A sumptuous Persian spread at Darya restaurant in Orange, California.
A sumptuous Persian spread at Darya restaurant in Orange, California.
Wonho Frank Lee

The 21 Essential Persian Restaurants in Los Angeles

Flame-licked kebabs, pitch-perfect stews, fruit-studded rice, and more

by Melody Barooni
A sumptuous Persian spread at Darya restaurant in Orange, California.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Melody Barooni

Nearly 700,000 members of the Iranian diaspora call Los Angeles home, earning parts of the city the moniker Tehrangeles as a nod to Iran’s capital. While many young Iranians from prosperous families established roots in the U.S. following their college studies in the 1940s, the largest wave of Iranians immigrated in 1979, seeking asylum after the Shah was overthrown in a hostile takeover by the Islamic Regime. During this era, Iranians living in the U.S., including in Los Angeles, believed that they’d eventually return to Iran once political unrest settled, and established insular communities that spoke a shared language (Farsi) and ate more traditional foods.

Throughout the Southland, especially in areas like Westwood and the San Fernando Valley where a large number of Iranians settled, Angelenos can access a wide range of Iranian foods. Many of these early businesses, including Shamshiri Grill, Saffron & Rose, and Attari, still thrive today. With its bountiful use of fruits in many forms (pomegranate molasses, sun-dried limes), vibrant inclusion of fragrant and fresh herbs, and symbolic thread of saffron throughout, Persian cuisine offers mouthwatering juxtapositions of flavors that excite the palate. From aromatic khoreshts (comforting stews) to bountiful polos (rice plates) and succulent saffron-marinated kebabs, here are the 21 essential Persian restaurants in Los Angeles.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process.

Tarzana Bakery

For any occasion where sweets are in order, stop by Tarzana Bakery and build a beautiful spread of Persian delights. It’ll be hard to choose from the rows of intricately decorated cakes and mouth-watering pastries behind the glass display, but be sure to include the Napoleon (layers of flaky puff pastry and luscious cream coated in powdered sugar) and the roulette (rolled sponge cake filled with fluffy whipped cream). The roulette is a Persian household favorite for its not-too-sweet profile.

19003 Ventura Blvd, Tarzana, CA 91356
(818) 345-5478
(818) 345-5478
A selection of colorful cakes inside a pastry case at Tarzana Bakery.
A selection of cakes at Tarzana Bakery.
Tarzana Bakery

Asal

The scent of sangak bread baked over small stones inside a traditional tanour oven greets diners upon entering Asal in Woodland Hills. The bread is served alongside cucumber and tomatoes and can be enjoyed with asal (honey), sarshir (creme fraiche), panir (feta cheese), and sabzi (heaps of fresh herbs). The kalleh pacheh, a hearty aromatic breakfast soup made from the heads and hooves of sheep, is perfect for those looking for a more savory option.

20008 Ventura Boulevard, Woodland Hills, California 91364

Nersess Vanak

Nersses Vanak’s origin story spans over 60 years, three generations, and two continents. Originally opened in Tehran in 1960 — a black-and-white photo of the original restaurant hangs in the Glendale dining room — the restaurant is a staple destination for dizi, a hearty slow-cooked stew made with lamb, chickpeas, warming spices, and black lime. The dish is served with freshly baked taftoon, a Persian flatbread. 

20008 Ventura Boulevard, Woodland Hills, California 91364
(818) 550-7800
(818) 550-7800

Shirin Restaurant

Shirin in Woodland Hills, one of the longest-standing Persian restaurants in the Valley, modernizes classic dishes with Mediterranean touches served in a contemporary dining room. Start with an order of housemade flatbread served with borani (fried eggplant dip) or olvieh (creamy chicken and potato salad with pickles) before moving on to lamb chops served with a broiled tomato and saffron basmati rice. Complete the meal with faloodeh, a cold and refreshing dessert of frozen vermicelli noodles and rose water topped with a drizzle of cherry syrup and lemon. 

21826 Ventura Blvd (Topanga Blvd), Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 887-6353
(818) 887-6353
A plate of lamb and rice at Shirin Restaurant in Woodland Hills.
Lamb and rice at Shirin Restaurant in Woodland Hills.
Shirin Restaurant

Sadaf

Find three different types of khoreshts on Sadaf’s menu: gheimeh bademjan (a tomato-based stew with sauteed whole eggplants, yellow split peas, dried limes, and beef), ghormeh sabzi (a stew of sauteed fresh herbs, dried limes, kidney beans, and veal), and the signature fesenjan (made of finely ground walnuts, pomegranate molasses, and chicken breast). The Salout family’s treasured recipes are the key to the trio of stews; all are prepared until every element has fallen into place or ja oftadeh. Order the combination platter to sample all three khoresht served atop crispy tahdig or saffron-laced basmati rice. Dishes are served in generous portions and are meant to be shared family style, as is tradition.

