Sandwiches from Little French Bakery in Redondo Beach.
Sandwiches from Little French Bakery in Redondo Beach.
Matthew Kang

The 19 Essential South Bay Restaurants

Torrance, Gardena, Redondo Beach, Carson, and Manhattan Beach have amazing places to eat

by Matthew Kang
Sandwiches from Little French Bakery in Redondo Beach.
| Matthew Kang
by Matthew Kang

The South Bay is a massive area incorporating Torrance, Gardena, Carson, Redondo Beach, El Segundo, Hawthorne, Manhattan Beach, San Pedro, and Lomita, among other municipalities. The part of town south of LAX and north of Long Beach does feel like its own section of Los Angeles County, with a beachy, breezy vibe and plenty of cultural diversity. Formerly home of all three Japanese car companies, the area still hosts a bevy of excellent Japanese restaurants, though Korean, Brazilian, Hawaiian, and even Oaxacan fare are now highlights. Here now, the essential 19 restaurants to try in the South Bay.

Removed: Panelas, Standing Room, Bites and Bashes, Uncle Darrow’s

Added: Jiayuan Dumpling House, My Father’s Barbeque, Jus’ Poke, Little French Bakery

A number of LA restaurants have resumed on-site dining service. However, this map should not be taken as endorsement for dining in, as there are still safety concerns: for updated information on coronavirus cases in your area, please visit the Los Angeles Public Health website. Studies indicate that there is a lower exposure risk when outdoors, but the level of risk involved with patio dining is contingent on restaurants following strict social distancing and other safety guidelines.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Jame Enoteca

241 Main St
El Segundo, CA 90245
(310) 648-8554
(310) 648-8554
Jackson Kalb trained at fancy places like Melisse and Factory Kitchen before opening this neighborhood Italian-American restaurant serving everything from heaping kale salads to excellent pasta. Kalb has expanded to a second restaurant in Venice called Ospi, which reaches even higher with pasta and pizza, but Jame is still the place El Segundo locals favor.

Kale salad at Jame Enoteca in El Segundo.
Kale salad at Jame Enoteca
[Official Photo]

2. Zam Zam Market

13649 Inglewood Ave
Hawthorne, CA

Hawthorne’s Zam Zam Market continues to be one of the best places for South Asian food in LA, with a stripped down menu that focuses on flavor over anyting else. Call ahead to see what they’re serving, and be sure to get plenty of naan, too.

Biryani and chicken tandoori with naan at Zam Zam Market
Biryani and chicken tandoori with naan
Stan Lee

3. Mr Fries Man

14800 S Western Ave suite 108
Gardena, CA 90249
(424) 292-3616
(424) 292-3616
Craig Batiste and his wife Dorothy started putting incredible, colorful ingredients on french fries in 2016, serving out of their home kitchen and now expanded to multiple locations across LA and even into Las Vegas. In less than a year, they have over 20 franchises sold, but it all started here in Gardena. Try the Beyond Meat loaded fries for a plant-based tray of comfort.

Loaded fries with Beyond Meat at Mr. Fries Man
Loaded fries with Beyond Meat at Mr. Fries Man
Mr. Fries Man [Official photo]

4. Yuk Dae Jang Gardena

15420 S Western Ave ste b
Gardena, CA 90249
(310) 400-7743
(310) 400-7743
Korean restaurants are still very good in Gardena despite being located miles south of Koreatown. Yuk Dae Jang has a location up in LA, but this South Bay version still excels, with comforting bowls of spicy beef noodle soup and more.

Yuk Dae Jang’s yookgaejang kalguksu, a spicy beef noodle soup with knife cut noodles
Yuk Dae Jang’s yookgaejang kalguksu
Matthew Kang

5. Kotohira Restaurant

1747 W Redondo Beach Blvd
Gardena, CA 90247
(310) 323-3966
(310) 323-3966

Gardena and Torrance boast plenty of old school Japanese restaurants, from the breakfast trays at Fukagawa to the incredible noodles at Ichimiann and Otafuku. Kotohira still masters the bento, serving beer and sake in a room that looks like it was pulled out of Japan decades ago.

Bento lunch at Kotohira in Gardena
Bento lunch at Kotohira
Matthew Kang

Also Featured in:

15707 S Vermont Ave
Gardena, CA 90247
(310) 532-0820
(310) 532-0820
The longtime Gardena Bowl coffee shop has been a neighborhood destination for breakfast foods and Hawaiian-inflected dishes like the Royal fried rice plate topped with roast pork, and wonton saimin. Currently only open for takeout.

7. Sugarfish

304 12th St
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
(424) 675-7644
(424) 675-7644
LA sushi restaurant Sugarfish, which has multiple key outlets across the city, has a tucked-away location in Manhattan Beach with the full slate of some of the best sushi in town served in various levels of omakase. Get the “Don’t Think, Just Eat” for the complete Nozawa experience of pristine fish over warm, seasoned rice.

Sushi at Sugarfish Marina del Rey
Sugarfish
Matthew Kang

8. Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA
(310) 545-5252
(310) 545-5252
Now an established neighborhood classic, Love & Salt serves California-Italian fare from restaurateur Sylvie Gabriele in the former Cafe Pierre space (her father Guy’s restaurant). Chef Tracey Harada oversees the reliable, well-executed menu of pastas, pizzas, salads, and entrees in a bustling modern ambience.

