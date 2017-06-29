 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

20 Satisfying Soups to Keep You Cozy in Los Angeles

The Best Places to Get Thanksgiving Takeout in LA, 2021 Edition

18 Hottest Restaurants in Los Angeles, November 2021

Two hands holding a pie with cream and pumpkin seeds on top.
A vegan pumpkin pie from Sweet Rose Creamery in Santa Monica.
[Official Photo]

19 Pies to Swoon Over This Thanksgiving in Los Angeles

Apple, pumpkin, chocolate chess, and more

by Cathy Chaplin and Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
A vegan pumpkin pie from Sweet Rose Creamery in Santa Monica.
| [Official Photo]
by Cathy Chaplin and Eater Staff Updated

With the holidays fast approaching, there’s no better time to consider Los Angeles’s most swoon-worthy pies. From Apple Pan’s beloved banana cream to Valerie Confection’s seasonal apple with salted caramel, here now are 19 fantastic pies to try in Los Angeles, which occupies the traditional homelands of the Tongva and Chumash tribes.

Removed: Hi-Ho Cheeseburger, B.H. & L.P., Jones Hollywood, Sari Sari Store, Goldburger, Knowrealitypie (Thanksgiving pies are available to Pie Club members only), Fat & Flour (check Instagram for the latest on Thanksgiving pies)

Added: Breadblok, Sweet Rose Creamery, Sweet Laurel, Dear Bella, All Day Baby, Doan’s Bakery, May Microbakery, Proof Bakery

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Doan's Bakery

Copy Link
22526 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 591-9236
(818) 591-9236
Visit Website

Doan’s has been turning out pies and bundt cakes in Woodland Hills for decades, catering to stars and locals alike. You can find some of its sweets on Goldbelly for national shipping even, though during the busy holiday pie season it’s best to call the shop (or better yet stop by) to score an early reservation for apple, pumpkin, and sweet potato pecan pies.

2. Sweet Laurel

Copy Link
15279 Sunset Blvd
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
(310) 442-2722
(310) 442-2722
Visit Website

For the month of November, Sweet Laurel is topping its classic apple pie with a crumble made from Purely Elizabeth’s apple walnut granola. The vegan apple pie is priced at $60 and is available for local pick-up and shipping nationwide via Sweet Laurel’s website.

Apple pie from Sweet Laurel in Pacific Palisades.
Apple pie from Sweet Laurel in Pacific Palisades.
[Official Photo]

3. Breadblok

Copy Link
1511 Montana Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 310-8576
(310) 310-8576
Visit Website

Breadblok is the place to go for gluten-free holiday pies in classic flavors like apple crumble, pecan, and pumpkin. The 8-inch pies are available for pre-order and pick-up from the bakery’s Santa Monica location.

Also Featured in:

4. Sweet Rose Creamery

Copy Link
225 26th St #51
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 260-2663
(310) 260-2663
Visit Website

Order an ice cream pie from Sweet Rose Creamery for something a less traditional this year. The $48 creations come in flavors like apple, pecan, and pumpkin. Sister restaurant Huckleberry Bakery & Café is preparing bourbon pecan and take-and-bake apple crumble pies for the holiday. Pre-orders are available through Tock or by calling the shops directly for pick-up November 22 to 24. 

Also Featured in:

5. Winston Pies

Copy Link
11678 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 207-5743
(310) 207-5743
Visit Website

Brianna Abrams’s stylish pie shop imparts a homemade touch to every slice, whether it’s something seasonal like apple and pumpkin or classic like lemon meringue. For Thanksgiving, all three locations (Brentwood, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood) are offering pre-orders and pick-ups, plus nationwide shipping.

Winston Pies
Winston Pies
Winston Pies/JS2PR

6. The Apple Pan

Copy Link
10801 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
(310) 475-3585
(310) 475-3585
Visit Website

Lean on this LA legend for holiday pies made with an irresistible shortening-laced crust. The banana cream is worthy of all its accolades, while everything from the apple, cherry, strawberry, and other seasonal offerings are worth a detour. Pre-orders are available online for pick-up on November 23 or 24.

