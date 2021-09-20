 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Outside SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
Outside SoFi Stadium.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

18 Places to Eat or Drink Around Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium

From plant-based to Somali cuisine, where to eat near LA’s big NFL and concert arena

by Mona Holmes Updated
Outside SoFi Stadium.
| Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA
by Mona Holmes Updated

When flying into LAX, be sure to secure a window seat on the north side of the plane and behold the sky-high view of SoFi Stadium. It’s an incredible vantage point for a stunning venue, which now holds special status after the Rams secured the Super Bowl championship in 2022.

NFL pre-season is well underway, but there’s more than just football happening at Hollywood Park and the SoFi complex. Concerts at SoFi and the YouTube Theater are also in full swing, which translates to “where should we eat?” pre- or post-event.

Locals are adjusting to the massive influx of crowds, so be considerate while heading to some of SoCal’s best breweries, or a longtime mariscos joint that’s not too far from the park. It’s entirely possible to dine at the venue, but with so many incredible options available, here are 18 places to try around SoFi Stadium from north to south.

ADDED: Astro Burger, Banadir Somali, Far Field Beer Company, Vegainz LA

REMOVED: Little Belize, Ms. B’s M&M Soul Food, Sweet Red Peach, Woody’s Bar-B-Que

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

Sunday Gravy

Sunday Gravy is the cozy brother-sister-owned restaurant on Centinela near South La Brea, and it’s exactly as the name ascribes, with antipasti, lasagna, meatballs, and a little bit of LA with short rib ragu Italian french fries. It’s an easy stop on the way to, or from, SoFi Stadium.

1122 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Dishes from Sunday Gravy in Ingelwood, California
Sunday Gravy
Wonho Frank Lee

The Serving Spoon

Be mindful of operating hours when heading to the Serving Spoon. Though open daily, the legendary breakfast restaurant closes at 2 p.m. Order a mimosa to pair with the fried chicken, waffles, and mac and cheese.

1403 Centinela Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Chicken and waffles from Serving Spoon in Inglewood, California
The Serving Spoon
Cathy Chaplin

Country Style Jamaican Restaurant

This relatively new Inglewood restaurant fits the bill for anyone craving traditional Jamaican fare. While the oxtails, beef patties, goat curry, and pickled escovitch snapper are all well-made, the dish to get here is the jerk chicken platter — a generous portion of peas and rice, caramelized plantains, cabbage, and chicken. Order a cold Ting soda to help offset the heat.

630 N La Brea Ave Suite 111, Inglewood, CA 90302
Jerk chicken platter from Country Style Jamaican&nbsp;in Inglewood, California.
The jerk chicken platter from Country Style Jamaican
Mona Homes

Astro Burger

LA’s longtime drive-thru staple Astro Burger has the perfect stop for those heading to SoFi. Dining on-site is always a great experience, but the drive-thru is also available to secure a hearty breakfast, burgers, gyros, and a surprisingly expansive plant-based menu.

507 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90302
Tortugo Brewing Company

Directly off the 405 and Florence is Tortugo Brewing Company. This unfussy brewery with a tasting room sports an outdoor patio and regularly secures pop-ups to feed anyone headed to SoFi, or those ready to sit back and watch a game or match at the brewery.

916 W Hyde Park Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90302
Martin's Cocina y Cantina

Mexican staple Fiesta Martin opened its first restaurant in 2009, with four locations dominating South LA. The same family launched Martin’s Cocina y Cantina in early 2021, and it’s a six-minute drive to SoFi Stadium. Expect nachos, taquitos, tacos, enchiladas, and platters like the traditional chile verde with rice and beans and guacamole. And if you can’t make the game, they will definitely have it on one of the many TVs in the bright, festive room.

162 N La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
Martin’s Cocina y Cantina in Inglewood, California.
Martin’s Cocina y Cantina
Mona Holmes

The Wood Urban Kitchen

The Wood Urban Kitchen is the perfect NFL stop with brisket, slabs of ribs, rib tips, and traditional sides. Be sure to order the sweet potato pound cake with a cocktail before or after the game. Or simply stake out an outdoor table and order away while you watch the Chargers or Rams on TV.

129 N Market St, Inglewood, CA 90301
An indoor bar with television sets.
The Wood Urban Kitchen in Inglewood.
Wonho Frank Lee/Eater LA

Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles

When heading to an American institution like a football game, it makes sense to visit an LA establishment like Roscoe’s House of Chicken and Waffles before kickoff. It’s easy enough to figure out what to order. Get the classic waffles and fried chicken combination, and down it with the signature Eclipse with orange juice, fruit punch, and lemonade.

621 W Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
Signage at Roscoe’s Chicken &amp; Waffles.
Signage at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles.
Photo: current events/Eater LA Flickr Pool

Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

Dulan’s actually has two ideal locations for SoFi Stadium. The one on Manchester is closest to SoFi (indoor seating is coming soon), while the Century Boulevard location maintains ample outdoor seating for guests to settle in and consume the signature giant portions of fried chicken, smothered pork chops, black-eyed peas, and sweet potato pie.

202 E Manchester Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90301
Smothered fried chicken with mac and cheese, greens, cornbread, and sweet potatoes at Dulan’s Soul Food in Inglewood, California
Smothered fried chicken at Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen
Mona Holmes

Three Weavers Brewing Company

While they don’t serve food at Three Weavers, this Inglewood brewery has outdoor patios that make it very easy to enjoy house-made brews or even a board game before or after a visit to SoFi.

1031 W Manchester Blvd A-B, Inglewood, CA 90301
A Family Affair Southern Cuisine

Two best friends with a strong handle on Southern food opened A Family Affair in fall 2021, and it’s the place to go for Cajun salmon, oxtails, mac and cheese, roasted chicken, and everything soul food. It’s also a great place to watch a game, with an outstanding soulful playlist.

5575 W Manchester Ave, Westchester, CA 90045
Vegainz LA

Options for the plant-based crowd are always expanding, and it’s no different near SoFi with Vegainz LA. This spot opened in 2020 with a minimal menu that’s easy for takeout. While there, order the crispy sushi avocado burrito or the mac and cheese.

701 S La Brea Ave, Inglewood, CA 90301
Banadir Somali Restaurant

Banadir’s owner Hussein Mohamed always has a friendly recommendation to make, but be sure to order the lamb. It’s marinated, then slow oven-roasted for three hours and served with a side of basmati rice, a delightful and simple salad, and basbaas, an electric-colored green sauce made with basil, jalapeño, and cilantro. As one might expect, it packs heat.

137 Arbor Vitae St, Inglewood, CA 90301
La Fonda of Inglewood Restaurant & Cafe

La Fonda is unfussy, with ample space to watch a game while downing micheladas, beers, or margaritas and eating tacos, burritos, enchiladas, chilaquiles, aguachiles, huaraches, tortas, quesadillas, and bowls.

4649 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90304
La Fonda restaurant in Inglewood, California.
La Fonda
Mona Holmes

Los Chorros

Open for more than 20 years, Los Chorros does pupusas incredibly well. Whether stuffed with chicharron or loroco, order one for a stick-to-the-ribs Salvadorean meal. Also on the menu are the savory or sweet empanadas with plantain, milk custard, and sugar.

4693 W Century Blvd, Inglewood, CA 90304
A pupusa platter from Los Chorros in Inglewood, California.
A pupusa platter from Los Chorros
Mona Holmes

Trinistyle Cuisines

A two-mile drive to SoFi Stadium, Trinistyle Cuisines is open Friday through Sunday with a rotating menu of roti, doubles, or a Sunday brunch featuring macaroni pie and callaloo with oxtail or stewed chicken. Call ahead to see what’s available and to place an order.

2159 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90047

Coni’Seafood

If avoiding traffic, head to Coni’Seafood. Slightly south of SoFi, Coni’s outdoor patio is ready to feed groups with some of LA’s best mariscos for a pre-game or pre-concert meal.

3544 W Imperial Hwy, Inglewood, CA 90303
Grilled snook at Coni’Seafood.
Coni’Seafood
Cathy Chaplin

Far Field Beer Company

This new-ish brewery opened in 2021 in Lawndale, just south of Inglewood. It’s a former auto-repair shop with some fantastic beers on 20 taps, as well as ample outdoor seating. Though it might seem far from SoFi, this move is for those looking to avoid clusters of traffic.

4471 Rosecrans Ave, Lawndale, CA 90250
