 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

17 Fantastic Budget-Friendly Restaurants in Los Angeles

13 Hot Burgers to Try in LA Right Now

Where to Dine Solo in Los Angeles

Sign of Palm Springs, California with palm trees in the background.
Palm Springs sign.
Shutterstock

21 Essential Palm Springs Restaurants

Where to dine in Southern California’s desert hideaway

by Lizbeth Scordo Updated
View as Map
Palm Springs sign.
| Shutterstock
by Lizbeth Scordo Updated

If you haven’t spent a winter or spring weekend in the desert, there’s no time like right now with weather perfect for chilling-by-the-pool days and warming-by-the-fire nights. Southern Californians are hitting Palm Springs in droves right now, which is good news for the city’s growing array of restaurants that, like here in LA, expanded outdoor seating during the pandemic before reopening dining rooms last year. Whether you want to pop back into a go-to favorite or try one of the many newbies on the scene, here are 21 essential Palm Springs area restaurants to hit during your next jaunt to the desert.

Note that restaurants are listed geographically.

The latest CDC guidance for vaccinated diners during the COVID-19 outbreak is here; dining out still carries risks for unvaccinated diners and workers. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Boozehounds Palm Springs

Copy Link
2080 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 656-0067
(760) 656-0067
Visit Website

Dogs are encouraged at this massive new restaurant/bar/lounge with an expansive outdoor patio centered around welcoming both humans and their four-legged friends (dog menu included). The tropical-meets-midcentury space is filled with velvet banquettes, neon signs, plenty of greenery, and a wall dedicated to the owners’ pups. The Asian-influenced menu features some standout crudo including Tasmanian ocean trout and Japanese yellowtail with charred tangelo along with sharable plates and a smattering of entrees like the Miso sea bass fish and chips. The cocktail program is extensive and features frozen and tap offerings as well. During the day, the lounge flips to an espresso bar and co-working space.

2. Sandfish by Engin Onural

Copy Link
1556 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 537-1022
(760) 537-1022
Visit Website

Throughout the pandemic, chef-owner Engin Onural pivoted to become one of the top takeout guys in town, sending diners home with carefully crafted hand-stamped boxes of his super-fresh sushi nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls, internationally-influenced dishes from the kitchen, and Japanese whiskey Old Fashioned kits. He’s since transformed his parking lot into a groovy mini-container park with plenty of open-air seating and a DJ on weekends. Or grab a table inside the sleek indoor dining room or adjacent street-facing patio.

3. 1501 Uptown

Copy Link
1501 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 320-1501
(760) 320-1501
Visit Website

It’s been a year since restaurateurs Chad Gardner (Roly Chinese Fusion, 533 Viet Fusion) and Willie Rhine (Eight4Nine) banded together to flip the airy standalone space near the Arrive Hotel into a neighborhood gastropub, utilizing its with roll-up glass doors and plenty of wraparound patio space for airy eating. The all-day menu features both bar fare like sweet-and-spicy wings, onion rings, and burgers along with salads and entrees. There’s also a serious gin cocktail menu and lots of craft beers. Look for their new venture, Willie’s, in Rancho Mirage, opening soon.

4. Workshop Kitchen + Bar

Copy Link
800 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 459-3451
(760) 459-3451
Visit Website

Here at chef Michael Beckman’s longstanding hot spot, you’ll find an array of innovative veggie-forward farmers market-driven dishes like Scarlet runner beans with collard greens and black garlic; and apple-and-yam soup as well as heartier offerings like shrimp and grits and steak au poivre plus several wood-fired pizza options. Next up: Beckman brings an outpost to LA inside the former Odys + Penelope space.

5. Birba Palm Springs

Copy Link
622 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 327-5678
(760) 327-5678
Visit Website

From the same crew behind breakfast juggernaut Cheeky’s and steakhouse Mr. Lyons, Birba is still bustling with its sprawling outdoor patio, excellent farm-to-table fare, and pizza that rivals any favorites back in LA. Keep it traditional with a margherita pie or go for something more adventurous like the one with prosciutto, honey, and chile oil. The homemade pastas are worth a try too, while the Italian-focused wine list has plenty of worth selections.  

