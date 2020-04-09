 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Cave to those pizza cravings this weekend

by Farley Elliott
by Farley Elliott

Yep, everyone is still eating lots (and lots) of pizza during the ongoing pandemic, especially as the weather turns colder and people gather in their homes to either watch some prestige television or see some friends and family. And with a rare early-season blustery winter storm dropping rain and a few tree branches around greater Los Angeles, now is a perfect time to skip the store, forego the fancy dinner outfit, and just snag some delivery pizza from a nearby LA pizzeria. Here now are some (but by no means all) of the city’s best places to get a pizza delivered, tonight.

Removed: 786 Degrees, Fingers Crossed, Quarter Sheets, Antico, Pizzana, Flame, Casa Bianca Pizza Pie, Hail Mary, Superfine

Added: Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co., Roberta’s, Cosa Buona, GTA, Vittoria Pizza, South Bay Pizza, Me-n-Ed’s Pizza Parlor

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Prime Pizza

603 N Hollywood Way
Burbank, CA 91505
(818) 736-5120
(818) 736-5120
Prime Pizza is selling plenty of Sicilian-style pizzas (and lots of other styles) from its multiple locations, including Burbank and the team’s most recent opening, West LA.

2. Pizza Wagon of Brooklyn

14522 1/2 Ventura Blvd
Sherman Oaks, CA 91403
(818) 616-1492
(818) 616-1492

Family-owned Pizza Wagon of Brooklyn is going strong through the pandemic. The Sherman Oaks pizzeria is open daily for takeout and delivery, with plenty of cheese included.

3. LBK Pizza

Copy Link
4359 Tujunga Ave
Studio City, CA 91604
(818) 824-3511
(818) 824-3511
LBK is the kind of family-friendly pizza takeaway that every neighborhood deserves. Pies come out hot and fast here, and on busy days there can be a bit of a wait, so order ahead to enjoy at home.

LBK
LBK Pizza
LBK

4. DTown Pizzeria

7326 Santa Monica Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90046
(323) 229-2235
(323) 229-2235
Even as Los Angeles continues to aded more square pie spots at a record-breaking clip, real ones know that it’s hard to be DTown. As the name implies, this Detroit-style spot comes from a real Michigander in chef Ryan Ososky, and is still one of the best quarantine pickups there is.

Pepperoni pizza at Dtown Pizzeria in West Hollywood.
Dtown Pizzeria
[Official Photo]

5. Ronan

7315 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
(323) 917-5100
(323) 917-5100
Chef Daniel Cutler’s pizzas boast inventive toppings and supple but charred crusts, making for some of the best delivery and takeout pizza anywhere in Los Angeles.

Marinara pizza with anchovies on a white plate at Ronan
Ronan
Wonho Frank Lee

6. Cosa Buona

2100 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 908-5211
(213) 908-5211
Wood-fired pizzas are the thing at Cosa Buona, Echo Park’s corner operation that also offers delivery drinks and other at-home staples like mozzarella sticks.

Pizza and salad at Cosa Buona in Echo Park
Cosa Buona.
Wonho Frank Lee

7. Vittoria Pizza

2622 W Valley Blvd
Alhambra, CA 91803
(626) 284-5405
(626) 284-5405
Alhambra classic Vittoria Pizza has been turning out pies on Valley Boulevard for 37 years, no small feat in such a crowded local pizzeria field. Build your own pizza or opt for one of the specialized flavor combos on the old-school menu.

8. Apollonia's Pizzeria

5176 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 937-2823
(323) 937-2823
Square slice favorites Apollonias is up and running from Wednesday through Sunday. On the menu are impossibly decadent, crispy-saucy-cheesy pies for takeout and in-house delivery.

9. Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.

2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90033
(323) 968-1106
(323) 968-1106
This Boyle Heights option is known for its blistered crusts and unique flavor combinations, moving from classics like the O.G. with pepperoni to mole, pink vodka sauce, pesto crusts, and more.

For fantastic pizza on an iconic street corner in Boyle Heights: Brooklyn Ave Pizza Co.
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
Matthew Kang

10. Vito's Pizza

2455 Santa Monica Blvd
Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 884-5900
(310) 884-5900
Classic New York City-style pizza joint Vito’s has multiple locations around town — from its West Hollywood original to the Westside and Downtown. The large, thin crust pies are terrific for sharing with the family.

11. Roberta's

Read Review |
8810 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232

Brooklyn expats Roberta’s knows its way around a wood-fired oven, turning out smaller, heavily-charred pizzas with an array of toppings for local pickup or delivery from the greater Culver City area.

Robertas Pizza
A blistered Roberta’s pizza.
Eater NY

Also Featured in:

12. Gjelina Take Away

1427 Abbot Kinney Blvd
Venice, CA 90291
(310) 392-7575
(310) 392-7575
Casual offshoot Gjelina Take Away (otherwise known at GTA) offers some of the crustiest and most flavorful pizza on the Westside for delivery.

Gjelina Take Away pizza in a box ready to be picked up, at night.
GTA
Gjelina Take Away

13. Ospi

2025 Pacific Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 443-5007
(424) 443-5007
Venice’s new Ospi traffics in a different kind of pie, an ultra-light, super-crispy pizza style little seen in Los Angeles. Don’t be afraid to add a few sides of pasta for take home perfection.

A thin, crispy pizza and sides like toast from above at a restaurant.
Ospi
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Me-n-Ed's Pizza Parlor

4115 Paramount Blvd
Lakewood, CA 90712
(562) 421-8908
(562) 421-8908
This Lakewood staple offers ‘California-style’ pizzas as a build-your-own model, or with pre-made combos like the triple threat with loads of cheese and three kinds of meat.

15. South Bay Pizza

1308 S Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 792-1170
(310) 792-1170
Keep it simple with South Bay Pizza, a staple Redondo option for wings and lightly burnished pies. Create your own, opt for the meat lovers, or go vegan — it’s all possible here.

16. Little Coyote

2118 E 4th St
Long Beach, CA 90814
(562) 434-2009
(562) 434-2009
For a taste of some of the best new pizzas in Los Angeles, look no further than Long Beach’s Little Coyote. The New York-style pizzeria comes from Hatchett Hall alums Jonathan Strader and Jack Leahy.

A stack of white boxes of pizza with olives on the topmost pie.
Little Coyote
Matthew Kang

