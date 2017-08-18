 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Ravioli di nonna at Antico Nuovo.
Ravioli di nonna at Antico Nuovo.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

15 Phenomenal Places to Get Pasta in Los Angeles

LA has always had a love affair with all things Italian

by Eater Staff Updated
16 comments / new
Ravioli di nonna at Antico Nuovo.
| Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA
by Eater Staff Updated
16 comments / new

Considering Los Angeles’s reputation as a carb-fearing town, the city is chock-full of great places for pasta. Restaurants across the Southland are serving silky strands rooted in Italian tradition and fusing it with California’s pristine produce and seasonal sensibility. It’s a winning Cal-Ital formula. Here now are 15 places to dive into a stellar plate of noodles in Los Angeles.

Removed: Hippo, Spartina, Crossroads Kitchen, Forma, Bestia, Felix, Eatalian
Added: Mother Wolf, Jr’s Pasta, Terroni, Cento Pasta Bar, Pijja Palace

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Union Restaurant

Nab a table or some takeout at Union for a taste of chef Christopher Keyser’s cooking. The torchetti is topped with a Calabrese pork ragu, ricotta, crispy rosemary leaves, and best of all, an intense dried chile oil that the chef calls “pizza grease,” while the squid ink lumache comes with Maine lobster and truffle butter.

37 Union St, Pasadena, CA 91103
(626) 795-5841
(626) 795-5841

Mother Wolf

With its show-stopping marble bar and lush red interior, Evan Funke’s Hollywood restaurant is equal parts Old Hollywood glamour and the chef’s love letter to Roman cuisine. Pasta dishes put his signature stamp on classics like cacio e pepe (paired here with homemade tonnarelli and a hefty dose of black pepper) and a rigatoni all’amatriciana studded with hunks of smoky guanciale. Pairing your pasta with a fondatore spritz or a selection from an extensive selection of Italian wines by the glass drives the Eternal City vibe home.

1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6060
(323) 410-6060
Spaghetti at Mother Wolf on a white plate. Mona Holmes

Pijja Palace

Indian and Italian flavors mingle beautifully at this self-billed “Indian sports bar” decked out in neutral tones (and, yes, some requisite TVs for game-viewing) in the former Happy Foot/Sad Foot clinic in Silver Lake. Pasta offerings from a Roberta’s alum include rigatoni with coriander-spiked tomato masala and cream, and shells with saffron, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper. Fruit-infused creamed sodas from a restored 1940s soda fountain add a playful vibe to your plate of pasta, but there are also 10-plus beers on tap and a California-leaning list of wines by the glass to choose from.

2711 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Rigatoni pasta with a tomato cream sauce and spices on a white plate. Emra Visuals

Antico Nuovo

Chef Chad Colby has entire team dedicated to processing Antico Nuovo’s handmade spaghetti, ravioli, pappardelle, and other pastas, which are made with some of LA’s most unique sauces. The spaghetti with uni is delicately rich, so is the bigoli with the delightful duck offal ragu. The pillowy ravioli di nonna takes more subtle cues. Whichever pasta you choose, come with a group to sample them all with a few servings of foccacia bread. —Mona Holmes

4653 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
(323) 510-3093
(323) 510-3093
Ravioli di nonna at Antico Nuovo.
Ravioli di nonna.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Terroni

In addition to perfect Negronis and choice West Hollywood people-watching from sidewalk tables, Terroni offers an extensive selection of homemade pastas that range from citrus-kissed spaghetti al limone to cavatelli alla norma made with a rich tomato ragu and fried eggplant. The standards are always solid, but a handful of specials always pushes the pasta selection into more seasonal territory.

7605 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 954-0300
(323) 954-0300
Parsley-flecked linguini pasta with clams and olive oil atop a white plate. Joshua Lurie

Angelini Osteria

Angelini Osteria is a Beverly Boulevard legend thanks to chef Gino Angelini and his incredible pasta making skills. From the restaurant’s signature lemon cream pasta to ones made with sea urchin — this is a true pasta haven. The fried basil-topped lasagna is notable as well.