16240 Ventura Boulevard, Encino, California 91436
A platter of meat, rice, and vegetables at Sadaf.
A platter of meat, rice, and vegetables at Sadaf.
Virali Dave

Maral

The beaded chandeliers, walls lined with ornate mirrors, and crisply ironed white tablecloths signal that Maral in Agoura Hills is a finer destination for Persian cooking. Especially noteworthy is the grilled white fish prepared over an open flame. Served with a simple salad and sabzi polo (herb-packed basmati rice), the fish is tender, buttery, and ideal for seafood lovers. For those more inclined to choose turf over surf, the loobia polo is a great option. The tomato-based rice dish with green beans and chunks of beef tenderloin beef is served with a skewer of koobideh (grilled minced meat marinated with saffron, onions, and warm spices) and mixed greens.

5843 Kanan Road, Agoura Hills, California 91301

Lava Kitchen

Find the portraits of three female figures symbolic of chef-owner Pegah Ramak’s mother and two sisters adorning the walls of this Westlake Village restaurant. Persian flavors manifest in both traditional and modern forms, including a charbroiled salmon kebab sandwich served on toasted baguette and layered with shredded cabbage and saffron mayonnaise. No meal is complete without a steaming cup of fragrant tea and homemade baklava drenched in honey syrup. 

4661 Lakeview Canyon Road, Westlake Village, California 91361
A dining room with a pastel mural of a woman with marble tables and wood chairs at Lava Kitchen in Westlake Village.
Inside Lava Kitchen in Westlake Village.
Lava Kitchen

Raffi's Place

The aroma of charbroiled kebabs wafts through the large, lively covered patio at Raffi’s Place, which was founded in 1993 by Rafik Bakijanian. Find tables filled with heaps of saffron-coated basmati rice and succulent kebabs under the restaurant’s verdant greenery and colorful canopies. The soltani combination includes a skewer of barg (filet mignon) and koobideh and is fit for a sultan, as its name implies.

211 E Broadway (btwn Maryland & Louise), Glendale, CA 91205
(818) 240-7411
(818) 240-7411
Grilled meat with rice at Raffi’s Place.
Koobideh plate at Raffi’s Place in Glendale.
Cathy Chaplin

Azizam

One-time pop-up Azizam is now permanently operating from a Silver Lake storefront serving home-style and seasonal Persian cuisine rarely found beyond the family dinner table. The zeytoon parvardeh, smashed green olives marinated in pomegranate molasses and mint oil, beautifully highlights the cuisine’s penchant for sourness. The kofteh tabrizi, a braised beef and rice meatball filled with dried stone fruit and walnuts, makes for a satisfying main course.

2943 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90026

Kouzeh Bakery

A passion for bringing regional Persian breads rarely found outside Iran to Los Angeles inspired chef Sahar Shomali to open Kouzeh Bakery in 2018. The variety of bread baked on-site is made using traditional fermentation methods, well-sourced ingredients, and recipes passed down through generations. In addition to serving one of the best barbari breads in California, the moshtak naari (a tart and spiced flatbread made with pomegranate seeds, chile flakes, angelica, turmeric, and dried lime powder from the Persian Gulf city of Boushehr) snagged a Good Food Award in 2023. Beyond the bakery, Shomali’s breads are available at Beverly Hills Market & Deli on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be shipped within California

303 North Crescent Drive, Beverly Hills, California 90210
Traditional Persian bread with black and white sesame seeds from Kouzeh Bakery in Beverly Hills.
Traditional Persian bread from Kouzeh Bakery in Beverly Hills.
Leah Choi

Toranj

Named after an ancient design pattern inspired by the sun, Toranj specializes in traditional Persian cuisine. Start with an order of the eggplant, a creamy blend of eggplant, garlic, mint, and yogurt, topped with tangy whey, before digging into the restaurant’s signature “juicy” chicken. Every order includes four boneless pieces of chicken breast marinated overnight and blazed over an open fire. Dine on Saturdays and Sundays for a taste of tachin, a crispy and savory rice cake composed of saffron, yogurt, and eggs, and brightened with sauteed barberries.

10861 Lindbrook Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 824-8188
(310) 824-8188

Attari Sandwich Shop

Get ready for a line out the door as diners wait to feast on Attari’s iconic Persian sandwiches. The sosees bandari is piled high with sliced Hebrew National hot dogs, potatoes, and caramelized onions in a tomato sauce, while the Attari features koobideh on warm sangak bread topped with basil, tomatoes, and pickles. The tongue sandwich, with its rich, almost buttery main ingredient, is a must-order; it’s finished with sauteed onions, mustard, mayonnaise, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles. 

1388 Westwood Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90024
(310) 441-5488
(310) 441-5488

Saffron & Rose Ice Cream

Founded in 1974 by the late Ali Kashani-Rafye, this family-run shop marries the floral notes of Persian sweets with ice cream’s silky richness. Scoops of jasmine, date, and saffron with pistachio are available a la carte or sandwiched between two airy wafers. 