Also Featured in:

7. Shabazz Bakery

Copy Link
446 S Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 674-0355
(310) 674-0355
Visit Website

This low-key bakery across the street from Woody’s Bar-B-Que is famous for its honey bean pies, which are typically sold on the side of the road by a Nation of Islam member. The honey bean pie is a heavenly custard number made with navy beans, sugar, eggs, milk, and warm spices.

A bean pie from Shabazz Bakery.
Shabazz Bakery
[Official Photo]

8. Sweet Red Peach

Copy Link
1035 S Prairie Ave #2
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-2253
(310) 671-2253
Visit Website

To get the gist of what to anticipate at Carolyn Plummer’s Sweet Red Peach, look no further than its name. Sweet stands for sweet potato pie, red is a nod to red velvet cake, and peach means peach cobbler — all three would make for a fine finish this holiday season. Order and schedule a pick-up time online.

Also Featured in:

9. Southern Girl Desserts

Copy Link
3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 293-2253
(323) 293-2253
Visit Website

Beloved Baldwin Hills sweet shop Southern Girl Desserts specializes in down-home pies, including fantastic takes on sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin, and chocolate chess. Order and schedule pick-up time online.

10. Dear Bella Creamery

Copy Link
1253 Vine St # 12
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 848-4672
(323) 848-4672
Visit Website

Inspired by the quintessential sweet potato casserole, chef Belinda Wei is making a dairy- and gluten-free ube ice cream pie this Thanksgiving. Made with butter-roasted ube, torched marshmallows, and candied pecans, the pies are priced at $40 each. Pre-orders are available online for pick-up from November 22 to 24.

11. Cobblers Cakes & Kream

Copy Link
2323 W Manchester Blvd Unit B
Inglewood, CA 90305
(323) 455-1224
(323) 455-1224
Visit Website

Pam Wright, also known as the Cobbler Lady, has been baking her heart out for almost 20 years. Though cobblers are her specialty, the Key lime and sweet potato pies are also solid too. Larger orders require advance notice. Open for takeout and delivery.

Also Featured in:

12. Friends & Family

Copy Link
5150 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 668-2000
(323) 668-2000
Visit Website

Chef Roxana Jullapat’s pastry case is always irresistible, especially when there’s pie. From fruit galettes during summer to pumpkin and chocolate chess pies for the holidays, Friends & Family bakes some of the city’s finest slices. This Thanksgiving, the shop is offering four varieties (pumpkin, apple, chocolate chess, and pecan) for $50 each. Pre-orders are available online.

Also Featured in:

13. All Day Baby

Copy Link
3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082
Visit Website

Leave the baking to pastry goddess Thessa Diadem this Thanksgiving. With eight different varieties on offer, including apple crumb, purple yam, chocolate cream, and classic pumpkin, there’s sure to be something for everyone. Whole pies are $50 and can be pre-ordered online for day-of pick-up.

Also Featured in:

14. Proof Bakery

Copy Link
3156 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-8633
(323) 664-8633
Visit Website

Newly-minted worker-owned cooperative Proof Bakery is baking up a trio of pies this Thanksgiving: kabocha pumpkin, chocolate chess, and double-crust apple — each one comes with creme fraiche whipped cream. Pre-orders are available online for pick-up on November 24 or 25.

Also Featured in:

15. 27th Street Bakery

Copy Link
2700 S Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90011
(323) 233-3469
(323) 233-3469
Visit Website

This South LA legend has been thriving for three generations. The sweet potato pie that comes in miniature and full-sized tins has been a local favorite since 1956. Open for takeout.

More in Maps

16. May Microbakery

Copy Link
Visit Website

Pastry chef Sasha Piligian is offering a trio of festive pies including apple with amaranth crumble, gluten-free chocolate chicory mousse, and Key lime. All 9-inch pies are priced at $65 and will be available for pick-up the day before Thanksgiving. Pre-orders are available online.

Also Featured in:

17. Valerie Echo Park

Copy Link
1665 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-9365
(213) 250-9365
Visit Website

Valerie Gordon’s sweets are always highly covetable, but her holiday pies take it to the next level. Apple and salted caramel, nuts and seeds, and pumpkin pies are available for pick-up or local Los Angeles delivery on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Pre-orders are available online.

