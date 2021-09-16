Where to Eat Around Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village

This small, New American restaurant is the kind of neighborhood restaurant that is better than it needs to be. Freshly baked sourdough is topped with feta mousse and heirloom tomatoes, pork chop is brined and marinated for 24 hours, and most ingredients are sourced from local farms. In addition to food, Decker Kitchen’s bar is stocked with all manners of infused spirits and syrup using produce that bartender Paul Jones gets from his weekly farmer’s market runs, making this the best place to drink cocktails in the area.