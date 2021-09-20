 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

18 Places to Eat or Drink Around Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium

From mariscos to barbecue, where to eat near LA’s big new NFL arena

by Mona Holmes Updated
Outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
| Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA
by Mona Holmes Updated

SoFi Stadium is an incredible sight to behold, spanning acres of Inglewood and costing an estimated $5 billion to build. Now, the showstopping structure is about to hit a significant milestone as it hosts Super Bowl LVI, with the hometown Los Angeles Rams facing the Cincinnati Bengals on February 13, 2022.

In 2021 the stadium began hosting concerts for the first time; locals are still adjusting to the crowds that descend upon the stadium pre- or post-event. The Hollywood Park entertainment complex is under development with more food tenants opening this spring, including local legends Sky’s Gourmet Tacos and Three Weavers Brewing. Until then, it’s always a solid move to be prepared with dining options outside of SoFi. Here now are 18 places to explore around the stadium.

Added: A Family Affair Southern Cuisine, Country Style Jamaican, La Fonda, Los Chorros

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission. Please be aware of changing local rules, and check individual restaurant websites for any additional restrictions such as mask requirements. Find a local vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sunday Gravy

1122 Centinela Ave
Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6500
(424) 227-6500
Sunday Gravy is the cozy brother-sister-owned restaurant on Centinela near South La Brea, and it’s exactly as the name ascribes, with antipasto, lasagna, meatballs, and a little bit of LA with short rib ragu Italian french fries. It’s an easy stop on the way to, or from, SoFi Stadium.

Dishes from Sunday Gravy in Ingelwood, California
Sunday Gravy
Wonho Frank Lee

2. The Serving Spoon

1403 Centinela Ave
Inglewood, CA 90302
(310) 412-3927
(310) 412-3927
Be mindful of operating hours when heading to the Serving Spoon: Though open daily, the legendary breakfast restaurant closes at 2 p.m. Order a mimosa to pair with the fried chicken, waffles, and mac and cheese.

Chicken and waffles from Serving Spoon in Inglewood, California
The Serving Spoon
Cathy Chaplin

3. Country Style Jamaican Restaurant

630 N La Brea Ave Suite 111
Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-6915
(424) 227-6915

This relatively new Inglewood restaurant fits the bill for anyone craving traditional Jamaican fare. While the oxtails, beef patties, goat curry, and pickled escovitch snapper are all well-made, the dish to get here is the jerk chicken platter — a generous portion of peas and rice, caramelized plantains, cabbage, and chicken. Order a cold Ting soda to help offset the heat.

Jerk chicken platter from Country Style Jamaican&nbsp;in Inglewood, California.
The jerk chicken platter from Country Style Jamaican
Mona Homes

4. Tortugo Brewing Company

916 W Hyde Park Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90302
(424) 227-9963
(424) 227-9963
Directly off the 405 and Florence is Tortugo Brewing Company. This unfussy brewery with a tasting room sports an outdoor patio. It regularly secures pop-ups to feed anyone headed to SoFi, or those ready to sit back and watch a game or match at the brewery.

5. Martin's Cocina y Cantina

162 N La Brea Ave
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 774-4053
(310) 774-4053
Mexican staple Fiesta Martin opened the first restaurant in 2009, with four locations dominating South LA. The same family launched Martin’s Cocina y Cantina in early 2021 and it’s a six-minute drive to SoFi Stadium. Expect nachos, taquitos, tacos, enchiladas, and platters like the traditional chile verde with rice and beans and guacamole. And if you can’t make the game, they will definitely have it on one of the many TVs in the bright, festive room.

Martin’s Cocina y Cantina in Inglewood, California.
Martin’s Cocina y Cantina
Mona Holmes

6. The Wood Urban Kitchen

129 N Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 466-9741
(310) 466-9741
The Wood Urban Kitchen is the perfect NFL stop with brisket, slabs of ribs, rib tips, and traditional sides. Be sure to order the sweet potato pound cake with a cocktail before or after the game. Or simply stake out an outdoor table and order away while you watch the Chargers or Rams on TV.

The Wood Urban Kitchen in Inglewood.
The Wood Urban Kitchen in Inglewood.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

7. Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

621 W Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 981-4141
(310) 981-4141
When heading to an American institution like a football game, it makes sense to visit an LA establishment like Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles before kickoff. It’s easy enough to figure out what to order. Get the classic waffles and fried chicken combination, and down it with the signature Eclipse with orange juice, fruit punch, and lemonade.

8. Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

202 E Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-3345
(310) 671-3345
Dulan’s actually has two ideal locations for SoFi Stadium. The one on Manchester is closest to SoFi (indoor seating is coming soon), while the Century Boulevard location maintains ample outdoor seating for guests to settle in and consume the signature giant portions of fried chicken, smothered pork chops, black-eyed peas, and sweet potato pie.

Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen in Inglewood, California.
Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen
Mona Holmes

9. Three Weavers Brewing Company

1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 400-5830
(310) 400-5830
While they don’t serve food at Three Weavers, this Inglewood brewery has outdoor patios that make it very easy to enjoy house-made brews or even a board game before or after a visit to SoFi.

10. Little Belize Restaurant

217 E Nutwood St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 674-0696
(310) 674-0696
There’s a solid Belizean restaurant barely a mile away from SoFi Stadium, where oxtails, peas and rice, plantains, fried panades (the Belizean version of fried empanadas), and beloved coconut tarts are on the menu.

A sampler platter with panades and garnaches from Little Belize in Inglewood, California.
A sampler platter with panades and garnaches from Little Belize
Mona Holmes

11. A Family Affair Southern Cuisine

5575 W Manchester Ave
Westchester, CA 90045
(310) 910-0679
(310) 910-0679
Two best friends with a strong handle on Southern food opened A Family Affair in fall 2021, and it’s the place to go for Cajun salmon, oxtails, mac and cheese, roasted chicken, and everything soul food. It’s also a great place to watch a game, with an outstanding soulful playlist.

12. Woody's Bar-B-Que

475 S Market St
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 672-4200
(310) 672-4200
Woody’s is a barbecue beacon in Los Angeles. Located on an Inglewood corner that’s impossible to miss, Woody’s always has a smoke stack billowing from Market Street on the corner of South La Brea. Staff prepare barbecue on brick ovens with oak wood, and use a water hose to keep the fire down, just like founder Woody Phillips did before his death in early 2020.

The Inglewood location for Woody’s Bar-B-Que
Woody’s Bar-B-Que
Mona Holmes

13. Sweet Red Peach

1035 S Prairie Ave #2
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-2253
(310) 671-2253
Carolyn Plummer’s Sweet Red Peach is directly across the street from SoFi Stadium, and is a great stop for the kids or those with a sweet tooth. Plummer’s specialties include toffee chocolate chip cookies, apple cobblers, cupcakes, and so much more. The red velvet cheesecake will make anyone a fan.

Cake slices from Sweet Red Peach in plastic cartons.
Cake from Sweet Red Peach bakery
Matthew Kang

14. La Fonda of Inglewood Restaurant & Cafe

4649 W Century Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90304
(310) 419-7596
(310) 419-7596
La Fonda is unfussy, with ample space to watch a game while downing micheladas, beer, or margaritas and eating tacos, burritos, enchiladas, chilaquiles, aguachile, huaraches, tortas, quesadillas, and bowls.

La Fonda restaurant in Inglewood, California.
La Fonda
Mona Holmes

15. Los Chorros

4693 W Century Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90304
(310) 671-5147
(310) 671-5147
Open for over 20 years, Los Chorros does pupusas incredibly well. Whether stuffed with chicharron or loroco, order one for a stick-to-the-ribs Salvadorean meal. Also on the menu are the savory or sweet empanadas with plantain, milk custard, and sugar.

A pupusa platter from Los Chorros in Inglewood, California.
A pupusa platter from Los Chorros
Mona Holmes

16. Trinistyle Cuisines

2159 W Century Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90047
A two-mile drive to SoFi Stadium, Trinistyle Cuisines is open Friday through Sunday with a rotating menu of roti, doubles, or a Sunday brunch featuring macaroni pie and callaloo with oxtail or stewed chicken. Call ahead to see what’s available and to place an order.

17. Ms. B's M&M Soul Food

4549 W Imperial Hwy
Inglewood, CA 90304
(310) 330-2697
(310) 330-2697
Ms. B’s owner Beverly Brinson moved her 30-year business to a spacious new location in 2019, where she prepares her Mississippi-inspired soul food menu with all the classics. What’s different at her new location? All of her delicious options are still in place, but the only thing that’s changed is the roomy and covered outdoor dining area.

18. Coni’Seafood

3544 W Imperial Hwy
Inglewood, CA 90303
(310) 672-2339
(310) 672-2339
If avoiding traffic, head to Coni’Seafood. Slightly south of SoFi, Coni’s outdoor patio is ready to feed groups with some of LA’s best mariscos for a pre-game or pre-concert meal.

Grilled snook at Coni’Seafood.
Coni’Seafood
Cathy Chaplin