1385 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 477-5533
(310) 477-5533
Ice cream scoops and sandwiches at Saffron &amp; Rose Ice Cream on a two-tone background with yellow and blue.
Ice cream scoops and sandwiches at Saffron & Rose Ice Cream.
Saffron & Rose Ice Cream

Sholeh

Sholeh, also known by the Persian word for “flame,” is an ideal place to celebrate special occasions with family and friends; the space serves just as well as a business dinner spot with its elegantly designed dining room, dressed-up servers, and white tablecloths. The customer-favorite koobideh combination comes with basmati rice or a salad and can be upgraded to include a specialty polo, like the albaloo polo pocked with sour cherries or the adas polo with lentils, caramelized onions, and raisins. 

1442 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 474-5105
(310) 474-5105
Grilled chicken and colorful pink and yellow rice at Sholeh.
Chicken and rice at Sholeh.
Sholeh

Shamshiri Grill

One of the oldest restaurants in Tehrangeles, Shamshiri Grill has been serving time-honored Persian cuisine for over 40 years. The key to Shamshiri Grill’s longevity is evolving and expanding with diners’ needs in mind. The extensive menu includes 18 kinds of khoresht (six of which are vegan) and a variety of chicken, lamb, fish, and beef kebabs. The tahdig crispy rice topped with a choice of khoresht and the bamieh, a tomato-based stew with saffron, okra, and mushrooms, are notably popular.

1712 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 474-1410
(310) 474-1410
A chef in a white coat and hat preparing grilled meats over an open flame inside the kitchen at Shamshiri Grill.
Inside the kitchen at Shamshiri Grill.
Shamshiri Grill

Mashti Malone's Ice Cream

Though this iconic ice cream brand can be found in all Iranian grocery stores, sweet-seekers must visit the location in Woodland Hills to truly take in the variety of flavors available. Scoops of saffron rosewater, orange blossom, and Persian cucumber come coated in crushed pistachios between two wafers or topped with a piece of honeyed baklava.

1898 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(424) 369-5025
(424) 369-5025

Taste Of Tehran

Taste of Tehran, opened in 2013 by chef Saghar Fanisalek, has mastered the art of Persian kebabs. Skewers of marinated kebabs are charbroiled and served with saffron-drizzled rice and charred tomato. Vegetarian options include ash reshteh (bean soup with noodles and fresh herbs topped with caramelized onions, yogurt, and dried mint) and maust o khiar (yogurt mixed with chopped Persian cucumber and mint).

1915 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 470-0022
(310) 470-0022

Rex Bakery

Whether it’s Norooz (Persian New Year) or a regular Tuesday, there is no better place to buy traditional Persian confections than at Rex Bakery. The naan-e nokhodchi, clover-shaped chickpea cookies with cardamom, melts in one’s mouth with its powdery consistency. The zoolbia, a crispy funnel cake-shaped pastry, and bamieh, a doughy oval-shaped pastry, are both doused in rosewater and saffron syrup. 

1659 Sawtelle Blvd (Corinth and Sawtelle), Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 445-8799
(310) 445-8799
A flaky Persian pastry topped with crushed pistachios and powdered sugar from Rex Bakery on Sawtelle Boulevard.
Napoleon from Rex Bakery on Sawtelle Boulevard.
Melody Barooni

Darya Restaurant Santa Monica

Darya’s grand dining rooms mirror the traditional fine dining establishments found in Iran with crystal chandeliers, faux marble columns, and ornate molding. The chicken kebabs — a staff and diner favorite — are made with breast meat marinated in chef Ali Salout’s saffron-based sauce and grilled over an open flame. The combination platter that includes three meat and fish options is ideal for those eager to try all the restaurant’s specialties at once. 

12130 Santa Monica Blvd (Bundy), Los Angeles, CA 90025
(310) 442-9000
(310) 442-9000
Prepping the wood-fired oven at Darya in Orange.
Wood-fired oven at Darya in Orange.
Wonho Frank Lee

Tehran Market

Head to the back of Santa Monica’s Tehran Market on Saturdays and Sundays to find some of the most delicious kebabs in Los Angeles. The best-selling koobideh and cornish chicken kebabs are served atop marinade-soaked sangak bread alongside smoky vegetables and an herbaceous sumac-heavy salad. Peruse the pre-made meals available in the deli section before leaving; the kookoo sabzi, a savory herb frittata, reheats beautifully at home. 

1417 Wilshire Boulevard, CA 90403
(310) 393-6719
(310) 393-6719
Grilling kebabs, from chicken to beef and steak at Tehran Market.
Grilling kebabs at Tehran Market.
Melody Barooni

Wholesome Choice

The grocery store Wholesome Choice sells a wide range of Persian foods, including pre-packaged mausts (yogurt dips), khoreshts at the hot bar, and made-to-order kebabs. Best of all is the deeply fragrant, freshly baked sangak that spans four feet long. The fermented dough is made in-house and baked atop sizzling pebbles inside a tanour oven. It is impossible not to snag a bite of the piping-hot bread before leaving the premises. 

18040 Culver Dr, Irvine, CA 92612

