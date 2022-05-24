15 Essential Food Destinations on a Tour of LA’s Little Tokyo

With nearly 140 years of history, it’s no surprise that Little Tokyo is a must-visit on any Los Angeles bucket list, drawing both native Angelenos and tourists to its streets. The neighborhood is one of three historic Japantowns left in the nation, surviving its time as a ghost town during the Japanese American incarceration in World War II, as well as attempts at redevelopment and gentrification in the decades that followed.

Today, Little Tokyo doubles as both a commercial and cultural center for the vibrant Japanese American community. Here now are 15 culinary gems, both well-established community favorites and new arrivals to the area, to experience in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Downtown LA.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.