Long Beach is nothing if not a tight-knit community, so it should come as no surprise that this city close to the ocean is home to so many quality independent pizza joints, both new and old. Local diners love to support their own, and with hundreds of thousands of area residents, it’s easy to find styles that range from thin and New York-adjacent to Detroit squares to Chicago creations. There are carnitas pizzas, sourdough pizzas, and even pizzas topped with Thai curry, proving that there really is a slice for everybody in the diverse Long Beach pizza scene. For a look at the best pizza in Los Angeles proper, head here.Read More
14 Restaurants for Crispy, Cheesy Pizza in Long Beach
From Thai-spicy pizza to local favorite Little Coyote, where to grab a slice in the LBC
Dutch's Brewhouse
Ranked as one of the fastest growing breweries in 2018, the pizzas are just as popular as the brews. Pair a pint with a slice of spicoli topped with beer chicken, bacon, provolone, kettle chips, and lime, or the veggie-heavy mother earth with eggplant, kale, mushrooms, and roasted garlic
Thunderbolt Pizza
Since it opened in October 2020, this Bixby Knolls pizza joint has become a neighborhood favorite. Pepperoni pizzas are topped with hot honey, and vegans can delight in a choice of four different options. And don’t forget to order the garlic knots.
Long Beach Beer Lab
Beer and pizza are a perfect pairing, especially when the pizzas get as much attention as the brewing process. Tthe sourdough beer malt crust is a standout in this brewery’s pies. Any of the pizzas can be made vegan with beer-barrel smoked almond ricotta, including the wild mushroom topped with mushrooms grown in the brewery’s spent grain, or the classic margherita.
Big E Pizza
A delivery favorite, this no-frills pizza spot can satisfy late-night cravings until 3 a.m. on weekends or 1 a.m. during the week. And while delivery is mostly the move here, locals who live close can opt to pick up their pies — and they often score pickup-only deals in the process.
Thai Curry Pizza
This is perhaps the only place where Long Beach eaters can order both pad Thai and Thai curry pizza, making it a takeout favorite for the city (it’s also possible to dine-in, of course). In addition to classic tomato, sauce options include yellow curry or the lemongrass-lime tom yum pastes that are staples in Thai cuisine. Regulars know to order a side of curry sauce for the biggest flavor punch.
Canadian Pizza & Grill
This space offers much more than the namesake Canadian pizza with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, olives, and green peppers. In-the-know locals love the Mexican pizza with chorizo, as well as the Greek sauceless pizza with garlic and feta. It is possible to dine in, though most Long Beach residents still opt for delivery or takeout.
The 4th Horseman
This horror-themed restaurant slings out thin-crust pies just as funky as its decor. Standouts include the Alchemy, loaded with gochujang tomato sauce, vegan sausage, and pickled carrots, or the El Puerto Loco, which is topped with spicy carnitas and an avocado-tomatillo salsa. Note that diners must be 21 to eat inside.
Milana's New York Pizzeria
Pizza fans can expect flat, foldable New York-style pizza at this downtown restaurant. Grab one or two slices for easy lunchtime eating, or opt for the thicker Brooklyn squares for a more filling experience.
Speak Cheezy
Longtime mobile pizza van owner Jason Winters found a permanent home for his sourdough, double-baked pizzas in Long Beach. Expect pizzas to come out quickly with a charred, crackly crust. The menu features the classics alongside noteworthy toppings like ranch chicken and spinach with za’atar and feta salsa verde.
Little Coyote
First opened during the pandemic in Long Beach’s Retro Row from Hatchet Hall alums Jack Leahy and Jonathan Strader, Little Coyote has quickly built a loyal clientele that extends well beyond the local crowds. Fans gather for New York-ish pizzas with thin, bubbly crusts, simple red sauce, and classic toppings like pepperoni and Italian sausage. Stop by for lunch, when slices can be had for under $5 — plus, the wait is much shorter.
La Parolaccia Osteria
For those craving a true to Italy experience in Long Beach, there is La Parolaccia. Aside from the traditional margherita, the Sofia, topped with burrata and prosciutto, is the one to get when wishing for a delicious taste of Italy.
Colossus
Known for its daytime bakery and sourdough breads, on Friday evenings from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Colossus draws a dinner crowd for once-a-week pizzas. The menu changes constantly, with specials like caramelized fennel and fried eggplant, or sweet corn and ricotta. Walk up anytime after 5 p.m. (pizzas often sell out before 8 p.m.) or pre-order online earlier that day to select a preferred pickup time.
Rance's Chicago Pizza
Chicago deep-dish pizza fans can satisfy their craving at this Belmont Shore joint. The restaurant doesn’t skimp on fillings, with each heavy pie stuffed with meat and cheese, then topped with a thin layer of dough and chunky tomato to finish. There are also Detroit-style pan pies with caramelized cheese around the edges of a thick, buttery crust.
Domenico's
This Italian restaurant is also Long Beach’s oldest restaurant, having served pizzas since 1954. The surprising specialty here is the ground pepperoni pizza, though diners can also get a variety of classic toppings or other Italian pastas.