18 Places to Eat or Drink Around Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium

From plant-based to Somali cuisine, where to eat near LA’s big NFL and concert arena

When flying into LAX, be sure to secure a window seat on the north side of the plane and behold the sky-high view of SoFi Stadium. It’s an incredible vantage point for a stunning venue, which now holds special status after the Rams secured the Super Bowl championship in 2022.

NFL pre-season is well underway, but there’s more than just football happening at Hollywood Park and the SoFi complex. Concerts at SoFi and the YouTube Theater are also in full swing, which translates to “where should we eat?” pre- or post-event.

Locals are adjusting to the massive influx of crowds, so be considerate while heading to some of SoCal’s best breweries, or a longtime mariscos joint that’s not too far from the park. It’s entirely possible to dine at the venue, but with so many incredible options available, here are 18 places to try around SoFi Stadium from north to south.

ADDED: Astro Burger, Banadir Somali, Far Field Beer Company, Vegainz LA

REMOVED: Little Belize, Ms. B’s M&M Soul Food, Sweet Red Peach, Woody’s Bar-B-Que

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.