13 Worthwhile Dining Options in and Around Ventura

From oysters on the beach to some of California’s best tacos, where to eat north of LA

Despite Ventura’s proximity to Los Angeles, the area remains somewhat of an anomaly for the many Angelenos who haven’t ventured into the coastal town. However, that doesn’t mean the coastal area one county to the north should ever be overlooked, particularly for its diverse dining scene. On the contrary, its quaint beach town vibes meet pastoral vistas, making for the perfect but distinct unique California backdrop. Not to mention, Ventura and its surrounding areas make for an easy leisurely getaway staycation or simply a nice day trip to clear one’s head and awaken the senses. Visitors to the area who are looking for everything from a mulitple of seafood options, from the casual to high end, to reputable carnitas by the pound, along with the perfect balanced cup of coffee, which are all seemly within a short distance reach.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.