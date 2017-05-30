Outsiders often think of Los Angeles as a land of chronic salad eaters and juice cleansers. That’s hardly the case for LA County’s nearly 10 million residents, but there’s no denying that the region’s abundance of stunning produce is something to celebrate. Local chefs utilize the bounty of what’s in season to create some of the country’s most iconic and crave-worthy salads. Whether the avocado and pear salad at Yangban to the fermented green tea salad at Mírame, here now are 17 salads worth ordering in LA.Read More
17 Fantastic Salads Worth Ordering in Los Angeles
It’s easy to up your vegetable intake with these gorgeous salads
Papaya salad at Bua Siam
There are countless fantastic Thai restaurants across greater Los Angeles, but Valley diners know to trust longtime Thai expert Bua Siam for its spicy take on, well, just about everything. That includes the rockin’ papaya salad, served simply and with lots of zing.
California chicken salad at California Chicken Cafe
With 11 locations throughout Los Angeles, California Chicken Cafe is a convenient stop for a salad that truly feels like a full meal. Order the California chicken salad, a hearty, protein-packed behemoth of rotisserie white meat, avocado, feta cheese, carrots, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, lettuce, croutons, and fusilli pasta, all topped with a choice of dressing.
The chop salad at Pizzana Sherman Oaks
Pizzana’s chop salad starts with hunks of salami and provolone with a combination of kale, green leaf lettuce, and frisee. Also included are cucumbers, chickpeas, avocado, Gaeta olives, and a Calabrian chile vinaigrette.
House special sautéed salad at Paper Rice
For a salad that satisfies, look no further than the sautéed salad at Paper Rice. Heaps of romaine hearts are topped with shrimp, beef, hard-boiled eggs, and sweet onion. And best of all, the salad’s tangy, savory, and Vietnamese-inspired dressing is laced with beef and shrimp drippings.
Dianne at Green Street Restaurant
This iconic salad in Pasadena mixes crunchy Asian noodles, chicken, toasted almonds, and sesame seeds over shredded lettuce for an addictive lunch. In fact, it's become so popular that Trader Joe's now has a "Pasadena" salad inspired by the Dianne at Green Street.
Charred cauliflower salad at Tesse
It can be challenging to get excited about cauliflower, but chef Raphael Francois utilizes his wood-burning stove to lightly char the main ingredient, then carefully adds harissa, cucumber, almonds, and pomegranate for a beautifully plated and delicious salad.
McCarthy at Polo Lounge
The iconic Beverly Hills Hotel’s Polo Lounge is synonymous with people-watching and the legendary McCarthy Salad. Named after polo player Neil McCarthy, a frequent hotel guest in the 1960s, the remixed classic Cobb winds up on nearly every table, with nearly 600 salads sold in the hotel each week.
Mango, cucumber, and mint salad at Bé Ù
Who says salads need greens? This sweet and spicy creation from chef Uyen Le includes chunks of mangoes, a smattering of cucumbers, and plenty of fresh mint, all tossed in a well-balanced dressing. Crushed peanuts and sesame rice crackers add a satisfying crunch to the mix.
The fermented green tea salad at Mírame
At Mírame, Joshua Gil’s inventiveness as a chef is on full display. In addition to his large platters of modern Mexican dishes, he also prepares a flavorful fermented green tea salad with cabbage, peanuts, tamarind, and a shrimp vinaigrette.
Croft Alley Beverly Hills
Croft Alley’s burrata salad exemplifies the restaurant’s style — simple, comforting, and elegant — with baby kale, tomato jam, olive oil, and a mustard vinaigrette, served with a baguette from Bub & Grandma’s bakery.
Kale sea salad at Âu Lạc
As a key DTLA vegan spot, Âu Lạc takes its salads seriously. The lacinato kale and sea vegetable salad is full of flavor with spiced almonds, cucumber, kimchi, a macadamia “cheese” kale crisp, and teriyaki dressing. If salad cravings are still present and in the OC, there’s a Westminster location.
Also featured in:
Chopped salad at Milo & Olive
Santa Monica’s enduring California Italian restaurant serves a sizeable chopped salad with pickled chiles, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and garbanzo for a modern take on the classic Italian salad. Good enough to have as a mild lunch, or big enough to share with the table as an appetizer.
Avocado and Shinko pear salad at Yangban
Yangban’s pear and avocado salad is stunning to look at as it is to eat. Shinko pears and avocados are dressed in a hot mustard vinaigrette with toasted almonds, and a proprietary rice seasoning filled with toasted nori, yeast, fried garlic, and fried shallots.
Also featured in:
Mixed chicories and arugula salad at Playa Provisions
King Beach is directly in front of Playa Provisions. The mixed chicories and arugula salad is available for dine-in or takeout and is a flavorful blend of chicory from the dandelion family, arugula, crumbled blue cheese, and a lemon shallot vinaigrette.
Kale salad at Jame Enoteca
South Bay Italian powerhouse Jame Enoteca constructs one of the meanest — and tallest — kale salads in town. Every sweet and spicy serving includes plenty of fresh herbs, parmesan, avocado, cilantro, scallions, and an almond vinaigrette.
Italian Farm salad at North Italia
North Italia might have multiple outlets across the country but it can still make a mean salad. The Italian Farm salad comes with a generous portion laid across a large platter, with thinly sliced coppa and salad crowning the array of lettuce. There’s also olive, pepperoncini, tomatoes, cucumbers, and roasted red pepper to round out the veggies, with breadcrumbs and an oregano vinaigrette bringing it all together.
Taco salad at Salads 2000
Salads 2000 is Compton’s spot for powerful, do-it-yourself salads and pre-picked options like the taco salad, which naturally comes with cheese, chips, avocado, sour cream, black olives, and more.
Loading comments...