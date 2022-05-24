 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

15 Breezy Beachside Restaurants to Discover in Los Angeles This Summer

21 Places to Drink and Dine Around Joshua Tree National Park

14 Destination-Worthy Restaurants for Dining in Santa Barbara

Japanese Village Plaza Mall in Los Angeles’s Little Tokyo.
Japanese Village Plaza Mall in Los Angeles’s Little Tokyo.
Shutterstock

15 Essential Food Destinations on a Tour of LA’s Little Tokyo

Shabu shabu, bento boxes, sweet mochi, and Japanese-Italian pasta

by Kimberly Madrid
View as Map
Japanese Village Plaza Mall in Los Angeles’s Little Tokyo.
| Shutterstock
by Kimberly Madrid

With nearly 140 years of history, it’s no surprise that Little Tokyo is a must-visit on any Los Angeles bucket list, drawing both native Angelenos and tourists to its streets. The neighborhood is one of three historic Japantowns left in the nation, surviving its time as a ghost town during the Japanese American incarceration in World War II, as well as attempts at redevelopment and gentrification in the decades that followed.

Today, Little Tokyo doubles as both a commercial and cultural center for the vibrant Japanese American community. Here now are 15 culinary gems, both well-established community favorites and new arrivals to the area, to experience in the Little Tokyo neighborhood of Downtown LA.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Azay

Copy Link
226 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3431
(213) 628-3431
Visit Website

Chef Akira Hirose brings a mix of French training and Japanese roots to the menu at Azay, with items like a traditional Japanese breakfast and boeuf bourguignon sharing space on the daily menu. Follow the restaurant on Instagram for the most up-to-date hours and dinner menu, as the selection rotates weekly.

Daily bento at Azay in Little Tokyo.
Daily bento at Azay in Little Tokyo.
Meghan McCarron

Also Featured in:

2. Jist Cafe

Copy Link
116 Judge John Aiso St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 792-2116
(213) 792-2116
Visit Website

Look no further than Jist Cafe for a brunch spot in Little Tokyo. Open Thursday to Sunday, Jist serves up comfort foods like porky omurice and chashu hash. The real star is the cafe’s pancake, a thick and fluffy piece of heaven on a plate. Get one on the side with creme fraiche and syrup, or the more decadent tres leches version.

3. Fugetsu-Do Bakery Shop

Copy Link
315 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 625-8595
(213) 625-8595
Visit Website

No guide to Little Tokyo would be complete without Fugetsu-Do, the beloved Japanese manju and mochi confectionery shop. Fugetsu-Do has been family-owned and operated since 1903, serving up sweet morsels made fresh every day. If you’re new to traditional Japanese sweets, opt for a pre-packed 6-piece tray; the rainbow dango and chocolate mochi are good entry points. Visit early in the day to avoid the line that snakes out the door and bring cash if you don’t plan on reaching the $15 minimum for credit cards.

4. Marukai Market

Copy Link
123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #105
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 893-7200
(213) 893-7200
Visit Website

When you’re short on time, pick up a pre-made bento at Marukai Market. The variety is wide and portions are generous, with most bentos priced under $10. The market has a microwave near the registers for easy reheating, too. Don’t overlook the small fridge between the bentos and the drinks. The purin, or Japanese custard pudding, lives there, and you can get the sweet, silky, and creamy dessert for a steal at just $1.

5. Torigoya

Copy Link
123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #203
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 687-0690
(213) 687-0690
Visit Website

Head to Torigoya to unwind and drink with friends after work. Specializing in charbroiled chicken skewers grilled over imported charcoal, Torigoya serves each skewer as it comes off the grill. Get the 10-skewer course and don’t forget to order the yuzu special sauce on the side to enhance your experience. Call ahead to make a reservation as walk-ins are very limited.

6. Marugame Monzo

Copy Link
329 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 346-9762
(213) 346-9762
Visit Website

Stop by Marugame Monzo to sample handmade udon noodles — rolled out and cut to bouncy perfection in plain view of the dining area. For first-timers, the kake or beef udon is a good place to start, but for those well into their udon explorations, the signature miso carbonara or sea urchin cream udon are must-try bowls.

