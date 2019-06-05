 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Grandmaster Recorders night view of the Hollywood skyline.
Grandmaster Recorders rooftop bar
Wonho Frank Lee

15 Rooftop Bars with Incredible LA Views

Take in the most impressive vistas in the City of Angels paired with great bites

by Eater Staff and Mona Holmes Updated
Grandmaster Recorders rooftop bar
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff and Mona Holmes Updated

Now that springtime arrived in LA, the temperature is in the midst of its erratic peaks and dips. With 100 degree temperatures a week ago and this week settling in the low-70s, both are ideal conditions to sit on a rooftop and order a drink. Scattered around the city are beautiful outdoor spaces with some high above the streets, while others that overlook SoCal landmarks and neighborhoods. Here are the 15 essential rooftop bars in Los Angeles.

Added: Bar Bohémien, Bar Lis, Cabra, Cara Cara, Celestina, Cha Cha Cha, Desert 5 Spot, Grandmaster Recorders

Removed: Upstairs at Ace Hotel, Highlight Room, Margot, Perch, Sorra (closed), the Standard DTLA, the NoMad Hotel Los Angeles (temporarily closed) Terra at Eataly

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Desert 5 Spot

6516 Selma Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6370
Inspired by Pioneertown, Desert 5 Spot adds to Hollywood’s Vinyl District where the laid-back lounge offers colorful drinks like the ring of fire with Bruxo mezcal, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur, prickly pear, lemon, ginger, and honey.

6500 Selma Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 785-6600
Few restaurants offer unobstructed views of the iconic Hollywood sign like Mama Shelter does, the hotel rooftop that is a local meeting spot for meeting friends to drink or snack later into the night.

3. Bar Lis

1541 Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6210
Once entering the the Thompson Hotel, prepare yourself. The French Riviera-inspired Bar Lis is gorgeous with a retractable roof, a menu developed by former Bon Temps chef Lincoln Carson, and panoramic views of the Hollywood skyline.

Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Bar Lis
Michael Mundy

4. Grandmaster Recorders

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 963-7800
Before going up the elevator to Grandmaster Recorders’ 4,000-square-foot rooftop deck, be sure to take a glance at the restaurant and 71 Studio Bar lounge. The upstairs view is breathtaking with the Hollywood skyline directly to the north. Creative cocktails and bites are plentiful.

Grandmaster Recorders rooftop bar overlooking the Hollywood, California skyline.
Grandmaster Recorders
Wonho Frank Lee

5. Harriet's

8490 Sunset Blvd
West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 281-1860
Harriet’s is a mellow kind of hang out space perfect for those who favor light bites and ambiance. The decorations come mostly from the city itself, while the menu includes teriyaki beef skewers, charcuterie, and chicken bolognese.

Harriets
Harriet’s
Wonho Frank Lee

6. The Rooftop by JG

9850 Wilshire Blvd
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
(310) 860-6566
Perched atop the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills is an alfresco paradise from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, and brunch on weekends. On the menu are familiar Southeast Asian flavors and things like a Thai short rib burger, grilled octopus, and a beef tenderloin fricasse.

7. Spire 73 at the Intercontinental

900 Wilshire Blvd Fl 73
Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 688-7777
High atop the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is Spire 73, the hotel’s 73rd story rooftop bar that claims to be the highest open-air bar in the entire Western Hemisphere. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, lounge cabanas, and fire pits. On the menu are bar bites, a slew of sweets, and cocktails too, of course.

Spire 73
Spire 73
[Official Photo]

8. LA Cha Cha Chá

812 E 3rd St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
A piece of Mexico City with an outstanding view resides in the Arts District with Cha Cha Chá. Though a full-service restaurant that faces the east end of DTLA, the outdoor bar is a cozy spot to order the blackberry hibiscus swizzle or the strawberry milk punch.

The rooftop bar at Cha Cha Chá restaurant in Los Angeles.
Cha Cha Chá
Wonho Frank Lee

9. Broken Shaker at Freehand LA

416 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 395-9532
Nominated for two James Beard awards and considered one of the world’s best bars, Broken Shaker comes to Downtown’s Freehand by way of Miami. The rooftop bar exudes an effortlessly casual aesthetic, complete with a pink-hued mural from artist Luke Pelletier, and tropical cocktails.

A rooftop bar with views of Downtown Los Angeles. Wonho Frank Lee

10. Cabra Los Angeles

1060 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 725-5858
Chef Stephanie Izard’s opened the West Coast arm of her Chicago restaurant in 2021. Both Cabras are in the Hoxton Hotel where the Top Chef winner prepares Peruvian-inspired dishes like the skirt steak saltado, ceviche, and empanadas. For refreshment, try the traditional pisco sour or the pisco fever with mango, and aji pepper while taking in the view.

A Peruvian-inspired brunch spread at Cabra in Downtown.
Cabra
Cabra

11. Cara Cara

1100 S Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 806-1027
It’s easy to find something to eat or drink on the Cara Cara rooftop. With all-day fare from A.O.C. chef Suzanne Goin, there’s cozy nooks situated throughout the space, along with cocktails, wine and, beer curated by Goin’s longtime business partner and sommelier, Caroline Styne.

12. Celestina Rooftop

8801 Washington Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(424) 348-3333
Culver City’s Shay Hotel has a low-key rooftop spot with a wide array of tequila and other agave drinks served along with modern Mexican fare. With so few other tall buildings in Culver City, the the vistas are great for long spring and summer sunsets in LA.

13. Bar Bohemien

9355 Culver Blvd
Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 730-6610
Sitting atop Citizen Public Market, Bar Bohemien’s interior sports an open, vaulted high-ceiling retro vibe with 1920s brickwork, arched window, and leather bar seats. The patio is partially shaded and captures SoCal’s beautiful sunset light while overlooking Culver Boulevard.

The rooftop for Bar Bohémien in Culver City, California.
Bar Bohemien
Stan Lee

14. Onyx Rooftop Bar at the Hotel Shangri-La

1301 Ocean Ave
Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 394-2791
Tuck into this indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant and bar for beachside breezes and views. Onyx’s menu is dependably straightforward, with things like Brussels sprouts and sliders on the menu. The cocktails are equally approachable.

Onyx rooftop lounge at Hotel Shangri-La
Onyx rooftop lounge at Hotel Shangri-La
Hotel Shangri-la [Official photo]

15. High Rooftop Lounge at Hotel Erwin

1697 Pacific Ave
Venice, CA 90291
(424) 214-1062
This social and scenic space isn’t just for guests of Hotel Erwin. Serving lunch throughout the week and brunch on weekends, and with a lounge menu for evenings, it’s always a good time to stop by for a sip or bite. This place fills up early, especially before sunset.

