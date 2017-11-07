 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A round wooden board of meat and cheese with a collection of jams and spreads as well.
A large cheese board at Agnes in Pasadena
Wonho Frank Lee

Where to Eat Near LA’s Music Venues and Concert Halls, Summer 2022

Get ready for a busy season of shows

by Mona Holmes and Farley Elliott Updated
A large cheese board at Agnes in Pasadena
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Mona Holmes and Farley Elliott Updated

Los Angeles is a busy city. Encompassing nearly 5,000 square miles, the county alone is home to dozens of live music venues from the famous (the Rose Bowl, the Hollywood Bowl, and so on) to the historic (the Troubadour, for one) to the more curative, indie clubs that offer up and coming acts on the cheap. Such density means that it’s also possible to eat (and drink) really well before or after a nearby show, making LA a prime destination for going big with music, comedy, and live entertainment all summer long.

From dinner destinations in the heart of Old Pasadena to grab-and-go sandwich options before walking to the Hollywood Bowl, here is where to score some eats near LA’s many iconic venues — just in time for summer.

Added: Agnes, Goldburger, Kateen, Banh Oui, Issima, Quarters Korean BBBQ, Abernethy’s, Rooftop at the Wayfairer

Removed: Union, Atrium, Jane Q, L’Antica, Pizzana, Tagine, Republique, M Grill, Patxi’s Pizza

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Rose Bowl — Agnes

40 W Green St
Pasadena, CA 91105
(626) 389-3839
(626) 389-3839
Pasadena’s food fortunes have risen dramatically over the past few years. The area known as Old Pasadena has become a hotbed of new activity backed by names like Tacos 1986, U Street Pizza, and Agnes on Green Street. The latter is a marketplace, daytime casual lunch option, and robust comfort food dinner destination (with an open hearth) that is ideal for scaling up or scaling down a day (or night) at the Rose Bowl.

A round wooden board of meat and cheese with a collection of jams and spreads as well.
A cheese board from Agnes
Wonho Frank Lee

2. The Greek — Little Dom's

2128 Hillhurst Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
(323) 661-0055
(323) 661-0055
Few places on the east side or anywhere has such die-hard fans as Little Dom's. And for good reason: the quaint Italian bistro is exactly the neighborhood restaurant Los Feliz deserves. The warm atmosphere and service, al fresco dining, and menu stacked with classics is the reason you're sure to see a friend or neighbor next time you have dinner here. This said, it's also a short (but robust) walk to the Greek Theater up in Griffith Park. Swing by before the show and grab a plate of pasta with red sauce or chicken parmesan. —Oren Peleg

Little Dom’s restaurant in Los Feliz
Little Dom’s
Courtesy of Bread & Butter PR

3. The Greek Theatre — Goldburger Los Feliz

1820 N Vermont Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90027
There are endless options for a fine sit-down meal in the Los Feliz area before a show at the Greek, but sometimes the smartest move is to eat well on the quick before heading up the hill. Enter Goldburger, an ideal stop for fries, burgers, and pie before a show; filling but not too overwhelming, and it leaves room for some wine (and maybe a few more snacks) at the venue itself.

A smashed burger on white linoleum, shown from the side
A smashed burger from Goldburger in Los Feliz
Goldburger

4. The Hollywood Bowl — Ka’Teen

6516 Selma Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6360
(323) 410-6360
Hollywood’s new Ka’Teen is a sort of show unto itself. Part of the massively redone Wilcox corridor, this outdoor dinner spot from chef Wes Avila is all leaves and color, pop, and power. The restaurant pulls flavors from the Yucatan peninsula and beyond, and the bar is the place to be seen, to drink well, and to enjoy the vibes before a night out at a show.

A corner view of a bar outside at a restaurant at night.
The lush bar at Ka’Teen in Hollywood
Wonho Frank Lee

5. The Hollywood Bowl — Banh Oui

1552 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 645-7944
(323) 645-7944
Don’t have time to catch a full-service meal in Hollywood before a big night out? 