Strands of udon noodles freshly made.
Freshly made udon noodles at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

7. Rakkan Ramen

Copy Link
359 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-4166
(213) 680-4166
Visit Website

The first Rakkan Ramen opened in 2011 as a four-seat ramen bar in Tokyo and expanded to the U.S. in 2017 with a branch in Little Tokyo. The broth is packed with umami and is completely plant-based. With vegan and gluten-free options, the menu easily meets any dietary restrictions while still serving up a delicious bowl of ramen. The Garnet, the shop’s miso-based ramen, is rich and satisfying; for a nice kick, get it spicy.

8. Shabu-Shabu House

Copy Link
127 Japanese Village Plaza Mall
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-3890
(213) 680-3890
Visit Website

For the past 30 years, Shabu Shabu House has provided the best hot pot experience with high quality meat, a housemade ponzu sauce, and at a price that won’t make your wallet cry. The owner, affectionately referred to as “Yoshi” by diners, has a no cellphone policy inside the restaurant, so enjoy your meal disconnected from the world for as long as there is meat to swish into your hot pot. Come early to put your name down as the waitlist grows quickly. This spot is cash-only.

Also Featured in:

9. Mitsuru Cafe

Copy Link
117 Japanese Village Plaza Mall
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 613-1028
(213) 613-1028
Visit Website

Mitsuru is another shop with a decades-long presence in the community. This no-frills cafe offers Japanese comfort dishes like oyakodon, and teriyaki and tempura sets at affordable prices. What it’s best known for, however, is the window where you can get freshly made imagawayaki, a red bean cake straight from the pan. It’s pleasantly warm to hold in your hands as you roam the plaza. Bring cash if you’re just stopping by the window, as the credit card minimum is $10. 

10. Yamazaki Bakery

Copy Link
123 Japanese Village Plaza Mall #3908
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 624-2773
(213) 624-2773

Find a loaf to match any of your bread needs or grab a quick breakfast at this Japanese-style western bakery. You can’t go wrong with the melon pan (a fluffy sweet bun with a crunchy cookie crust scored to resemble a melon) or the steamed cheese cake (a Japanese-style cheesecake that is lighter than its New York-style counterpart but just as rich). For one-handed, on-the-go snacking purposes, pick-up a steamed bun; the nikuman is a classic choice, but there’s also a vegetarian option with mushrooms.

11. Hama Sushi

Copy Link
347 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-3454
(213) 680-3454
Visit Website

The menu at Hama Sushi is straightforward — “no tempura, no teriyaki, no noodles, no rice alone” — just sushi and sashimi. Combination C, which includes a mix of popular sashimi and rolls, is a great and inexpensive option to try. Sit at the counter for a firsthand look at the care put into each piece of sushi. The wait can be long during weekends, especially for dinner service, so try to stop by during the week or for lunch instead. 

Mackerel nigiri at Hama Sushi in Little Tokyo.
Mackerel nigiri at Hama Sushi in Little Tokyo.
Cathy Chaplin

Also Featured in:

12. Champion’s Curry

Copy Link
136 S Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7187
(213) 265-7187
Visit Website

This latest overseas transplant started off as a pop-up in Long Beach and opened its first location in Little Tokyo in 2020, filling the curry void left behind after the much-loved Curry House in Weller Court closed permanently. The katsu here is crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and most importantly, the Kanazawa-style curry is thick, rich, and flavorful. For heat seekers, order the curry spicy for a burn that builds with every spoonful.

For Japanese curry served by a winner: Champion’s Curry.
Japanese curry at Champion’s Curry in Little Tokyo.
Farley Elliott

13. Tea Master Matcha Cafe and Green Tea Shop

Copy Link
450 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-1006
(213) 680-1006
Visit Website

Tea Master has been selling high-quality green teas and ceremonial-grade matcha in Honda Plaza for over a decade, and opened its cafe in 2014. For a cold treat that’s not too sweet, get a cup of the best-selling matcha soft serve. For something slightly left of the usual matcha latte, ask for the hakko-cha oat latte; the green tea is aged and develops a nutty flavor profile, falling somewhere between a black tea and an oolong in taste.

