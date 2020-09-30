 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Patrons of Pijja Palace watching sports on TVs at the bar.
A dozen flat-screen televisions line the walls at Pijja Palace in Silver Lake.
Wonho Frank Lee

13 Roaring Sports Bars in Los Angeles

Catch the WNBA finals, baseball, and food galore at these sports bars

by Eater Staff Updated
Major League Baseball is in full summer swing, along with the WNBA finals and Copa America. It’s always a good time to be an LA sports fan and head out of the house to watch a favorite team at one of the many Southern California sports bars. Options during warm weather months are especially great in the Southland, with giant screens placed on outdoor patios, as well as inviting spaces with excellent food while catching a game. Here now are 13 roaring sports bars in LA.

Added: Blue Dog Beer Tavern, Firestone Walker Brewing Company, Overlook Bar & Kitchen, Pijja Palace

Removed: the Parlor (closed), Numbers Sports Lounge & Bar (closed), LAces

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Blue Dog Beer Tavern

One of the more dog-friendly stops on this map, Blue Dog has a patio, a central indoor area to watch a match the Dodgers with a very good happy hour.

4524 Saugus Ave, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 990-2583
(818) 990-2583

Jalapeno Pete's

Famous for its BOGO happy hour, Jalapeno Pete’s is a rowdy Valley sports bar that’s a sure bet for drinks, tacos, and venue for catching the latest game.

11618 Ventura Blvd, Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 579-4264
(818) 579-4264

Overlook Bar and Kitchen

Slightly further west in Silver Lake is Overlook Bar & Kitchen, a cozy spot for sports, specialty cocktails on draft, along with beer selections that range from Allagash White to Modelo. 

3715 Evans St W, Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 486-7782
(323) 486-7782

3rd Base LA

This space has been many things over the years, with 3rd Base taking over in 2019. While watching the Dodgers, order the flat bread pizza, grilled cheese sliders, or steak and frites.

1564 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7470
(323) 645-7470

Hi Tops Bar

Hi Tops Bar is San Francisco’s friendliest gay sports bars, and stationed centrally on Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson and San Vicente. There’s ample outdoor seating with birds-eye views of the interior TVs and delicious cauliflower on a stick, pretzels, and a blackened ahi tuna burger to boot.

8933 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Pijja Palace

Pijja Palace is a dimly lit beacon in the middle of Silver Lake, where this pizza parlor/sports bar has 12 screens, and one of LA’s most inventive menus with Desi pizza, pasta, and wings.

2711 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
A dining room packed with people at Pijja Palace in Silver Lake.
Pijja Palace in Silver Lake.
Wonho Frank Lee

The Six Chow House

Grab a seat at the beer garden to catch the game, which is open for walk-ins or reservations. With locations in Studio City and West LA, each spot has their own activities from watching local teams, to half-off wine bottles on Wednesdays, and even stand up comedy nights.

10668 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064
(310) 837-6662
(310) 837-6662

Firestone Walker Brewing Company - The Propagator

On game day, get to Firestone Walker early and order baby back ribs, fish and chips, and pizza with a QR code. The service is fast, and the beer selections plentiful.

3205 Washington Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 439-8264
(310) 439-8264

Brennan's

LA’s classic bar in Marina Del Rey is a massive space where indoor and outdoor seating always has a television close by, along with pizzas, wings, and signature turtle races.

4089 Lincoln Blvd, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

The Wood Urban Kitchen

Wood Urban Kitchen BBQ’s vibes are always ready for LA’s sports teams, with indoor and outdoor viewing areas. It’s Inglewood’s ideal spot to get a drink, eat killer brisket, and take in the WNBA playoffs on Market Street.

129 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 466-9741
(310) 466-9741
An indoor bar with television sets.
Wood Urban Kitchen
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Torrance Tavern

Torrance Tavern’s shaded patio is the place to be for South Bay sports fan. The mood’s sure to be good with solid food, drink, and the latest game. Try the wide nachos platter or reliable burgers.

22735 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505
(310) 375-9158
(310) 375-9158

The Firkin Pub & Grill

Gather ‘round baseball fans. The Firkin has three big screen TVs dedicated to MLB action on its private patio. On the menu is beer, wine, and most essential, chicken tenders.

3411 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 433-3769
(562) 433-3769

Panama Joe's

Long Beach’s Panama Joe’s crafted a wide-open floor plan for watching games in Belmont Shore. Take a seat on the patio and easily find a screen with your favorite team while ordering bar standards with an ocean breeze.

5100 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 434-7417
(562) 434-7417

Related Maps