperial Hwy
Inglewood, CA 90304
(310) 330-2697
(310) 330-2697
Inglewood’s enduring Ms. B’s M & M Soul Food continues to serve the community with delicious, rib-sticking fare like smothered chicken, oxtails, turkey wings, and hot links, with a wonderfully warm outdoor patio to make dining feel cozy during LA’s chillier months.

