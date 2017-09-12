Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat Around USC and the LA Coliseum

The University Park area has some notable dining gems that are worth checking out, whether one is a student branching outside of the dining halls, a faculty member on a quick break, or a visitor looking for a bite to eat. Trojans and alumni alike will attest that there is a breadth of reliable, tried-and-true eateries just a short distance from campus. The USC Village, in particular, has a diverse offering of spots that are bound to satisfy cravings, featuring options for a sweet treat, a healthy lunch, tacos, or a happy hour cocktail.

Below are the standout food destinations on or near the USC campus.