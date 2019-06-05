 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

21 Classic Restaurants Every Angeleno Must Try

Take a Look at Los Angeles’s Most Beautiful Restaurants

Where to Eat Near Dodger Stadium This Season

More in Los Angeles See more maps
A rooftop bar with views of Downtown Los Angeles.
Broken Shaker in Downtown LA.
Wonho Frank Lee

16 Rooftop Bars with Incredible LA Views

Sip cocktails and nibble on burgers or tacos while taking in fantastic vistas, from West Hollywood to Downtown

by Eater Staff Updated
View as Map
Broken Shaker in Downtown LA.
| Wonho Frank Lee
by Eater Staff Updated

Now that springtime arrived in LA, the temperature is in the midst of its erratic peaks and dips. With recent 100-degree mid-season temperatures settling into the low 70s, both are ideal conditions to sit on a rooftop and order a drink. Scattered around the city are beautiful outdoor spaces with some high above the streets, while others overlook SoCal landmarks and neighborhoods. Here are the 16 essential rooftop bars in Los Angeles.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Lemon Grove

Copy Link

With terrific views around Hollywood, including the iconic Capitol Records building, Lemon Grove occupies the top of the Aster Club and Hotel serving easy mains from Top Chef-famous Marcel Vigneron like whole grilled branzino and bone-in ribeye with compound butter, which pair well with hibiscus tequila palomas and strawberry aperol spritzes.

1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 217-1670
(323) 217-1670
A cocktail at the Lemon Grove rooftop restaurant overlooking the Capitol Records Building.
Cocktail at Lemon Grove.
Lemon Grove

Also featured in:

Desert 5 Spot

Copy Link

Inspired by Pioneertown, Desert 5 Spot adds to Hollywood’s Vinyl District where the laid-back lounge offers colorful drinks like the ring of fire with Bruxo mezcal, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur, prickly pear, lemon, ginger, and honey.

6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6370
(323) 410-6370

Also featured in:

Mama Shelter

Copy Link

Few restaurants offer unobstructed views of the iconic Hollywood sign like Mama Shelter does, the hotel rooftop that is a local meeting spot for meeting friends to drink or snack later into the night. An incredible place to see the sunset.

6500 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 785-6600
(323) 785-6600

Also featured in:

Bar Lis

Copy Link

Once entering the Thompson Hotel, prepare yourself. The French Riviera-inspired Bar Lis is gorgeous with a retractable roof, a handy bites menu featuring a tremendous cheeseburger, and live music many nights of the week.

1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6210
(323) 410-6210
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Bar Lis
Michael Mundy

Also featured in:

Grandmaster Recorders

Copy Link

Before going up the elevator to Grandmaster Recorders’ open rooftop deck, be sure to take a glance at the restaurant and 71 Studio Bar lounge. Once upstairs, the view is breathtaking with the Hollywood skyline directly to the north. Creative cocktails and bites are plentiful.

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 963-7800
(323) 963-7800
Grandmaster Recorders rooftop bar overlooking the Hollywood, California skyline.
Grandmaster Recorders
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Casa Madera West Hollywood

Copy Link

With stunning views of West Hollywood and greater LA, the former Skybar at the Mondrian has morphed into Casa Madera, a scene just oozing with style and good-looking folks. While most of the place is a sit-down restaurant, Casa Madera specializes in coastal Mexican food, like ceviches and seafood torres (circular towers), and drinks lean heavily on agave spirits, naturally.

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 878-0814
(310) 878-0814
White booths and lots of wood at a new rooftop Mexican restaurant.
Casa Madera
AVABLU

Harriet's

Copy Link

Harriet’s is a mellow kind of hang-out space perfect for those who favor light bites and ambience while hovering way above West Hollywood and its environs. The decorations come mostly from the city itself, while the menu includes seasoned tater tots, grilled fish tacos, and grass-fed beef burgers.

8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 281-1860
(424) 281-1860
Harriets
Harriet’s
Wonho Frank Lee

E.P. & L.P.

