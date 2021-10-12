As Lakers, Sparks, and Clippers games, LA Kings hockey games, and performances at Microsoft Theater come back online, L.A. Live and the Convention Center will become major entertainment and meeting hubs in Downtown Los Angeles. That means people will likely be looking for places to eat in the area. Traditionally this part of Downtown might have a regional and international draw for entertainment, but the restaurants haven’t really been that compelling, and that hasn’t changed in the past few years. There are, however, some solid restaurants to try and well-liked chains. Here now, where to eat near Crypto.com Arena, L.A. Live, and the Convention Center in Downtown, with all restaurants within a reasonable walking distance.Read More
Where to Eat Near Crypto.com Arena for Lakers and Sparks Games
Decent eats and drinks nearby the Convention Center, L.A. Live, and Crypto.com Arena for sports events and concerts
Mastro's Ocean Club
Don’t be surprised if some famous folks are dining at Mastro’s before or after events at Crypto.com Arena. With a glamorous dining room, bustling bar area, and big cushy seating, Mastro’s is part-steakhouse and part-seafood emporium, offering large shellfish towers and well-grilled chops along with all the other steakhouse staples served with an extra bit of pizzazz.
Sendero
Located on the 24th floor of The Ritz-Carlton, Los Angeles in the heart of downtown, Sendero is a four-in-one dining concept that celebrates the cuisines along the Pan American Highway: from LA through Mexico, Columbia, Peru, and Argentina. There are views of downtown, and several dining options: the seafood-driven Corteza, Argentinian steakhouse Leña, and the Agave Library, which opens May 20. At the Agave Library, chef Kevin Luzande creates a tasting menu centered around a selection of rare and premium agave-based spirits. Later in 2023, Sendero will also include Volante, a more intimate, chef’s table fine-dining option. —Virali Dave
Katsuya
This stylish Japanese restaurant branched out from Brentwood and expanded to busy locations like L.A. Live and the Americana at Brand. The menu is approachable and wide, with everything from sushi and miso black cod to noodles. Think of it a bit like a less difficult-to-get-into version of Nobu, and located right now to one’s favorite sports or music events.
Patxi's Pizza
Chicago-style deep dish pizza is the name of the game of this Northern California-based chain. Good for pleasing a crowd and filling bellies before sports games or shows.
Fixins Soul Kitchen
Owned by former basketball star and Sacramento mayor Kevin Johnson and wife Michelle, this soul food spot inside L.A. Live is a reliable place for whopping plates of fried chicken and waffles, oxtails with brown gravy, and peach cobbler in a sleek, modern space that should please the entire family. In a part of town where a lot of chain-type restaurants are in the middle of the road, Fixin’s excels with soulful fare that works great before and after sporting events.
Sparrow Italia Los Angeles
Tucked inside the historic Hotel Figueroa, this elegant, reliable Italian restaurant serves unpretentious but polished Italian American food that exceeds expectations for being a hotel restaurant nearby such a touristy area. Though there’s a bit too much truffle oil on the menu, classic preparations of rigatoni bolognese, veal osso buco, and grilled branzino are solid options to have for a pre- or post-dinner around Crypto.com.
Mr. Masala
Versatile Indian restaurant Mr. Masala have all the favorite South Asian dishes just steps from Crypto.com and L.A. Live. There’s a huge array of chicken, lamb, vegetarian, and seafood specialties, plus tandoori options.
Sonoritas
West LA taco spot Sonoritas goes into the former Broken Spanish space just a block away from L.A. Live serving steak and other tacos with cocktails to boot. The surf-and-turf burrito filled with grilled shrimp and steak is one of the best things to eat in town, period.
The Original Pantry Cafe
One of LA’s oldest restaurants, this all-day restaurant has classic 20th Century classics like ham and eggs, steaks, pancakes, and sandwiches. In the past, the restaurant was open 24/7 but now hours are reduced to 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and until 5 p.m. on weekends, which means you’ll have to plan ahead to eat here before any evening events.
Pine and Crane DTLA
A second outlet of the popular Silver Lake Taiwanese restaurant, Pine & Crane occupies a sunny, breezy space just three blocks away from Crypto.com Arena serving beef rolls, noodle soups, and sauteed vegetables along with chewy rice cakes and boba tea. There’s a reason why Pine & Crane and sister restaurant Joy are perennially packed — they serve fantastic, consistent food at approachable prices.
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
Chain Brazilian steakhouse Fogo de Chao has a salad bar and an endless parade of Brazilian meats like chicken wrapped with bacon, garlic beef, and picanha grilled on long sword-like skewers. Always a great option when there’s a bunch of people with different palates and preferences.
Panini Kabob Grill - Downtown LA
Though a growing chain with locations across Southern California, Panini Kabob Grill appeals to a wide swath of Mediterranean food lovers with juicy, blistered chicken and shish kebabs, fluffy basmati rice, and grilled vegetables in ample portions. Just the kind of shareable food that pleases a crew before a ballgame.