Pumpkin pie from Valerie Echo Park.
Valerie Echo Park
[Official Photo]

Also Featured in:

18. Pie 'n Burger

Copy Link
913 E California Blvd
Pasadena, CA
(626) 795-1123
(626) 795-1123
Visit Website

Order a slice of pie to go with that burger and fries or a whole one for the holidays — it’s hard to go wrong at this Pasadena institution. Look for strawberry, peach, and blackberry in the summer months and one filled with mince meat during the holidays. Classics like apple and pecan are available year-round. Open for takeout and delivery.

19. The Gourmet Cobbler Factory

Copy Link
33 N Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 795-1005
(626) 795-1005
Visit Website

Rustic cobblers made with locally grown fruit are the star attraction at Pasadena’s Gourmet Cobbler Factory. Cobblers come in a range of sizes, from single servings to trays large enough to feed a village, with fillings like peach, apple, mixed berry (blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry), cherry, and lemon meringue. Available for takeout.

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Doan's Bakery

22526 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Doan’s has been turning out pies and bundt cakes in Woodland Hills for decades, catering to stars and locals alike. You can find some of its sweets on Goldbelly for national shipping even, though during the busy holiday pie season it’s best to call the shop (or better yet stop by) to score an early reservation for apple, pumpkin, and sweet potato pecan pies.

22526 Ventura Blvd
Woodland Hills, CA 91364
(818) 591-9236
Visit Website

2. Sweet Laurel

15279 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Apple pie from Sweet Laurel in Pacific Palisades.
Apple pie from Sweet Laurel in Pacific Palisades.
[Official Photo]

For the month of November, Sweet Laurel is topping its classic apple pie with a crumble made from Purely Elizabeth’s apple walnut granola. The vegan apple pie is priced at $60 and is available for local pick-up and shipping nationwide via Sweet Laurel’s website.

15279 Sunset Blvd
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
(310) 442-2722
Visit Website

3. Breadblok

1511 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403

Breadblok is the place to go for gluten-free holiday pies in classic flavors like apple crumble, pecan, and pumpkin. The 8-inch pies are available for pre-order and pick-up from the bakery’s Santa Monica location.

1511 Montana Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90403
(310) 310-8576
Visit Website

4. Sweet Rose Creamery

225 26th St #51, Santa Monica, CA 90402

Order an ice cream pie from Sweet Rose Creamery for something a less traditional this year. The $48 creations come in flavors like apple, pecan, and pumpkin. Sister restaurant Huckleberry Bakery & Café is preparing bourbon pecan and take-and-bake apple crumble pies for the holiday. Pre-orders are available through Tock or by calling the shops directly for pick-up November 22 to 24. 

225 26th St #51
Santa Monica, CA 90402
(310) 260-2663
Visit Website

5. Winston Pies

11678 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Winston Pies
Winston Pies
Winston Pies/JS2PR

Brianna Abrams’s stylish pie shop imparts a homemade touch to every slice, whether it’s something seasonal like apple and pumpkin or classic like lemon meringue. For Thanksgiving, all three locations (Brentwood, Santa Monica, and West Hollywood) are offering pre-orders and pick-ups, plus nationwide shipping.

11678 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
(310) 207-5743
Visit Website

6. The Apple Pan

10801 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA

Lean on this LA legend for holiday pies made with an irresistible shortening-laced crust. The banana cream is worthy of all its accolades, while everything from the apple, cherry, strawberry, and other seasonal offerings are worth a detour. Pre-orders are available online for pick-up on November 23 or 24.

10801 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
(310) 475-3585
Visit Website

7. Shabazz Bakery

446 S Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
A bean pie from Shabazz Bakery.
Shabazz Bakery
[Official Photo]

This low-key bakery across the street from Woody’s Bar-B-Que is famous for its honey bean pies, which are typically sold on the side of the road by a Nation of Islam member. The honey bean pie is a heavenly custard number made with navy beans, sugar, eggs, milk, and warm spices.

446 S Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 674-0355
Visit Website

8. Sweet Red Peach

1035 S Prairie Ave #2, Inglewood, CA 90301

To get the gist of what to anticipate at Carolyn Plummer’s Sweet Red Peach, look no further than its name. Sweet stands for sweet potato pie, red is a nod to red velvet cake, and peach means peach cobbler — all three would make for a fine finish this holiday season. Order and schedule a pick-up time online.