Grab some sandwiches and other fare from Banh Oui on the early side, then pack it up the hill to the Hollywood Bowl. This easy-snacking menu moves from banh mi sandwiches to salads to rotating specials like bacon yakisoba with ease, meaning there’s something for everyone.

Two hands hold a metal tray with a fried sandwich on top.
A seasonal soft shell crab sandwich from Banh Oui
Banh Oui

6. The Palladium — Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa

6115 Sunset Blvd # 170
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 320-4800
(323) 320-4800
There isn’t a single restaurant that’s closer to the Palladium other than Sugarfish by Sushi Nozawa. The 81-year-old venue is a staggering .1 miles away from the Sunset Boulevard restaurant, where sashimi, sushi, and hand rolls are abundant. Don’t sleep on the “trust me” menu, where the chef picks out a selection sure to dazzle before the show. —Mona Holmes

7. Los Globos — All Day Baby

3200 Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(323) 741-0082
(323) 741-0082
All Day Baby’s menu makes dinner before a show easy. The casual menu satisfies, whether pre-show activities include casual drinks, a full meal, or during happy hour. Check the operating hours though, as All Day Baby is open until 10 p.m., and the occasional Los Globos show/DJ set starts late. —Mona Holmes

Exterior All Day Baby on Sunset Boulevard in Silver Lake, California.
All Day Baby
Wonho Frank Lee

8. The Troubadour — Issima

623 N La Peer Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90069
(310) 405-0779
(310) 405-0779
Heading out for a big show? Why not make it a big day with a starter meal at Issima, one of the hottest restaurants in greater Los Angeles at the moment. Here the room is as much a feast as the menu itself, thanks to big colors and boisterous tables that keep the action lively — along with the amped-up music and free-flowing drinks, of course.

An overhead shot of a plate of tomatoes and feta with a menu sitting in one corner of the marble table.
A fresh tomato and feta salad from Issima
Moses Truzman

9. The Wiltern — Quarters Korean BBQ

3465 W 6th St #C-130
Los Angeles, CA 90020
(213) 365-8111
(213) 365-8111
Koreatown is really the ideal neighborhood for catching a bite before a show. The options are endless, thanks to the density of the area, and diners can move up or down the price and service scale as needed. At Quarters Korean BBQ, the rowdier sister to Kang Hodong Baekjeong, excited partiers can prep for a night out with lots of drinks, grilled meats sold by the quarter-pound, and the kind of vibe that keeps the evening’s energy high from start to finish.

A metal grill over flame with raw meats being cooked.
Grilled meats from Quarters Korean BBQ
Quarters Korean BBQ

10. Royce Hall — Northern Cafe

1064 Gayley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90024
(310) 208-8830
(310) 208-8830

The Chinese dumpling house serves some of the best xiao long bao/pork potstickers this side of the San Gabriel Valley, and the crispy chicken is a delicious mouthful of spice. The cumin lamb is another favorite, one that adds some depth along with its crunch. Just be sure to factor in enough time for dinner, and a walk to Royce Hall. —Oren Peleg

Northern Cafe
Inside Northern Cafe, Westwood
Joshua Lurie

11. The Music Center — Abernethy's

220 N Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 972-8088
(213) 972-8088
Views of the splash pad and surrounding architecture abound from the patio at Abernethy’s, the Music Center’s de facto dinnertime destination. This upscale-casual option features rotating chefs doing their best to satisfy pre-show crowds with menus like Ryan Costanza’s tuna escabeche toast, whole grilled mai take mushrooms, and boneless skin-on half chicken.

