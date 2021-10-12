Where to Eat Near Crypto.com Arena for Lakers and Sparks Games

As Lakers, Sparks, and Clippers games, LA Kings hockey games, and performances at Microsoft Theater come back online, L.A. Live and the Convention Center will become major entertainment and meeting hubs in Downtown Los Angeles. That means people will likely be looking for places to eat in the area. Traditionally this part of Downtown might have a regional and international draw for entertainment, but the restaurants haven’t really been that compelling, and that hasn’t changed in the past few years. There are, however, some solid restaurants to try and well-liked chains. Here now, where to eat near Crypto.com Arena, L.A. Live, and the Convention Center in Downtown, with all restaurants within a reasonable walking distance.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy