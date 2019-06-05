Now that springtime arrived in LA, the temperature is in the midst of its erratic peaks and dips. With recent 100-degree mid-season temperatures settling into the low 70s, both are ideal conditions to sit on a rooftop and order a drink. Scattered around the city are beautiful outdoor spaces with some high above the streets, while others overlook SoCal landmarks and neighborhoods. Here are the 16 essential rooftop bars in Los Angeles.Read More
16 Rooftop Bars with Incredible LA Views
Sip cocktails and nibble on burgers or tacos while taking in fantastic vistas, from West Hollywood to Downtown
Lemon Grove
With terrific views around Hollywood, including the iconic Capitol Records building, Lemon Grove occupies the top of the Aster Club and Hotel serving easy mains from Top Chef-famous Marcel Vigneron like whole grilled branzino and bone-in ribeye with compound butter, which pair well with hibiscus tequila palomas and strawberry aperol spritzes.
Desert 5 Spot
Inspired by Pioneertown, Desert 5 Spot adds to Hollywood’s Vinyl District where the laid-back lounge offers colorful drinks like the ring of fire with Bruxo mezcal, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur, prickly pear, lemon, ginger, and honey.
Mama Shelter
Few restaurants offer unobstructed views of the iconic Hollywood sign like Mama Shelter does, the hotel rooftop that is a local meeting spot for meeting friends to drink or snack later into the night. An incredible place to see the sunset.
Bar Lis
Once entering the Thompson Hotel, prepare yourself. The French Riviera-inspired Bar Lis is gorgeous with a retractable roof, a handy bites menu featuring a tremendous cheeseburger, and live music many nights of the week.
Grandmaster Recorders
Before going up the elevator to Grandmaster Recorders’ open rooftop deck, be sure to take a glance at the restaurant and 71 Studio Bar lounge. Once upstairs, the view is breathtaking with the Hollywood skyline directly to the north. Creative cocktails and bites are plentiful.
Casa Madera West Hollywood
With stunning views of West Hollywood and greater LA, the former Skybar at the Mondrian has morphed into Casa Madera, a scene just oozing with style and good-looking folks. While most of the place is a sit-down restaurant, Casa Madera specializes in coastal Mexican food, like ceviches and seafood torres (circular towers), and drinks lean heavily on agave spirits, naturally.
Harriet's
Harriet’s is a mellow kind of hang-out space perfect for those who favor light bites and ambience while hovering way above West Hollywood and its environs. The decorations come mostly from the city itself, while the menu includes seasoned tater tots, grilled fish tacos, and grass-fed beef burgers.
E.P. & L.P.
Certainly one of West Hollywood’s iconic rooftops, L.P. continues to draw weekend lines of revelers keeping warm thanks to a huge see-through canopy. On the second floor, there’s a new modern Mexican restaurant called Bombo serving shareable grilled fish and tostadas while the rooftop continues its approachable menu with carne asada tacos, cheeseburgers, and music-themed cocktails (consider the Sex on Fire with tequila, prickly pear, and rosewater).
Spire 73 at the Intercontinental
High atop the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is Spire 73, which claims to be the highest open-air bar in the entire Western Hemisphere. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, lounge cabanas, and fire pits to help stay warm as the winds can get really fierce this high up. The menu features bar bites like crispy Thai shrimp, seared striped bass, and colorful mixed drinks.
LA Cha Cha Chá
A piece of Mexico City with an outstanding view of Downtown resides in the Arts District with Cha Cha Chá. The outdoor bar is a cozy spot to order the blackberry hibiscus swizzle or the strawberry milk punch while nibbling on ceviches and tacos from this Modern Mexican restaurant.
Broken Shaker at Freehand LA
Nominated for two James Beard awards and considered one of the world’s best bars, Broken Shaker comes to Downtown’s Freehand by way of Miami. The rooftop bar exudes an effortlessly casual aesthetic, complete with a pink-hued mural from artist Luke Pelletier, and tropical cocktails paired with a set of pretty tasty bar fare, like twice-fried chicken wings and crispy fish tacos.
Cabra Los Angeles
Chef Stephanie Izard’s opened the West Coast arm of her Chicago restaurant in 2021. Both Cabras are in the Hoxton Hotel where the Top Chef winner prepares Peruvian-inspired dishes like the skirt steak saltado, ceviche, and empanadas. For refreshment, try the traditional pisco sour or the pisco fever with mango, and aji pepper while taking in the view.
Cara Cara
It’s easy to find something to eat or drink on the Cara Cara rooftop. With all-day fare from A.O.C. chef Suzanne Goin, there are cozy nooks situated throughout the space, along with cocktails, wine, and beer curated by Goin’s longtime business partner and sommelier, Caroline Styne.
Canopy Club
This tropical-themed poolside rooftop restaurant and bar sits atop the Shay Hotel in Culver City, with sweeping views of the city. The food is as breezy as the vibe, including crunchy avocado tacos and koji-marinated hangar steaks to go with pomelo spritzes and banana mai tais. The best part is that it’s open from morning to evening with walk-ins and reservations available.
Bar Bohemien
Sitting atop Citizen Public Market, Bar Bohemien’s interior sports an open, vaulted high-ceiling retro vibe with 1920s brickwork, arched window, and leather bar seats. The patio is partially shaded and captures SoCal’s beautiful sunset light while overlooking Culver Boulevard.
Onyx Rooftop Bar at the Hotel Shangri-La
Tuck into this indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge for beachside breezes and views at the former Shangri-La, which is now called the Beacon Hotel. Onyx’s menu is dependably straightforward, with things like Brussels sprouts and sliders on the menu. The cocktails are equally approachable.