A titled dinnertime shot of grilled toast with raw fish next to an orange cocktail.
A snack and a drink at Abernethy’s
Abernethy’s

12. The Mint — Merkato Ethiopian Restaurant & Market

1036 1/2 S Fairfax Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90019
(323) 935-1775
(323) 935-1775
The Mint is not only a great place to see new up-and-coming musicians and comedians perform, it is also a short distance from a stretch of Fairfax known as Little Ethiopia. Head to Merkato for deliciously spiced beef in dishes like the Yetibbs Fir-Fir, stuffed puff pastries like the Yesega Sambusa, and plenty of injera bread, or Ethiopian honey wine. —Oren Peleg

Insecure character Molly dines at Merkato in Little Ethiopia
Merkato
Merie W. Wallace/HBO

13. Walt Disney Concert Hall — Otium

222 S Hope St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 935-8500
(213) 935-8500
In 2016, the late Jonathan Gold declared Timothy Hollingsworth’s Otium as LA’s “most ambitious new restaurant in years.” Situated next to The Broad and blocks away from Disney Hall and The Music Center, it’s pretty filled before a show. If dinner doesn’t suit the mood, Otium’s cocktails deliver. —Oren Peleg

Otium, a large, glassy and steel restaurant, sits next to the Broad Museum.
Otium, Downtown LA
Wonho Frank Lee

14. Crypto.com Arena — The Rooftop at the Wayfairer

813 Flower St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 285-4400
(213) 285-4400
Stop by the Rooftop at the Wayfairer ahead of an evening out at the newly-named Crypto.com Arena. This is the spot for sunset views, casual drinks with a citrus-y punch, and — before weekend games, at least — a busy open-air brunch with options like salmon benedict, New York steaks, and beignets for dessert.

Two yellow-orange cocktails in front of a cactus on a daytime rooftop.
Cocktails at the Rooftop
The Wayfairer

15. Resident — Girl and the Goat

555-3 Mateo St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 799-4628
(213) 799-4628
Chef Stephanie Izard brought her Chicago staple to the Arts District this summer — and it’s close to the intimate venue, Resident. There’s a festiveness in the air at Girl and the Goat, so opt for cocktails at the bar, or sit in the main dining room to try Izard’s pan-seared opah, shrimp and crispy greens, or the pork belly and rice. —Mona Holmes

Shrimp and crispy greens at Girl and the Goat.
Girl and the Goat
Matthew Kang

16. The Shrine — Holbox

3655 South Grand Avenue #C9
Los Angeles, CA 90007
(213) 986-9972
(213) 986-9972
Holbox, a stone's throw across the 110 freeway from the Shrine, is the right stop. Named for the small barrier island in Mexico, Holbox presents a deceptively small menu: each dish is bursting with fresh, bright flavors. Chef Gilberto Cetina Jr.’s dresses east coast scallops with chiles and morita for the scallops al carbon. The shrimp cocktail is cut with the butteriness of avocado. And the yellowtail and uni tostada, a true stand-out on the menu, pairs chewy and crispy textures, sharp flavors with richer ones, and a full display of beautiful colors with an otherwise simple presentation on the dish.

Holbox’s sea urchin ceviche in Los Angeles, California
Holbox
Mona Holmes

17. Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen

202 E Manchester Blvd
Inglewood, CA 90301
(310) 671-3345
(310) 671-3345
This family-owned operation makes some of LA’s most respected soul food, which is well-known for its shockingly large portion sizes of smothered pork chops, fried fish, smothered chicken, or oxtails, served with mac and cheese, greens, stuffing, and gravy. And all within a short walk to the Fabulous Forum or SoFi Stadium. —Mona Holmes

Various hot dishes from Dulan’s On Crenshaw Soul Food Restaurant
Dulan’s
Mona Holmes

18. Terrace Theater, Long Beach Performing Arts Center — The Ordinarie

210 The Promenade N
Long Beach, CA 90802
(562) 676-4261
(562) 676-4261
Long Beach’s the Ordinarie is one of Downtown’s coziest spots with leather banquettes, dark wood, and a comfort food-laden menu that sports white cheddar scallion popovers, chicken pot pie bites, short ribs with black garlic, and huckleberry pie. It’s less than a mile from the Terrace Theater that sits next to the ocean. —Mona Holmes

