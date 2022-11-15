The compact neighborhood known as East Hollywood — flanked by Western and Hoover on its west and east, and Hollywood and Beverly Boulevards on its north and south, respectively — has seen something of a restaurant boom in recent years, thanks in part to a couple of high-profile openings on Fountain Avenue. This small-but-mighty destination also includes Little Armenia and Thai Town, where some of the most vibrant Thai cooking in Los Angeles is served, as well as a stretch of Virgil Avenue that’s become known as Virgil Village (which has sparked its share of anti-gentrification sentiment) after Sqirl laid down roots in 2012.

Despite its diminutive size, East Hollywood is home to some serious dining heavy-hitters. Here now, from west to east, are the 11 essential East Hollywood restaurants.