6. Tac/Quila

Copy Link
415 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 417-4471
(760) 417-4471
Visit Website

The couple behind the French-inspired Farm is also running this popular modern Mexican spot along the Palm Canyon main drag. The bar boasts innovative margaritas including ones made with date tequila, mezcal, and grapefruit and your meal might include a bright white fish ceviche, al pastor and carne asada tacos, and a variety of fajitas, nachos, and stuffed poblanos. The outdoor patio now spills out into the sidewalk and street, plus an extra space out back for ample seating options.

7. The Tropicale Palm Springs

Copy Link
330 E Amado Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 866-1952
(760) 866-1952
Visit Website

This splashy pink restaurant with an Old Havana supper club vibe has a perennially busy patio, especially during its fabled happy hour which offers discounted food and bargain drinks. The massive menu skews global with Moroccan lamb meatballs, ahi poke bowls, skirt steak asada, and the kitchen’s best-selling buttermilk fried chicken with succotash. Look for specialty martinis and tropical-inspired cocktails and a fun brunch scene, too. 

8. The Heyday

Copy Link
400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 297-6937
(760) 297-6937
Visit Website

The duo behind this smash burger spot offering first gained a faithful following at Palm Springs’ Thursday night street fair VillageFest, later shifting to pop-up form. Now they’ve settled into a permanent space inside the Hilton hotel, where they sell their Harris Ranch beef cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and mushroom burgers on potato buns as well as loaded fries and an impressive house salad.

9. Farm

Copy Link
6 La Plaza
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 322-2724
(760) 322-2724
Visit Website

This tucked-away patio bistro has become a brunch mainstay since lawyers-turned-restaurateurs Liz and Mark Ostoich took over the mostly outdoor eatery. The menu is full of jams, local produce, and really good French press coffee, plus staples of crepes, cheesy omelets, and brioche french toast. With its bougainvillea-covered trellis, rustic wood tables, strung lights, and bubbling fountain, the Provence-inspired venue is extra romantic after dark, when it offers a prix-fixe dinner menu (Friday through Tuesday) that rotates monthly. French-infused highlights include parsley-celery root soup, purple endive and pickled artichoke salad, chicken paillard, and chocolate almond mousse cake. 

Also Featured in:

10. French Miso Cafe

Copy Link
19 La Plaza
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 699-7730
(760) 699-7730
Visit Website

Owners Tomoko Jones and Eric Bovy, who hail from Japan and France respectively, have blended their cuisines to create this lovely little courtyard cafe. Lunch could be spinach-and-feta quiche with mixed greens, steamed mussels in coconut broth, or a salmon bento box. Choose from a two or three course prix fixe meal come dinner with a menu that changes frequently, and could feature options like seared filet mignon, crispy skin bass, and a silky tofu amuse bouche. 

11. The Pantry at Holiday House

Copy Link
171-199 S Belardo Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Visit Website

With former executive chef Gabe Woo now at Bar Cecil, the patio restaurant at this chic blue-and-white-splashed boutique hotel is now under the helm of Sebastian Lowrey, whose resume includes a stint at Piatti in Mill Valley. The restaurant recently rolled out dinner service with entrée additions like a Chilean sea bass with beurre blanc, pork chop over cauliflower puree, and the Pantry’s signature fried chicken platter. At lunch, try the killer tuna niçoise salad or hearty house burger. Both Holiday House and sister property Sparrows will hopefully bring back their fabled communal dinners later this year.

12. Rooster and the Pig

Copy Link
356 S Indian Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA
(760) 832-6691
(760) 832-6691
Visit Website

Chef-owner Tai Spendley has reopened his dining room and patio for onsite dining again, which means nightly lines for the inventive Vietnamese-American fare he serves at his no-reservations strip mall gem. As always, there are fun fresh rolls stuffed with the likes of shrimp and mango or lemongrass pork, signature fan favorites including the crunchy Jasmine tea leaf salad, pork belly fried rice, and panko-crusted chicken-stuffed curry bowl, and rotating specials.

13. Townie Bagels

Copy Link
650 E Sunny Dunes Rd #5
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 459-4555
(760) 459-4555
Visit Website

Lead baker and co-owner Andy Wysocki and co-owner Bill Sanderson started selling bagels out of their home and at the Saturday farmers market before opening this casual store in 2015. The water-boiled bagels are some of the best in Southern California, while the kitchen puts out other baked goods every day.

