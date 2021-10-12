 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
&nbsp;In an aerial view, the JW Marriott hotel and Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, are seen in the downtown Los Angeles cityscape on December 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

Where to Eat Near Crypto.com Arena for Lakers and Sparks Games

Decent eats and drinks nearby the Convention Center, L.A. Live, and Crypto.com Arena for sports events and concerts

by Matthew Kang Updated
Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.
| Photo by David McNew/Getty Images
by Matthew Kang Updated

As Lakers, Sparks, and Clippers games, LA Kings hockey games, and performances at Microsoft Theater come back online, L.A. Live and the Convention Center will become major entertainment and meeting hubs in Downtown Los Angeles. That means people will likely be looking for places to eat in the area. Traditionally this part of Downtown might have a regional and international draw for entertainment, but the restaurants haven’t really been that compelling, and that hasn’t changed in the past few years. There are, however, some solid restaurants to try and well-liked chains. Here now, where to eat near Crypto.com Arena, L.A. Live, and the Convention Center in Downtown, with all restaurants within a reasonable walking distance.

Mastro's Ocean Club

Don’t be surprised if some famous folks are dining at Mastro’s before or after events at Crypto.com Arena. With a glamorous dining room, bustling bar area, and big cushy seating, Mastro’s is part-steakhouse and part-seafood emporium, offering large shellfish towers and well-grilled chops along with all the other steakhouse staples served with an extra bit of pizzazz.

1200 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 204-6842
(213) 204-6842
Dining room of Mastro’s Ocean Club in Downtown LA.
The glitzy dining room of Mastro’s Ocean Club in Downtown LA.
Mastro’s Ocean Club

Sendero

Located on the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles in the heart of downtown, Sendero is a four-in-one dining concept that celebrates the cuisines along the Pan American Highway: from LA through Mexico, Columbia, Peru, and Argentina. There are views of downtown, and several dining options: the seafood-driven Corteza, Argentinian steakhouse Leña, and the Agave Library, which opens May 20. At the Agave Library, chef Kevin Luzande creates a tasting menu centered around a selection of rare and premium agave-based spirits. Later in 2023, Sendero will also include Volante, a more intimate, chef’s table fine-dining option. —Virali Dave

900 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 743-8824
(213) 743-8824
A Downtown LA skyline view at Leña restaurant in Downtown.
Main dining room of Leña at Sendero in Downtown LA.
Wonho Frank Lee

Katsuya

This stylish Japanese restaurant branched out from Brentwood and expanded to busy locations like L.A. Live and the Americana at Brand. The menu is approachable and wide, with everything from sushi and miso black cod to noodles. Think of it a bit like a less difficult-to-get-into version of Nobu, and located right now to one’s favorite sports or music events.

800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 747-9797
(213) 747-9797
Miso black cod at Katsuya.
Miso black cod at Katsuya.
Matthew Kang

Patxi's Pizza

Chicago-style deep dish pizza is the name of the game of this Northern California-based chain. Good for pleasing a crowd and filling bellies before sports games or shows.

1011 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 999-9414
(213) 999-9414
Patxi’s deep dish pizza being pulled out of its tray.
Deep dish pizza from Patxi’s.
Patxi’s Pizza

Fixins Soul Kitchen

Owned by former basketball star and Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson and wife Michelle, this soul food spot inside L.A. Live is a reliable place for whopping plates of fried chicken and waffles, oxtails with brown gravy, and peach cobbler in a sleek, modern space that should please the entire family. In a part of town where a lot of chain-type restaurants are in the middle of the road, Fixin’s excels with soulful fare that works great before and after sporting events.

800 W Olympic Blvd A150, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 799-7685
(213) 799-7685
Chicken and waffles from Fixins Soul Kitchen in Downtown LA on a dark plate.
Chicken and waffles from Fixins Soul Kitchen in Downtown LA.
Fixins Soul Kitchen

Sparrow Italia Los Angeles

Tucked inside the historic Hotel Figueroa, this elegant, reliable Italian restaurant serves unpretentious but polished Italian American food that exceeds expectations for being a hotel restaurant nearby such a touristy area. Though there’s a bit too much truffle oil on the menu, classic preparations of rigatoni bolognese, veal osso buco, and grilled branzino are solid options to have for a pre- or post-dinner around Crypto.com.

939 S Figueroa St Suite 200, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 660-3032
(213) 660-3032
Blue fin tartare at the new Sparrow in Downtown LA’s Hotel Figueroa in a bowl with crackers.
Tuna tartare at Sparrow Italia.
Sparrow

Mr. Masala

Versatile Indian restaurant Mr. Masala have all the favorite South Asian dishes just steps from Crypto.com and L.A. Live. There’s a huge array of chicken, lamb, vegetarian, and seafood specialties, plus tandoori options.

949 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 265-7730
(213) 265-7730

Sonoritas

West LA taco spot Sonoritas goes into the former Broken Spanish space just a block away from L.A. Live serving steak and other tacos with cocktails to boot. The surf-and-turf burrito filled with grilled shrimp and steak is one of the best things to eat in town, period.

1050 Flower St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 275-1826
(213) 275-1826
Tacos from Sonoritas Prime in Los Angeles.
Tacos from Sonoritas.
Matthew Kang/Eater LA

The Original Pantry Cafe

One of LA’s oldest restaurants, this all-day restaurant has classic 20th Century classics like ham and eggs, steaks, pancakes, and sandwiches. In the past, the restaurant was open 24/7 but now hours are reduced to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and until 5 p.m. on weekends, which means you’ll have to plan ahead to eat here before any evening events.

877 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 972-9279
(213) 972-9279
The Original Pantry Cafe in Downtown, Los Angeles
The Original Pantry Cafe.
Matthew Kang

Pine and Crane DTLA

A second outlet of the popular Silver Lake Taiwanese restaurant, Pine & Crane occupies a sunny, breezy space just three blocks away from Crypto.com Arena serving beef rolls, noodle soups, and sauteed vegetables along with chewy rice cakes and boba tea. There’s a reason why Pine & Crane and sister restaurant Joy are perennially packed — they serve fantastic, consistent food at approachable prices.

1120 S Grand Ave Suite 101, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 536-5292
(213) 536-5292
A semi-shaded restaurant patio at daytime, with green and orange seats.
Patio of Pine & Crane Downtown LA.
Matthew Kang

Also featured in:

Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse

Chain Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao has a salad bar and an endless parade of Brazilian meats like chicken wrapped with bacon, garlic beef, and picanha grilled on long sword-like skewers. Always a great option when there’s a bunch of people with different palates and preferences.

800 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 228-4300
(213) 228-4300
Fogo de Chao, Downtown LA
Fogo de Chao, Downtown LA
Fogo de Chao

Also featured in:

Panini Kabob Grill - Downtown LA

Though a growing chain with locations across Southern California, Panini Kabob Grill appeals to a wide swath of Mediterranean food lovers with juicy, blistered chicken and shish kebabs, fluffy basmati rice, and grilled vegetables in ample portions. Just the kind of shareable food that pleases a crew before a ballgame.

600 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 489-4200
(213) 489-4200
Kebab family tray from Panini Kabob House with grilled chicken and koobideh in an aluminum tray.
Kebab family tray at Panini Kabob House.
Matthew Kang