Copy Link

Certainly one of West Hollywood’s iconic rooftops, L.P. continues to draw weekend lines of revelers keeping warm thanks to a huge see-through canopy. On the second floor, there’s a new modern Mexican restaurant called Bombo serving shareable grilled fish and tostadas while the rooftop continues its approachable menu with carne asada tacos, cheeseburgers, and music-themed cocktails (consider the Sex on Fire with tequila, prickly pear, and rosewater).

603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
(310) 855-9955
L.P. rooftop in West Hollywood.
L.P. rooftop in West Hollywood.
David Higgs

Also featured in:

Spire 73 at the Intercontinental

Copy Link

High atop the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is Spire 73, which claims to be the highest open-air bar in the entire Western Hemisphere. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, lounge cabanas, and fire pits to help stay warm as the winds can get really fierce this high up. The menu features bar bites like crispy Thai shrimp, seared striped bass, and colorful mixed drinks.

900 Wilshire Blvd Fl 73, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 688-7777
(213) 688-7777
Spire 73
Spire 73
[Official Photo]

LA Cha Cha Chá

Copy Link

A piece of Mexico City with an outstanding view of Downtown resides in the Arts District with Cha Cha Chá. The outdoor bar is a cozy spot to order the blackberry hibiscus swizzle or the strawberry milk punch while nibbling on ceviches and tacos from this Modern Mexican restaurant.

812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
The rooftop bar at Cha Cha Chá restaurant in Los Angeles.
Cha Cha Chá
Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Broken Shaker at Freehand LA

Copy Link

Nominated for two James Beard awards and considered one of the world’s best bars, Broken Shaker comes to Downtown’s Freehand by way of Miami. The rooftop bar exudes an effortlessly casual aesthetic, complete with a pink-hued mural from artist Luke Pelletier, and tropical cocktails paired with a set of pretty tasty bar fare, like twice-fried chicken wings and crispy fish tacos.

416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 395-9532
(213) 395-9532
A rooftop bar with views of Downtown Los Angeles. Wonho Frank Lee

Also featured in:

Cabra Los Angeles

Copy Link

Chef Stephanie Izard’s opened the West Coast arm of her Chicago restaurant in 2021. Both Cabras are in the Hoxton Hotel where the Top Chef winner prepares Peruvian-inspired dishes like the skirt steak saltado, ceviche, and empanadas. For refreshment, try the traditional pisco sour or the pisco fever with mango, and aji pepper while taking in the view.

1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 725-5858
(213) 725-5858
A Peruvian-inspired brunch spread at Cabra in Downtown.
Cabra
Cabra

Also featured in:

Cara Cara

Copy Link

It’s easy to find something to eat or drink on the Cara Cara rooftop. With all-day fare from A.O.C. chef Suzanne Goin, there are cozy nooks situated throughout the space, along with cocktails, wine, and beer curated by Goin’s longtime business partner and sommelier, Caroline Styne.

1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 806-1027
(213) 806-1027

Canopy Club

Copy Link

This tropical-themed poolside rooftop restaurant and bar sits atop the Shay Hotel in Culver City, with sweeping views of the city. The food is as breezy as the vibe, including crunchy avocado tacos and koji-marinated hangar steaks to go with pomelo spritzes and banana mai tais. The best part is that it’s open from morning to evening with walk-ins and reservations available.

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(209) 364-7541
(209) 364-7541
Tropical wallpaper and midcentury inspired furniture at Canopy Club.
Tropical decor and fireplace at Canopy Club.
Sierra Prescott

Also featured in:

Bar Bohemien

Copy Link

Sitting atop Citizen Public Market, Bar Bohemien’s interior sports an open, vaulted high-ceiling retro vibe with 1920s brickwork, arched window, and leather bar seats. The patio is partially shaded and captures SoCal’s beautiful sunset light while overlooking Culver Boulevard.

