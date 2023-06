Where to Eat Around Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village

Conejo Valley straddles Los Angeles and Ventura counties and is surrounded by Simi Hills and Santa Monica Mountains. The suburban area, which includes such cities as Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, Agoura Hills, Oak Park, Newbury Park, and some portions of Calabasas, features several small gems among larger chain restaurants. A close look will reveal smaller independent restaurants fueled by the proximity to local farms and farmer’s markets, as well as drawing culinary talents who are moving away from the LA hustle. From family-run eateries serving international cuisines to extravagant eats in hotels, these are the restaurants to try around Thousand Oaks, Westlake Village, and beyond.

