18 Places to Eat or Drink Around Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium

From mariscos to barbecue, where to eat near LA’s big new NFL arena

SoFi Stadium is an incredible sight to behold, spanning acres of Inglewood and costing an estimated $5 billion to build. Now, the showstopping structure is about to hit a significant milestone as it hosts Super Bowl LVI, with the hometown Los Angeles Rams facing the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022.

In 2021 the stadium began hosting concerts for the first time; locals are still adjusting to the crowds that descend upon the stadium pre- or post-event. The Hollywood Park entertainment complex is under development with more food tenants opening this spring, including local legends Sky’s Gourmet Tacos and Three Weavers Brewing. Until then, it’s always a solid move to be prepared with dining options outside of SoFi. Here now are 18 places to explore around the stadium.

Added: A Family Affair Southern Cuisine, Country Style Jamaican, La Fonda, Los Chorros

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.