Townie Bagels
Townie bagel sandwich
Matthew Kang

14. Chef Tanya's Kitchen

Copy Link
706 S Eugene Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 832-9007
(760) 832-9007
Visit Website

Hidden away in an industrial complex is Tanya Petrovna bastion of meatless fare. This takeout-only spot offers a selection of sides including an eggless egg salad, smoked chicken pasta, and Moroccan-spiced cauliflower, while heartier offerings include entree-sized salads, sandwiches, and tempeh burgers. In the past few years, Petrovna rejiggered the small space to become a mini-market with produce, bottled dressings, her housemade seitan-based deli meats by the pound, take-and-bake lasagna, and plenty of plant-based desserts.

15. Bar Cecil

Copy Link
1555 S Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(442) 332-3800 
(442) 332-3800 
Visit Website

The crew behind boutique hotels Sparrows Lodge and Holiday House transformed this former sushi spot into a posh restaurant anchored by a wood and marble bar and wrapped in bold wallpapers and poppy art last spring. In the kitchen, executive chef Gabe Woo is churning out contemporary bistro fare, putting his own spin on classics and incorporating seasonal ingredients from local farms. Think steak frites, roasted chicken with charred green beans, and grilled California artichokes with a house aioli. And for a splurge, try the caviar-accompanied Fifty Dollar martini.

More in Maps

16. Gabino's Creperie

Copy Link
170 E Palm Canyon Dr #4
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 808-8150
(760) 808-8150
Visit Website

This little-creperie-that-could has become a cult hit with locals who wait at the window-service spot hidden in a South Palm Springs alley most days. Owner/chef and Palm Springs native Marcel Ramirez has created a menu of poultry-focused “craft crepes” including barbecue chicken, chicken pesto, and turkey cheddar plus a salad-stuffed veggie version all served in branded – and ultra-Instagrammable — paper cones.

17. Del Rey

Copy Link
1620 S Indian Trail
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-327-2314
760-327-2314
Visit Website

Located at the South Palm Springs boutique hotel Villa Royale, Del Rey is a decidedly dark and sexy space with an oak and black marble bar and tiled fireplace — plus a back patio — serving serious cocktails. (The aperol-and-mezcal Baby Sledge is a fave.) The menu still skews heavily Spanish with patatas bravas, garlic shrimp, grilled skirt steak with piquillo peppers, and manchego flatbread.

18. El Jefe

Copy Link
1800 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA
(760) 322-1900
(760) 322-1900
Visit Website

The tequila bar and restaurant at The Saguaro Hotel continues to serve hip crowds seeking creative Mexican fare ... now on an attractive covered outdoor patio facing the hotel’s garden courtyard. While tacos like the shrimp and chorizo, carne asada with tomatillo-avocado sauce, and crispy Baja-style Mahi rule the day, the El Jefe nachos are still a decadent dish worth the splurge. Taco Tuesdays (and Thursdays) are especially popular thanks to $5 tacos. This spring, the hotel plans to open a new concept inside El Jefe’s former lobby-adjacent space.

19. Mr. Lyons

Copy Link
233 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 327-1551
(760) 327-1551
Visit Website

The swanky steakhouse filled its labyrinth of outdoor patios with new and expanded seating areas, but recently reopened its glam dining room, too. Order up icy martinis, craft cocktails and meat-centric fare varying between classics like a New York Strip and a wedge salad in addition to a serious array of sides from crispy brussels sprouts to creamed spinach. And don’t forget Lyons’ signature burger with bacon jam.

20. King's Highway

Copy Link
701 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 969-5777
(760) 969-5777
Visit Website

The roadside diner within the Ace Hotel Palm Springs is always a good go-to for a standout breakfast with a salmon-and-lox plate, chia pudding, and biscuits and gravy stacked with eggs and pork sausage. Come dinner, expect an array of salads, small plates of sharable dips and spreads, and a handful of entrees including steak frites and branzino. Grab a booth inside the bustling dining room or take a table by the pool for your open-air enjoyment and catch live jazz every Wednesday evening.