9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 730-6610
(310) 730-6610
The rooftop for Bar Bohémien in Culver City, California.
Bar Bohemien
Stan Lee

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Onyx Rooftop Bar at the Hotel Shangri-La

Copy Link

Tuck into this indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge for beachside breezes and views at the former Shangri-La, which is now called the Beacon Hotel. Onyx’s menu is dependably straightforward, with things like Brussels sprouts and sliders on the menu. The cocktails are equally approachable.

1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 394-2791
(310) 394-2791
Onyx rooftop lounge at Hotel Shangri-La
Onyx rooftop lounge at Hotel Shangri-La
Hotel Shangri-la [Official photo]

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Lemon Grove

1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028

With terrific views around Hollywood, including the iconic Capitol Records building, Lemon Grove occupies the top of the Aster Club and Hotel serving easy mains from Top Chef-famous Marcel Vigneron like whole grilled branzino and bone-in ribeye with compound butter, which pair well with hibiscus tequila palomas and strawberry aperol spritzes.

1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 217-1670
(323) 217-1670
A cocktail at the Lemon Grove rooftop restaurant overlooking the Capitol Records Building.
Cocktail at Lemon Grove.
Lemon Grove

Desert 5 Spot

6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Inspired by Pioneertown, Desert 5 Spot adds to Hollywood’s Vinyl District where the laid-back lounge offers colorful drinks like the ring of fire with Bruxo mezcal, Ancho Reyes Verde liqueur, prickly pear, lemon, ginger, and honey.

6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6370
(323) 410-6370

Mama Shelter

6500 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Few restaurants offer unobstructed views of the iconic Hollywood sign like Mama Shelter does, the hotel rooftop that is a local meeting spot for meeting friends to drink or snack later into the night. An incredible place to see the sunset.

6500 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 785-6600
(323) 785-6600

Bar Lis

1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Once entering the Thompson Hotel, prepare yourself. The French Riviera-inspired Bar Lis is gorgeous with a retractable roof, a handy bites menu featuring a tremendous cheeseburger, and live music many nights of the week.

1541 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 410-6210
(323) 410-6210
Bar Lis at the Thompson Hotel in Hollywood.
Bar Lis
Michael Mundy

Grandmaster Recorders

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Before going up the elevator to Grandmaster Recorders’ open rooftop deck, be sure to take a glance at the restaurant and 71 Studio Bar lounge. Once upstairs, the view is breathtaking with the Hollywood skyline directly to the north. Creative cocktails and bites are plentiful.

1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 963-7800
(323) 963-7800
Grandmaster Recorders rooftop bar overlooking the Hollywood, California skyline.
Grandmaster Recorders
Wonho Frank Lee

Casa Madera West Hollywood

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

With stunning views of West Hollywood and greater LA, the former Skybar at the Mondrian has morphed into Casa Madera, a scene just oozing with style and good-looking folks. While most of the place is a sit-down restaurant, Casa Madera specializes in coastal Mexican food, like ceviches and seafood torres (circular towers), and drinks lean heavily on agave spirits, naturally.

8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 878-0814
(310) 878-0814
White booths and lots of wood at a new rooftop Mexican restaurant.
Casa Madera
AVABLU

Harriet's

8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Harriet’s is a mellow kind of hang-out space perfect for those who favor light bites and ambience while hovering way above West Hollywood and its environs. The decorations come mostly from the city itself, while the menu includes seasoned tater tots, grilled fish tacos, and grass-fed beef burgers.

8490 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(424) 281-1860
(424) 281-1860
Harriets
Harriet’s
Wonho Frank Lee

E.P. & L.P.

603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Certainly one of West Hollywood’s iconic rooftops, L.P. continues to draw weekend lines of revelers keeping warm thanks to a huge see-through canopy. On the second floor, there’s a new modern Mexican restaurant called Bombo serving shareable grilled fish and tostadas while the rooftop continues its approachable menu with carne asada tacos, cheeseburgers, and music-themed cocktails (consider the Sex on Fire with tequila, prickly pear, and rosewater).

