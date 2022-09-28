 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Worthy Restaurants For a Wandering Day in Sunny Venice

The 19 Essential Palm Springs Restaurants

23 Incredible Restaurants To Try in South LA

A blistered pizza with greens on top from Speak Cheezy, a pop-up.
A pizza from Speak Cheezy.
Speak Cheezy

14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach

From Thai-spicy pizza to local favorite Little Coyote, where to grab a slice in the LBC

by Judith Rontal
View as Map
A pizza from Speak Cheezy.
| Speak Cheezy
by Judith Rontal

Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Dutch's Brewhouse

Copy Link

Ranked as one of the fastest growing breweries in 2018, the pizzas are just as popular as the brews. Pair a pint with a slice of spicoli topped with beer chicken, bacon, provolone, kettle chips, and lime, or the veggie-heavy mother earth with eggplant, kale, mushrooms, and roasted garlic

4244 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 336-1326
(562) 336-1326

Thunderbolt Pizza

Copy Link

Since it opened in October 2020, this Bixby Knolls pizza joint has become a neighborhood favorite. Pepperoni pizzas are topped with hot honey, and vegans can delight in a choice of four different options. And don’t forget to order the garlic knots.

4085 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 426-1900
(562) 426-1900

Long Beach Beer Lab

Copy Link

Beer and pizza are a perfect pairing, especially when the pizzas get as much attention as the brewing process. Tthe sourdough beer malt crust is a standout in this brewery’s pies. Any of the pizzas can be made vegan with beer-barrel smoked almond ricotta, including the wild mushroom topped with mushrooms grown in the brewery’s spent grain, or the classic margherita.

518 W Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90806
(562) 270-3253
(562) 270-3253
An overhead shot of small round pizzas on a wooden table with beers nearby.
Sourdough pies from Long Beach Beer Lab.
Long Beach Beer Lab

Big E Pizza

Copy Link

A delivery favorite, this no-frills pizza spot can satisfy late-night cravings until 3 a.m. on weekends or 1 a.m. during the week. And while delivery is mostly the move here, locals who live close can opt to pick up their pies — and they often score pickup-only deals in the process.

3225 CA-1 C, Signal Hill, CA 90755
(562) 498-8788
(562) 498-8788
A hand pulls a triangle slice away from a round of pizza.
A meaty pie from Big E Pizza.
Big E Pizza

Thai Curry Pizza

Copy Link

This is perhaps the only place where Long Beach eaters can order both pad Thai and Thai curry pizza, making it a takeout favorite for the city (it’s also possible to dine-in, of course). In addition to classic tomato, sauce options include yellow curry or the lemongrass-lime tom yum pastes that are staples in Thai cuisine. Regulars know to order a side of curry sauce for the biggest flavor punch.

929 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 987-3295
(562) 987-3295

Canadian Pizza & Grill

Copy Link

This space offers much more than the namesake Canadian pizza with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, olives, and green peppers. In-the-know locals love the Mexican pizza with chorizo, as well as the Greek sauceless pizza with garlic and feta. It is possible to dine in, though most Long Beach residents still opt for delivery or takeout.

1241 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 980-7605
(562) 980-7605
An overhead shot of crusty pizza with olive, tomatoes, green bell pepper, and more.
The classic Canadian pizza, topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, olives, and green peppers.
Canadian Pizza

The 4th Horseman

Copy Link

This horror-themed restaurant slings out thin-crust pies just as funky as its decor. Standouts include the Alchemy, loaded with gochujang tomato sauce, vegan sausage, and pickled carrots, or the El Puerto Loco, which is topped with spicy carnitas and an avocado-tomatillo salsa. Note that diners must be 21 to eat inside.

121 W 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 513-3394
(562) 513-3394

Milana's New York Pizzeria

Copy Link

Pizza fans can expect flat, foldable New York-style pizza at this downtown restaurant. Grab one or two slices for easy lunchtime eating, or opt for the thicker Brooklyn squares for a more filling experience.

165 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 901-1111
(562) 901-1111
An overhead shot of two rounds of pizza, both with pepperoni, on a wooden table.
Pepperoni pies at Milana’s Pizzeria.
Milana’s Pizzeria

Speak Cheezy

Copy Link

Longtime mobile pizza van owner Jason Winters found a permanent home for his sourdough, double-baked pizzas in Long Beach. Expect pizzas to come out quickly with a charred, crackly crust. The menu features the classics alongside noteworthy toppings like ranch chicken and spinach with za’atar and feta salsa verde.

3950 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-2827
(562) 343-2827
A blistered pizza with greens on top from Speak Cheezy, a pop-up.
A Speak Cheezy pizza topped with greens.
Speak Cheezy

Little Coyote

Copy Link

First opened during the pandemic in Long Beach’s Retro Row from Hatchet Hall alums Jack Leahy and Jonathan Strader, Little Coyote has quickly built a loyal clientele that extends well beyond the local crowds. Fans gather for New York-ish pizzas with thin, bubbly crusts, simple red sauce, and classic toppings like pepperoni and Italian sausage. Stop by for lunch, when slices can be had for under $5 — plus, the wait is much shorter.