14. Aloha Cafe

Copy Link
410 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 346-9930
(213) 346-9930
Visit Website

Aloha Cafe is a mom-and-pop style diner serving up Hawaiian classics like loco moco and Spam musubi, as well as other specialities like gabli beef and chicken. Portions are big, so come hungry.

Also Featured in:

15. Pasta e Pasta by Allegro

Copy Link
432 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7003
(213) 265-7003

Pasta e Pasta by Allegro is a Japanese take on Italian food. Regular customers here are divided into two camps: those who swear allegiance to the mentai Japanese cream pasta and those who preach uni pasta superiority. With the bold and creamy flavors in both dishes, however, neither side is mistaken and everyone wins.

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Azay

226 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Daily bento at Azay in Little Tokyo.
Daily bento at Azay in Little Tokyo.
Meghan McCarron

Chef Akira Hirose brings a mix of French training and Japanese roots to the menu at Azay, with items like a traditional Japanese breakfast and boeuf bourguignon sharing space on the daily menu. Follow the restaurant on Instagram for the most up-to-date hours and dinner menu, as the selection rotates weekly.

226 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 628-3431
Visit Website

2. Jist Cafe

116 Judge John Aiso St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Look no further than Jist Cafe for a brunch spot in Little Tokyo. Open Thursday to Sunday, Jist serves up comfort foods like porky omurice and chashu hash. The real star is the cafe’s pancake, a thick and fluffy piece of heaven on a plate. Get one on the side with creme fraiche and syrup, or the more decadent tres leches version.

116 Judge John Aiso St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 792-2116
Visit Website

3. Fugetsu-Do Bakery Shop

315 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

No guide to Little Tokyo would be complete without Fugetsu-Do, the beloved Japanese manju and mochi confectionery shop. Fugetsu-Do has been family-owned and operated since 1903, serving up sweet morsels made fresh every day. If you’re new to traditional Japanese sweets, opt for a pre-packed 6-piece tray; the rainbow dango and chocolate mochi are good entry points. Visit early in the day to avoid the line that snakes out the door and bring cash if you don’t plan on reaching the $15 minimum for credit cards.

315 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 625-8595
Visit Website

4. Marukai Market

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #105, Los Angeles, CA 90012

When you’re short on time, pick up a pre-made bento at Marukai Market. The variety is wide and portions are generous, with most bentos priced under $10. The market has a microwave near the registers for easy reheating, too. Don’t overlook the small fridge between the bentos and the drinks. The purin, or Japanese custard pudding, lives there, and you can get the sweet, silky, and creamy dessert for a steal at just $1.

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #105
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 893-7200
Visit Website

5. Torigoya

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #203, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Head to Torigoya to unwind and drink with friends after work. Specializing in charbroiled chicken skewers grilled over imported charcoal, Torigoya serves each skewer as it comes off the grill. Get the 10-skewer course and don’t forget to order the yuzu special sauce on the side to enhance your experience. Call ahead to make a reservation as walk-ins are very limited.

123 Astronaut Ellison S Onizuka St #203
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 687-0690
Visit Website

6. Marugame Monzo

329 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Strands of udon noodles freshly made.
Freshly made udon noodles at Marugame Monzo in Little Tokyo.
Cathy Chaplin

Stop by Marugame Monzo to sample handmade udon noodles — rolled out and cut to bouncy perfection in plain view of the dining area. For first-timers, the kake or beef udon is a good place to start, but for those well into their udon explorations, the signature miso carbonara or sea urchin cream udon are must-try bowls.

329 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 346-9762
Visit Website

7. Rakkan Ramen

359 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

The first Rakkan Ramen opened in 2011 as a four-seat ramen bar in Tokyo and expanded to the U.S. in 2017 with a branch in Little Tokyo. The broth is packed with umami and is completely plant-based. With vegan and gluten-free options, the menu easily meets any dietary restrictions while still serving up a delicious bowl of ramen. The Garnet, the shop’s miso-based ramen, is rich and satisfying; for a nice kick, get it spicy.

