Sip cocktails and nibble on burgers or tacos while taking in fantastic vistas, from West Hollywood to Downtown

Now that springtime arrived in LA, the temperature is in the midst of its erratic peaks and dips. With recent 100-degree mid-season temperatures settling into the low 70s, both are ideal conditions to sit on a rooftop and order a drink. Scattered around the city are beautiful outdoor spaces with some high above the streets, while others overlook SoCal landmarks and neighborhoods. Here are the 16 essential rooftop bars in Los Angeles.