1035 S Prairie Ave #2
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-2253
Visit Website

9. Southern Girl Desserts

3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Beloved Baldwin Hills sweet shop Southern Girl Desserts specializes in down-home pies, including fantastic takes on sweet potato, pecan, pumpkin, and chocolate chess. Order and schedule pick-up time online.

3650 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90008
(323) 293-2253
Visit Website

10. Dear Bella Creamery

1253 Vine St # 12, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Inspired by the quintessential sweet potato casserole, chef Belinda Wei is making a dairy- and gluten-free ube ice cream pie this Thanksgiving. Made with butter-roasted ube, torched marshmallows, and candied pecans, the pies are priced at $40 each. Pre-orders are available online for pick-up from November 22 to 24.

1253 Vine St # 12
Los Angeles, CA 90038
(323) 848-4672
Visit Website

11. Cobblers Cakes & Kream

2323 W Manchester Blvd Unit B, Inglewood, CA 90305

Pam Wright, also known as the Cobbler Lady, has been baking her heart out for almost 20 years. Though cobblers are her specialty, the Key lime and sweet potato pies are also solid too. Larger orders require advance notice. Open for takeout and delivery.

2323 W Manchester Blvd Unit B
Inglewood, CA 90305
(323) 455-1224
Visit Website

12. Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Chef Roxana Jullapat’s pastry case is always irresistible, especially when there’s pie. From fruit galettes during summer to pumpkin and chocolate chess pies for the holidays, Friends & Family bakes some of the city’s finest slices. This Thanksgiving, the shop is offering four varieties (pumpkin, apple, chocolate chess, and pecan) for $50 each. Pre-orders are available online.

5150 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 668-2000
Visit Website

13. All Day Baby

3200 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Leave the baking to pastry goddess Thessa Diadem this Thanksgiving. With eight different varieties on offer, including apple crumb, purple yam, chocolate cream, and classic pumpkin, there’s sure to be something for everyone. Whole pies are $50 and can be pre-ordered online for day-of pick-up.

3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
Visit Website

14. Proof Bakery

3156 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90039

Newly-minted worker-owned cooperative Proof Bakery is baking up a trio of pies this Thanksgiving: kabocha pumpkin, chocolate chess, and double-crust apple — each one comes with creme fraiche whipped cream. Pre-orders are available online for pick-up on November 24 or 25.

3156 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
(323) 664-8633
Visit Website

15. 27th Street Bakery

2700 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90011

This South LA legend has been thriving for three generations. The sweet potato pie that comes in miniature and full-sized tins has been a local favorite since 1956. Open for takeout.

2700 S Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90011
(323) 233-3469
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. May Microbakery

Glendale, CA

Pastry chef Sasha Piligian is offering a trio of festive pies including apple with amaranth crumble, gluten-free chocolate chicory mousse, and Key lime. All 9-inch pies are priced at $65 and will be available for pick-up the day before Thanksgiving. Pre-orders are available online.

Visit Website

17. Valerie Echo Park

1665 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Pumpkin pie from Valerie Echo Park.
Valerie Echo Park
[Official Photo]

Valerie Gordon’s sweets are always highly covetable, but her holiday pies take it to the next level. Apple and salted caramel, nuts and seeds, and pumpkin pies are available for pick-up or local Los Angeles delivery on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving. Pre-orders are available online.

1665 Echo Park Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 250-9365
Visit Website

18. Pie 'n Burger

913 E California Blvd, Pasadena, CA

Order a slice of pie to go with that burger and fries or a whole one for the holidays — it’s hard to go wrong at this Pasadena institution. Look for strawberry, peach, and blackberry in the summer months and one filled with mince meat during the holidays. Classics like apple and pecan are available year-round. Open for takeout and delivery.

913 E California Blvd
Pasadena, CA
(626) 795-1123
Visit Website

19. The Gourmet Cobbler Factory

33 N Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA 91106

Rustic cobblers made with locally grown fruit are the star attraction at Pasadena’s Gourmet Cobbler Factory. Cobblers come in a range of sizes, from single servings to trays large enough to feed a village, with fillings like peach, apple, mixed berry (blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, blackberry), cherry, and lemon meringue. Available for takeout.

33 N Catalina Ave
Pasadena, CA 91106
(626) 795-1005
Visit Website

Related Maps