21. Counter Reformation

Copy Link
4200 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 770-5000
(760) 770-5000
Visit Website

At this stylish Jonathan Adler-designed wine bar tucked in the back of the Parker Hotel, there’s a standout selection of wines poured by staffers who know their stuff. Pair the vino with an impressive selection of small plates by executive chef Herve Glin, including foie gras macarons, sauteéd hen of the woods mushrooms over watercress puree, and a caviar-and-quail egg brioche toast, plus piping-hot and addictive baguettes. Non-hotel guests can only get onto the property with a dining reservation, so make sure to snag one before heading over. 

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Boozehounds Palm Springs

2080 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Dogs are encouraged at this massive new restaurant/bar/lounge with an expansive outdoor patio centered around welcoming both humans and their four-legged friends (dog menu included). The tropical-meets-midcentury space is filled with velvet banquettes, neon signs, plenty of greenery, and a wall dedicated to the owners’ pups. The Asian-influenced menu features some standout crudo including Tasmanian ocean trout and Japanese yellowtail with charred tangelo along with sharable plates and a smattering of entrees like the Miso sea bass fish and chips. The cocktail program is extensive and features frozen and tap offerings as well. During the day, the lounge flips to an espresso bar and co-working space.

2080 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 656-0067
Visit Website

2. Sandfish by Engin Onural

1556 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Throughout the pandemic, chef-owner Engin Onural pivoted to become one of the top takeout guys in town, sending diners home with carefully crafted hand-stamped boxes of his super-fresh sushi nigiri, sashimi, and maki rolls, internationally-influenced dishes from the kitchen, and Japanese whiskey Old Fashioned kits. He’s since transformed his parking lot into a groovy mini-container park with plenty of open-air seating and a DJ on weekends. Or grab a table inside the sleek indoor dining room or adjacent street-facing patio.

1556 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 537-1022
Visit Website

3. 1501 Uptown

1501 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

It’s been a year since restaurateurs Chad Gardner (Roly Chinese Fusion, 533 Viet Fusion) and Willie Rhine (Eight4Nine) banded together to flip the airy standalone space near the Arrive Hotel into a neighborhood gastropub, utilizing its with roll-up glass doors and plenty of wraparound patio space for airy eating. The all-day menu features both bar fare like sweet-and-spicy wings, onion rings, and burgers along with salads and entrees. There’s also a serious gin cocktail menu and lots of craft beers. Look for their new venture, Willie’s, in Rancho Mirage, opening soon.

1501 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 320-1501
Visit Website

4. Workshop Kitchen + Bar

800 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Here at chef Michael Beckman’s longstanding hot spot, you’ll find an array of innovative veggie-forward farmers market-driven dishes like Scarlet runner beans with collard greens and black garlic; and apple-and-yam soup as well as heartier offerings like shrimp and grits and steak au poivre plus several wood-fired pizza options. Next up: Beckman brings an outpost to LA inside the former Odys + Penelope space.

800 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 459-3451
Visit Website

5. Birba Palm Springs

622 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

From the same crew behind breakfast juggernaut Cheeky’s and steakhouse Mr. Lyons, Birba is still bustling with its sprawling outdoor patio, excellent farm-to-table fare, and pizza that rivals any favorites back in LA. Keep it traditional with a margherita pie or go for something more adventurous like the one with prosciutto, honey, and chile oil. The homemade pastas are worth a try too, while the Italian-focused wine list has plenty of worth selections.  

622 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 327-5678
Visit Website

6. Tac/Quila

415 N Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262

The couple behind the French-inspired Farm is also running this popular modern Mexican spot along the Palm Canyon main drag. The bar boasts innovative margaritas including ones made with date tequila, mezcal, and grapefruit and your meal might include a bright white fish ceviche, al pastor and carne asada tacos, and a variety of fajitas, nachos, and stuffed poblanos. The outdoor patio now spills out into the sidewalk and street, plus an extra space out back for ample seating options.

415 N Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 417-4471
Visit Website

7. The Tropicale Palm Springs

330 E Amado Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262

This splashy pink restaurant with an Old Havana supper club vibe has a perennially busy patio, especially during its fabled happy hour which offers discounted food and bargain drinks. The massive menu skews global with Moroccan lamb meatballs, ahi poke bowls, skirt steak asada, and the kitchen’s best-selling buttermilk fried chicken with succotash. Look for specialty martinis and tropical-inspired cocktails and a fun brunch scene, too. 

