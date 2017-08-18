15 Phenomenal Places to Get Pasta in Los Angeles

Considering Los Angeles’s reputation as a carb-fearing town, the city is chock-full of great places for pasta. Restaurants across the Southland are serving silky strands rooted in Italian tradition and fusing it with California’s pristine produce and seasonal sensibility. It’s a winning Cal-Ital formula. Here now are 15 places to dive into a stellar plate of noodles in Los Angeles.
Removed: Hippo, Spartina, Crossroads Kitchen, Forma, Bestia, Felix, Eatalian
Added: Mother Wolf, Jr’s Pasta, Terroni, Cento Pasta Bar, Pijja Palace
Loading comments...