603 N La Cienega Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
(310) 855-9955
(310) 855-9955
L.P. rooftop in West Hollywood.
L.P. rooftop in West Hollywood.
David Higgs

Spire 73 at the Intercontinental

900 Wilshire Blvd Fl 73, Los Angeles, CA 90017

High atop the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown is Spire 73, which claims to be the highest open-air bar in the entire Western Hemisphere. There’s plenty of outdoor seating, lounge cabanas, and fire pits to help stay warm as the winds can get really fierce this high up. The menu features bar bites like crispy Thai shrimp, seared striped bass, and colorful mixed drinks.

900 Wilshire Blvd Fl 73, Los Angeles, CA 90017
(213) 688-7777
(213) 688-7777
Spire 73
Spire 73
[Official Photo]

LA Cha Cha Chá

812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

A piece of Mexico City with an outstanding view of Downtown resides in the Arts District with Cha Cha Chá. The outdoor bar is a cozy spot to order the blackberry hibiscus swizzle or the strawberry milk punch while nibbling on ceviches and tacos from this Modern Mexican restaurant.

812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
The rooftop bar at Cha Cha Chá restaurant in Los Angeles.
Cha Cha Chá
Wonho Frank Lee

Broken Shaker at Freehand LA

416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Nominated for two James Beard awards and considered one of the world’s best bars, Broken Shaker comes to Downtown’s Freehand by way of Miami. The rooftop bar exudes an effortlessly casual aesthetic, complete with a pink-hued mural from artist Luke Pelletier, and tropical cocktails paired with a set of pretty tasty bar fare, like twice-fried chicken wings and crispy fish tacos.

416 W 8th St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
(213) 395-9532
(213) 395-9532
A rooftop bar with views of Downtown Los Angeles. Wonho Frank Lee

Cabra Los Angeles

1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Chef Stephanie Izard’s opened the West Coast arm of her Chicago restaurant in 2021. Both Cabras are in the Hoxton Hotel where the Top Chef winner prepares Peruvian-inspired dishes like the skirt steak saltado, ceviche, and empanadas. For refreshment, try the traditional pisco sour or the pisco fever with mango, and aji pepper while taking in the view.

1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 725-5858
(213) 725-5858
A Peruvian-inspired brunch spread at Cabra in Downtown.
Cabra
Cabra

Cara Cara

1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

It’s easy to find something to eat or drink on the Cara Cara rooftop. With all-day fare from A.O.C. chef Suzanne Goin, there are cozy nooks situated throughout the space, along with cocktails, wine, and beer curated by Goin’s longtime business partner and sommelier, Caroline Styne.

1100 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 806-1027
(213) 806-1027

Canopy Club

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

This tropical-themed poolside rooftop restaurant and bar sits atop the Shay Hotel in Culver City, with sweeping views of the city. The food is as breezy as the vibe, including crunchy avocado tacos and koji-marinated hangar steaks to go with pomelo spritzes and banana mai tais. The best part is that it’s open from morning to evening with walk-ins and reservations available.

8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(209) 364-7541
(209) 364-7541
Tropical wallpaper and midcentury inspired furniture at Canopy Club.
Tropical decor and fireplace at Canopy Club.
Sierra Prescott

Bar Bohemien

9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232

Sitting atop Citizen Public Market, Bar Bohemien’s interior sports an open, vaulted high-ceiling retro vibe with 1920s brickwork, arched window, and leather bar seats. The patio is partially shaded and captures SoCal’s beautiful sunset light while overlooking Culver Boulevard.

9355 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
(310) 730-6610
(310) 730-6610
The rooftop for Bar Bohémien in Culver City, California.
Bar Bohemien
Stan Lee

Related Maps

Onyx Rooftop Bar at the Hotel Shangri-La

1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Tuck into this indoor-outdoor rooftop lounge for beachside breezes and views at the former Shangri-La, which is now called the Beacon Hotel. Onyx’s menu is dependably straightforward, with things like Brussels sprouts and sliders on the menu. The cocktails are equally approachable.

1301 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
(310) 394-2791
(310) 394-2791
Onyx rooftop lounge at Hotel Shangri-La
Onyx rooftop lounge at Hotel Shangri-La
Hotel Shangri-la [Official photo]

Related Maps