While the term “Eastside” is often used to reference any Los Angeles neighborhood that doesn’t touch the ocean, historically speaking, it is reserved for the communities directly east of the Los Angeles River that runs alongside Downtown. The area is home to countless vibrant and historic neighborhoods including Lincoln Heights, El Sereno, Boyle Heights, City Terrace, and East Los Angeles. From tacos of all kinds to old-school Japanese or Korean hot dogs, here now are 15 essential restaurants on the Eastside of Los Angeles.