2118 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 434-2009
(562) 434-2009
A stack of white boxes of pizza with olives on the topmost pie.
New York-ish pizza from Little Coyote.
Matthew Kang

Also featured in:

La Parolaccia Osteria

Copy Link

For those craving a true to Italy experience in Long Beach, there is La Parolaccia. Aside from the traditional margherita, the Sofia, topped with burrata and prosciutto, is the one to get when wishing for a delicious taste of Italy.

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 438-1235
(562) 438-1235
A hand holds a thin, extra-crispy pizza with melted cheese.
A classic margherita from La Parolaccia.
La Parolaccia

Also featured in:

Colossus

Copy Link

Known for its daytime bakery and sourdough breads, on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Colossus draws a dinner crowd for once-a-week pizzas. The menu changes constantly, with specials like caramelized fennel and fried eggplant, or sweet corn and ricotta. Walk up anytime after 5 p.m. (pizzas often sell out before 8 p.m.) or pre-order online earlier that day to select a preferred pickup time.

4716 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 285-3142
(562) 285-3142
A hand shaves down pieces of dry cheese on top of a boxed pizza.
Once-a-week pizza from Colossus.
Colossus

Also featured in:

Rance's Chicago Pizza

Copy Link

Chicago deep-dish pizza fans can satisfy their craving at this Belmont Shore joint. The restaurant doesn’t skimp on fillings, with each heavy pie stuffed with meat and cheese, then topped with a thin layer of dough and chunky tomato to finish. There are also Detroit-style pan pies with caramelized cheese around the edges of a thick, buttery crust.

5258 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 786-5566
(562) 786-5566
An overhead shot of deep dish pizza and other sides on a wooden table.
Deep-dish pizzas at Rance’s Chicago Pizza.
Rance’s

Also featured in:

Domenico's

Copy Link

This Italian restaurant is also Long Beach’s oldest restaurant, having served pizzas since 1954. The surprising specialty here is the ground pepperoni pizza, though diners can also get a variety of classic toppings or other Italian pastas.

5339 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 439-0261
(562) 439-0261

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Dutch's Brewhouse

4244 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807

Ranked as one of the fastest growing breweries in 2018, the pizzas are just as popular as the brews. Pair a pint with a slice of spicoli topped with beer chicken, bacon, provolone, kettle chips, and lime, or the veggie-heavy mother earth with eggplant, kale, mushrooms, and roasted garlic

4244 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 336-1326
(562) 336-1326

Thunderbolt Pizza

4085 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807

Since it opened in October 2020, this Bixby Knolls pizza joint has become a neighborhood favorite. Pepperoni pizzas are topped with hot honey, and vegans can delight in a choice of four different options. And don’t forget to order the garlic knots.

4085 Atlantic Ave, Long Beach, CA 90807
(562) 426-1900
(562) 426-1900

Long Beach Beer Lab

518 W Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90806
An overhead shot of small round pizzas on a wooden table with beers nearby.
Sourdough pies from Long Beach Beer Lab.
Long Beach Beer Lab

Beer and pizza are a perfect pairing, especially when the pizzas get as much attention as the brewing process. Tthe sourdough beer malt crust is a standout in this brewery’s pies. Any of the pizzas can be made vegan with beer-barrel smoked almond ricotta, including the wild mushroom topped with mushrooms grown in the brewery’s spent grain, or the classic margherita.

518 W Willow St, Long Beach, CA 90806
(562) 270-3253
(562) 270-3253
An overhead shot of small round pizzas on a wooden table with beers nearby.
Sourdough pies from Long Beach Beer Lab.
Long Beach Beer Lab

Big E Pizza

3225 CA-1 C, Signal Hill, CA 90755
A hand pulls a triangle slice away from a round of pizza.
A meaty pie from Big E Pizza.
Big E Pizza

A delivery favorite, this no-frills pizza spot can satisfy late-night cravings until 3 a.m. on weekends or 1 a.m. during the week. And while delivery is mostly the move here, locals who live close can opt to pick up their pies — and they often score pickup-only deals in the process.

3225 CA-1 C, Signal Hill, CA 90755
(562) 498-8788
(562) 498-8788
A hand pulls a triangle slice away from a round of pizza.
A meaty pie from Big E Pizza.
Big E Pizza

Thai Curry Pizza

929 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804

This is perhaps the only place where Long Beach eaters can order both pad Thai and Thai curry pizza, making it a takeout favorite for the city (it’s also possible to dine-in, of course). In addition to classic tomato, sauce options include yellow curry or the lemongrass-lime tom yum pastes that are staples in Thai cuisine. Regulars know to order a side of curry sauce for the biggest flavor punch.

929 Redondo Ave, Long Beach, CA 90804
(562) 987-3295
(562) 987-3295

Canadian Pizza & Grill

1241 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
An overhead shot of crusty pizza with olive, tomatoes, green bell pepper, and more.
The classic Canadian pizza, topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, olives, and green peppers.
Canadian Pizza

This space offers much more than the namesake Canadian pizza with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, olives, and green peppers. In-the-know locals love the Mexican pizza with chorizo, as well as the Greek sauceless pizza with garlic and feta. It is possible to dine in, though most Long Beach residents still opt for delivery or takeout.