Love & Salt
Wonho Frank Lee

9. The Arthur J

903 Manhattan Ave
Manhattan Beach, CA
(310) 878-9620
(310) 878-9620
David LeFevre’s fancy steakhouse sports some serious retro vibes. The steaks here rank among the best in Los Angeles. Exceptional sides and a diverse wine list round out this ocean-side restaurant that is sure to withstand the test of time with its midcentury modern feel and charming old school service.

The Arthur J
Stan Lee

10. My Father's Barbeque

637 E University Dr
Carson, CA 90746
(310) 817-4166
(310) 817-4166
Shalamar Lane has made this Carson smokehouse into a South Bay barbecue destination, incorporating flavors and techniques from her family’s background in Texas and Alabama. The results are supremely tender, smoky, and delicious smoked meats.

Ribs, brisket, and pulled pork with sides from My Father’s Barbeque in Carson.
Ribs, brisket, and pulled pork with sides from My Father’s Barbeque in Carson.
Matthew Kang

11. Jus' Poke

501 N Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 379-1133
(310) 379-1133
There’s nothing other than tuna and a selection of sauces at Jus’ Poke, a minimalist’s rendition of the Hawai’ian dish that would feel right in place in Honolulu. Pick a sauce to go with the nice, freshly chopped chunks of tuna, then select a kind of rice and maybe a side. This isn’t the over-the-top rice bowl-stuff you find anywhere else. This is a real taste of Hawai’i in the South Bay.

Jus’ Poke with furikake, rice, and fish.
Jus’ Poke with furikake, rice, and fish.
Matthew Kang

12. Madre! Oaxacan Restaurant and Mezcaleria

1261 Cabrillo Ave #100
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 974-8005
(310) 974-8005
Ivan Vasquez took his Palms restaurant and planted a massive flagship in Old Torrance, serving his mother’s favorite mole and other Oaxacan dishes with a huge list of mezcales. The locals have figured it out, turning Madre! into one of the most reliable Mexican restaurants in the city. Try the mole estofado and tlayuda for the full experience.

Entrance to Madre, a Oaxacan restaurant and bar in Torrance.
Madre! in Torrance
Wonho Frank Lee

13. Izakaya Hachi

1880 W Carson St
Torrance, CA 90501
(310) 618-8357
(310) 618-8357
Torrance has plenty of izakayas and drink-friendly Japanese restaurants, from Wadatsumi to Torihei. Hachi has an impressive menu of after-work Japanese drinking dishes, from pressed saba sushi to grilled chicken skewers.

Izakaya Hachi

14. Phanny's

1021 S Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA
(310) 540-5141
(310) 540-5141
Redondo Beach’s enduring breakfast burrito specialist has an updated coffee menu and fantastic burritos that continue to serve hefty meals that should provide enough caloric intake for long days at the beach.

Holding breakfast burritos, cut in half.
Holding breakfast burritos from Phanny’s
Wonho Frank Lee

15. Little French Bakery

1820 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 504-0245
(310) 504-0245
This charming little bakery nestled into Redondo Beach’s Riviera Village area has fantastic pastries and sweets, among the best in the LA area. The sandwiches are delicious too, made using crusty baguettes and quality ingredients like pate and jamon.

Sandwiches from Little French Bakery in Redondo Beach.
Sandwiches from Little French Bakery in Redondo Beach.
Matthew Kang

16. Jiayuan Dumpling House

1904 S Pacific Coast Hwy
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
(310) 792-6789
(310) 792-6789
Canada import Jiayuan was one of the top Chinese restaurants from Lethbridge, Alberta, before the family moved to Redondo Beach to open its Northeastern Chinese-style spot in a strip mall mere blocks from the beach. The results are fantastic, with excellent pan-fried dumplings, noodles, and more that would stand up to the best in San Gabriel Valley.

An overhead shot of a big, round white plate of noodles.
Noodles from Jiayuan Dumpling House in Redondo Beach.
Matthew Kang

17. The Whale & Ale

327 West 7th Street
San Pedro, CA
(310) 832-0363
(310) 832-0363
Owner Andrew Siber opened The Whale & Ale down in San Pedro back in 1995, and the British pub has become a staple addition to the neighborhood ever since. It’s worth a drive to the South Bay for the pub’s standout fish and chips alone. Open for limited dine-in seating, patio seating, and takeout.

The Whale & Ale

18. The Chori-Man

2309 S Alma St
San Pedro, CA 90731
(424) 287-2414
(424) 287-2414
With tacos, burritos, and more, San Pedro’s beloved Chori-Man is a neighborhood favorite with quick service, reasonable prices, and amazing house-made chorizo.

The ChoriMan
The ChoriMan
Yelp

19. Colossus

2311 S Alma St
San Pedro, CA 90731
(213) 444-0077
(213) 444-0077
Chef Kristin Colazas Rodriguez’s tiny San Pedro bakery regularly sells out of croissants, cookies, and other delectable pastries well before its posted closing time, which speaks to the place’s incredible popularity. Colazas Rodriguez recently expanded Colossus to a new spot in Long Beach.

Colossus Bread exterior, with sidewalk.
Colossus in San Pedro
Farley Elliott

