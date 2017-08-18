15 Phenomenal Places to Get Pasta in Los Angeles

Indian and Italian flavors mingle beautifully at this self-billed “Indian sports bar” decked out in neutral tones (and, yes, some requisite TVs for game-viewing) in the former Happy Foot/Sad Foot clinic in Silver Lake. Pasta offerings from a Roberta’s alum include rigatoni with coriander-spiked tomato masala and cream, and shells with saffron, Parmesan cheese, and black pepper. Fruit-infused creamed sodas from a restored 1940s soda fountain add a playful vibe to your plate of pasta, but there are also 10-plus beers on tap and a California-leaning list of wines by the glass to choose from.