359 1st St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-4166
Visit Website

8. Shabu-Shabu House

127 Japanese Village Plaza Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90012

For the past 30 years, Shabu Shabu House has provided the best hot pot experience with high quality meat, a housemade ponzu sauce, and at a price that won’t make your wallet cry. The owner, affectionately referred to as “Yoshi” by diners, has a no cellphone policy inside the restaurant, so enjoy your meal disconnected from the world for as long as there is meat to swish into your hot pot. Come early to put your name down as the waitlist grows quickly. This spot is cash-only.

127 Japanese Village Plaza Mall
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-3890
Visit Website

9. Mitsuru Cafe

117 Japanese Village Plaza Mall, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Mitsuru is another shop with a decades-long presence in the community. This no-frills cafe offers Japanese comfort dishes like oyakodon, and teriyaki and tempura sets at affordable prices. What it’s best known for, however, is the window where you can get freshly made imagawayaki, a red bean cake straight from the pan. It’s pleasantly warm to hold in your hands as you roam the plaza. Bring cash if you’re just stopping by the window, as the credit card minimum is $10. 

117 Japanese Village Plaza Mall
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 613-1028
Visit Website

10. Yamazaki Bakery

123 Japanese Village Plaza Mall #3908, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Find a loaf to match any of your bread needs or grab a quick breakfast at this Japanese-style western bakery. You can’t go wrong with the melon pan (a fluffy sweet bun with a crunchy cookie crust scored to resemble a melon) or the steamed cheese cake (a Japanese-style cheesecake that is lighter than its New York-style counterpart but just as rich). For one-handed, on-the-go snacking purposes, pick-up a steamed bun; the nikuman is a classic choice, but there’s also a vegetarian option with mushrooms.

123 Japanese Village Plaza Mall #3908
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 624-2773

11. Hama Sushi

347 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mackerel nigiri at Hama Sushi in Little Tokyo.
Mackerel nigiri at Hama Sushi in Little Tokyo.
Cathy Chaplin

The menu at Hama Sushi is straightforward — “no tempura, no teriyaki, no noodles, no rice alone” — just sushi and sashimi. Combination C, which includes a mix of popular sashimi and rolls, is a great and inexpensive option to try. Sit at the counter for a firsthand look at the care put into each piece of sushi. The wait can be long during weekends, especially for dinner service, so try to stop by during the week or for lunch instead. 

347 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-3454
Visit Website

12. Champion’s Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
For Japanese curry served by a winner: Champion’s Curry.
Japanese curry at Champion’s Curry in Little Tokyo.
Farley Elliott

This latest overseas transplant started off as a pop-up in Long Beach and opened its first location in Little Tokyo in 2020, filling the curry void left behind after the much-loved Curry House in Weller Court closed permanently. The katsu here is crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, and most importantly, the Kanazawa-style curry is thick, rich, and flavorful. For heat seekers, order the curry spicy for a burn that builds with every spoonful.

136 S Central Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7187
Visit Website

13. Tea Master Matcha Cafe and Green Tea Shop

450 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tea Master has been selling high-quality green teas and ceremonial-grade matcha in Honda Plaza for over a decade, and opened its cafe in 2014. For a cold treat that’s not too sweet, get a cup of the best-selling matcha soft serve. For something slightly left of the usual matcha latte, ask for the hakko-cha oat latte; the green tea is aged and develops a nutty flavor profile, falling somewhere between a black tea and an oolong in taste.

450 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 680-1006
Visit Website

14. Aloha Cafe

410 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Aloha Cafe is a mom-and-pop style diner serving up Hawaiian classics like loco moco and Spam musubi, as well as other specialities like gabli beef and chicken. Portions are big, so come hungry.

410 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 346-9930
Visit Website

15. Pasta e Pasta by Allegro

432 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Pasta e Pasta by Allegro is a Japanese take on Italian food. Regular customers here are divided into two camps: those who swear allegiance to the mentai Japanese cream pasta and those who preach uni pasta superiority. With the bold and creamy flavors in both dishes, however, neither side is mistaken and everyone wins.

432 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 265-7003

Related Maps