Outsiders often think of Los Angeles as a land of chronic salad eaters and juice cleansers. That’s hardly the case for LA County’s nearly 10 million residents, but there’s no denying that the region’s abundance of stunning produce is something to celebrate. Local chefs utilize the bounty of what’s in season to create some of the country’s most iconic and crave-worthy salads. Whether the avocado and pear salad at Yangban to the fermented green tea salad at Mírame, here now are 17 salads worth ordering in LA.

