The South Bay is a massive area incorporating Torrance, Gardena, Carson, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Hawthorne, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, and Lomita, among other municipalities. The part of town south of LAX and north of Long Beach does feel like its own section of Los Angeles County, with a beachy, breezy vibe and plenty of cultural diversity. Formerly home of all three Japanese car companies, the area still hosts a bevy of excellent Japanese restaurants, though Korean, Brazilian, Hawaiian, and even Oaxacan fare are now highlights. Here now, the essential 19 restaurants to try in the South Bay.

Removed: Panelas, Standing Room, Bites and Bashes, Uncle Darrow’s

Added: Jiayuan Dumpling House, My Father’s Barbeque, Jus’ Poke, Little French Bakery

A number of LA restaurants have resumed on-site dining service. However, this map should not be taken as endorsement for dining in, as there are still safety concerns: for updated information on coronavirus cases in your area, please visit the Los Angeles Public Health website. Studies indicate that there is a lower exposure risk when outdoors, but the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.