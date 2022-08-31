Cool Off With a Paleta at These 10 Los Angeles Shops

In late August 2022, a pending heat advisory put all of Southern California into triple-digit temperatures. Late-summer activities in 100-plus degrees might include a trek to the beach, to air-conditioned movie theaters for a few hours of relief, or to one of the many paleta shops throughout the Southland. Fruit-filled, frozen Mexican treats on a stick are some of the best gifts of summer, although they’re wonderful to consume any time of the year. The water-based nieves variety can include natural fruits like mango, coconut, or banana, but creamy, milky paletas that turn the flavors and coolness up significantly aren’t to be missed.

Wandering around LA, one might notice storefronts with “Michoacana” in the name, but that doesn’t always mean they’re related. Many are independent and churning out some of the region’s best flavors in frozen form. Here are 10 places around town to find fantastically cooling paletas.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.