330 E Amado Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 866-1952
Visit Website

8. The Heyday

400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way, Palm Springs, CA 92262

The duo behind this smash burger spot offering first gained a faithful following at Palm Springs’ Thursday night street fair VillageFest, later shifting to pop-up form. Now they’ve settled into a permanent space inside the Hilton hotel, where they sell their Harris Ranch beef cheeseburgers, fried chicken sandwiches, and mushroom burgers on potato buns as well as loaded fries and an impressive house salad.

400 E Tahquitz Canyon Way
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 297-6937
Visit Website

9. Farm

6 La Plaza, Palm Springs, CA 92262

This tucked-away patio bistro has become a brunch mainstay since lawyers-turned-restaurateurs Liz and Mark Ostoich took over the mostly outdoor eatery. The menu is full of jams, local produce, and really good French press coffee, plus staples of crepes, cheesy omelets, and brioche french toast. With its bougainvillea-covered trellis, rustic wood tables, strung lights, and bubbling fountain, the Provence-inspired venue is extra romantic after dark, when it offers a prix-fixe dinner menu (Friday through Tuesday) that rotates monthly. French-infused highlights include parsley-celery root soup, purple endive and pickled artichoke salad, chicken paillard, and chocolate almond mousse cake. 

6 La Plaza
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 322-2724
Visit Website

10. French Miso Cafe

19 La Plaza, Palm Springs, CA 92262

Owners Tomoko Jones and Eric Bovy, who hail from Japan and France respectively, have blended their cuisines to create this lovely little courtyard cafe. Lunch could be spinach-and-feta quiche with mixed greens, steamed mussels in coconut broth, or a salmon bento box. Choose from a two or three course prix fixe meal come dinner with a menu that changes frequently, and could feature options like seared filet mignon, crispy skin bass, and a silky tofu amuse bouche. 

19 La Plaza
Palm Springs, CA 92262
(760) 699-7730
Visit Website

11. The Pantry at Holiday House

171-199 S Belardo Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92262

With former executive chef Gabe Woo now at Bar Cecil, the patio restaurant at this chic blue-and-white-splashed boutique hotel is now under the helm of Sebastian Lowrey, whose resume includes a stint at Piatti in Mill Valley. The restaurant recently rolled out dinner service with entrée additions like a Chilean sea bass with beurre blanc, pork chop over cauliflower puree, and the Pantry’s signature fried chicken platter. At lunch, try the killer tuna niçoise salad or hearty house burger. Both Holiday House and sister property Sparrows will hopefully bring back their fabled communal dinners later this year.

171-199 S Belardo Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92262
Visit Website

12. Rooster and the Pig

356 S Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA

Chef-owner Tai Spendley has reopened his dining room and patio for onsite dining again, which means nightly lines for the inventive Vietnamese-American fare he serves at his no-reservations strip mall gem. As always, there are fun fresh rolls stuffed with the likes of shrimp and mango or lemongrass pork, signature fan favorites including the crunchy Jasmine tea leaf salad, pork belly fried rice, and panko-crusted chicken-stuffed curry bowl, and rotating specials.

356 S Indian Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA
(760) 832-6691
Visit Website

13. Townie Bagels

650 E Sunny Dunes Rd #5, Palm Springs, CA 92264
Townie Bagels
Townie bagel sandwich
Matthew Kang

Lead baker and co-owner Andy Wysocki and co-owner Bill Sanderson started selling bagels out of their home and at the Saturday farmers market before opening this casual store in 2015. The water-boiled bagels are some of the best in Southern California, while the kitchen puts out other baked goods every day.

650 E Sunny Dunes Rd #5
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 459-4555
Visit Website

14. Chef Tanya's Kitchen

706 S Eugene Rd, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Hidden away in an industrial complex is Tanya Petrovna bastion of meatless fare. This takeout-only spot offers a selection of sides including an eggless egg salad, smoked chicken pasta, and Moroccan-spiced cauliflower, while heartier offerings include entree-sized salads, sandwiches, and tempeh burgers. In the past few years, Petrovna rejiggered the small space to become a mini-market with produce, bottled dressings, her housemade seitan-based deli meats by the pound, take-and-bake lasagna, and plenty of plant-based desserts.