7313 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 297-0070
(323) 297-0070

Rossoblu

Inspired by the cuisine of Bologna, Steve Samson’s open, airy Rossoblu is the place for long-simmered meat sauces that coat stunning iterations of housemade noodles: Think pastas like delicate tortelloni with Swiss chard, ricotta, and butter, or matagliati with octopus, red wine, arugula, Calabrian chiles, and seasoned breadcrumbs.

1124 San Julian St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1099
(213) 749-1099

Cento Pasta Bar

This former pop-up, which ran for several years as a lunch residency at Downtown’s Mignon, landed a brick-and-mortar location with generous outdoor seating in West Adams in 2021. Pasta preparations include spaghetti topped with a generous dollop of burrata and golden slabs of Santa Barbara sea urchin, as well as linguini bathed in sweet corn carbonara.

4921 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
(213) 625-2363
(213) 625-2363
Chunks of corn swirled in with a cheesy sauce on pasta at a new Italian restaurant. Wonho Frank Lee

Pasta Sisters

Whether in the mood to hop behind the stove or just simply reheat, Pasta Sisters has noodle lovers covered. Freshly made spaghetti, tagliatelle, pappardelle, and lasagna sheets are available for sale, along with composed dishes like pasta with bottarga and pasta with porcini mushrooms.

3280 Helms Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 603-4503
(424) 603-4503
Porcini mushroom tagliatelle at Pasta Sisters.
Porcini mushroom tagliatelle at Pasta Sisters.
Matthew Kang

etta Culver City

Chicago import Etta has a sturdy handmade pasta portion of its menu that riffs on classic Italian dishes. The agnolotti should be filled with corn or cheese, but instead gets a cacio e pepe sauce while the cassarecce has a delightful, bouncy texture with a meaty, savory bolognese. Snail shell lumache pasta comes with bright sungold tomato and basil for something that will remind you of a spring day in Italy. —Matthew Kang

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 570-4444
(424) 570-4444
A fork inside of a spiraled plate of pasta shown from the side.
Pasta from Etta.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Colapasta Restaurant

Westsiders know Stefano De Lorenzo’s cooking well from his days at La Botte (which earned one Michelin star in 2008) and at his Venice beach restaurant Piccolo. The seasoned Italian chef is back with Colapasta, a low-key spot specializing in fresh pasta near Santa Monica’s Third Street Promenade. The half-moon-shaped red beet ravioli with brown butter and poppy seeds comes from De Lorenzo’s hometown.

1241 5th St, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 310-8336
(310) 310-8336

Uovo

Sugarfish co-founders Lele Massimini and Jerry Greenberg have created a standalone sensation in Uovo, the pasta-focused restaurant that aims for quality and speed. The company actually ships in pasta overnight from a kitchen they run in Bologna, Italy, serving it out of their sparse, well-appointed spaces across the city. The amatriciana is a popular order, as well as the tortellini finished with Parmesan cream or swimming in brodo.

1320 2nd St Ste A, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 425-0064
(310) 425-0064
Uovo Santa Monica’s tortellini in a white bowl.
Uovo Santa Monica
Wonho Frank Lee

Ospi

Fans of El Segundo’s Jame Enoteca are sure to embrace chef Jackson Kalb and partner Melissa Saka’s new Venice spot Ospi. The southern Italian menu features a dozen house-made pastas including a spicy rigatoni alla vodka, cacio e pepe, and lemon tagliolini.

2025 Pacific Ave, Venice, CA 90291
(424) 443-5007
(424) 443-5007
Orange-sauced spicy rigatoni in a bowl, shown from above.
Ospi
Wonho Frank Lee

Sunday Gravy

Straightforward and satisfying Italian-American fare is the specialty at Sunday Gravy. Look for red checkered tablecloths and the genre’s greatest hits like cheesy garlic bread, New York-style cheesecake, and fettuccini alfredo. 

1122 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6500
(424) 227-6500

JR's Pasta

No frills, all fun: The team behind Long Beach’s pizza mini-chain Little Coyote have created a menu of takeaway mix-and-match pastas and sauces that leans on comforting Italian-American flavors. Choose from shapes like farfalle, fettuccine, and gluten-free penne rigate, then top your pasta of choice with a simple sauce like alfredo, marinara, or beef ragu. Toss on some toppings like crunchy breadcrumbs or creamy burrata, and then take your order to-go.

3444 N Los Coyotes Diagonal, Long Beach, CA 90808