1241 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 980-7605
(562) 980-7605
An overhead shot of crusty pizza with olive, tomatoes, green bell pepper, and more.
The classic Canadian pizza, topped with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, olives, and green peppers.
Canadian Pizza

The 4th Horseman

121 W 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802

This horror-themed restaurant slings out thin-crust pies just as funky as its decor. Standouts include the Alchemy, loaded with gochujang tomato sauce, vegan sausage, and pickled carrots, or the El Puerto Loco, which is topped with spicy carnitas and an avocado-tomatillo salsa. Note that diners must be 21 to eat inside.

121 W 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 513-3394
(562) 513-3394

Milana's New York Pizzeria

165 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
An overhead shot of two rounds of pizza, both with pepperoni, on a wooden table.
Pepperoni pies at Milana’s Pizzeria.
Milana’s Pizzeria

Pizza fans can expect flat, foldable New York-style pizza at this downtown restaurant. Grab one or two slices for easy lunchtime eating, or opt for the thicker Brooklyn squares for a more filling experience.

165 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 901-1111
(562) 901-1111
An overhead shot of two rounds of pizza, both with pepperoni, on a wooden table.
Pepperoni pies at Milana’s Pizzeria.
Milana’s Pizzeria

Speak Cheezy

3950 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
A blistered pizza with greens on top from Speak Cheezy, a pop-up.
A Speak Cheezy pizza topped with greens.
Speak Cheezy

Longtime mobile pizza van owner Jason Winters found a permanent home for his sourdough, double-baked pizzas in Long Beach. Expect pizzas to come out quickly with a charred, crackly crust. The menu features the classics alongside noteworthy toppings like ranch chicken and spinach with za’atar and feta salsa verde.

3950 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 343-2827
(562) 343-2827
A blistered pizza with greens on top from Speak Cheezy, a pop-up.
A Speak Cheezy pizza topped with greens.
Speak Cheezy

Little Coyote

2118 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
A stack of white boxes of pizza with olives on the topmost pie.
New York-ish pizza from Little Coyote.
Matthew Kang

First opened during the pandemic in Long Beach’s Retro Row from Hatchet Hall alums Jack Leahy and Jonathan Strader, Little Coyote has quickly built a loyal clientele that extends well beyond the local crowds. Fans gather for New York-ish pizzas with thin, bubbly crusts, simple red sauce, and classic toppings like pepperoni and Italian sausage. Stop by for lunch, when slices can be had for under $5 — plus, the wait is much shorter.

2118 E 4th St, Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 434-2009
(562) 434-2009
A stack of white boxes of pizza with olives on the topmost pie.
New York-ish pizza from Little Coyote.
Matthew Kang

La Parolaccia Osteria

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
A hand holds a thin, extra-crispy pizza with melted cheese.
A classic margherita from La Parolaccia.
La Parolaccia

For those craving a true to Italy experience in Long Beach, there is La Parolaccia. Aside from the traditional margherita, the Sofia, topped with burrata and prosciutto, is the one to get when wishing for a delicious taste of Italy.

2945 E Broadway, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 438-1235
(562) 438-1235
A hand holds a thin, extra-crispy pizza with melted cheese.
A classic margherita from La Parolaccia.
La Parolaccia

Colossus

4716 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
A hand shaves down pieces of dry cheese on top of a boxed pizza.
Once-a-week pizza from Colossus.
Colossus

Known for its daytime bakery and sourdough breads, on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Colossus draws a dinner crowd for once-a-week pizzas. The menu changes constantly, with specials like caramelized fennel and fried eggplant, or sweet corn and ricotta. Walk up anytime after 5 p.m. (pizzas often sell out before 8 p.m.) or pre-order online earlier that day to select a preferred pickup time.

4716 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 285-3142
(562) 285-3142
A hand shaves down pieces of dry cheese on top of a boxed pizza.
Once-a-week pizza from Colossus.
Colossus

Rance's Chicago Pizza

5258 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
An overhead shot of deep dish pizza and other sides on a wooden table.
Deep-dish pizzas at Rance’s Chicago Pizza.
Rance’s

Chicago deep-dish pizza fans can satisfy their craving at this Belmont Shore joint. The restaurant doesn’t skimp on fillings, with each heavy pie stuffed with meat and cheese, then topped with a thin layer of dough and chunky tomato to finish. There are also Detroit-style pan pies with caramelized cheese around the edges of a thick, buttery crust.

5258 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 786-5566
(562) 786-5566
An overhead shot of deep dish pizza and other sides on a wooden table.
Deep-dish pizzas at Rance’s Chicago Pizza.
Rance’s

Domenico's

5339 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803

This Italian restaurant is also Long Beach’s oldest restaurant, having served pizzas since 1954. The surprising specialty here is the ground pepperoni pizza, though diners can also get a variety of classic toppings or other Italian pastas.

5339 2nd St, Long Beach, CA 90803
(562) 439-0261
(562) 439-0261

Related Maps