706 S Eugene Rd
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 832-9007
Visit Website

15. Bar Cecil

1555 S Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

The crew behind boutique hotels Sparrows Lodge and Holiday House transformed this former sushi spot into a posh restaurant anchored by a wood and marble bar and wrapped in bold wallpapers and poppy art last spring. In the kitchen, executive chef Gabe Woo is churning out contemporary bistro fare, putting his own spin on classics and incorporating seasonal ingredients from local farms. Think steak frites, roasted chicken with charred green beans, and grilled California artichokes with a house aioli. And for a splurge, try the caviar-accompanied Fifty Dollar martini.

1555 S Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(442) 332-3800 
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Gabino's Creperie

170 E Palm Canyon Dr #4, Palm Springs, CA 92264

This little-creperie-that-could has become a cult hit with locals who wait at the window-service spot hidden in a South Palm Springs alley most days. Owner/chef and Palm Springs native Marcel Ramirez has created a menu of poultry-focused “craft crepes” including barbecue chicken, chicken pesto, and turkey cheddar plus a salad-stuffed veggie version all served in branded – and ultra-Instagrammable — paper cones.

170 E Palm Canyon Dr #4
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 808-8150
Visit Website

17. Del Rey

1620 S Indian Trail, Palm Springs, CA 92264

Located at the South Palm Springs boutique hotel Villa Royale, Del Rey is a decidedly dark and sexy space with an oak and black marble bar and tiled fireplace — plus a back patio — serving serious cocktails. (The aperol-and-mezcal Baby Sledge is a fave.) The menu still skews heavily Spanish with patatas bravas, garlic shrimp, grilled skirt steak with piquillo peppers, and manchego flatbread.

1620 S Indian Trail
Palm Springs, CA 92264
760-327-2314
Visit Website

18. El Jefe

1800 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA

The tequila bar and restaurant at The Saguaro Hotel continues to serve hip crowds seeking creative Mexican fare ... now on an attractive covered outdoor patio facing the hotel’s garden courtyard. While tacos like the shrimp and chorizo, carne asada with tomatillo-avocado sauce, and crispy Baja-style Mahi rule the day, the El Jefe nachos are still a decadent dish worth the splurge. Taco Tuesdays (and Thursdays) are especially popular thanks to $5 tacos. This spring, the hotel plans to open a new concept inside El Jefe’s former lobby-adjacent space.

1800 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA
(760) 322-1900
Visit Website

19. Mr. Lyons

233 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

The swanky steakhouse filled its labyrinth of outdoor patios with new and expanded seating areas, but recently reopened its glam dining room, too. Order up icy martinis, craft cocktails and meat-centric fare varying between classics like a New York Strip and a wedge salad in addition to a serious array of sides from crispy brussels sprouts to creamed spinach. And don’t forget Lyons’ signature burger with bacon jam.

233 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 327-1551
Visit Website

20. King's Highway

701 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

The roadside diner within the Ace Hotel Palm Springs is always a good go-to for a standout breakfast with a salmon-and-lox plate, chia pudding, and biscuits and gravy stacked with eggs and pork sausage. Come dinner, expect an array of salads, small plates of sharable dips and spreads, and a handful of entrees including steak frites and branzino. Grab a booth inside the bustling dining room or take a table by the pool for your open-air enjoyment and catch live jazz every Wednesday evening.

701 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 969-5777
Visit Website

21. Counter Reformation

4200 E Palm Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92264

At this stylish Jonathan Adler-designed wine bar tucked in the back of the Parker Hotel, there’s a standout selection of wines poured by staffers who know their stuff. Pair the vino with an impressive selection of small plates by executive chef Herve Glin, including foie gras macarons, sauteéd hen of the woods mushrooms over watercress puree, and a caviar-and-quail egg brioche toast, plus piping-hot and addictive baguettes. Non-hotel guests can only get onto the property with a dining reservation, so make sure to snag one before heading over. 

4200 E Palm Canyon Dr
Palm Springs, CA 92264
(760) 770-5000
Visit Website

Related Maps